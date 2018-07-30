MH370 Mystery Remains Unsolved Even As Probe Finds Controls "Manipulated"

A comprehensive final report made public by investigators on Monday has stirred fresh controversy as Malaysian authorities say they "cannot determine with any certainty" why Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014.
However one key irregular finding in the 495-page report is that the Boeing 777’s controls were most likely deliberately manipulated to take the plane off course, perhaps putting to rest theories of remote hijacking, which investigators behind the report also considered, noting only that "unlawful third party interference" could have possibly come into play related to the pilots' decision to turn back.
Kok Soo Chon, head of the MH370 safety investigation team, told reporters, "We cannot exclude that there was an unlawful interference by a third party," in reference to the decision to divert the aircraft from the intended destination.
Data compiled by civilian and military radars analyzed in the report shows that the plane turned back in a complete U-turn after leaving Kuala Lumpur for Beijing, which investigator's say must have been done by manual control, and further that Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control (KLATC) "did not comply with established procedures."
Among multiple lapses noted, the KLATC failed to communicate to Vietnamese air traffic controllers that they were handing over communications with the aircraft to Ho Chi Minh, and further ignored the plane's progress after transfer.
The disappearance of flight MH370 remains among the world's greatest aviation mysteries, and Monday's announcement has reportedly left family members "disappointed" according to multiple media statements. The airline was carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese passengers, before vanishing without a radar trace or any observable signal.
The jet turned thousands of miles off course from its scheduled route before it's believed to have crashed somewhere in the vast southern Indian Ocean.
Perhaps the foremost mystery and element of speculation remains the final communication from the plane. Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah signed off with "Good night, Malaysian three seven zero" upon the plane's exiting Malaysian airspace and soon before it turned off course.
Chief investigator Chon said of the pilots' background and mental health, which the report spends considerable pages examining, "We are not of the opinion it could have been an event committed by the pilots." The report also summarized an extensive investigation into the health and potential criminal history of each of the passengers, but turned up nothing unusual.
Yet speaking at the press conference Chon still added that the findings weren't comprehensive enough to rule anything out, as the systems in the plane were manually turned off, and as the team was able to confirm the manual u-turn.
The team reportedly looked deeply into every theory that's surfaced over the years, and even cited speculation on social media, including the bizarre conspiracy theories like Russian intelligence interference and alien abduction: "We had over 60 allegations...we removed them one-by-one and saw what remained behind," Kok said.
A number of massive, costly operations have been conducted in the Indian Ocean to locate the wreckage — the most recent concluded in late May after three months which involved the US firm Ocean Infinity scanning an area of 112,000 sq km and netted nothing significant. China, Australia, and Malaysia had previously conducted a $200 million fruitless search last year which covered 120,000 sq km.
The main evidence showing the aircraft at some point plunged into the Indian Ocean includes the 3 confirmed wing fragments that have washed up along the Indian Ocean coast. In all, 27 pieces of debris fragments have been collected but only 3 could be scientifically matched to MH370.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang suggested a continued, open investigation: "We hope that all sides can continue to remain in close contact and coordination, to properly carry out relevant follow-up work," he told a press briefing.
Sounds like Kok knows what's up.
"... we therefore conclude that every single eyewitness who claims otherwise is a) lying b) a hopeless alcoholic and c) quite possibly an inbred commie spy. the case is closed: they're just weather balloons. or Venus. or swamp gas."
doesn't matter who writes it, the official story is always a pack of lies
In reply to Sounds like Kok knows what's… by Bud Dry
And how much did that needle in the haystack cost to not find?
In reply to "... we therefore conclude… by vato poco
Enough for it to have been considered a serious inquiry, not nearly enough to buy off everyone involved so a real investigation could be conducted. That number is impossible to calculate since it would never be tried.
In reply to And how much did that needle… by 1 Alabama
All the investigation you need is at your fingertips.
1) That plane made a beeline for Diego Garcia and had just enough fuel to get there.
