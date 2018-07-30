From "Peaceful Indexers" To "Panicked Sellers" - The Problem With 'Passive'

Authored by Lance Roberts and Michael Lebowitz via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
- Part I – “Buy & Hold” Can Be Hazardous To Your Wealth
- Part II – Why Crashes Matter & The Saving Problem
- Part III – Valuations & Forward Returns
- Part IV – The Math Of Loss
- Part V – Choosing The Right Portfolio Benchmark
- Part VI – Should You Invest Like Warren Buffett?
- Part VII – The Problem Of Psychology
- Part VIII – The Only Benchmark That Matters
The Problem With Passive
Passive strategies, which are widely popular with individual investors, are often based on Nobel Prize winning portfolio theories about efficient markets and embraced by the banks and brokers that profit from selling the strategies. They are often marketed as “all-weather” strategies to help you meet your financial goals.
To be blunt – there is no such thing as an all-weather passive strategy, no matter the IQ of the person who created it. As we have repeated throughout this series, buy and hold/passive strategies are only as good as your luck. If valuations are cheap when you start passively investing, then you have a decent shot at meeting your financial goals. If, on the other hand, valuations are extreme and rich, you are likely to endure a multi-year period of low to even negative returns which would leave you halfway to retirement without much progress towards that goal.
That is not a hypothetical statement. It is simply a function of math.
Howard Marks, via Oaktree Capital Management, and arguably one of the most insightful thinkers on Wall Street penned a piece discussing the risk to investors.
“Today’s financial market conditions are easily summed up: There’s a global glut of liquidity, minimal interest in traditional investments, little apparent concern about risk, and skimpy prospective returns everywhere. Thus, as the price for accessing returns that are potentially adequate (but lower than those promised in the past), investors are readily accepting significant risk in the form of heightened leverage, untested derivatives and weak deal structures. The current cycle isn’t unusual in its form, only its extent. There’s little mystery about the ultimate outcome, in my opinion, but at this point in the cycle it’s the optimists who look best.”
Unfortunately, that was also a repeat of a passage he wrote in February 2007. In other words, while things may seemingly be different this time around, they are most assuredly the same.
This brings us to the “Rule of 20.” The rule is simply inflation plus valuation should be “no more than 20.” Interestingly, while the rule is pushing the 3rd highest level in history, only behind 1929 and 2000, such levels suggest the market is more than “fully priced.” Regardless of what definition you choose to use, the math suggests forward 10-year returns will be substantially lower than the last.
In a market where momentum is driving an ever smaller group of participants, fundamentals become displaced by emotional biases. As David Einhorn once stated:
“The bulls explain that traditional valuation metrics no longer apply to certain stocks. The longs are confident that everyone else who holds these stocks understands the dynamic and won’t sell either. With holders reluctant to sell, the stocks can only go up – seemingly to infinity and beyond. We have seen this before.
There was no catalyst that we know of that burst the dot-com bubble in March 2000, and we don’t have a particular catalyst in mind here. That said, the top will be the top, and it’s hard to predict when it will happen.”
Such is the nature of market cycles.
Missing The Target
The trouble with passive investing is best exemplified by the greatly flawed concept of Target Date Funds (TDF). TDF’s are mutual funds that determine asset allocation and particular investments based solely on a target date. These funds are very popular offerings in 401k and other retirement plans as well as in 529 College Savings Plans.
When TDFs are newly formed with plenty of time until the target date, they allocate assets heavily towards the equity markets. As time progresses they gradually reallocate towards government bonds and other highly-rated fixed income products.
The following pie charts below show how Vanguard’s TDF allocations shift based on the amount of time remaining until the target date.
The logic backing these funds and others like it are based on two assumptions:
-
You can afford to take more risk when your investment horizon is long and you should reduce risk when it is short.
-
Stocks always provide a higher expected return and more potential risk than bonds.
Let’s address each assumption.
With regard to the premise of #1 about age and the propensity to take risks, we agree that an investor looking to withdraw money from their portfolio in the next year or two should be more conservative than one with a longer time horizon. The problem with that statement resides in our thoughts for #2 – there is no such thing as a steady state of expected risk and returns. The truth of the matter is that expected returns for stocks and bonds vary widely over time.
