NATO Is A Goldmine For US Weapons' Industries

Countries of the NATO military alliance have been ordered by President Trump to increase their spending on weapons, and the reasons for his insistence they do so are becoming clearer.
It’s got nothing to do with any defence rationale, because, after all, the Secretary General of the US-NATO military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, has admitted that “we don’t see any imminent threat against any NATO ally” and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute recorded in its 2018 World Report that “at $66.3 billion, Russia’s military spending in 2017 was 20 per cent lower than in 2016.”
Even Radio Free Europe, the US government's anti-Russia broadcaster, records that Russia has reduced its defence spending.
There is demonstrably no threat whatever to any NATO country by Russia, but this is considered irrelevant in the context of US arms’ sales, which are flourishing and being encouraged to increase and multiply.
On July 12, the second and final day of the recent US-NATO meeting, Reuters reported Trump as saying that “the United States makes by far the best military equipment in the world: the best jets, the best missiles, the best guns, the best everything.” He went on “to list the top US arms makers, Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp by name.”
On July 11 the Nasdaq Stock Exchange listed the stock price of Lockheed Martin at $305.68. The day after Trump’s speech, it increased to $318.37.
On July 11 the Nasdaq Stock Exchange listed the stock price of Boeing at $340.50. The day after Trump’s speech, it increased to $350.79.
On July 11 the New York Stock Exchange listed the stock price of Northrop Grumman (it doesn’t appear on Nasdaq) at $311.71. The day after Trump’s speech, it increased to $321.73.
General Dynamics, another major US weapons producer, might not be too pleased, however, because its stock price rose only slightly, from $191.51 to $192.74. Nor might Raytheon, the maker of the Patriot missile system which Washington is selling all over the world, because its stock went up by a modest five dollars, from $194.03 to $199.75. Perhaps they will be named by Trump the next time he makes a speech telling his country’s bemused allies to buy US weapons.
Trump also declared that “We have many wealthy countries with us today [July 12 at the NATO Conference] but we have some that aren’t so wealthy and they did ask me if they could buy the military equipment, and could I help them out, and we will help them out a little bit,” which made it clear that poorer countries that want to buy American weapons will probably not have to put cash down for their purchases. So it wasn’t altogether surprising that the stock prices of the three arms manufacturers named by Trump all rose by over ten dollars.
To further boost this bonanza, the State Department did its best to make US arms sales even easier by enabling weapons manufacturers to avoid the well-constructed checks and balances that had been in place to ensure that at least a few legal, moral and economic constraints would be observed when various disreputable regimes queued up to buy American weapons.
But these regulations no longer apply, because on July 13 the State Department announced new measures to “fast-track government approval of proposals from defense and aerospace companies” which action was warmly welcomed by the President of the US Chamber of Commerce Defence and Aerospace Export Council, Keith Webster, who is “looking forward to continued collaboration with the White House on initiatives that further expand international opportunities for the defense and aerospace industries.”
There was yet more boosting by Lt-General Charles Hooper, Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, who declared at the Farnborough International Air Show on July 18 that “Defense exports are good for our national security, they’re good for our foreign policy. And they’re good for our economic security.” He then proposed that his agency cut the transportation fee charged to foreign military sales clients, which would be a major stimulant for sales of “the best jets, the best missiles, the best guns” so valued by Mr Trump. Obviously a devoted follower of his President, the General followed the Trump line with dedication by reminding the media that “as the administration and our leadership has said, economic security is national security.” This man just might go places in Trump World.
But he won’t go as far as the arms manufacturers, whose future growth and profits are assured under Trump and the Washington Deep State, which is defined as “military, intelligence and government officials who try to secretly manipulate government policy.” US weapons producers have realised, as said so presciently two thousand years ago by the Roman statesman, Cicero, that “the sinews of war are infinite money,” and their contentment will continue to grow in synchrony with their financial dividends.
Voice of America joined the chorus of reportage on July 12 and observed that “with Thursday's renewed pledge by NATO countries to meet defense spending goals, some of the biggest beneficiaries could be US weapons manufacturers, which annually already export billions of dollars worth of arms across the globe.”