2) Mentions of Diego Garcia are consistently eliminated from all intel-controlled Western media, even to the point of deleting it from maps, as in the map attached to this very article - not the first time I've seen that particular map omission.
I will presume it went to Diego Garcia until and unless I see convincing, conclusive evidence otherwise.
In reply to Enough for it to have been… by Cognitive Dissonance
Umm....no.
DG is south and west of the tip of India.
The last know direction of the plane took it off the coast of Australia...not anywhere near DG.
I do have a hard time believing that the US Military never saw/followed this plane and has no idea where it went.
In reply to All the investigation you… by Sanity Bear
The lesson here is that every nation should build its own aircraft. They would have more control over the technology ...and the remote control. 9/11 demonstration should have been that wake-up call.
Same applies to missiles/weapons.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
The lesson in all vehicles applies. Were I to buy a newer vehicle, I would understand how it works, or hire someone who does. Disconnect all features not essential. Hard wire as much as possible. I know lots of guys who rip out most of the electronic gizmos, and tune it back to the original design. My old car could start by the key, but it had a push button from radio shack under the dash that went there as well. I only used the key when passengers were in the car. Made for a quick exit in sketchy times. Looking at a failed (?) on the instrument panel of a plane could be a false reading as well. What are the most important things a pilot would need the plane to do in case of emergency?
In reply to The lesson is that every… by beemasters
a real investigation? what was it that just occurred the past 3 years, a fake investigation??
In reply to Enough for it to have been… by Cognitive Dissonance
Check out the photos of the bodies of flight 17 that crashed over Ukraine. Some think those bodies had been dead a while and preserved and that 17 had been stuffed with the corpses of the 370 passengers before take off. Sounds kind of insane unless you know how extraordinarily fucked up some people in this world are.
In reply to a real investigation? what… by 1 Alabama
Right.
I have no idea what happened to this flight. That said, I am always suspicious when an 'authority' is reduced to saying something must have been done.
This type of language and leap of logic peppered the patently false and ridiculous executive summaries of the final reports for the World Trade Towers as well as the WTC building 7.
You can't find what you ain't looking for. Period.
In reply to "... we therefore conclude… by vato poco
they prolly should have started w/ you cant get there from here, and just called it quits
In reply to Data compiled by civilian… by Cognitive Dissonance
It was just a meteorite
In reply to "... we therefore conclude… by vato poco
Israel is a suspect.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-charged-with-war-crimes-and-genocide-complete-judgment-of-kl-tribunal/5359433/amp
https://www.thomhartmann.com/users/zapdam/blog/2016/03/israel-revenge-connected-missing-malaysian-airliner-mh370
Edit: A shoot down and a ‘missing’ jetliner, first ever, both Malaysian, a short while after Malaysia’s human rights court refers Israel to the ICC - but they arent even a suspect because Israel would never do anything barbaric and underhanded?
Israel conceivably may have hoped to use it in a false flag perhaps to blame Iran. But Mossad fucks up too.
They even tried to blame Iran for a while, which had zero motive and that got some media play but was too silly to thrive.
In reply to Sounds like Kok knows what's… by Bud Dry
Cui bono?
In reply to Israel is a suspect. https:/… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Wasn't there an AWAC in the area? Am I remembering that correctly?
In reply to Cui bono? by argentuman
According to so many, AI is taking over the world, we're all going to be put out of work,
BUT ask a "professional", those who should know,
and there's no possible way to hack and fly a commercial jet, remotely.... No way, that can't happen, they assure us...
In reply to Sounds like Kok knows what's… by Bud Dry
Ask Dov Zakheim
In reply to According to so many, AI is… by Tarzan
I knew it wouldn't take long for the "911-Truthers" to vomit all over this thread.
In reply to Ask Dov Zakheim In August… by I Am Jack's Ma…
You must be an idiot to think wt7 fell from fire.
In reply to I knew it wouldn't take long… by thatthingcanfly
Fuck you and die.
