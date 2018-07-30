Denver Man Returns From Congo, Isolated For Possible Ebola

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:41

Is the Ebola scare, which ravaged markets - however briefly - in late 2014, coming back?

Overnight, Colorado health officials rushed to determine if a man who recently worked with sick people in eastern Congo and became suddenly ill Sunday in Denver had contracted the deadly Ebola virus. 

According to the Denver Post, officials from Denver Health and Hospitals were waiting on Sunday night for test results from a state health lab but said that, based on an initial test in a special isolated unit, they do not believe the man has Ebola. A Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) bulletin late Sunday said testing “is negative for Ebola.”

The man had been working with sick and dead people in an area of eastern Congo where a recent outbreak of Ebola had largely dissipated with no new Ebola cases reported over the past 45 days. However, on Sunday morning he reported sudden severe symptoms at his residence in Denver, Denver Health chief medical officer Connie Price said.

Connie Savor Price M.D., from the Infectious Disease Department of Medicine at Denver Health

The man told health officials he felt ill Sunday morning, reported having worked recently as medical missionary in eastern Congo, and arrived at the hospital at about 8:30 a.m. by ambulance. Doctors set up a special isolation unit and were assessing his condition.

“The patient’s symptoms could represent a variety of common illnesses,” Denver Health spokeswoman Jennifer Hillmann said. “The patient in question had reported being in an area of the Congo on a medical missionary trip, but he was in a location where the Ebola outbreak had been officially declared over, with no cases reported for 45 days, according to the CDC.”

“We felt that, if he had Ebola, then he could be very communicable … We had no wiggle room to be wrong,” Price said adding that the man "became ill very suddenly this morning,” she said, declining to specify his exact symptoms but saying they could mimic illnesses including flu and appendicitis. “He is getting better, so that is good.”

Hospital officials said they were “on normal operations” and that “there is no threat or concern for patient, staff or visitor safety.” Denver Department of Public Health and Environment officials couldn’t be reached late Sunday.

* * *

The good news is that it appears this was a fale alarm, and at the hospital Sunday afternoon, staffers called the situation “under control.”

you_are_cleared_hot eforce Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:55

Here's what I don't get: Why in the hell would you NOT quarantine anyone who comes from Congo for at least 30 days - regardless of who they are or what they were doing?

 

"Overnight, Colorado health officials rushed to determine if a man who recently worked with sick people in eastern Congo and became suddenly ill Sunday in Denver had contracted the deadly Ebola virus."

 

I hope the above quote ends up being nothing, but if this guy does come down with Ebola - WTF!! 

Endgame Napoleon nmewn Mon, 07/30/2018 - 11:07

Sooooo many American citizens cannot even afford the rent for a one-room apartment on their earned-only income, while so many others have the money—and the excused time off from work—for so much global travel. What happened to the days when couples who saved for decades went on their one expensive-cubed dream trip after a lifetime of work, rather than young people financing all of this expensive, global travel without even working 5 full years for that extreme luxury? Hmmm?

Endgame Napoleon GoldmanSax Mon, 07/30/2018 - 11:10

Ohhhh, it is soooo morally impressive—so Albert Schweitzer-like. I am sure they will devote sections of history books to the altruistic good works of these world travelers. Wonder why charity work in the middle of American ghettos is not enough to qualify them for the virtue-signaling awards? Most of them will not do that. Ask yourself why? 

Handful of Dust 847328_3527 Mon, 07/30/2018 - 11:23

Democaps care more about illegals then they do American citizens who also need alot of help. Dems ignore the dozen murdered people in Chicago every weekend while crying on TV about some illegal crossing the border.

Shameful.

When will Little Jimmy Kimmel cry on TV about all the blacks killed by other blacks?

About black on white crime?

About the 20% kiddie poverty in the USA?

1033eruth Magnix Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:53

Its a pretty good reason why I'm very weak in African geography.  ZERO interest in going there.  I guess its all the propaganda about diseases, bugs that transmit disease, corruption, constant tribal warfare, corruption, targeting anything white as rich and of course it is the origin of a lot of dindus of which all the political variety are corrupt as hell.  I mean if you don't bring your own water filters with you, you're asking for trouble.  

Egypt might have been a great place to visit 30 years ago, but not now and the breeding rate is off the scale.  

Endgame Napoleon 1033eruth Mon, 07/30/2018 - 11:24

In one of my sales jobs, I met a young woman that most of you men would have tripped all over yourselves chasing if she had not suffered an awful fate due to the virtue signaling of her global-traveler parents and their mission trips. We have a lot of that mission-trip globalism in the American South.

The girl was a beautiful blonde who literally looked like a model. She was complaining about meeting her quotas every month, but still being chased out of the building by some barracuda-bully sales mommas in the store.

I emphasized with her, albeit my experience in this particular job was not that bad since the manager was better than most, and the pay was so low that I did not regard it as any kind of job that would ever cover my bills as a single, childless woman, with no spousal income, no child support to cover rent and no monthly welfare covering rent & groceries and refundable child-tax-credit money up to $6,431. I did not plan to stay very long. I couldn’t at that payscale.

But for this girl, sadly, it was probably the pinnacle of her work experience. Her parents took her on a mission trip to a Latin American country, where she drank the water, and she got something that led to major organ damage. I felt so sorry for her, hearing the details of it.  If she had been an ordinary-looking girl, it would have been no less tragic, but the fact that she probably would have done even better than most women just due to looks made it even more dramatic. It probably compounds the regret on all sides.

GoldmanSax Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:48

The 3rd world has the worst human conditions imaginable. Their people have built up immunities because of this economic condition. We are playing Russian roulette every time there is an exchange. Please micro chip your kids and remove your toxic testicles, for the kids of course. 