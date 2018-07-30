"I Go Days Without Eating": Some Amazon Workers Left Homeless After Workplace Injuries

Workplace safety incidents have been a major topic of discussion at certain high-flying companies over the last couple of months, but one of the names that hasn’t recently been mentioned has been Amazon. With the release of a new report by The Guardian early this week, that may very well change.
Amazon employees who suffer workplace safety incidents may be forgotten and left behind - with one report of a woman who was literally left "homeless", living in her car in a fulfillment warehouse parking lot and going "days without eating". Other employees claim that Amazon has failed to accept their workman's compensation filings and that the company has tried to "settle" with them for a pittance in a manner that absolves Amazon of all liability.
The new expose published over the weekend came just days after it was widely reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth had eclipsed $150 billion after Amazon stock rallied to all time highs after its most recent earnings report.
The article goes into depth on several workplace safety incidents that left warehouse and fulfillment center employees unable to perform their duties at work and also reportedly neglected by the company when they sought medical care, paid time off, workman's compensation or other reasonable accommodations for their injuries.
The article highlights Amazon warehouse worker Vickie Allen. Her story begins in October of last year. Her station at the Amazon warehouse where she worked was missing a key piece of safety equipment known as a brush guard, according to The Guardian's report, which prevented packages from falling onto the floor.
Reportedly, Amazon didn’t replace this piece of safety equipment and therefore Vicky was forced to improvise and create her own solution, using a tote bin to substitute for the guard. After counting in an awkward position, due to the lack of the brush guard, she ultimately wound up hurting her back. Amazon reportedly provided her with nothing more than a heating pad, as a solution. From there, she wound up driving 60 miles back-and-forth to work only to be sent home each day without pay until she reportedly tried to get worker’s compensation.
The article notes that it took the company until June 2018 to fix the station and that they offered her a week's paid leave for nine months of issues:
“By June 2018, they finally had that station fixed. It took them eight months to put one little brush guard on this station,” Allen said. On 2 July, she met with management at the Amazon fulfillment center, who offered her a week of paid leave for the issues she had to deal with over the past nine months.
An MRI that she had in April of 2018 ultimately confirmed her back issues - just days prior to the company's workman's compensation insurer reportedly having the company's doctor "drop her as a patient".
Once on workers compensation, Allen started going to physical therapy. In January 2018, she returned to work and injured herself again on the same workstation that still was not fixed.
Allen went back on medical leave and took an additional two weeks of unpaid leave because she didn’t have the money to drive to work. In April 2018, an MRI scan showed her back was still injured, but just five days after her diagnosis, she claims Amazon’s workers compensation insurer, Sedgwick, had the company doctor drop her as a patient.
The final end result from the nearly $1 trillion company? Amazon offered her $3500 to buy her silence. She declined and instead took her story to the media. She also posted this video of her story on YouTube:
The Guardian article also highlights another worker who ultimately had to file a lawsuit against Amazon after he claimed that he was told he was "too young to have back problems" and then was fired for hurting his back on the job:
In April 2018, 43-year-old Bryan Hill of Seffner, Florida filed a lawsuit against Amazon, alleging managers fired him for hurting his back on the job and failed to file a workers compensation claim once his injury was reported. “It’s been scheduled for mediation in September, and we’re in a holding pattern until then,” said Miguel Bouzas, the attorney representing Hill in the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, Hill was told by a manager he was too young to have back problems, and he was fired before Amazon Human Resources would authorize a doctor visit.
That case is echoed with another example: a woman who fell off of a ladder that was hit from below claims she was denied workman's comp paperwork, before having her short term disability cut short and then, ultimately, being fired. The article notes that she lost her home after being fired from Amazon:
At an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Pennsylvania, one former employee was fired five weeks after getting injured on the job. “I was on a ladder and someone came flying into the area I was in, hit the ladder causing me to fall and I landed on my back and left leg,” said Christina Miano-Wilburn. Her back is permanently injured from the incident. “They refused to give me the paperwork for workmen’s comp. They cut my short term disability after five weeks. I was supposed to get it for 26 weeks.”
Miano-Wilburn was notified of her job termination through a letter in the mail in May 2017 after working at Amazon for two years. She lost her home shortly after being fired from Amazon.
Employees claim that they have also been accused of faking fatigue and exhaustion while working at fulfillment centers. The article quotes one employee stating that people do not even report injuries anymore because they’re scared to lose their job:
Other Amazon employees succumb to the fatigue and exhaustion of the fulfillment center work environment and quit before getting injured. “I felt they thought I was faking. I was dehydrated and dizzy,” said Lindsai Florence Johnson, who was taken away in an ambulance in April during a hot day while working at an Amazon fulfillment center in San Bernardino, California. She quit in May 2018 over mistreatment after starting in June 2017. “Not all people report injuries because they are scared to get taken off their job or told they can’t work over there anymore. I have many times come home with bruises from work at Amazon and I experienced my first hernia there.”