Whatever happened on 9/11, it is not what the US government and (((MSM))) have maintained. A mere few hours of honest research should convince anyone of at least average intelligence of that.
This is true irrespective of how all 3 buildings came down, a ‘how’ question argued over mainly by the unqualified and the obdurately biased that has served to derail the inquiry into ‘who and why.’
In reply to I knew it wouldn't take long… by thatthingcanfly
No, fuck YOU.
Here's some highlights of what I've posted to these idiotic "911 Truthers" on this site in the past.
911 was NOT a false flag OR a hoax. Rather, it was a retaliatory strike by Islam against the "Crusaders," ie. the US military headquarters and the New York financial interests that support US foreign interventionism in Muslim lands. Bin Laden had threatened something like this for years; and they pulled it off on 911.
I'm usually one of several commenters on the thread trying to talk sense into these idiot 9/11 "Truthers" and Apollo Moon Landing deniers, whose judgment has been completely compromised by Alex Jones nuttery.
Notice how they employ the "gallop" logical fallacy when defending their controlled demolition/false flag theory? It's never just one reason for why it's "clear" that the whole thing was an inside job, it's like 20 reasons. Or 100. The gallop fallacy is used by one debating from a weak position, and involves throwing a series of individually weak arguments at an opponent in an attempt to give the false impression that he has an overwhelming amount of evidence to support his thesis. If not recognized, the opponent can find himself bogged down in rebutting all these trivial and weak arguments, losing the big picture, losing the audience's attention, or running himself out of time. The best response is to ignore the "gallop" points and stick to his own points.
But, for the sake of addressing some of the most commonly repeated, if thoroughly rebutted, arguments for the 9/11 conspiracy, here goes:
On molten steel:
The steel didn't melt due to heating from jet fuel following impact of the airliners into WTC 1 and 2. That's absurd. Nobody is claiming that it did. When you study metallurgy, you learn that you don't have to heat steel past its eutectic (that's the melting point) to weaken it to stress failure. (Hell, you can learn this going to a craft fair and watching an old-school blacksmith forge knives!) If there HAD BEEN molten steel at the site of the WTC rubble, it wouldn't still be molten days (or weeks) later. What some point to as evidence of smooth cut lines in I-beams, that could "only have come from thermite" is actually evidence of post-collapse cutting by the rubble-removal and rescue crews using acetylene torches to aid in rubble removal.
And the reason we typically don't see fires taking down skyscrapers is because of their construction. However, WTC 1& 2 were uniquely built, without central support columns. Like Meade's front lines at Gettysburg, the buildings were weak in the center. The mass of the aircraft sliced through the central elevator columns, cutting the elevators and counterweights' cables, which then allowed both to drop all the way to the lobby, blowing out the walls surrounding the elevator columns, and spilling burning jet fuel all over the floor, furniture, and people standing nearby. This was witnessed by scores of people, whose testimony is part of the record.
Due to this unique construction plan, once the cascade of falling floors began, the only place the buildings COULD POSSIBLY collapse was into their own footprints. Airplanes flying into them absolutely could, and did, cause this to happen. Not controlled demolition.
On WTC7:
WTC7 was heavily damaged by the fall of the North Tower. This damage was mostly on the South side, the opposite of that from which most pictures were taken. A fire burned for hours inside the building, weakening its central columns. When those collapsed, it caused an inward tumbling effect, pulling down the outer extremities of the building. Look at the WTC7 video footage and you'll see the collapse began in the center of the building, quickly cascading to the outer edges. This is the opposite of what one would expect in a controlled demolition. Also, there was no evidence of rigging for controlled demo., eg. blasting cord debris in the rubble.
