Cop Assaulted, Head-Butting, And A Bloody Nose After Another Brawl At Trump's Hollywood Star

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 12:08

President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has emerged as an unlikely battleground between Los Angeles Trump supporters and his detractors. There have been fights, shouting matches, and men dressed as Russian cops "protecting" the star - while two separate videos of men destroying it with pickaxes have gone viral. 

Despite efforts by the LAPD to separate pro and anti-Trump groups, yet another scuffle broke out Sunday evening between a man in a MAGA hat speaking into a megaphone and two anti-Trump protesters. 

A group of pro-Trump supporters said the man was not with them as he shouted, “We got America great again'” and other pro-Trump slogans.

His red MAGA had seemed to be a target from some in the anti-Trump crowd.

“[This guy] came up and said he was going to pull his hat off, and I was like [makes a negative sounding noise] went up and pulled the Make America Great Again hat off and after that everything just went crazy. They started fighting,” said one woman.

“The kid’s father came and said hey that’s my son. Don’t be going after my son.  Got up in his face. Starts pushing him. Then the guy with the megaphone head-butted him,” said Louie Martinez. -CBS Los Angeles

The father ended up with a bloody cut on his nose, while a man in a burgandy shirt believed to be his son was wrestled to the ground as he assaulted a police officer. Police are reportedly looking for the father. 

From another angle: 

Meanwhile, some recent happenings on Hollywood Boulevard: 

These guys have never been busier:

Meanwhile, things got musical during a heated debate in Granite City, Illinois. No blood however. 

Free This Whoa Dammit Mon, 07/30/2018 - 13:32 Permalink

Damnit, I go out to lunch and miss the juicy stuff!!! Happens every time!!! DANG

That star is a shit magnet!!!

That Mexican looking dude with the blue/white Trump hat at the point where they talk about the MAGA guy @ 1:14 minute mark of the first video - NOW, HE IS A SOLID PATRIOT guys and gals...SOLID AS THEY COME! I've seen him in a lot of videos, hangs with Arthur Sharper and that crew.

Now to the other Mehican dudes - WTF?

I need to go check my ammo stores and re-lube the utensils!

BabaLooey toady Mon, 07/30/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

OR...

Recruit some gang bangers to drive by and spray the area with machine pistols....at random...

A couple of times.....race through with their rice burners and open up....

THAT...would chill these fuck heads....

Son of Loki BabaLooey Mon, 07/30/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

Hard to believe that guy with the burgundy shirt pushed the cop. He is lucky the cops didn't break all his fingers. But then again, most LA and SF and Berkley cops are pussied down and have orders from their alt left extremist mayors not to touch the soros funded tearrists.

It is an interest photo of that crowd on the LA sidewalk. There are many 4 white people. The rest are Mexicans with a couple a blacks thrown in . The three blacks may actually be black Mexicans.

I guess that represents the demographics of a Sanctuary City.