Netflix Offers Anti-Semite, Homophobe Farrakhan Documentary Starting August 1st

For executives at Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, life is a constant battle to crackdown on free-speech that hurts people's feelings (or asks uncomfortable questions) as 'algos' attempt to maintain a civil discourse on their platforms by 'shadowbanning' various conservative thoughts in an effort to placate their social-justice-seeking users.
For executives at Salesforce and Microsoft (and Google), it seems any interaction with the US government (ICE management to AI-assisted drone-executions) is unacceptable to a growing number of their employees and clients.
For executive at Amazon, questions are constantly being raised at how cozy its relationship is with the deeper darker state of the US government.
However, for Netflix executives, those worries do not seem to be problem for the millions of viewers (or is it?...given the most recent disappointment on growth).
Just a few weeks ago we noted the fact that Netlfix seemed ok to offer an Argentinian movie that contained a quite explicit child pornography scene.
And today, we discover that the video-streaming service will begin offering a film chronicling the life of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on August 1 despite the activist’s penchant for resorting to anti-semitic and anti-gay slurs.
As National Review's Jack Crowe reports, the documentary, The Honourable Minister Louis Farrakhan: My Life’s Journey Through Music, was produced in 2014 by Farrakhan’s son and chronicles the minister’s life as an activist and fringe political figure. The documentary will be released on August 1, according to a list of newly licensed films Netflix released this month. Farrakhan teased the Netflix release in a Monday tweet.
My official @netflix announcement will be forthcoming later today. #LetsChangeTheWorld pic.twitter.com/R1Gr5Wd7Yl— MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) July 30, 2018
Farrakhan began his career as a civil-rights activist in the 1960’s and later gained notoriety for helping organize the first Million Man March in Washington, D.C. in 1995. But he has been criticized for frequent bigoted statements against Jews, gays, and others.
He routinely blames the socio-economic plight of African-Americans on a cabal of wealthy Jewish financiers
In 1984 Farrakhan said "The Jews don’t like Farrakhan, so they call me Hitler. Well, that’s a good name. Hitler was a very great man."
And just this March, at the Women's March of all things, Farrakhan lashed out at Jews, calling them “the mother and father of apartheid” and slamming “that Satanic Jew.”
Farrakhan has also criticized President Obama's acceptance of homosexual “immorality” in harsh terms.
As a result, a number of liberal politicians and activists have been forced to distance themselves from him... but not, apparently, Netflix?
Perhaps we should celebrate Netflix's adherence to protecting 'free speech', to feel comfortable inciting hatred and violence in the interests of allowing humans to express their free-will as to what they choose to pay attention to? Or perhaps, somehow in this twisted world of virtue-signaling, this is yet another odd example of the hypocrisy of today's liberal cognoscenti.
Farrakahn makes a lot of good points about the Tribe if you listen to his speeches. He doesn't give 2 shits about being labelled an anti-semite which is refreshing in this day and age.
Netflix, We Fan The Flames Of Hate
Homophobe? He's not afraid of homosexuals; he finds them abhorrent.
Anti-Semite? I've never heard him speak ill of Palestinians.
I must not have the latest edition of the Newspeak dictionary.
"Netflix Offers Anti-Semite, Homophobe Farrakhan Documentary Starting August 1st"
Reality:
"Netflix Offers Truth Speaker Of Jews And Fags Farrakhan Documentary Starting August 1st"
Netflix weaves vomiting levels of Politically Motivated Social Justice propaganda into every show they make.
so...they have one guy that's not PC.
Is there any indication it will treat Farrakhan positively let alone fairly?
I don’t understand this to mean a puff piece on a guy that does seem to be a bit of an asshole.
the Magic Oreo and his Sleeveless Wookie's first movie?
On deck, Rev Wright counsels Deplorables
In the hole, Bill Ayers the enlightened social warrior.
One wonders ... will Rev Al Sharpton or Jesse J be offered 2-bit cameo parts to do LIBTARD mime ... "gimme"?
There is a DIRE threat to free speech on the internet that is clear.
This an excellent piece by a retired Professor from England:
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D.
GOOGLE stole this dude's DOMAIN!!!!
After Protests, EU Decides to Reconsider Law Banning Memes July 5, 2018
The internet is making very powerful people very powerfully angry.
All throughout human history, the ruling class had the ability to control the dissemination of information. Now it is all everywhere. Not only are people able to access all information, they are able to freely spread their own thoughts.
This is very bad for a society that is entirely based on a very strict set of lies.
In Europe they pass laws, in America private Jewish lobbying groups (SPLC/ADL) blackmail private companies into shutting down free speech. They can also sue you for your speech.
The Jews attempted to set a new precedent for censorship in their war against the Daily Stormer – when they literally stole our domain, then attempted to keep a new one from being registered anywhere else.
But we stayed alive.
Thanks to weev.
But none of this is going to get any easier.