On the Pentagon hit:
When you work aviation mishaps, the first thing you learn is that at the moment of impact, an airliner (or any other large aircraft) stops flying as a single solid body, and becomes a disconnected jumble and mash of aluminum, steel, fiberglass, wood, wiring, seat cushions, blankets, carpeting, overhead bin plastic, luggage, jet fuel, and, yes, human flesh and bone; all of which behaves more like a fluid, flowing in the general direction the aircraft used to be flying. It is entirely consistent with every other aviation mishap to observe that the front of the aircraft poked a hole in the Pentagon, and all the other jumble and mash of "stuff" funneled into that hole. One should not expect to see a perfectly-shaped aircraft silhouette on the side of the Pentagon where the plane hit - like in a Loony Tunes cartoon, which is where these 9-11 Truthers belong.
So no, the aircraft did not "vaporize." But it's close to the truth to say it "liquidized." And the engines were all accounted for - including the APU, which is the one “Truthers” mistake for an engine of a cruise missile.
On "evidence" of explosions from a controlled demolition:
I work at a sand mine, where we do controlled demolitions every day. Prepping a wall face for a demolition takes the better part of a day. And that's just a mostly-flat 50 foot by 40 foot wall face. Prepping a fucking skyscraper for a demo is exponentially more difficult/time consuming. The suggestion that WTC 1, 2, or 7, were prepped for demolition during the weeks/months leading up to 9/11, which would have involved hard-hat wearing industrial crews working around the clock, drilling holes in support columns, hauling/pumping in thousands of pounds of explosives, and wiring the miles of det cord required for such a job, and NOT BEING OBSERVED BY ANYONE WORKING IN THE BUILDING is absolutely preposterous. The absence of any blasting cord residue at Ground Zero after the collapses is another observation the "inside-jobbers" carelessly ignore. Blasting cord is bright orange or yellow, and pieces of it are very conspicuous in rubble after a blast.
On Cheney shutting down NORAD:
What a ridiculous bunch of uninformed nonsense this canard is. NORAD was set up to look OUTWARD from the coasts through the ADIZ and beyond at threats COMING IN from OUTCONUS. This military asset was never designed to look INWARD to aircraft taking off and landing INCONUS. By the way, we already have the world's greatest ATC network; and they tracked each of the four hijacked aircraft for the duration of their (short) flights.
I know the conspiracy theories sound sexy. But there was no controlled demolition. Not a false flag. Aircraft piloted by Muslim hijackers really did take the buildings down. It was a clever plot, which worked only due to the unique design of WTC1 & 2. The event is just the latest example of Muslims doing what Muslims do to the ones they call, "infidels."
The more these 911 "Truthers" continue parroting the delusional nonsense about it being a false flag or an inside job, the more difficult it is for otherwise reasonable people to focus on the real enemy of Western Civilization: Islam.
In reply to Fuck you and die. by I Am Jack's Ma…
No one is buying your shit gov boy
In reply to No, fuck YOU. Here's some… by thatthingcanfly
Anybody paying attention on 9/11 definitely "buys this shit."
In reply to No one is buying your shit… by newboy
'C-o-l-a.' I would like some Cock. Please give me Cock...
In reply to Sounds like Kok knows what's… by Bud Dry
Meanwhile, the American public still awaits answers from the federal bureau of incompetence on the LV massacre.
However, rumors abound about the anteefah pamphlets found in the killers house had nothing to do with this slaughter.
In reply to 'C-o-l-a.' I would like… by Consuelo
You can forget about that one Mr. Roach.., they will NEVER let that libtard nutcase be exposed for what he was. Could cause a lot of hate and discontent...
In reply to Meanwhile, the American… by Never One Roach
Should make a query to the guys who steered the 9/11 aircrafts.
Again, there were not planes.
In reply to Should make a query to the… by researchfix
Conspiratards.
In reply to Again, there were not planes… by geox
Oswald acted alone lie
gulf of tonkin lie
Lusitania not carying munitions lie
Gulf of Tonkin lie
babies in incuabators lie
Assad gassing his own Alawite supporters the day he lets in CW inspectors lie
mines in havana harbor lie
wmd lie
The evidence for government lies and conspiracies is so abundant that those deriding ‘conspiracy theorists’ are either literally imbeciles or paid to bullshit.
