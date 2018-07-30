Italy Backs Brexit: Salvini Accuses EU Of "Swindling" The UK

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
Matteo Salvini, Italy's Leader accuses the EU of swindling the UK on Brexit.
The Sunday Times reports Matteo Salvini, Leader of Italy’s Right, Warns EU is ‘Swindling’ Britain Out of Brexit.
In an exclusive interview with The Sunday Times, Matteo Salvini urges Theresa May to adopt a tougher stance in her Brexit negotiations with the EU, saying: “My experience in the European parliament tells me you either impose yourself or they swindle you.”
The far-right interior minister, a former MEP and considered Italy’s most powerful politician, says May should be prepared to walk away without a deal: “Because on some principles there is no need to be flexible and you should not go backwards.”
He also accuses the EU of trying to punish the UK for voting to leave the bloc: “There is no objectivity or good faith from the European side.” The leader of the anti- immigrant League party made an extraordinary intervention as May dispatched members of her cabinet across Europe to sell her Chequers deal.
“I remember the referendum stage as an example of participation and freedom; I hope it can be an opportunity for the British.”
He added that the Italian government would welcome one-to-one talks with May.
No Opposition
Salvini is the effective leader of Italy. He is the one calling the shots.
Five-Star, part of the current coalition, is also anti-EU. The way Italy's parliament is structured, 60% is a massive majority.
There is no real opposition to the current government. The EU will not be pleased to say the least.
Comments
Italy exiting the EU would help.
Italy needs to surprise everyone and default on all their government debt asap.
restructure.
close all borders to illegals.
start Italexit.
rebuild.
In reply to . by Thoresen
Italy does not have the courage to walk the walk. They talk a good game but then the go drink their wine. Don't count on Italy.
In reply to Italy needs to surprise… by TheSilentMajority
If Salvini believed in what he says -- he'd pull out of the EU and leave the EMZ in the middle of the night and fuck Brussels permanently.
Instead he, like Tsipras just talk tough.
In reply to Italy does not have the… by Ghost of PartysOver
Is like Rothschild making swindle of Bank of England.
In reply to If Salvini believed in what… by Haus-Targaryen
…again.
In reply to Is like Rothschild making… by Boris Alatovkrap
Well maybe, but even talking from his position shifts perceptions, questions established norms so is helpful to say the least. And he made good on his promise to stop the barbarian navy landing on Italian shores.
In reply to If Salvini believed in what… by Haus-Targaryen
Many Italians still hate Germany because of WWII.
Italy exiting the Euro and bringing back the Lira, keeping the country safe would swamp the country in tourism. Getting a fair deal for your money and having security of the tourists would knock out Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Greece and parts of Spain. Pick up the migrants and dump them whee the NGOs picked them up; 50 feet from the Libyan beaches.
A year ago the Mrs and I were planning a 2 week trip to Italy but that's been permanently nixed solely on account of their refugee infestation. If Italy doesn't want to see their tourism evaporate they're gonna have to get their shit together on several fronts. I'd have loved to have visited Amalfi Coast and Lake Como but not with this shit going on. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOKsCq-jXPQ
In reply to Italy exiting the Euro and… by SoDamnMad
You think the refugees are infested everywhere? They are not. Shame you cancelled the trip as northern Italy is amazing, the rest of the country not so much.
In reply to A year ago I and Mrs were… by mosfet
You don't have to be anti EU to see that the "People" in Brussels are not negotiating in good faith, they want to inflict a punishment onto the UK and the British to feel sorry for having voted the Brexit. Publicly they hardly conceal their intention.
Yes but what do Putin and Trump want?
Italy, lead by example.
Salvini is funny guy or perhaps May is taking things too seriously. Regardless Britain is likely to go hard Brexit as it appears things are just too complicated to figure out.
They want to put pressure on the UK so she votes again...
The EU always does this — grinding down people’s aspirations for freedom.
Denmark rejected Maastricht Treaty in 1992 but was made to vote again. Ireland rejected the Nice Treaty in 2001, but, like Denmark, was forced to vote again. Both France and Holland rejected the EU Constitution in 2005. That was replaced by the almost identical Lisbon Treaty in 2008.
Neither French nor Dutch voters were allowed to vote on Lisbon. Ireland did reject Lisbon but, of course, the Irish people were made to vote again.