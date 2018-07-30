Chipotle Stock Slumps After Ohio Store Closure Over Alleged Food Poisoning

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 17:55

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are down over 3% after hours following reports that it shut a restaurant in Ohio on Monday following reports of customers getting sick after eating there.

Of course, this is not the first time Chipotle has seen its share price impacted when customers are affected by food-related illness and thanks to the website  IWasPoisoned.com, it is easier than ever to track just where Chipotle is poisoning customers.

In this case, Business Insider reports that three reports were made to the website, indicating that at least nine customers fell sick after eating there over the last several days - with symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, severe stomach pain, dehydration, and nausea.

"We take all claims of food safety very seriously and we are currently looking into a few reports of illness at our Powell, Ohio restaurant," Chipotle spokesowoman Laurie Schalow said.

"We are not aware of any confirmed food borne illness cases, and we are cooperating with the local health department."

This outbreak comes just days after McDonalds suffered a much larger problem as over 160 customers across 10 states were hit with a parasitic illness.

Moe Howard Mon, 07/30/2018 - 17:58

Here in Louisville Kentucky we have had a Hep A epidemic based on restaurants, the vector is the third turd workers. They have vaccinated thousands of the workers, but the hits just keep on coming.

Personally, I eat out as rarely as possible and I only eat where I have personal knowledge of who is making the food.

Mind the GAAP Mon, 07/30/2018 - 18:02

Why all the hate over a little food poisoning?  Chipotle is my go-to weight-loss center when I need to squirt out a quick 8 to 10 pounds during bathing suit season.

Kendle C Mon, 07/30/2018 - 18:10

In the era of Vulture Capitalism it is not out of the question that a conspiracy of individuals have a Chipotle Short Fund: allow the stock to rise after latest bout of poisonings then place your bets and send Mr. Infector over to the salsa bar, be sure to randomize your target stores.

Only close in surveillance could catch such a person. Render him then sweat out his contacts, arrest the lot of them, then serve them exclusively Chipotle in jail.

If this chronic problem is cause by non-intentional, repeated unsanitary practices, then it should have been shut down long, long ago.

silverer Mon, 07/30/2018 - 18:15

Good thing they only poison their customers and not their stockholders. Because it seems the stockholders are OK with the poisonings. Damage is temporary, buy the dip. (But not the chicken).

Elmo Blatch Mon, 07/30/2018 - 18:23

I ate at one when it first opened near my hood. A tortilla filled with rice and a small strip of meat. Never went back. I feel lucky though. I didn't get the Hershey squirts. 

GoldmanSax Mon, 07/30/2018 - 18:33

They hire barely literate chumps to operate their stores. These chumps ruin the bussiness out of pure jealousy. They know theyre losers and will never own a bussiness and resent it so much they fail at work just like they do in school, life and anything else they try. Failing is the only thing these chumps are good at. Tony Robbins can't help these losers. Its in their blood. Don't invest in anything that requires young, intelligent, athletic, eager workers or you will lose your investment. Invest in basement housing and finger spinners because that's all they care about. Fuck off you lazy turds. Behave or whatever, you are not welcomed. 

yellowsub Mon, 07/30/2018 - 18:42

After their last food poisoning, they increased the salt on their meat offering immensely.  Some bites I took of the burrito was of salt not the chicken...  

How people can get food poisoning now is beyond me.