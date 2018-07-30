Cop Assaulted, Head-Butting, And A Bloody Nose After Another Brawl At Trump's Hollywood Star

President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has emerged as an unlikely battleground between Los Angeles Trump supporters and his detractors. There have been fights, shouting matches, and men dressed as Russian cops "protecting" the star - while two separate videos of men destroying it with pickaxes have gone viral.
Despite efforts by the LAPD to separate pro and anti-Trump groups, yet another scuffle broke out Sunday evening between a man in a MAGA hat speaking into a megaphone and two anti-Trump protesters.
A group of pro-Trump supporters said the man was not with them as he shouted, “We got America great again'” and other pro-Trump slogans.
His red MAGA had seemed to be a target from some in the anti-Trump crowd.
“[This guy] came up and said he was going to pull his hat off, and I was like [makes a negative sounding noise] went up and pulled the Make America Great Again hat off and after that everything just went crazy. They started fighting,” said one woman.
“The kid’s father came and said hey that’s my son. Don’t be going after my son. Got up in his face. Starts pushing him. Then the guy with the megaphone head-butted him,” said Louie Martinez. -CBS Los Angeles
The father ended up with a bloody cut on his nose, while a man in a burgandy shirt believed to be his son was wrestled to the ground as he assaulted a police officer. Police are reportedly looking for the father.
From another angle:
Meanwhile, some recent happenings on Hollywood Boulevard:
CAUGHT YOU!! Donald J. Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star didn't stand a chance against its latest attacker ⛏ pic.twitter.com/SAtEdrPMwL— TMZ (@TMZ) July 26, 2018
These two guys stood guard over Trump's Walk of Fame Star and its hilarious. pic.twitter.com/mEhqRXWVVt— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) July 27, 2018
These guys have never been busier:
President Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of fame that was destroyed has been replaced.#donaldtrump #hollywoodwalkoffame #gist #Viral #News #worldnews #usa #cnn #bbc #aljazeera #viralvideos #tmz #funnyvideos #funnymemes #instagram #insta #instagood #macdanielsblog #fame #weird pic.twitter.com/SlS78LDlMd— MacDaniel'sBlog (@MacDanielsBlog) July 28, 2018
Meanwhile, things got musical during a heated debate in Granite City, Illinois. No blood however.
The tuba walk-thru during this Granite City Trump protest fight is comedy gold. pic.twitter.com/ivRYEQdHD5— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 26, 2018
Comments
Bitchez!
The first rule of fight club is ...
Death to Democrats
In reply to Bitchez! by Element
Who organizes these "demonstrations"?
The comments on the twitter link are hilarious.
Blue Brains = No Brains
In reply to Death to Democrats by SilverRhino
#OccupyTrumpStar...LMAO!
What a bunch of useful idiot commie-libs...lol.
In reply to x by macholatte
Clearly the only solution is Trump stars in ALL liberal cities.
In reply to #OccupyTrumpStar...LMAO!… by nmewn
The San Franciscans will try to break the star with glitter and dildoes, or poop and needles. Same goes for Portland and Seattle.
In reply to Clearly the only solution is… by Jim in MN
Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is real and I hope we find a proper treatment for it soon. Until then, dangerously triggered snowflakes should be detained for their own safety.
In reply to The San Franciscans will try… by Skateboarder
Snipers are the only way to go here.... once a dozen or so vandals bodies are littered around the star they'll have second thoughts....
In reply to Trump Derangement Syndrome … by MagicHandPuppet
At some point after replacing it for the umpteenth time , they'll build a wall around it ... and then everyone will be happier.
In reply to Snipers. by toady
I'm really surprised the liberal elite movie stars haven't called off the dogs.... they're the ones that have to pay to get it fixed.
Then again, the protests are pure gold for the networks, so what's the a little construction money?
In reply to At some point after… by curbjob
Put trump stars in all the fields, building projects, and road construction and we'd get a lot of work done.
In reply to I'm by toady
too funny
In reply to Put trump stars in all the… by Bud Dry
I'll be honest ... did not think he could bring this many people together
In reply to too funny by DieselChadron
I know it was backhanded, but that was actually funny!
I feel like I am on crazy pills just saying that!
In reply to I'll be honest ... did not… by Freeze These
The people in the vids look like a bad cross between sideshow carneys and the denizens of hell as portrayed in Renaissance paintings. Stick a fork in Cali, its done.
In reply to Put trump stars in all the… by Bud Dry
Damnit, I go out to lunch and miss the juicy stuff!!! Happens every time!!! DANG
That star is a shit magnet!!!
That Mexican looking dude with the blue/white Trump hat at the point where they talk about the MAGA guy @ 1:14 minute mark of the first video - NOW, HE IS A SOLID PATRIOT guys and gals...SOLID AS THEY COME! I've seen him in a lot of videos, hangs with Arthur Sharper and that crew.
Now to the other Mehican dudes - WTF?
I need to go check my ammo stores and re-lube the utensils!