Within European NATO, the biggest spenders on US arms, thus far, are Poland, Romania, Britain and Greece, and the amounts involved are colossal. Poland, whose economy is booming, has signed an agreement to buy Patriot missile systems for $4.75 billion, adding to the purchase of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles for $200 million, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, costing $250 million, and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems for the same amount. Delivery of its 48 F-16 multi-role strike aircraft ($4.7 billion) began in 2006, and Warsaw has proved a loyal customer ever since. Who knows what exotic new piece of US hardware will be ordered as a result of Mr Trump’s encouragement?
Romania, a country with only 750 kilometres of motorway (tiny Belgium has 1,700 km), has been seeking World Bank assistance for its road projects but is unlikely to benefit because it is so gravely corrupt. This has not stopped it purchasing US artillery rocket systems for $1.25 billion and Patriot missiles for a colossal $3.9 billion, following-on from construction in May 2016 of a US Aegis missile station, at Washington’s expense. It forms part of the US-NATO encirclement of Russia, and its missiles are to be operational this year.
The message for European NATO is that the US is pulling out all stops to sell weapons, and that although, for example, “about 84% of the UK's total arms imports come from the United States”, there is room for improvement. Slovakia is buying $150 millions’ worth of helicopters and paying a satisfying $2.91 billion for F-16 fighters, but other NATO countries appear to have been less disposed to purchase more of “the best jets, the best missiles, the best guns” that Mr Trump has on offer.
The mine of NATO gold is there for exploitation, and following Trump’s enthusiastic encouragement of his arms’ manufacturers it seems that extraction will be effective.
The US Military-Industrial Complex stands to gain handsomely from its President’s campaign to boost the quantities of weapons in the world.
Well NATO is falling apart, so I guess it won't be a gold mine for long. And besides that, Russia has better more reasonably priced stuff.
That, and the people who do labor are not paid a living wage, they are mistreated lower than the business owner's pet dog. In that business owner"s eyes you are lower than his pet dog or pet goldfish. Heck he probably has medical insurance on his dog and probably his goldfish too.
..Romania- no money for roads, but 5 billion for weapons? Sounds similar to the USA..... You can't make this shit up.
....and the sheeple sleep on...
War is a racket and the Orange Dotard is only too happy to oblige
Did anyone notice that the heart of the "new" agreement of the broken €U is to establish MORE of these concentration camps in Africa?
It is true..the germans are pushing the concentration camp "solution" to the invited economic migrant problem.
NAZI 2.0
That, and the people who do labor are not paid a living wage
Lucky for MIC, there's no unions there, otherwise they would have to share that windfall. Whew!! MAGA
Your cute little story is nothing but lefTurd garbage. If it were true then every other nation in NATO (except the USA) would be rolling in food and clothing for the hungry and poor, power plants, and schools. Not true, is it? Because it is a brainless, easy-to-sell piece of garbage that those who are unwilling to think will swallow.
No, societies make choices about how they conduct themselves. A nation can have all the weapons it wants and food and clothing for whomever it wants. But guess what? The first (weapons, defense) is a govt responsibility and the second - food and clothing - is NOT a govt responsiblity. Food and clothing is YOUR responsibility for yourself, your family, and those who are without around you. Charity is never a proper role for govt. Govt cannot and will not do a proper job of charity. That is YOUR responsibility. So stop this nonsensical idiocy that it is one or the other. They are two different things that do not compete with each other. (They can compete in a communist society but do not in any sense compete in a capitalist society.)
What do you mean? That was a whole lot of blather that dribbled from you. Roads really are falling apart, and in the U.S alone 56,000 bridges are falling apart. The water infrastructure is collapsing and it won't be long until it stops functioning. Elitist families are too busy robbing the people to actually maintain society structure.
Living standards of Americans have decline precipitously. Employers have ceased paying for pensions; reduced or eliminated health coverage; reduced corporate taxes thus lowering the quality for public education.
Over the past two decades, wages and salaries for the majority of households have stagnated or declined; education and health expenses bankrupting many and reducing university graduates to long-term debt peonage.
Accessibility to home ownership for Americans under 45 years has fallen dramatically from 24% in 2006 to 14% in 2017. At the same time, rents have skyrocketed especially in large cities across the country, in most cases absorbing between a third and half of monthly income.
Business elites and their housing experts divert attention to “intergenerational” inequalities between pensioners and younger wage and salaried employees instead of recognizing rising inequalities between CEO and both workers and pensioners which have risen from 100 to 400 to one over the past three decades.
