Finding "Inspiration" In Socialist 'Bernie Sanders'-Wannabees

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
Bernie Sanders is 76 years old. New progressives will have to carry the torch. I have some inspiration to share...
An article in the Detroit Metro Times article mentions 27 candidates in support of "Medicare for All," a $15-per-hour minimum wage, free college tuition, universal pre-kindergarten, publicly-funded campaigns, and mandated paid sick leave.
The @metrotimes included me in their article on the most progressive Democrats running in MI. This campaign is about giving a voice back to the people, and I’m inspired to see so many others that share that vision. https://t.co/q0TtAicmU4— Laurie Pohutsky for State Representative (@lpohutsky19) July 28, 2018
Candidate Laurie Pohutsky says she is inspired.
I am inspired too, enough to write this.
Dear Bernie Sanders Wannabees,
Please pay attention.
There is no such things as a "free lunch, free education, or free health-care". The cost comes from somewhere.
It is precisely because of Fed policies and affordable housing programs that housing isn't affordable.
It is precisely because of insane public union contracts, student loan programs, and other government interference in the free market that the cost of education is high.
There's a guaranteed way to make education costs even higher, and that is to make education "free".
Here's a Bernie Sanders 2011 flashback.
The latest spreading idiocy, is universal basic income.
Dear wannabees, in case you did not yet get the message, there is no such thing as free money either.
There is a right to free speech, which, ironically, most of you wannabees don't want.
But when it comes to "free" goods and services, the countries that offer the most of them, like Venezuela with gas at a penny a gallon, end up like Venezuela where no gas, no food, and no medical care is available at all.
Venezuela is how "progressive" socialism inevitably ends.
Feminism and socialism go hand-in-hand.
A feminized society is the last stage any nation passes through before it is erased from the map.
So healthcare is a human right? What about clothing, food, and shelter? Are those not also human rights? In that case, .gov should start providing everyone with the aforementioned items.
Edit: Sarc/ if it was not obvious
In reply to Feminism and socialism go… by Lost in translation
They already do, for many people.
In reply to So healthcare is a human… by American Psycho
Why doesn't Bernie open up the $650,000 vacation house Hillary gave him to everyone. Peeples should have a right to use his beautiful vacation house also, right/ We all be equal? Lets share your house, Bernie.
In reply to They already do, for many… by Edward Morbius
and Michael Moore's too
In reply to Why doesn't Bernie open up… by Son of Loki
That's unpossible! Money grows on trees, everyone knows this!!! It's all free to socialists!
Bet you didn't know you were a tree did ya?
DAHHHH
In reply to and Michael Moore's too by American Psycho
i want my UBI. make mine 10k per month
In reply to That's unpossible! Money… by Free This
Uhh.....yeah there is. ( if you're a central banker )
In reply to i want my UBI. make mine… by james diamond squid
Or a welfare queen...or .corp
In reply to Dear wannabees, in case you… by FreeMoney
The Truth About Socialism with Jesse Waters and Michelle Malkin (short yootoob):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7FvErgG820
In reply to Or a welfare queen...or .corp by Free This
Everybody I report on the census form as living in my house needs that monthly check, too.
In reply to i want my UBI. make mine… by james diamond squid
Bernie has 3 houses. Yes, you read that correctly. The Socialist owns 3 houses. You have to understand, even Lenin and Stalin lived better than the masses. He's just emulating his idols. This is a guy that took a honeymoon to the USSR. Thank about that one. Honeymooning to the USSR.
In reply to Why doesn't Bernie open up… by Son of Loki
*Edit: understood. ^_^
In reply to So healthcare is a human… by American Psycho
Just trying to help out Lost ;) now give me my free shit!
http://unsavoryagents.com/?projects=feel-the-bern
In reply to No idea what you’re talking… by Lost in translation
And, aye, there's the rub.
The author of the post should simply say: "Bernie Wannabees: Die."
Because I would assert better part of half the population of the country only exists because of that free money.
In reply to So healthcare is a human… by American Psycho
i will run on a campaign promise, free everything til bust.
one big free for all til a mad scramble for the crumbs...
landslide victory. cuing fed printer in charge-do you
got my back? anything goes as in amsterdam crazy, drugs
sex, free food, water, shelter, even booze, hell, like woodstockII.
one big get together, shabang of the century...
In reply to So healthcare is a human… by American Psycho
You have my upvote no sarc tag needed, knew exactly what you meant - I have a drivers license and am not afraid to use it!
In reply to So healthcare is a human… by American Psycho
http://unsavoryagents.com/?projects=vota-loca
In reply to You have my upvote no sarc… by Free This
ROFLMAO - that actually scared the living shit out of me when it first came up! I am bookmarking that page!
In reply to http://unsavoryagents.com/… by American Psycho
Logged in just to Up you. Fantastic- she really is a total lunatic. did you all see her recent answer on how to pay for all that socialism? She is as dumb as they get, and not that pretty either. Those eyes are the giveaway - I've heard it theorized that she might be MK Ultra and totally programmed. I wouldn't doubt it.
In reply to http://unsavoryagents.com/… by American Psycho
Never ascribe to MK Ultra that which is adequately explained by stupidity.
In reply to Logged in just to Up you… by Colonel Jessup
@American Psycho
"So healthcare is a human right? "
That gets complicated and messy. With no insurance people go to ER and we all end up paying for that. In the case of communicable diseases it is in society's best interest to vaccinate, treat and possibly quarantine them.
Do unborn humans have a human right? Of course not. They can be summarily executed at the whim of the mother.
