Loonie Tumbles After Report Canada Excluded From NAFTA Talks

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 22:41

The Canadian Dollar legged 0.5% lower this evening after The National Post reported that the U.S. rejected attempts by Canada to take part in trade talks between the U.S. and Mexico.

American officials have taken the “highly unusual” step of rejecting Canada’s bid to take part in senior-level NAFTA talks between the U.S. and Mexico later this week, sources familiar with the trade negotiations said Monday.

One person said attempts by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland to get a seat at the table in Washington Thursday were either ignored, or spurned outright by the office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Another source said the request to be at the meeting was made in a low-key fashion “so as not to spark a diplomatic incident” and was followed by “a retreat to diplomatic silence.”

And the Loonie dumped...

The Mexican peso limped very modestly lower on the headlines.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
chubbar Juggernaut x2 Mon, 07/30/2018 - 22:53 Permalink

What part of "between the US and Mexico" don't you understand? I know it's the wet dream of the globalists to join Canada, US and Mexico into a North American Union (NAU) but it ain't happening with Trump. Shut up and sit the fuck down Canada. When we want to talk trade with you, we'll let you know.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
justyouwait chubbar Mon, 07/30/2018 - 23:33 Permalink

The problem in Canada is Trudeau & the globalists. They have an idiot for a Prime Minister. A boy who never has lived in the real world. He is running the game plan of his globalist masters as he is told. The problem is that he and the globalists haven't realized that you can't play that game with Trump. The U.S.A. holds all the cards in this fight and though it may impress his toking buddies, when Trudeau went after Trump AFTER the G7 meetings he put Canada in a spot where they will lose big until Trump takes pity on the country and lets them back to negotiate with the U.S. on our (U.S.A.'s) terms.

If manufacturing dries up in Ontario (major auto plants) then Trudeau's voter base will go right out the window and he has an election coming up in 2019. This could be what Trump is playing on (it may have been the game plan laid out when he met with Stephen Harper weeks ago). Just like the Liberals recruited the Democrat Party machine to help them win the election maybe Trump & Harper are hatching a plan to bring enough pain to the Canadian economy to get Trudeau voted out next year. It isn't hard to do as Trudeau sets everything up with his stupid public comments anyways.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
opport.knocks justyouwait Mon, 07/30/2018 - 23:43 Permalink

The American auto companies are all unionized and generally vote NDP (left of the Liberals). Many did switch to Liberals in the last election to make sure Stephen Harper was gone. Strategic voting is a thing in a 3 party system

Trump would never meet with Stephen Harper to "conspire" to interfere in another country's democratic process would he? He must have learned by now thet sort of behaviour is frowned upon in the USA. Did Mr Mueller not inform him that is an impeachable offence?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DaiRR opport.knocks Tue, 07/31/2018 - 00:14 Permalink

Hey Hosers, sissy boy Trudeau has made a laughing stock of your country.  When the head of your government is a new-age globalist idiot, how can anyone or any country worth a shit bother to give you respect ?  Get a grip and shut down the suicide of Canada.   You should be out there demonstrating against the insane government policies that are killing your country and culture.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
umdesch4 DaiRR Tue, 07/31/2018 - 00:34 Permalink

I dunno man. I hear what you're saying, but for most people here, it was about voting Harper out. I mean come on, the guy was selling what little we had left in this country to foreign interests faster than you could even read about it.

(not saying there shouldn't be protests, as you said...I'm just pointing out how/why this happened in the first place)

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
enforcer92677 Mon, 07/30/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

These are not NAFTA talks.  This is a bi-lateral trade discussion to make a deal between the U.S. and Mexico.  Canada is left sucking hind tit on this one.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
AnngeloJamaica Usura Mon, 07/30/2018 - 23:09 Permalink

They do not understand but in reality, it is the Khazar Zionist.  Nothing Jewish about them only  the practice of the Jewish religion and Christians as well.  There is a difference between Hebrews and Caucasians from the Caucasus Mountains.  AKA the 13th Tribe.  Hence a Ashkenazi Khazar.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
pitz Mon, 07/30/2018 - 23:04 Permalink

A trilateral agreement never made any sense as Mexico was such a weak entity.  Strange that takes a US president to actually stand up for Canadian interests.  

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Desslok17 Mon, 07/30/2018 - 23:07 Permalink

we need to catch and release all the illegals to the Canadian border and let them apply for asylum there. The Canucks are already whining about the latest influx of illegals, lets really give them something to cry about. Trudeau is a fag, he rides bikes with Macron and his Muzzy boyfriend. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
opport.knocks Mon, 07/30/2018 - 23:35 Permalink

The National Post in Canada is the equivalent of Fox News. It will publish anything to potentially embarrass Trudeau and the Liberals. The unnamed source is the clue.

I love ZH hyperbole - "...and the Loonie dumped" - when it did not even fall as low as it was a week ago.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
AKKadian Mon, 07/30/2018 - 23:36 Permalink

NAFTA IS DEAD! No longer will the NWO middle man get his cut. China can support the turd world Canada and the rest of the worlds welfare mooches.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Colonel Klinks Ghost Tue, 07/31/2018 - 00:35 Permalink

Justin Bieber has more testosterone than Justin Turdeau.
 

Breaking news:  Turdeau was caught blowing Trump in the Oral office to earn his spot back at the table. 

There's swans acirclin' for Canaduh.  Housing, terrorism, immigration, and a weakening eCONomy.  I'm sure everything will be fine, Turdeau is used to juggling balls.