In reply to The people in the vids look… by Whoa Dammit
Put Trump stars everywhere.
In reply to Put trump stars in all the… by Bud Dry
I think some are paid provocateurs. I think others are paid to incite.
In reply to I'm by toady
What about the baby stars?
In reply to At some point after… by curbjob
... separate them from the adult stars ?
In reply to What about the baby stars? by nmewn
It's a good idea...and the coyote's ;-)
In reply to ... separate them from the… by curbjob
How 'bout separate them from America?
In reply to It's a good idea...and the… by nmewn
He'll have the newest, brightest star of them all...and THEY are paying for it! HAAAHAHAAAA. Trump wins again.
In reply to At some point after… by curbjob
Tell them he's going to have it made bigger than the rest. In gold.
In reply to He'll have the newest,… by brushhog
Tell them he's going to have two made, ya know, like two scoops of vanilla ice cream and everyone else only gets one ;-)
In reply to Tell them he's going to have… by css1971
one big fuking LOL, triggered by a drumph star, still lol'g...
In reply to At some point after… by curbjob
They're pretty easy to trigger these days, hell, just yesterday while shopping they were protesting calling oranges raaayzist and demanding they be removed or they'd go to the Ninth Circus ;-)
In reply to one big fuking LOL,… by new game
lala land out there. drumph syndrome, no doubt.
i just don't remember any outbreaks over the cunt...
In reply to They're pretty easy to… by nmewn
Democrats hate job creation.
Democrats hate making America great.
Democrats hate Christians and Families.
Democrats are mentally diseased people these days. They want to keep poor people on the Plantation.
In reply to lala land out there. drumph… by new game
why wouldn't they? They OWNED all the plantations . . .
In reply to Democrats hate job creation… by CheapBastard
Democrats LOVE communism
Democrats LOVE themselves
Democrats LOVE poverty
You are tight Cheap, mentally deranged, they are now officially off the plantation in my book!
In reply to Democrats hate job creation… by CheapBastard
Snowflake lemmings??
In reply to lala land out there. drumph… by new game
The 150 pound mexican kid charging the 300 pound veteran cop with 2 or 3 of his other 300 pound veteran cops hanging around. Real smart pedro. Real smart indeed. $50 says soros bails him out and he gets off scot-free..
In reply to Snowflake lemmings?? by Occams_Razor_Trader
LOL...don't touch the Cheetos, I may go berserk!
In reply to They're pretty easy to… by nmewn
Okay, will go buy some in a few.
In reply to LOL...don't touch the… by Free This
Just as long as you don't take 'em all off the shelf, we're all good there Nid
In reply to Okay, will go buy some in a… by NidStyles
unhinged left.
In reply to At some point after… by curbjob
One thing Trump won't ever do is build a wall.
He might build an Israeli embassy over the star though.
In reply to At some point after… by curbjob
Hey butt-wipe, that's one of the "STUPIDEST" things I've heard yet.
There are some real dum-shits out there and you topped them all.
Were you born this STUPID or did you have an accident that left you this way?
In reply to One thing Trump won't ever… by Dr. Acula
How 'bout we carve a star on your skull? Just a thought??
In reply to One thing Trump won't ever… by Dr. Acula
OR...
Recruit some gang bangers to drive by and spray the area with machine pistols....at random...
A couple of times.....race through with their rice burners and open up....
THAT...would chill these fuck heads....
In reply to Snipers. by toady
Hard to believe that guy with the burgundy shirt pushed the cop. He is lucky the cops didn't break all his fingers. But then again, most LA and SF and Berkley cops are pussied down and have orders from their alt left extremist mayors not to touch the soros funded tearrists.
It is an interest photo of that crowd on the LA sidewalk. There are many 4 white people. The rest are Mexicans with a couple a blacks thrown in . The three blacks may actually be black Mexicans.
I guess that represents the demographics of a Sanctuary City.
In reply to OR... Recruit some gang… by BabaLooey
Blaxicans?
In reply to Hard to believe that guy… by Son of Loki
LOL, heads on pikes surrounding the star! It's a start...?
In reply to Snipers. by toady
>I hope we find a proper treatment for it soon.
Liberal doses of lead applied at high velocity?
In reply to Trump Derangement Syndrome … by MagicHandPuppet
Monsanto are working on it . But the adjuvants of mercury , fluoride and aluminium do cause autistic side effects in normal people but in those suffering from TDS this is not noticeable as they tend to already have autism .
In reply to Trump Derangement Syndrome … by MagicHandPuppet
I fear that the “treatment “ involves pitchforks, torches and rope.
In reply to Trump Derangement Syndrome … by MagicHandPuppet
The only treatment is a dose of lead.
In reply to Trump Derangement Syndrome … by MagicHandPuppet
.
In reply to The San Franciscans will try… by Skateboarder
Cluster bomb pinata?
Too Soon?
In reply to The San Franciscans will try… by Skateboarder