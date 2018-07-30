Gartman: "We Are Concerned About The Demise of the FANGs"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:28

Having correctly predicted that deluge of selling by Mark Zuckerberg ahead of Facebook's dismal results, which he said was a flashing red warning sign, Dennis Gartman is back this morning with a new warning. Whereas he recently noted that the Dow may break out to 30,000 in the near future, the "commodity guru" is less sanguine today about the market's prospects, and warns that broad market liquidity is emerging as a potential risk to stock euphoria (hardly a new warning in the time of Quantitative Tightening), while cautioning that "we are concerned about the demise of the FANGs."

And no, there are no directional recos today.

The key excerpt from his note is below:

LIKE WILEY COYOTE AND THE REAL SOURCE OF LIQUIDITY: We are rather doctrinaire Monetarists here at TGL and because we are we do put a great deal of importance into the Fed St. Louis Adjusted Monetary Base for that is, as we’ve always said, the “stock” from which the broader “soups” of the monetary aggregates are derived. This is where the Fed’s true footprints are left behind and as the chart this page makes very, very clear, the AMB peaked in mid- April of ’15 at $4.268 trillion dollars. It was, at its last mark last week, down to $3.670 trillion, or -16.3% from its peak... a material decline.

Further, as evidenced by the chart this page, the trend line toward an increasing AMB that extends back into mid-’09 has been broken. Having held that line four times previous, the fact that it has been broken is of very real… very material… importance. The Fed had been freely and aggressively supplying reserves to the system for years, but since mid-’15 it has stopped doing so.

Further, we are again very concerned that since mid- ’09, the currency component of M1… which is incumbent in the AMB… has risen from $800 billion to nearly $1.6 trillion. Why, one might ask, are we concerned about this steady, inexorable, rise in the currency component of M1? Because cash is deflationary. Cash is lost to the banking system. Cash is not reserved for and re-lent; it is outside of the reserve banking system and this only serves to make our concerns about the decline in the AMB all that much more serious.

So, as intimated above in our discussion of the equity markets, we are concerned about the demise of the FANGs; we are concerned about the weekly “reversals” to the downside; we are concerned that the CNN Fear & Greed Index has turned down after having gotten above 60, but most of all we are concerned that the fuel for the bull market… the Fed’s expanding monetary base… is no longer expanding but has been, for the past several years, contracting.

Stocks have been rising despite the three-year contraction in the AMB, but like Wiley Coyote in the comics who always ran out and over the cliff, eventually to collapse in a heap once his forward momentum had halted, we fear the same for equities. Be careful out there… please!

Endgame Napoleon 0valueleft Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

In his case, the fact that he sold the stock might indicate that he just wants to do something else. Coming from an industry that is focused on the same thing—i.e. the showcasing of images—where I both worked for others and owned a small shop, serving a range of income levels from flat-out rich to middle class, I have seen a lot of evidence that humans 1) have an innate need to show off their pics and 2) do not want to spend that much money doing it in most cases. That is why the business that I was in is such a narrow niche market. That desire for a free digital scrapbooking site won't go away, whether or not FB is replaced by something else. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Radical Pragmatist Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

This is a real question.  The FANGs are mature platforms.  Why do they need thousands of programmers/software developers to tweak what are essentially cash cows that require next to no CapEx to sustain?

Facebook could do a massive layoff of techies programming new low-value features ignored by most users and it wouldn't impact their operations one whit.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Yen Cross Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

 Gartman needs to stop spiking his coffee with whisky.

 Looking at the $dxy chart, and the $usd has been hugging the 100 and 200 weekly convergence. I think it's going to take a leg lower.

 Good for commodities.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

Stay invested in FAANG's, because losing your ass makes successes much more pleasant. One defines the other, that goes for people too. Case in point a soldier may tell a liberal, "there's only you because there's me."

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

Let's dabble in physics for a moment. Even algorithms have to fail sometimes, otherwise the algorithms are defying the laws of physics (and that's not possible) in regard to the way electricity functions only from alternating, and algorithms don't operate without electricity. Even spirits function the same way, Jesus had to go down to go up.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Fantasy Free E… Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

All of the manipulators have their eyes on Sept1. That is the beginning of the weakest seasonal period of the year. For August, look for a controlled correction in the FANGS and with central banks buying Dow type stock stocks while the FANGS sell off. If one index is weak, it is offset with intervention in another. With any weakness, expect massive intervention. Any routine correction will send the economy into a tailspin. The economy will not be able to survive even a routine correction in stocks. So, just expect massive intervention. Once that finally doesn't work, expect an announcement that the Federal Reserve is to buy up excess supply of stock so as to "save the world."

http://quillian.net/blog/can-the-united-states-survive-a-bear-market/

 

http://quillian.net/blog/can-the-united-states-survive-a-bear-market/

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

Only fools take free financial advice from insiders. Like Warren Buffet telling people how they can get wealthy from just a fist full of dollars, even though he's never walked the walk of an everyday person. Never been as poor as an everyday person, never had the lack of connections as an everyday person. Now, if you can show me someone who only has $40 to their name, and they got wealthy, then I may listen.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Salmo trutta Mon, 07/30/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

The thing is that his analysis is fucking retarded (but his prognostication is correct).  The AMB has never been a base for the expansion of new money and credit.  And the exodus of currency is always compensated for by an increase in Fed credit since 1933.

It's mathematically impossible to miss a forecast.  You just use the monetary base (but not the Fed's), a surrogate for bank debits.

And if you don't want to commit suicide or be constrained by caps on overtime limits, then the commercial banksters must be driven out of the savings business (the exact opposite of all world economies). 

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
CStanford Mon, 07/30/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

I don't invest with guys who have a Johnny Walker flush 24/7.  Maybe it's a dermatological condition but I don't care, there are other money managers and pundits out there.