Finding "Inspiration" In Socialist 'Bernie Sanders'-Wannabees

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 14:18

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Bernie Sanders is 76 years old. New progressives will have to carry the torch. I have some inspiration to share...

An article in the Detroit Metro Times article mentions 27 candidates in support of "Medicare for All," a $15-per-hour minimum wage, free college tuition, universal pre-kindergarten, publicly-funded campaigns, and mandated paid sick leave.

Candidate Laurie Pohutsky says she is inspired.

I am inspired too, enough to write this.

Dear Bernie Sanders Wannabees,

Please pay attention.

There is no such things as a "free lunch, free education, or free health-care". The cost comes from somewhere.

It is precisely because of Fed policies and affordable housing programs that housing isn't affordable.

It is precisely because of insane public union contracts, student loan programs, and other government interference in the free market that the cost of education is high.

There's a guaranteed way to make education costs even higher, and that is to make education "free".

Here's a Bernie Sanders 2011 flashback.

The latest spreading idiocy, is universal basic income. ​

Dear wannabees, in case you did not yet get the message, there is no such thing as free money either.

There is a right to free speech, which, ironically, most of you wannabees don't want.

But when it comes to "free" goods and services, the countries that offer the most of them, like Venezuela with gas at a penny a gallon, end up like Venezuela where no gas, no food, and no medical care is available at all.

Venezuela is how "progressive" socialism inevitably ends.

Tags
Education
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
malcolmevans American Psycho Mon, 07/30/2018 - 16:17 Permalink

@American Psycho

"So healthcare is a human right? "

That gets complicated and messy. With no insurance people go to ER and we all end up paying for that. In the case of communicable diseases it is in society's best interest to vaccinate, treat and possibly quarantine them. 

 

Do unborn humans have a human right? Of course not. They can be summarily executed at the whim of the mother.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
American Psycho malcolmevans Mon, 07/30/2018 - 16:26 Permalink

I'm 100% with you.  My comment was tongue and cheek; parroting what the other side screams.  I like to take their argument to the extreme which is why I ask, "if care for ones health is a human right, shouldn't food be even more of a right?  Indeed, your health goes pretty damn fast if you are not eating.  What about universal housing?  How can we get to work without a car?  We should have universal automobiles."  In the end, it just becomes down right ridiculous

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
Bryan Mon, 07/30/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

I am getting tired of dealing with these adult-age children who seek free stuff in lieu of training for and finding a paying job and living within their means.  And tired of the enabling politicians that promise free stuff all the time so they'll get votes and be popular.

Liberalism = Narcissism

 

More and more, I am thinking the one and only way out of the mess we are now in is a massive, widespread, devastating economic collapse, where the gimmedats eventually die off from their own self-centered delusion and those who are willing to work, strive and cooperate build the economy back from scratch.  That would take more than one generation, I'm sure.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 8
MikeMilkensGhost Mon, 07/30/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

It is you retards calling it free. It isn't. It is about where we want our tax dollars to go.....Not the pentagon...Rich people need to start paying taxes....god Fucking forbid!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 6
MikeMilkensGhost Mon, 07/30/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

It is you retards calling it free. It isn't. It is about where we want our tax dollars to go.....Not the pentagon...Rich people need to start paying taxes....god Fucking forbid!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 9
MikeMilkensGhost Mon, 07/30/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

It is you retards calling it free. It isn't. It is about where we want our tax dollars to go.....Not the pentagon...Rich people need to start paying taxes....god Fucking forbid!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
PrintCash MikeMilkensGhost Mon, 07/30/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

So you are waiting for rich guys to pay more in taxes, for those taxes to filter through a money laundering system called the Federal Government, and the crumbs to fall to you?  Or do you have a job in the Federal Government money laundering system?  Or maybe one of the “private” systems that depends wholly on slapping ass with Federal Government?  All three angles are pretty pathetic, but I guess it’s all you know, it’s all you’ve been told and listen to.  Truly, truly sad.  And ever more prevalent.  Ripe for the picking of socialist politicians.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
PrintCash MikeMilkensGhost Mon, 07/30/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

So you are waiting for rich guys to pay more in taxes, for those taxes to filter through a money laundering system called the Federal Government, and the crumbs to fall to you?  Or do you have a job in the Federal Government money laundering system?  Or maybe one of the “private” systems that depends wholly on slapping ass with Federal Government?  All three angles are pretty pathetic, but I guess it’s all you know.  

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Mimir Mon, 07/30/2018 - 14:23 Permalink

"There is no such things as a "free lunch, free education, or free health-care". The cost comes from somewhere."

 

The stupidity of some Americans has no limits Ofcourse it comes from somewhere: taxes

Other things you haven't understood ?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
taketheredpill Mon, 07/30/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

"There is no such things as a "free lunch, free education, or free health-care". The cost comes from somewhere."

 

In the case of Canada, the cost comes from our Military Spending, which as a % of GDP, we cut back drastically after WW2.

The theory being , if there isn't a war you don't need a military.

Even more applicable in the age of Nukes.

 