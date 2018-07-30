China's Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning To Show Its Teeth

Authored by Rory Hall via The Daily Coin,
So far so good. Petrodollar will be showing signs of wear-and-tear in the very near future.
We have been documenting the demise of the dollar hegemony for the past several years and the past two years the pace of the demise seems to be moving like a rocket.
All the little details being handled since the global financial meltdown in 2008 are now converging and one of the biggest pieces is now showing its teeth – the Chinese oil futures contract priced in yuan is growing in such a way that by the years end, at the current pace of growth, this contract will present a real challenge to the petrodollar.
"China’s newly-launched crude oil futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange saw its trading volume surge to a record high in early June, a positive sign that a wide variety of financial market players have been keen to contribute liquidity into the new derivative market.
The trading volume for the front-month September delivery crude futures contract was recorded at 275,006 lots last Friday, the highest since it was launched on March 26, and nearly seven times the 40,656 lots seen on the first trading day, data from INE’s website showed.
This normalizes to 137,503 lots based on international practice, as INE counts each side of a trade – the buy and the sell — as two lots. One lot is equivalent to 1,000 barrels. That means around 137.5 million barrels of crude oil changed hands on paper last Friday, S&P Global Platts calculations showed.
INE crude oil futures’ trading volume has been rising steadily since the launch on March 26, with the average daily volume seen at 69,055 lots in April and 170,554 lots in May — a rise of 147% month on month." Source – Platts
I don’t know much but a 147% growth month-on-month sounds like a serious jump and on top of that June is already showing signs this pace is not a fluke and will continue into the future.
While this market is still in the earliest of stages of development the pace of growth seems to be significant and catching a lot of people by surprise. It appears the first major hurdle to catching the Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts will be to surpass the Dubai Mercantile’s contact that averages more than 54,000 daily daily contacts. With the current pace of the Chinese contract that hurdle will be in the rearview mirror by the end of June and certainly by the end of July it will be confirmed.
The two major contracts, Brent and WTI, have a combined daily total of 2.6 million contracts so the Chinese contract has some ways to go before it poses any kind of real threat but it is well on its on way to establishing itself as a global force.
"Although the new INE crude futures market has been widely considered a success so far, it is still very small compared with mature international crude benchmarks in terms of trading volume and open interest, market participants noted.
Currently, ICE Brent and NYMEX light sweet crude futures are the two leading global benchmarks.
The Brent futures’ trading volume averaged 1 million lots/day on ICE in May, with open interest seen at an average of 2.6 million lots in the month, according to data on ICE website." Source – Platts
We should have better data and a better view after the July numbers print. My guess is, the new China contract is going to continue growing and petrodollars are going to continue waning.
Yup. But then again, another case of a little too little and a little too late? Any country (do you hear me, Brussels?) that arbitrarily bans stock market short-selling - or selling at all - will never gain global financial traction.
This is part of China's manuever in the trade war. Take away Uncle Scam's credit card and he becomes much more manageable for the entire world.
In reply to Yup. by Mark of Zerro
They put this in place before Trump's wrecking ball approach to trade. China plans long term. You can see that emerging new with respect to the move to urban living in China, the massive growth of STEM graduates, the 'Belt and Road' projects, etc.
In reply to This is part of China's… by dirty fingernails
Exactly, which is why I am fairly confident that China will at least weather the trade war. They knew this was coming sooner or later and for sure when Trump was elected. I suspect the many delays on this oil trade was being used as a backroom bargaining chip.
In reply to They put this in place… by Nexus789
A 4000 year old society has had many learnings throughout history. Compare a 25 yr. old thought process and life experience to a 60 year olds learnings and thought process. murica is a child in diapers compared to China. China is also 3 times the population of murica. They also have long term plans that they always follow through on. Voting a new leader always eliminates the previous leaders ambition for the future. So the economy is a roller coaster, but one thing for certain. lots a money for MIC.
In reply to Exactly, which is why I am… by dirty fingernails
petroyuan is a joke. good luck.
In reply to They put this in place… by Nexus789
comparing apples to dog shit ($ to juan) then dropping the units? couldnt you have been a bit more creative?
tyler is saying he knows you clowns dont know finance, you want to believe so bad that all he has to do is throw out nonsense charts.
the reason you need to reread 4+ times is because the words are nonsense.