In reply to So healthcare is a human… by American Psycho
I'm 100% with you. My comment was tongue and cheek; parroting what the other side screams. I like to take their argument to the extreme which is why I ask, "if care for ones health is a human right, shouldn't food be even more of a right? Indeed, your health goes pretty damn fast if you are not eating. What about universal housing? How can we get to work without a car? We should have universal automobiles." In the end, it just becomes down right ridiculous
In reply to @American Psycho "So… by malcolmevans
I think the first people to work for "free" are the college professors. They can be the first fuckers to donate their labor to "the cause" of free shit for everybody.
In reply to Feminism and socialism go… by Lost in translation
In democratic socialist circles today, the less one knows, the younger one is, the more truly ignorant one is to the consequences of your own policies, the better salesman you are to the equally ignorant masses. It’s surreal to watch. It’s also painful to know that these people are our future “leaders”.
In reply to I think the first people to… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Our saving grace is these young deluded kooks are exceptionally thin-skinned, and it's easy to make them turn into raving lunatics in front of a crowd with just a touch of ridicule.
In reply to In democratic socialist… by PrintCash
The Free Shit Army doesn't care that "free" isn't free. All they care about is that they get theirs without working for it.
Tax the rich. That's their answer for everything. They are going to turn this Country into Venezuela.
In reply to Feminism and socialism go… by Lost in translation
FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!. Its whats for dinner.
In reply to Feminism and socialism go… by Lost in translation
I am getting tired of dealing with these adult-age children who seek free stuff in lieu of training for and finding a paying job and living within their means. And tired of the enabling politicians that promise free stuff all the time so they'll get votes and be popular.
Liberalism = Narcissism
More and more, I am thinking the one and only way out of the mess we are now in is a massive, widespread, devastating economic collapse, where the gimmedats eventually die off from their own self-centered delusion and those who are willing to work, strive and cooperate build the economy back from scratch. That would take more than one generation, I'm sure.
Someone - some rational adult - needs to sit them down and calmly explain, “sorry honey, but there’s just no more middle class left to loot. Thanks for coming.”
In reply to I am getting tired of… by Bryan
Said "rational adult" would then need a gun to immediately shoot them in the head.
In reply to Someone - some rational… by Lost in translation
An excellent point.
In reply to Said "rational adult" would… by darkstar7646
" where the gimmedats eventually die off from their own self-centered delusion and those who are willing to work, "
There is no better reason, as a conservative, that I support Roe v Wade. There are 60 million less people in the Free Shit Army because of Roe.
In reply to I am getting tired of… by Bryan
Total Federal Government meltdown is what is called for.
In reply to I am getting tired of… by Bryan
Yes ! I have come to the same conclusion (anyone got a viable alternative ? ) Bring it on . It is also the only cure for the Gimmigrant invasion of white western lands and cultures AKA white genocide .
In reply to I am getting tired of… by Bryan
It is you retards calling it free. It isn't. It is about where we want our tax dollars to go.....Not the pentagon...Rich people need to start paying taxes....god Fucking forbid!
Rich men have the laws written for them, dummy. They’ll never lose a penny.
It is the middle class that the socialists gut, at the behest of the rich.
Wake up.
In reply to It is you retards calling it… by MikeMilkensGhost
Get off your fat ass, stop depending on others, and provide for yourself. No rich boy is coming to be your savior.
In reply to It is you retards calling it… by MikeMilkensGhost
Reread his post. He's hoping for a successful older daddy who loves to pamper his little boi.
In reply to Get off your fat ass, stop… by PrintCash
I'd say the real retard is the one who ended up posting the same nonsense 3 times in a row.
In reply to It is you retards calling it… by MikeMilkensGhost
So you are waiting for rich guys to pay more in taxes, for those taxes to filter through a money laundering system called the Federal Government, and the crumbs to fall to you? Or do you have a job in the Federal Government money laundering system? Or maybe one of the “private” systems that depends wholly on slapping ass with Federal Government? All three angles are pretty pathetic, but I guess it’s all you know, it’s all you’ve been told and listen to. Truly, truly sad. And ever more prevalent. Ripe for the picking of socialist politicians.
In reply to It is you retards calling it… by MikeMilkensGhost
In reply to It is you retards calling it… by MikeMilkensGhost
I don't know what it would be called but somewhere between free and astronomical in cost would be alright. Something like a "market".
It's just a token of my extreme.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnSF36PBxbk
"There is no such things as a "free lunch, free education, or free health-care". The cost comes from somewhere."
The stupidity of some Americans has no limits Ofcourse it comes from somewhere: taxes.
Other things you haven't understood ?
And taxes are derived from other people's LABOR. Hence you are taking OTHER peoples labor, to use for someone else's benefit. 200 years ago, that would have been called SLAVERY!!
In reply to "There is no such things as… by Mimir
Well, what the hell, let's just call it slavery today and get on with the debate.
In reply to And taxes are derived from… by Beam Me Up Scotty
"There is no such things as a "free lunch, free education, or free health-care". The cost comes from somewhere."
In the case of Canada, the cost comes from our Military Spending, which as a % of GDP, we cut back drastically after WW2.
The theory being , if there isn't a war you don't need a military.
Even more applicable in the age of Nukes.
You don't need a military, because you have the next door neighbor who spends all of their money on protecting your liberal ass's. If we decided to annex you to steal your abundant natural resources, you might suddenly wish you had spent some money on a military. In other words, SHUT UP.
In reply to "There is no such things as… by taketheredpill