In reply to Conspiratards. by thatthingcanfly
The Gulf of Tonkin incident certainly appears to have been contrived to justify escalation in Vietnam. Going back further, the USS Maine was probably not blown up by the Cubans in Havana harbor. And it's beyond dispute now that FDR knew Yamamoto's fleet was coming for Pearl Harbor, and he ordered this information withheld from Admiral Kimmel and General Short, to ensure the Japanese's success, and galvanize the American public to the war he desperately wanted to join.
But when you start looking for ridiculous and impossible conspiracies, and finding them under every stone, you make a caricature of yourself. It is beyond dispute that the Earth is spherical, not flat. It is beyond dispute that astronauts walked on the moon during the Apollo missions of the late 1960s/early 1970s. They left stuff there. You can see it with a telescope. And it is beyond dispute that 19 Muslim terrorists executed a brilliant attack on the USA on 9/11, which succeeded in ways they probably didn't imagine. We all saw it happen live on all the major networks. Many of us knew people who died that day. I lost a Naval Academy classmate of mine in the Navy wing of the Pentagon. And I find it absolutely appalling that someone can, with a completely straight face, claim that it didn't happen, or that it was all some "inside job," or whatever bullshit you "Truthers" decide to lie about next.
In reply to Oswald acted alone lie gulf… by I Am Jack's Ma…
That plane was diverted, repurposed, then shot down over Ukraine, wasn't it?
That plane was diverted, repurposed, then shot down over Ukraine, wasn't it?
Yes, shot down after it refueled in Moscow where all passengers disembarked except for the pilot and co-pilot, both long time KBG spies living undercover in Malaysia.
In reply to That plane was diverted,… by _SILENCER
Truly profound insights. /s
Perhaps we could go to Diego Garcia and ask Mr. Philip Wood some questions about where MH370 is.
"We cannot exclude that there was an unlawful interference by a third party,"
How and Why? Maybe because it was "lawful" by some twisted esoteric law.
It was fuel line leak - you know, like TWA-800...
I just hope and pray the passengers didn't have to live through countless hours of sheer terror before it finally crashed. If they were quickly dead or unconscious it was a blessing.
"I just hope and pray the passengers didn't have to live through countless hours of sheer terror "
Have you flown economy the last ten years?
In reply to I just hope and pray the… by richsob
How many times do I have to tell you folks? MH370 is sitting in a hanger on Diego Garcia. /s
For the love of my meaty fucking salty balls can we please stop talking about this fucking stupid plane. If someone mentions MHanything or Taylor fucking Swift one more fucking time, especially an alleged man, i am going to take a huge dump on that person's head.
WhatWouldTaylorSwiftDo
In reply to For the love of my meaty… by CaptainMoonlight
MH-17 was most likely the MH-370 aircraft since photos of the MH-17 aircraft better match the MH-370 aircraft than the previous aircraft used for MH-17.
Funny how identifying the bodies has been slow and difficult. What pilot would take that suicide mission? The CIA seems to be sooooo stupid.
The plane was flown to Diego Garcia.
No relation to Sergio Garcia.
Diego Garcia!
Or Andy Garcia.
In reply to The plane was flown to Diego… by Cacete de Ouro
How strange, I was watching a documentary on this yesterday.
From what was speculated, Zahari Ahmed Shah piloted the aircraft right to the very end so as to crash land on the ocean, as far away as possible from civilisation pushing its limits to maximum flying range, in an attempt to land it mostly in one piece, so as to maximize the chance of disappearance with as little debris as possible.
What a bizarre incident and extremely selfish act.
We live in an age of undetected insanity
In reply to How strange, I was watching… by Brazen Heist II
of and surrounded by
In reply to We live in an age of… by south40_dreams
Plane's in the same search pattern as Mueller's indictments, both give a purpose to CNN.