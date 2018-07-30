Gartman: "We Are Concerned About The Demise of the FANGs"

Having correctly predicted that deluge of selling by Mark Zuckerberg ahead of Facebook's dismal results, which he said was a flashing red warning sign, Dennis Gartman is back this morning with a new warning. Whereas he recently noted that the Dow may break out to 30,000 in the near future, the "commodity guru" is less sanguine today about the market's prospects, and warns that broad market liquidity is emerging as a potential risk to stock euphoria (hardly a new warning in the time of Quantitative Tightening), while cautioning that "we are concerned about the demise of the FANGs."
And no, there are no directional recos today.
The key excerpt from his note is below:
LIKE WILEY COYOTE AND THE REAL SOURCE OF LIQUIDITY: We are rather doctrinaire Monetarists here at TGL and because we are we do put a great deal of importance into the Fed St. Louis Adjusted Monetary Base for that is, as we’ve always said, the “stock” from which the broader “soups” of the monetary aggregates are derived. This is where the Fed’s true footprints are left behind and as the chart this page makes very, very clear, the AMB peaked in mid- April of ’15 at $4.268 trillion dollars. It was, at its last mark last week, down to $3.670 trillion, or -16.3% from its peak... a material decline.
Further, as evidenced by the chart this page, the trend line toward an increasing AMB that extends back into mid-’09 has been broken. Having held that line four times previous, the fact that it has been broken is of very real… very material… importance. The Fed had been freely and aggressively supplying reserves to the system for years, but since mid-’15 it has stopped doing so.
Further, we are again very concerned that since mid- ’09, the currency component of M1… which is incumbent in the AMB… has risen from $800 billion to nearly $1.6 trillion. Why, one might ask, are we concerned about this steady, inexorable, rise in the currency component of M1? Because cash is deflationary. Cash is lost to the banking system. Cash is not reserved for and re-lent; it is outside of the reserve banking system and this only serves to make our concerns about the decline in the AMB all that much more serious.
So, as intimated above in our discussion of the equity markets, we are concerned about the demise of the FANGs; we are concerned about the weekly “reversals” to the downside; we are concerned that the CNN Fear & Greed Index has turned down after having gotten above 60, but most of all we are concerned that the fuel for the bull market… the Fed’s expanding monetary base… is no longer expanding but has been, for the past several years, contracting.
Stocks have been rising despite the three-year contraction in the AMB, but like Wiley Coyote in the comics who always ran out and over the cliff, eventually to collapse in a heap once his forward momentum had halted, we fear the same for equities. Be careful out there… please!
Comments
Alrighty then... ...buy the fuck out of FANGS...
thanks Gartman!
Just when you think we might see some good excitement in the markets (i.e. another limit down) Gartman comes and screws it up
In reply to Alrighty then... ...buy the… by LawsofPhysics
Butt butt butt... The Road Runner never gets Caught ...
In reply to Just when you think we might… by DeadFred
Neither does the dragon.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
They had to throw in a Gartmen statement to solidify the BS.
Have we not seen the same BS for a decade plus?
What Dumb ass down voted Yen Cross? He is all business with a touch of humor!
In reply to Neither does the dragon. by Yen Cross
The FANGs are now resorting to paying Gartman to come out against their stocks.
In reply to They had to throw in a… by MozartIII
These FANG market CAP's almost require hallucinogenics to comprehend
In reply to The FANGs are now resorting… by MillionDollarButter
How's that customer censorship plan working out?
In reply to These FANG market CAP's… by south40_dreams
Clown show.
Everyone should note that the purchase of stocks has morphed into a political choice rather than a financial one.
Ethics are fucked in the good ol' USA.
God Bless you Dennis.
In reply to The FANGs are now resorting… by MillionDollarButter
Even Gartman can only trigger a FANG short squeeze. Buy that fucking dip but get ready for the next huge leg down kids.
In reply to Neither does the dragon. by Yen Cross
OMG, Gartman may have made a correct call... A Zero Hedge First
In reply to Even Gartman can only… by BobPaulson
Gartman?
Wait....Crude is above $44.
I call bullshit. He's dead.
In reply to Neither does the dragon. by Yen Cross
> "We Are Concerned About The Demise of the FANGs"
L0L - Jenga!
L0L. Jen-ga! Jen-ga! Jen-ga! Jen-ga! Jeng ....
In reply to Gartman? Wait....Crude is… by BabaLooey
If this moron ever gets a call correct, I think we should all chip in and buy him a T-shirt. Not sure what it should say, perhaps something along the lines of him breaking the record of a broken clock over the course of his career (military time, not the one that's correct twice in a day).
In reply to Alrighty then... ...buy the… by LawsofPhysics
Seems just a week or so ago ol Gartman was saying Dow 30k. Imagine that.
In reply to Alrighty then... ...buy the… by LawsofPhysics
*Buying Nasdaq 10 000 calls*
In reply to Alrighty then... ...buy the… by LawsofPhysics
Extreme bullish FAANG signal triggered.
In reply to Alrighty then... ...buy the… by LawsofPhysics
"it's all just a little bit of history repeating"
Even 5 or 6 years ago, the programmer guys thought this would happen. Some remembered the .com euphoria circa 2000. Wonder if history will repeat and then repeat again, with a rebirth of the FANG baby.