When an asset’s valuation is low, ergo asset prices are cheap, the potential downside is cushioned while the upside is greater than average. Conversely, high valuations leave one with limited upside and more risk. This concept is akin to the popular real-estate advice about buying the cheapest house on the block and avoiding the most expensive. Investment risk is not a sophisticated calculation, it is simply the probability of losing money.
To demonstrate, the chart below plots average annualized five-year returns (expected returns), annualized maximum drawdowns (risk potential) and the odds of witnessing a 20% or greater drawdown for various intervals of valuations.
The graph shows, in no uncertain terms, that risks are lower and the potential returns are higher when CAPE is low and vice versa when valuations are high. Based on this historical evidence, we question how an investor can determine asset allocation based on a target date and the assumption that the expected risk and return do not fluctuate.
Currently, CAPE is at 32 which, based on historical data, implies flat to negative expected returns and almost guarantees there will be at least a 20% drawdown over the next five years. Granted, there is not a robust sample size because valuations have rarely been this high. However, given this poor risk/return tradeoff, why should a 2040 TDF invest heavily in stocks? Might bonds, commodities, other assets or even cash, have a higher expected return with less risk? Alternatively, during periods when stock valuations are well below normal and the risks are less onerous, why shouldn’t even the most conservative of investors have an increased allocation to stocks?
To point out the flaws of TDF’s the article is largely based on stock valuations and their expected risk and return. We do not want to convey the thought that investing is binary (i.e. one can only own stocks or bonds) as there are many ways to gains exposure to a variety of asset classes. Active management takes this into consideration before allocating assets. Active managers may largely avoid stocks and bonds at times, for the comfort of cash or another asset that offers rewarding returns with limited risk.
Simply, the goal of an active portfolio manager is to invest based on probabilities.
Math always wins.
You Aren’t Passive
At some point, a reversion process will take hold. It is then investor “psychology” will collide with “leverage” and the problems associated with market liquidity. It will be the equivalent of striking a match, lighting a stick of dynamite and throwing it into a tanker full of gasoline.
When the “herding” into “passive indexing strategies” begins to reverse, it will not be a slow and methodical process but rather a stampede with little regard to price, valuation or fundamental measures.
Importantly, as prices decline it will trigger margin calls which will induce more indiscriminate selling. The forced redemption cycle will cause large spreads between the current bid and ask pricing for passive funds. As investors are forced to dump positions to meet margin calls, the lack of buyers will form a vacuum causing rapid price declines which leave investors helpless on the sidelines watching years of capital appreciation vanish in moments.
Don’t believe me? It happened in 2008 as the “Lehman Moment” left investors helpless watching the crash.
Over a 3-week span, investors lost 29% of their capital and 44% over the entire 3-month period. This is what happens during a margin liquidation event. It is fast, furious, and without remorse.
Currently, with investor complacency and equity allocations near record levels, no one sees a severe market retracement as a possibility. But maybe that should be warning enough.
If you are paying an investment advisor to index your portfolio with a “buy and hold” strategy, then “yes” you should absolutely opt for buying a portfolio of low-cost ETF’s and improve your performance by the delta of the fees. But you are paying for what you will get, both now, and in the future.
However, the real goal of investing is not to “beat an index” on the way up, but rather to protect capital on the “way down.” Regardless of “hope” otherwise, every market has two cycles. It is during the second half of the cycle that capital destruction leads to poor investment decision making, emotionally based financial mistakes, and the destruction of financial goals.
No matter how committed you believe you are to a “buy and hold” investment strategy – there is a point during every decline where “passive indexers” become “panicked sellers.”
The only question is how big of a loss will you take before you get there?
Comments
"No matter how committed you believe you are to a “buy and hold” investment strategy – there is a point during every decline where “passive indexers” become “panicked sellers.”"
Having been in the investment business for 3 decades, I can verify that this is true. Very few hold on when the fast and large drawdowns occur. If you are worried about the markets, now would probably be a good time to reduce exposure. Your timing will NEVER be perfect and you will regret either way because in hindsight, you either sold too much or not enough.
