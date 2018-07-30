Coke, Meth, And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via Oilprice.com,
The fastest-growing oil region in the U.S. is fueling not only the second American shale revolution - it’s fueling a subculture of drug and alcohol abuse among oil field workers.
The Permian shale play in West Texas is once again booming with drilling and is full of oil field workers, some of which are abusing drugs and alcohol to help them get through long shifts, harsh working conditions, and loneliness and isolation.
Drugs are easily accessible in the Permian, which is close to highways and to Mexico. For oil field workers making six-figure salaries, money is not a problem to buy all kinds of illegal substances to shoot, snort and swallow to get through 24-hour-plus shifts. The physically exhaustive work also sometimes causes aches for workers, making them susceptible to getting hooked on prescription painkillers.
The drug and alcohol abuse subculture in the Permian is a known—yet rarely reported or discussed—issue in the most prolific U.S. shale play, where oil production is booming, and relentless drilling attracts oil field workers from all over Texas and all parts of the United States.
In Midland, in the very heart of the Permian oil boom, The Springboard Center—a drug and alcohol addition treatment facility—has many clients from the oil fields, Christopher Pierce, director of marketing for center, tells Rigzone’s Valerie Jones in an interview.
“We get a lot of clients who work in the oilfield because of where we’re located,” says Pierce, 35, a former oil field worker, and a former addict.
Pierce and The Springboard Center in Midland are now working on building a gated living camp community free of drugs or alcohol for people who want to be in a safe place.
Oil workers are not speaking up at work about their addiction for fear of getting fired, Pierce said, adding that he doesn’t have anything negative to say about the oil industry, which is the backbone of the economic growth in the Permian.
Some oil field workers and contractors use drug cocktails or various substances depending on the condition they seek to achieve during their 24-hour-plus shifts. At the beginning of a long or overnight shift, they would use ‘uppers’ like cocaine and methamphetamines, and finish the shift with ‘downers’ such as prescription medication or alcohol, Kayla Fishbeck, regional evaluator for Prevention Resource Center Region 9, a data repository for 30 counties in West Texas, told Rigzone.
“In Region 9, the most screened drug last year was amphetamines and that was largely in the oilfield,” she said.
Thanks to the oil boom, the unemployment rate in Midland is at a record low 2.1 percent, and the unemployment rate in Odessa is also a historically low of 2.8 percent.
According to Fishbeck, Midland and Odessa are the top two Texas cities for drunken-driving fatalities.
“We hear stories of guys getting off their shift, getting a six-pack or 12-pack on their way home and start drinking in their truck,” Fishbeck told Rigzone.
The Permian’s drug of choice is crystal meth, a stimulant increasingly supplied by Mexican drug cartels, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to the Houston Chronicle in May.
There is a strong correlation between the rise of drilling activity and the number of crystal meth seizures by authorities in the Permian area, Houston Chronicle’s cross-analysis of data from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the rig count shows.
Eddy Lozoya, a former oil field trucker and a recovering addict at 23, has recently found a job at a local department store selling shoes. At least for the next few months, he doesn’t plan to return to the oil field.
“I don’t see myself being able to work 100 hours a week sober,” he told the Houston Chronicle. “The oil field is tough.”
Flip Side?
In reply to Flip Side? by MikeMilkensGhost
It's not unusual for our guys to work 80-90 hours a week. It's been that way forever. Thankfully we haven't been bitten by the meth bug on any appreciable level that I've ever experienced.
THe peruvian marching powder? Well, that's another matter.
In reply to Mikey, stay away from that… by natxlaw
""The Permian’s drug of choice is crystal meth""
Taking Meth(Speed) to be able to do your job, yep thats sustainable...
This is the worst shit you can take for your body, guaranteed fuckup...
In reply to It's not unusual for our… by Canadian Dirtlump
Can you imagine how self medication will increase when people are spending 12 hours a day on a factory line ? The saving grace is that at $7.25/hr, their disposable income will probably limit those choices to krokodil or Thunderbird.
In reply to It's not unusual for our… by Canadian Dirtlump
The Permian’s drug of choice is crystal meth, a stimulant increasingly supplied by Mexican drug cartels, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to the Houston Chronicle in May.
Blame anybody...hell blame everybody except this fucked up society.