Another story is told of one employee who was coerced to try and sign a document to make him stipulate that his injuries occurred prior to working at Amazon, despite an MRI showing a torn meniscus in his left knee. He claims that Amazon would not accept his workman's compensation filing, nor would they pay his medical fees:
“I was squatting full speed and going up the step ladder as many times as I could an hour to try to hit the rates. All that squatting hurt my left knee, so I favored the other one and hurt that one,” said Yevtuck, who hurt his knees in November 2015.
An Amazon company doctor recommended he return to work on light duty and gave him braces for each knee. Yevtuck provided documents corroborating his medical diagnoses from Amazon company doctors and private doctors. “As soon as I came back, the supervisor returned me back to a job that was full duty and I reinjured both knees.”
He added Amazon told him to return to work, or work a light duty job if he signed a form stating his injuries occurred prior to working at Amazon. An MRI he received in April 2016 from a private doctor noted he tore the meniscus in his left knee, but Amazon would not pay his medical fees or accept his workers compensation filing.
Amazon, of course, defended itself for the article claiming that ensuring the safety of its workers is a priority for the company and that it is proud of its safety record.
But it's not just the employees that are speaking out about these workplace safety issues. The National Council for Occupation Safety and Health shares many of its employees views, concluding that "Amazon’s warehouses were listed on the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health’s “dirty dozen” list of most dangerous places to work in the United States in April, 2018. The company made the list due to its pattern of unsafe working conditions and its focus on productivity and efficiency over the safety and livelihood of its employees. Amazon’s emphasis on fulfilling a high demand of orders has resulted in unsafe working conditions for its warehouse employees."
Comments
Why don't they just trade stocks for a living like Wall street does? Who needs work ...
dont be a jackass. we are lucky.
these people work hard for the worlds richest company and get shit on.
In reply to Why don't they just trade… by algol_dog
Never fear- Dron Drumpf is going to cut taxes for his .01% buddies like Jeff Bezos so taxes don't take such a bite out of those Billions- Trickle Down For Everyone! Dron Drumpf In 2020!
In reply to dont be a jackass. we are… by PrezTrump
its not my fault you dont understand basic negotiations. but please do continue to meltdown. the more public you do it the better. you are helping us MAGA! keep it up!
In reply to Never fear- Dron Drumpf is… by Juggernaut x2
Every pension in America will benefit.
Capital gains cut for the wealthy?
Propaganda class war
In reply to Never fear- Dron Drumpf is… by Juggernaut x2
Right! You wanted Capitalism, you got it, now you bitch over a hurt back? Make up your mind, America. Work or die.
In reply to Why don't they just trade… by algol_dog
Amazon owns WholeFoods now, if they stop by, I’m sure the store will give them a free meal as an Amazon employee. /s
Sure theres the industrial bin,help yourself.
In reply to Amazon owns WholeFoods now,… by Wrenching Away
The beatings will continue until morale improves!
Karma is going to bite Bezos in the ass big time!!!
I agree with your sentiment entirely...
but I also think relying on karma ain't gonna cut it.
In reply to Karma is going to bite Bezos… by ZazzOne
150 Billion isn't enough to rule the world. He needs moooor!
Dems are the robber barrons of this cycle.
In reply to 150 Billion isn't enough to… by Got The Wrong No
but that Re-pube-lickin' Dron Drumpf is going to cut taxes for assholes like Jeff Bezos! "Long Live Emporer Drumpf!" - shouts all of the Trumptards
In reply to Dems are the robber barrons… by perpetual dilution
TDS is real. seek help immediately.
In reply to but that Re-pube-lickin'… by Juggernaut x2
And he lives in the system that tells him: "Go for it!"
As I posted before and holding the mirror to "ZH -club" contradictions:
"Who is to tell me how I run my business".
In reply to 150 Billion isn't enough to… by Got The Wrong No
Bulllshiit
You think you have a nice job now? Wait.
Dron Drumpf has no problem with Bezos's AMZN business- Dron's problem with Bezos is that Bezos's WashPo says bad words about Widdle Dron Drumpf and his Widdle feelings get hurt.
In reply to You think you have a nice… by sanamien1
You sure bitch alot.
In reply to Dron Drumpf has no problem… by Juggernaut x2
Well if Bezos ever goes belly up there's a job for him at veterans affairs.
Can't wait for the Quentin Tarrantino Movie... Django Rechained
I'm sure the Bezos Post will pan it as a Poor Remake of Django Unchained.....
The NYT will pan it....These GUYS ARE Mostly WHITE. Quentin shows his True Colors----he's a Racist
Why isn't OSHA all over this?
"Fuck OSHA!"- Dron Drumpf
In reply to Why isn't OSHA all over this… by DennisR
This is why we used to have unions in this country. BUT, union leaders destroyed collective bargaining by basically raping employees paychecks. They bargained for considerably higher money for coworkers. Then those costs were passed directly onto consumers. Perfect example, people with a high school education putting the bumper covers onto GM cars making $75-85 K a year and in some cases getting overtime. Also, they were payed in full when plants were down to retool. Cars used to cost around $15-$20K for a new car. Now you can barely buy any new car below $30K from these ridiculous costs.
