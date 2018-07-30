Chipotle Stock Slumps After Ohio Store Closure Over Alleged Food Poisoning

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are down over 3% after hours following reports that it shut a restaurant in Ohio on Monday following reports of customers getting sick after eating there.
Of course, this is not the first time Chipotle has seen its share price impacted when customers are affected by food-related illness and thanks to the website IWasPoisoned.com, it is easier than ever to track just where Chipotle is poisoning customers.
In this case, Business Insider reports that three reports were made to the website, indicating that at least nine customers fell sick after eating there over the last several days - with symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, severe stomach pain, dehydration, and nausea.
"We take all claims of food safety very seriously and we are currently looking into a few reports of illness at our Powell, Ohio restaurant," Chipotle spokesowoman Laurie Schalow said.
"We are not aware of any confirmed food borne illness cases, and we are cooperating with the local health department."
This outbreak comes just days after McDonalds suffered a much larger problem as over 160 customers across 10 states were hit with a parasitic illness.
Comments
Chipotle rats: Rodents falling from ceiling gets Dallas Chipotle
Here in Louisville Kentucky we have had a Hep A epidemic based on restaurants, the vector is the third turd workers. They have vaccinated thousands of the workers, but the hits just keep on coming.
Personally, I eat out as rarely as possible and I only eat where I have personal knowledge of who is making the food.