Drug$ 'R US
In reply to Flip Side? by MikeMilkensGhost
You can thank the statist RTards in Oklahoma for that one. They were the first to require ID for Sudafed, then the others did it, then the Mexicans came and made the Meth trade bigger and better since we handed them a monopoly. Then the feds made sure that it could never go back by federalizing that rule (Deep State making sure they kept their monopoly). So I say Sue da Fed.
In reply to The Permian’s drug of choice… by Fireman
Where there's money to be made, you'll find that invisible hand. Great punchline.
In reply to You can thank the statist… by natxlaw
Thank you never heard of the Sackler gang.
In reply to The Permian’s drug of choice… by Fireman
By the same token “there is no jobs here and nothing to do so we use drugs”
Snowflake syndrome,
Eddy Lozoya, a former oil field trucker and a recovering addict at 23, has recently found a job at a local department store selling shoes. At least for the next few months, he doesn’t plan to return to the oil field.
That's more or less it. All of our guys work 11s every day they can. If they can't hack it they leave. You want some money and you don't have the means to do it in a board room - then you go out and work hard and make money. Lots of it.
In reply to Snowflake syndrome, Eddy… by Yen Cross
Sad, but true.
In reply to That's more or less it. All… by Canadian Dirtlump
I worked a 36-hour day once. Definitely lit up a couple doobies along the way. But then again, I was sitting at a desk and writing software, so doesn't really compare lol.
I have this special thing that I do, it's called "sleep", every 16th hour or so I put on pajamas, lie in a quiet place, and close my eyes. It does WONDERS.
In reply to I worked a 36-hour day once… by Skateboarder
Not even close, but the housewives do need their candy crush, but is your vision and mild carpal tunnel worth it?
In reply to I worked a 36-hour day once… by Skateboarder
Working on anything special these days? Blockchain stuff. I am 76% of the way through Ivan on Tech's class as a brush up. Then I am planning to work for tokens from crypto projects until I can bail on the day job.
In reply to I worked a 36-hour day once… by Skateboarder
Was forcing infantry platoons in patrolling in the woods of N. Carolina. Gave the guys 2 hours sleep, per 24hrs. For days. Then pushed them more. In the summer, full gear. Platoon against platoon. Guys were Zombies. Very interesting to observe brains kicked down, forced down to low processing states. One platoon was quick defense set up just inside a woodline. The other crossed the open field( badly ) and literally walked on top of the other, which didn't see them in broad daylight ( chaos ) Both were awake, but cooked.
The lesson was in pushing past limits and operating in declining states, physical and mental.
In reply to I worked a 36-hour day once… by Skateboarder
“I don’t see myself being able to work 100 hours a week sober,” he told the Houston Chronicle. “The oil field is tough.”
Strange. Studying and learning how the real geopolitics and the real economy works, has the same effect.
Cheers.
I'm a former Oilfield Services worker...I've done Upstream, Midstream & Downstream. Mostly Well Completions upstream.
In Northern Canada I've been in locations 100x more remote than these idiots in the United States. I work shifts around the clock and I never used drugs to accomplish that. And, if you're going to miss your Mommy, maybe the oilpatch isn't for you...get a job a Starbucks near your Mom's office.
The oilpatch in the States is a shit-show. Safety record is a fabrication too, that will be the next scandal.
I like your attitude! 👍
In reply to I'm a former Oilfield… by Reichstag Fire Dept.
Excellent! Same here! Back when I was young...I remember my first cup of coffee! ...I pulled a straight 24 on a Easter Sunday once!...triple pay!...good gosh almighty I was making pay! I'm like, this shit is legal? So yeah, a guy dont need no synthetics to rock the rig...A guy can do right well with nothing but a hard endurance level farm raised upbringing and a pot of free caffeine and some donuts for binder maybe.....and of course a lot of alcohol so a guy can get some sleep...
In reply to I'm a former Oilfield… by Reichstag Fire Dept.
The oilpatch in the States is a shit-show. Safety record is a fabrication too, that will be the next scandal.
Yeah, it makes me wonder how many guys in the field there are having their arms ripped off or other fun stuff like that because they can't stay sober on the job. My guess is they will do anything to not report that stuff.
In reply to I'm a former Oilfield… by Reichstag Fire Dept.
Canada. Where people who can't handle the pace of Wisconson go.
In reply to I'm a former Oilfield… by Reichstag Fire Dept.
Dumbest article ever. Drugs, booze, hookers, etc. etc. have always been part of the West Texas oilfield. The type of drugs, booze and quality of hookers changes with the oil price. Lower = lower. Higher = well....higher.