In reply to "it's all just a little bit… by JoeTurner
If you scratch below the kitty litter, you'll find that Facebook has a huge position in CAT stock ...
all those CAT photos has got to be worth something; no ?
In reply to Even 5 or 6 years ago, the… by Endgame Napoleon
Buy Facebook.
What if a cybersecurity company bought FB, merged with it or was bought by it, adding some kind of convincing privacy controls? Then the price would go up, ‘cause ALL in this world is vanity, sayeth the lord, and there is a lot of evidence of that on FB and elsewhere to back up that stock prediction.
In reply to Buy Facebook. by Harry Lightning
All iI know is if Gartman says its going down, it will probably go up.
In reply to What if a cybersecurity… by Endgame Napoleon
That's a great idea! BitCoin and Facebook could merge into CoinBook....no wait....FaceCoin! YEAH! Everybody gets their own coin with their face on it. It can't lose because it's got Brawndo....no, I mean blockchain....
TA
In reply to What if a cybersecurity… by Endgame Napoleon
The wolf finally ate that little bitch boy in the end right?
In his case, the fact that he sold the stock might indicate that he just wants to do something else. Coming from an industry that is focused on the same thing—i.e. the showcasing of images—where I both worked for others and owned a small shop, serving a range of income levels from flat-out rich to middle class, I have seen a lot of evidence that humans 1) have an innate need to show off their pics and 2) do not want to spend that much money doing it in most cases. That is why the business that I was in is such a narrow niche market. That desire for a free digital scrapbooking site won’t go away, whether or not FB is replaced by something else.
In reply to The wolf finally ate that… by 0valueleft
Anti gartman algos may start getting their faces ripped off. He has to revert to the mean sometime.
Yes, when he dies
In reply to Anti gartman algos may start… by spanish inquisition
This is a real question. The FANGs are mature platforms. Why do they need thousands of programmers/software developers to tweak what are essentially cash cows that require next to no CapEx to sustain?
Facebook could do a massive layoff of techies programming new low-value features ignored by most users and it wouldn't impact their operations one whit.
Layoff the noncitizens then.
In reply to This is a real question. … by Radical Pragmatist
.
Gartman needs to stop spiking his coffee with whisky.
Looking at the $dxy chart, and the $usd has been hugging the 100 and 200 weekly convergence. I think it's going to take a leg lower.
Good for commodities.
.
I am starting to think that Gartman has a problem taking his meds on a consistent basis.Nothing else can account for the sudden large changes in his perspective.
FAANG's go 💣💥
Something can only get so big.
If all ZH offered was Gartman articles I would still visit the site. Priceless comedy
Stay invested in FAANG's, because losing your ass makes successes much more pleasant. One defines the other, that goes for people too. Case in point a soldier may tell a liberal, "there's only you because there's me."
The Best of Dennis Gartman
Vote up for: "It's always good to be Sean"
Vote down for: "We Are Concerned About The Demise of the FANGs"
FAANGS were the last inertia pulling the market higher, the major drop in them now starting is likely to trigger the expected market crash.
The market is far too complex to call out any cause and effect, however, some things tend to travel similar paths
In reply to FAANGS were the last inertia… by Goldbugger
Let's dabble in physics for a moment. Even algorithms have to fail sometimes, otherwise the algorithms are defying the laws of physics (and that's not possible) in regard to the way electricity functions only from alternating, and algorithms don't operate without electricity. Even spirits function the same way, Jesus had to go down to go up.
At some point the FANGS will morph in to Revenge of the Dentures....... ;-)
.
All of the manipulators have their eyes on Sept1. That is the beginning of the weakest seasonal period of the year. For August, look for a controlled correction in the FANGS and with central banks buying Dow type stock stocks while the FANGS sell off. If one index is weak, it is offset with intervention in another. With any weakness, expect massive intervention. Any routine correction will send the economy into a tailspin. The economy will not be able to survive even a routine correction in stocks. So, just expect massive intervention. Once that finally doesn’t work, expect an announcement that the Federal Reserve is to buy up excess supply of stock so as to “save the world.”
http://quillian.net/blog/can-the-united-states-survive-a-bear-market/
Only fools take free financial advice from insiders. Like Warren Buffet telling people how they can get wealthy from just a fist full of dollars, even though he's never walked the walk of an everyday person. Never been as poor as an everyday person, never had the lack of connections as an everyday person. Now, if you can show me someone who only has $40 to their name, and they got wealthy, then I may listen.
Me. (Except for the got wealthy part)
In reply to Only fools take free… by MusicIsYou
Like Wiley (sic) Coyote, Gartman comes up with endless schemes that all fail.
Gartman needs to get back to practicing his old English expressions. Part of the job.
The thing is that his analysis is fucking retarded (but his prognostication is correct). The AMB has never been a base for the expansion of new money and credit. And the exodus of currency is always compensated for by an increase in Fed credit since 1933.
It's mathematically impossible to miss a forecast. You just use the monetary base (but not the Fed's), a surrogate for bank debits.
And if you don't want to commit suicide or be constrained by caps on overtime limits, then the commercial banksters must be driven out of the savings business (the exact opposite of all world economies).
I don't invest with guys who have a Johnny Walker flush 24/7. Maybe it's a dermatological condition but I don't care, there are other money managers and pundits out there.