Mortality rates between the business elite and workers have widened as the wealthy live longer and healthier lives while workers have experienced declining life expectancy, the first time in American history! As the business elites income from profits, dividends, interest increase they can afford high cost private medical care, prolonging life, while millions of workers are prescribed death inducing opioids, to ‘reduce pain’ and precipitate premature death.
Births are declining as a result of the high cost of medical care, the absence of day care and paid maternal or paternal leave.
Prof. James Petras is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/imperial-recovery-and-disappearing-worker…
Logic and rational thought escapes Trumptards just as much as it ever did Obamatards
I'm politically agnostic and don't give a shit what clown is in office, they rob masses and cater to big business where their election money comes from.
What you write would only be true in a world without taxation. So fuck off back into your dream world.
Turkey won"t be the only NATO country to peel off and join Russia, and NATO is going to fall the hell apart because most NATO countries are full of mental retards.
NATO, an aggressive organization in search of a mission
Do you people realise the US War Industrial Complex generates more profits, just the profits mind you, than the Russian governments spends on defence in it's entirety and not just by a bit but probably double, including all the weird corrupt stuff going on probably triple.
Is that the way the US War Industrial Complex figures it out, for each million dollars they can force Russia to spend on defence (by actively threatening them), the US generates three million in war profits. No wander they have to keep screaming Russia, Russia, Russia, China, China, China, Terrorists, Terrorists, Terrorists, Aliens, Aliens, Aliens (c'mon on guys you know it's coming, it's inevitable).
That"s because the U.S Rob's everybody especially it's own citizenry.
Considering the Pentagon has admitted losing trillions... at this point profits are irrelevant..
They just print it for themselves so keeping track of it is not important. Everybody else is on an hourly salary, but Pentagon supported corporate insiders just print it for themselves. If Americans were not so mentally retarded they would be amazed.
Computer digits cost zero. The farcical facade has to be protected no matter how much the foundations and structure is collapsing. Its all wizardry....for the believers!
Washington makes NATO policy. It imposed multiple rounds of lawless sanctions on Russia. It pressured European nations to impose their own - harming their economies.
Hostile actions by US officials show America seeks confrontation, not cooperation. Russia changed no borders by force. It’s gone all-out to resolve conflict in Ukraine. It intends whatever defensive actions are necessary to counter US aggressiveness.
NATO lied saying it “increased its presence in (Eastern Europe) to enhance collective defense.” US-dominated NATO from inception has been an alliance for offense, not defense.
Its aggressiveness represents the greatest threat to world peace. Russia goes all-out to preserve it. Moscow doesn’t threaten or attack other countries.
NATO is now just Zio-NWO BS to keep countries like Germany from wandering off the Anglo-US banking reservation like they did in WW1/2. That's why Trump and his NeoCon masters get nervous when Germany buddies up w/Russia like they have been doing lately especially over oil and NatGas- pre-1917 those 2 countries always had a good relationship.
.
Hey how"s NATO doing? Hey at least you can walk on the street in Amsterdam at night without getting mugged or raped right? Wrong. And most of it goes unpunished, because NATO governments don't like their own people.
NATO has gold?
The Germans, at least, pried theirs out of the hands on the NY Fed a few years ago.
They never got it all back.
On January 16, 2013 Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, said it will ship back home all 374 tonnes it had stored with the Banque de France in Paris, as well as 300 tonnes held in Manhattan by the US Federal Reserve, by 2020.
Fast forward 18 months and Buba, as the Federal Bank of Germany is often called, has only managed to bring home a paltry 37 tonnes of gold.
And a mere 5 tonnes of that came from the US, the rest from Paris. The US Fed holds 45% or roughly $635 billion of the total 3,396 tonnes of gold Germany have in reserve, the world's second largest hoard.
Needless to say this prompted renewed questions whether Germany's gold still exists in those Manhattan vaults or if it has been melted down, leased or even sold.
Doubts about the whereabouts of Germany's gold haven't gone away but now Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition, has decided to put the matter to rest reports Bloomberg:
This is so obscene.
Useless weapons for an imaginary threat.
Just because we make money making and selling weapons.
Couldn't we make up some other threat like dental carries or something and sell something useful like dental floss?
Why does it have to torture devices?
Dildos, porn, sunflower seeds, anything. Why does it have to be bombs?
I'm so ashamed.
Thomas Jefferson, look what we've become.
Fortunately the youth of America are rising up against this war machine.