Nothing new in the oil fields or the mines.
A buddy of mine was one of 58 workers in the late 70's who working in the , at that time, 5,000 foot deep Macassa Mine in Kirkland, Ontario underground -it is now called Kirkland Gold.
The company doctor was curious why my buddy didn't have a heroin problem. He was the only man in the 58 man crew that was not taking heroin or methadone.
This article. isn't news.
Seabrook New Hampshire nuke plant. 3AM, waiting for stock to be craned up. Old guy appears, suit.
"Hi"
"Hi, who the fk are you?"
" Chief project engineer"
"Oh, sorry"
"How's it going?"
"Good"
"Hey, um I've been at this racket for 40 years. There's going to be a big alcohol and search tomorrow, so tell the guys. "
"Thanks"
" There hasn't been a major project in this country without booze in 300 years, and we're not starting now"
He walks away, and there was a big shake down the next day.
In reply to Nothing new in the oil… by 107cicero
I've never understood how anyone can do crank and work. Yeah, you can pull a double shift, but you'll have to because you fucked everything up on the first shift. Crankers can obsess, but they can't focus.
Word...a guy has to keep his head straight or you may as well have two assholes..a guy cant work fucked up around power or mechanical shit..hell, a guy cant hardly run a pontoon boat...
In reply to I've never understood how… by A rope leash
People are broke, they love drugs.
People are making money hand over fist, they love drugs.
People are super popular (Elvis/Michael Jackson) they love drugs.
The bottom line, the people seem to love drugs.
The bottom line, some people seem to love drugs.
Fixed It Fer Ya
Back to killin' snakes
In reply to People are broke, they love… by ToSoft4Truth
Wrong they just never learned "life" is the best drug. Use your "life" now because its fleeting.
Also everything in moderation .... lol
In reply to People are broke, they love… by ToSoft4Truth
There's evidence the Chinese grew MJ 5000 years ago and not just hemp for textiles rope and seeds.
Humans just like copping a buzz and some like to overdo things.
In reply to People are broke, they love… by ToSoft4Truth
There's a reason why they're called Roughnecks. All that's changed is meth is being substituted for Bennies.
It's because these drugs flush out of your body very quickly. If there's a drug test on Monday morning it doesn't matter. I used to work up in Fort McMurray and they have very strict drug screening tests now. Up until about 12 years ago people would openly smoke Cannabis in their on-site rooms and nobody at the Company gave a shit for decades. There's an on-site bar at Syncrude where everybody goes to get drunk. Too many people were dying going back and forth to town to drink. The security guards were just useless, lazy idiots. Big oil towns are the biggest markets for Coke and Meth but also for all types of chemicals. Most people are chronic alcoholics too. However, the druggies know that you just don't break the golden rule - take in Cannabis for medical purposes. or smoke it. You'll lose a one hundred thousand dollar job very easily. It stays in your system a long time. It's the peaceful, non violent "head" who loses. The synthetic druggies are there permanently to give their money to organized crime.
Partied with pipe line workers 30 + years ago.Heaviest drinkers I've ever seen.Nothing has changed.
I've seen it first hand. I've never seen so many grown men be so happy to see other grown men when they are coming in from there turnaround.
Try it after 28 days offshore...
Helicopter happy!
In reply to I've seen it first hand. I… by Sonny Brakes
I met a young guy who was from the poor side of the Huntington railroad family. He said the dirty family secret was that Huntington made his initial money for the railroads by supplying laudanum and opium to the miners. His China connections paid off big on the Union Pacific by importing shiploads of Chinese laborers.
In reply to I've seen it first hand. I… by Sonny Brakes
I am so shocked I am going to stop using all products involving petroleum in their manufacture or transport.
People who do speed ARE NOT more productive than sober workers; they just run around a hell of a lot more and it makes them intolerably annoying whenever they attempt to speak. Tweakers are worthless wastes of skin.
By far the biggest economic boom of the last 100 years was for Drug Cartels. Our Nanny Socialist Police State has made millions of these ultraviolent animals rich beyond belief, not to mention all the drug dealers, gang bangers and outlaws in our country who’ve raked in trillions in cash all untaxed of course.
It didn't take me long to realize work and family life do not mix well with coke, meth, and booze. If you want to die young, and possibly alone, by all means give it a try.