Well, it might in America. Possibly. I still think Trump might do something. Basically, the plan right now by the tech industry is to shut down any and all support for Donald Trump or anything else right-wing from all social media, and then start shutting down websites by stealing their domains like they did to us, and that is not a good position for Trump to be in.
I’m waiting for him to give the signal to Ajit Pai to give us back our freedoms under some new form of net neutrality where companies are obliged to protect the First Amendment rights of the people.
UN Passes Resolution Declaring Free Expression on the Internet a Human Right
Andrew Anglin writes :
But the honorable Mr. Hughes is correct in stating that these abuses of the right to free expression are happening in all parts of the world.
Virtually every EU member state is violating this ideology by banning criticism of Jews and other minorities on the internet, while also outlawing “denial” of the alleged Holocaust of the Jews.
Much more shocking, however, is that the United States, over the last year, has proven itself to be no better than China or the EU with regards to defending internet freedom.
I just want to make something perfectly clear: my personal rights to freedom of expression and legitimate dissent have been viciously abused by the United States government.
My website, Dailystormer.com, was taken down from the internet by GoDaddy, and then stolen from me by Google. The backbone infrastructure service, Cloudflare, refused to serve my content. Tucows, a major backbone service, denied me service.
As I documented fully at the time, all of these major companies serve Islamic terrorist and pro-pedophilia content.
Following this, I was subjected to an organized campaign of disenfranchisement by virtually every single company capable of providing me with service. I have been denied service by more companies than I can even count. This has been ongoing for nearly a year.
I have done nothing illegal. I have not been accused of, let alone charged with, a single crime.
And yet the US government has allowed for an organized conspiracy of completely unregulated oligopolistic corporations to deny me access to the internet.
This is absolutely no different than if I was told I had a right to eat food, but every single grocery store and restaurant organized together to deny me service, and so I was left to starve in the street while the government watched.
If private companies are allowed to organize to deny freedom of speech to an individual, while the government refuses to intervene, this is absolutely no different than a government ordering content removed from the internet.
I could give that nigga a few good pointers.
guys like Farrakhan are always a great litmus test test for how much people, in this case ‘conservatives,’ particularly of the Breitbart/Zio persuasion, actually believe in free speech as a principle.
Some of the same people who whine about shadow-banning by a private company will now demand a private company fully censor someone they don’t like.
That said I think a large minority to weak majority of ZHers are principled defenders of free speech.
I will go ahead and presume that the things Farrakhan says which are most reviled are the least false. No one cares when people claim to be hunting big foot or ghosts on the tv... but point out Jews had a heavy role in the slave trade... the knives come out.
He's still alive?
Louis is a Muslim so it's ok.
Farrakhan has supported architects and engineers for 9/11 truth (ae911truth.org) by inviting them to speak to his congregation. In today's political environment, that's courageous and meaningful.
It's a good start, but Netflix will need to allow far more JQ truthers into the gates before I consider them anything but propaganda gatekeepers.
Watch them subtly edit and replace every historical mention of jews to 'whites'.. I'll have to eat my hat.
Malcolm X had some interesting things to say about jews: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNPuXcN9QhY
yeah well... malcom is dead. farrakhan hangs with zenu these days.
shows how much truth there is left in this world .
Yup comes on right after the Obama’s series, it makes sense to me.
Another nail in the NasFART coffin.
I may not agree with this guy but I will begrudgingly admit he has given a lot of disenfranchised youth a mission,purpose and some semblance of a moral code as versus Christian evangelists who have been silent on such matters that this article lists but have no qualms spruiking loudly for their next 60 million dollar private jet.
That's a weird comparison/argument you're making Tyler....
Netflix has always had documentaries on Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Charles Manson and Jeffrey Dahmer, etc the list goes on and on....doesn't mean they endorse them, they aren't campaigning and they don't masquerade as news showing up unasked on people's news feeds.
Can't wait to see the new hagiography of St. Travon Martin coming out.
I love free speech! Especially when it triggers snowflakes!!!!
Hussein and Michael are quite the couple.
Fuck the DHS, NSA, and the total surveillance state commies.
How about DNA tests for Oblong-o, his hermaphrodite wookie, " their ? " kids, and Webb's little horse-faced bitch.
Git along lil' doggies !
Does Louis write his own material or plagairize like MLK?
I really don't give a shit either way. As long as fake Jews can handle these black men I don't care what the fuck Netflix produces. They will earn a profit, prophet? Whatever.
It's pretty funny watching some good Z/H imposters, using the forum over the last several years to trade against, acting like Crickets when shit starts getting real.
Farrakhan needs to call 'em like he sees 'em.
Poor, poor Satanic jooz!
Of course (((National Review))) goes berserk over this but not the ongoing coup, Brennan's threatening tweets against a sitting president, Browder funneling $400 million to Hillary, etc.
Dindu Nuffin