In reply to petroyuan is a joke. good… by PrezTrump
I didn't read the article...
China will not lose the trade war for...
1. PetroYuan
2. Belt Road
3. SCO nations
4. ASEAN
5. South Asia (SAARC) nations
6. Africa
7. BRICS, and Turkey is looking to join.
8. CELAC
The EU doesn't seem to get upset at those organizations.
The mighty USA needs some friends...
DoD will not be effective fighting an economic war. It only brings Opoiod to kill Americans.
America needs to wake up!
In reply to wow then i see they are… by PrezTrump
and you need some crazy pills.
In reply to I didn't read the article… by JibjeResearch
I'm taking NMN ... so I can live longer to witness... us getting fucked!
In reply to and you need some crazy… by PrezTrump
?
In reply to I'm taking NMN ... so I can… by JibjeResearch
You're an example of what the Chinese are up against - stupid, reactive, short term attention. That is, a loser.
In reply to and you need some crazy… by PrezTrump
Well the last time the Petro Dollar got challenged “We Came, We Saw, he died...hahahaha” I don’t think it’s gonna be so easy with the Chinks!
America can not afford a 5 fronts war!
In reply to Well the last time the Petro… by tahoebumsmith
Imitation and counterfeiting can only take you so far
Good point.
In reply to Imitation and counterfeiting… by The Greek horse
The same could be said for intimidation and bluster
In reply to Imitation and counterfeiting… by The Greek horse
Yes, and I think this just about covers everybody !
In reply to The same could be said for… by dirty fingernails
How do you say "mission accomplished" in Chinese?
Where do they get these people? No one, not even the Chinese want Yuan. Chinese are cashing in their yuan for dollars as fast as they can.
Most of why they cash in for dollars is because yuan isn't the reserve currency. Some is the ongoing devaluation.
In reply to Where do they get these… by truthalwayswinsout
most chinese know how badly they will get it with the coming depreciation. but they cant get their cash out.
In reply to Where do they get these… by truthalwayswinsout
The Chinese were encouraged by their own Gov't to buy gold, and Gov't does what they preach as well.
Efforts by the US to suppress gold prices in order to prop up the dollar are allowing Russia and China to build up huge reserves of physical gold by purchasing large quantities of the precious metal at significantly lower prices.
Net central bank purchases in the first quarter of the current year surged by 42 percent compared to the same period a year ago, totaling 116.5 tons, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council (WGC). The number reportedly represents the highest quarterly total since 2014.
Over the past two decades, Russia has been ramping up the purchases of physical gold. In May, the country's gold reserves surged to 1,909 tons, Russia's Finance Ministry reported. Since 2000, the country’s gold reserves have surged by 500 percent.
China has 3 times the population of murica. Countries will be moar than happy to trade with China. It always comes down to money.
In reply to most chinese know how badly… by PrezTrump
when the first asteroid laden with half the gold ever mined on earth is tugged into LEO your hoards will go to zero. good luck.
In reply to The Chinese were encouraged… by Justin Case
4X Pop
In reply to The Chinese were encouraged… by Justin Case
We talkin real estate, cars, or casinos ?
In reply to Where do they get these… by truthalwayswinsout
This will also manifest itself in precious metals and due to the same exchange.
Yep, because it ties gold to oil, which is quite a brilliant move when you have a massive stockpile. The world isn't going to stop needing oil and both gold and oil have *highly* manipulated prices. Part of the brilliance is that it also supports Russia, the other main half of the resistance against the US Empire
In reply to This will also manifest… by Global Douche
Russia is the ‘muscle’ - China is the financial Zio/US ‘Nemesis’ !
I doubt Russia would have got through the unrelenting attack on the Rouble ( 2014 ) and the oil price ‘manipulation’ crisis - without China !
China will also come to the rescue of Iran’s currency !
China CAN print ( and they have to ) faster than the the FED !!
In reply to Yep, because it ties gold to… by dirty fingernails
what is putin spiking your milk with?
In reply to Russia is the ‘muscle’ -… by Jack Oliver