No- outsourcing and Wall St destroyed PRIVATE unions- the only unions left are the leeches in public unions
In reply to This is why we used to have… by I am Groot
There is one Union I support, the local Grocery Workers Union. It's hard work. The difference between the employees at Kroger (and the cleanliness of the store) and those at Walmart are noticeable. I avoid Walmart.
In reply to No- outsourcing and Wall St… by Juggernaut x2
Are we discussing Amazon or Foxcon?
Emperor Bezos?
I read this article a few hours ago. Not sure what to say. There are a lot of scammers, out there. Back injuries are typical scams. As for equipment without safety guards? That's stupid.
I am wondering how long that woman is going to be camping in the parking lot once they see her video. Since when did hiring people mean that you are required to care for them 24/7/365? It is this kind of shit that has always made me nervous about having employees.
Internet begging has become fashionable.
In reply to I read this article a few… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yeah. Fucking pathetic IMHO. She actually has a Go Fund me page!
In reply to Internet begging has become… by swamp
Yep - lot of scammers using the ol back issues, no surprises there and probably why they were dubious. What did surprise me is that leaving aside in the first case an MRI showed she did have back problems (ie it was a legit claim) that "..In January 2018, she returned to work and injured herself again on the same workstation that still was not fixed". I honestly don't understand - she's already supposedly fucked her back and yet she goes and does the same thing again? There's stupid and then there's flat out retarded.
In reply to I read this article a few… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
At about this same time in their history, the DOJ was building an anti-trust nest inside of Bill Gates / MicroShafts ass... why aren’t they giving Bozos the same treatment ?
Because this guy owns the CIA's cloud computing
In reply to At about this same time in… by aloha_snakbar
Best of luck suing FANGs
Jeff Sez,
I have enough money...so I cud give everyone in the Non-Communist World $1000 tomorrow, and it wudn't even dent my fortune. And then I cud do it again and again and again. Poor use of MY Money Tho. I'd rather send people to MARS, so then they'd have to buy the Essentials of Life ----From AMAZON..... LOL
How is it that I can get away with this....what planet is this....LOLOOLOOLOOl
Rub My Head and Make a Wish.
I thought Bezos was a Democrat -
- you know -
He caaaaaaaares about the peeeeeeeoooooplllllllllle.
<not>
It is hysterical that so many believe garbage like "demoncraps care about people". Yes, they do - the "people" they care about are all looking back at them in the mirror.
In reply to I thought Bezos was a… by Occasional
Wall Street remains enchanted by Massuh Bezos warehouse plantations...how else could you explain its P/E of 224. Massuh, please can I change my Depends before my shift is over.
The American Dream is in full force
My best guess is he would be chewy. Word on the street is they've been reduced
to "Please Don't Eat The Boss" public service posters at Amzon. Tastes like chicken?
She sounds kinda scammy to me. This country is full of people who work hunched over a desk, accumulate the consequent back problems, and have in practice no access to health care at all.
On top of that, all the really bad parts of her experience seem to be wholly driven by her own choices. None of this needed to happen if she had simply found a different job when she came to understand that this one didn't suit her.
As much as Amazon is a bad actor, it doesn't mean those it interacts with are saintly either.
That is my conclusion, as well. I watched some of her other vidoes. Same story, "woe is me" crap. Oh she has a Go Fund me page, too! https://youtu.be/lejJIf-eiiE
How can you get to her age and be evicted from a fucking RV unless you are a complete ass? The article was a hit piece on Amazon as they, obviously, left out the link to this woman's Go Fund me page.
It sounds like she was hoping to win the disability lottery and charge the bill to Amazon.
In reply to She sounds kinda scammy to… by Sanity Bear
Who is forcing these poor people to work there??? No, I don't think employee mistreatment should go unpunished. But I have chosen to leave several employment opportunities where the treatment was subpar. Never stay in any relationship where you are being mistreated. If you choose to stay then you must take a share of the responsibility for your mistreatment. No, I did not say it was easy to leave. But you are a better person if you do.
Anytime I wanted, or needed work that bad, I had some kind of work within 24 hours.
If she was honest, and could show up on time, she could easily make $20 an hour cleaning houses. All she would need is a phone and some basic cleaning supplies and an ad on Craigslist or Angie's List.
But people don't want drunks or druggies or thieves, inside their homes, for obvious reasons.
In reply to Who is forcing these poor… by Utopia Planitia
I have relatives who do that, though they advertise by word-of-mouth. They get all the work they want (cleaning houses) that way. And you can probably guess that any tax payments end up in the lake with their precious metal holdings...
In reply to Anytime I wanted, or needed… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yep. My first business was residential housecleaning. After two months I didn't have to advertise anymore (this was pre cell phone era).
It isn't glamorous but it paid the bills and I learned a lot about being self employed, how to advertise, how to screen potential clients. I always liked cash best! 50% of my clients paid with a check and 50% left cash. Which is why I paid my house painter, and landscaping crew, cash. It's a win / win.
In reply to I have relatives who do that… by Utopia Planitia
Where is OSHA on this....... Amazon too big to fail?????
I am guessing they are going to be poking around a lot more, now.
In reply to Where is OSHA on this… by LOL123
I bought something from Amazon. Am I entitled to a settlement?