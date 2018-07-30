Loonie Tumbles After Report Canada Excluded From NAFTA Talks

The Canadian Dollar legged 0.5% lower this evening after The National Post reported that the U.S. rejected attempts by Canada to take part in trade talks between the U.S. and Mexico.
American officials have taken the “highly unusual” step of rejecting Canada’s bid to take part in senior-level NAFTA talks between the U.S. and Mexico later this week, sources familiar with the trade negotiations said Monday.
One person said attempts by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland to get a seat at the table in Washington Thursday were either ignored, or spurned outright by the office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Another source said the request to be at the meeting was made in a low-key fashion “so as not to spark a diplomatic incident” and was followed by “a retreat to diplomatic silence.”
And the Loonie dumped...
The Mexican peso limped very modestly lower on the headlines.
Comments
"Kiss me, Justin"
Justin is a fag, if I ever saw one. Trump would never kiss him, not even a peck on the cheek.
In reply to "Kiss me, Justin" by Juggernaut x2
Who cares about Canada? Who needs their feminist Trudeau-fag pushing his open borders and high taxes? Canada, un-cuck yourself
In reply to Justin is a fag, if I ever… by tenpanhandle
Turdeau always has that look on his face of being ready to have his esophagus bored out by an engorged fuck rod.
In reply to Justin is a fag, if I ever… by tenpanhandle
Maybe Justine does have a point... gender and sexual orientation DO have a place at the trade and tarrif negotiating table.
Like... what else is there that matters?
In reply to Justin is a fag, if I ever… by tenpanhandle
The irony is that it was "Conservative" Stephen Harper's cabinet that was full of them.
In reply to Justin is a fag, if I ever… by tenpanhandle
What part of "between the US and Mexico" don't you understand? I know it's the wet dream of the globalists to join Canada, US and Mexico into a North American Union (NAU) but it ain't happening with Trump. Shut up and sit the fuck down Canada. When we want to talk trade with you, we'll let you know.
In reply to "Kiss me, Justin" by Juggernaut x2
I'm Canadian, and I agree with this.
In reply to What part of "between the US… by chubbar
The problem in Canada is Trudeau & the globalists. They have an idiot for a Prime Minister. A boy who never has lived in the real world. He is running the game plan of his globalist masters as he is told. The problem is that he and the globalists haven't realized that you can't play that game with Trump. The U.S.A. holds all the cards in this fight and though it may impress his toking buddies, when Trudeau went after Trump AFTER the G7 meetings he put Canada in a spot where they will lose big until Trump takes pity on the country and lets them back to negotiate with the U.S. on our (U.S.A.'s) terms.
If manufacturing dries up in Ontario (major auto plants) then Trudeau's voter base will go right out the window and he has an election coming up in 2019. This could be what Trump is playing on (it may have been the game plan laid out when he met with Stephen Harper weeks ago). Just like the Liberals recruited the Democrat Party machine to help them win the election maybe Trump & Harper are hatching a plan to bring enough pain to the Canadian economy to get Trudeau voted out next year. It isn't hard to do as Trudeau sets everything up with his stupid public comments anyways.
In reply to What part of "between the US… by chubbar
The American auto companies are all unionized and generally vote NDP (left of the Liberals). Many did switch to Liberals in the last election to make sure Stephen Harper was gone. Strategic voting is a thing in a 3 party system
Trump would never meet with Stephen Harper to "conspire" to interfere in another country's democratic process would he? He must have learned by now thet sort of behaviour is frowned upon in the USA. Did Mr Mueller not inform him that is an impeachable offence?
In reply to The problem in Canada is… by justyouwait
Hey Hosers, sissy boy Trudeau has made a laughing stock of your country. When the head of your government is a new-age globalist idiot, how can anyone or any country worth a shit bother to give you respect ? Get a grip and shut down the suicide of Canada. You should be out there demonstrating against the insane government policies that are killing your country and culture.
In reply to The American auto companies… by opport.knocks
I dunno man. I hear what you're saying, but for most people here, it was about voting Harper out. I mean come on, the guy was selling what little we had left in this country to foreign interests faster than you could even read about it.
(not saying there shouldn't be protests, as you said...I'm just pointing out how/why this happened in the first place)
In reply to Hey Hosers, sissy boy… by DaiRR
At this point the only thing that saves the US from nuclear devastation is the fallout on Canada. Throw that pity party for yourself and that moral bankruptcy when shtf
In reply to The problem in Canada is… by justyouwait
More like kiss my ass, Justin.
In reply to "Kiss me, Justin" by Juggernaut x2
Any diversification out of dollars over the years has been a mistake.
What was that line about waking up homeless in the land our forefathers conquered?
Did Sitting Bull utter that?
In reply to What was that line about… by Sonny Brakes
Sitting Bull also uttered that if tbe USA sneezes, then Canada gets pneumonia.
In reply to Did Sitting Bull utter that? by tenpanhandle
These are not NAFTA talks. This is a bi-lateral trade discussion to make a deal between the U.S. and Mexico. Canada is left sucking hind tit on this one.
Justin might want to do a nutcheck on himself....
Already did, and came out empty handed
In reply to Justin might want to do a… by Bank_sters
Robert Lighthizer is Ashkenazi
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/04/zog-the-trump-administration-is-…
Freeland is also a Jew.
Both are negotiating for Israel.
They do not understand but in reality, it is the Khazar Zionist. Nothing Jewish about them only the practice of the Jewish religion and Christians as well. There is a difference between Hebrews and Caucasians from the Caucasus Mountains. AKA the 13th Tribe. Hence a Ashkenazi Khazar.
In reply to Robert Lighthizer is… by Usura
Mr Trudoeau is a real dickhead.
Bi-lateral, wait your turn, it is coming, just not yet.
A trilateral agreement never made any sense as Mexico was such a weak entity. Strange that takes a US president to actually stand up for Canadian interests.
we need to catch and release all the illegals to the Canadian border and let them apply for asylum there. The Canucks are already whining about the latest influx of illegals, lets really give them something to cry about. Trudeau is a fag, he rides bikes with Macron and his Muzzy boyfriend.
Trump will punish with the election coming... Trudeau out
The National Post in Canada is the equivalent of Fox News. It will publish anything to potentially embarrass Trudeau and the Liberals. The unnamed source is the clue.
I love ZH hyperbole - "...and the Loonie dumped" - when it did not even fall as low as it was a week ago.
NAFTA IS DEAD! No longer will the NWO middle man get his cut. China can support the turd world Canada and the rest of the worlds welfare mooches.
Justin Bieber has more testosterone than Justin Turdeau.
Breaking news: Turdeau was caught blowing Trump in the Oral office to earn his spot back at the table.
There's swans acirclin' for Canaduh. Housing, terrorism, immigration, and a weakening eCONomy. I'm sure everything will be fine, Turdeau is used to juggling balls.