He who panics first, panics best.
In reply to "No matter how committed you… by khakuda
"No matter how committed you believe you are to a 'buy and hold' investment strategy – there is a point during every decline where 'passive indexers' become 'panicked sellers'...."
I'd blame the boy who has been crying 'wolves'....for years now, if not a decade. Not only there's been no wolf, they have been seeing people from other villages prosper by letting their sheep continue grazing.
In reply to He who panics first, panics… by 1982xls
I also don't know that I believe that this will happen....what 'investors' have been taught for the past 30 years, is that no matter what...just hold on, it'll come back and eventually double your investment.
These 'investors' will hold on forever and watch their 401k go from $500k to $100k and do nothing but double their SSRI dosage.
In reply to "No matter how committed you… by beemasters
So which came first - the Zero Hedge panic and mayhem articles, the CNN fake news downturn, or the real market crash to infinity and beyond ?
History books are going to read like the following.
" In the months leading to a market downturn, the fucking media was bleating about it everywhere before it happened. "
I wanna see who the little bastards behind the curtain pulling the media levers are.
Running them through an airport snow blower should be the first order of business for sane rational people.
In reply to "No matter how committed you… by khakuda
I already moved into cash some months ago.
How do you live with yourself re-examining that failure in hindsight? If you were any good at making calls you would've waited until last Friday.
Nowhere near as bad as a buddy of mine pulled all of his investments and went to cash a year ago... because his accountant said the market was about to crash. Like WTF, lol. Do you run to get chemo when your mechanic tells you you have cancer, lol.
In reply to I already moved into cash… by legalize
I'm not sure if your comment is intended to be satirical or not. I live with myself just fine. I have already lived through two "wipe outs" on my retirement investments (1999, 2008) and don't really feel like taking another 40% haircut, as my hairs are gray.
In reply to How do you live with… by RealistDuJour
What about gold?
Grab-you-by-the-neck real market Fear.
Not a moment sooner.
We're not there yet.
Sit tight and be right
And have a bug-out plan for possible supply-chain disruption and the inevitable chimp-out which follows.
In reply to What about gold? by Jungle Jim
Bought a hedge of physical PMs a while back. I didn't purchase it as an investment, but as an insurance policy.
In reply to What about gold? by Jungle Jim
You are really trying to get a crash started, eh? Why?
How big of a loss?
All of it, if there are no buyers.
GET OUT.
SELL EVERYTHING IF YOU HAVEN'T ALREADY.
GET OUT!!
About five years back or so I took half my bond fund money and put it into a TDF. The other I left. They hounded me to put the other half in too. Fuck me if they weren't right.
The stock market is guaranteed to always go up and never go down by the world central bankers. How many fucking times do we have to watch the same fucking shit show before it sinks in? I don't have the stomach for the kind of risk the TDF takes but don't mock them, and don't say that people are going to panic, because even the retards have it figured out by now. Everyone from nine to ninety is ballz deep in the stock market, faangs, etc., and i don't believe they will ever sell. The maggots want a panic. Only losers panic. If the stock market goes down even 20% I am jumping in with both feet. btfd 4evah, qe 4evah.
random thoughts:
aside from companies defrauding employees and shareholders with stock buy backs instead of paying employees higher wages and offering shreholders FIRST choice about selling stock (especially if funded by issuing debt) - the largest buyers of the stock market are 401k plans. these are even more "passive" than active investors using passive funds to buy or sell particular market betas via index funds or etfs.
401k plans take up around one fifth of the 28 trillion US retirement plan market equal to 5.3 trillion bucks and up from 3 trillion in 2007.
https://www.ici.org/policy/retirement/plan/401k/faqs_401k
401k plans are increasingly using target date retirement funds as an investment vehicle. these have grown from 50 billion in 2005 to 1.3 trillion bucks today
scoot down this page for breakdowns and tdf growth.
https://www.ici.org/research/stats/retirement/ret_18_q1
target date funds have passive asset allocations that predominantly invest in passive index funds - passive/ passive and, so far, have only ever invested money almost entirely in equities - thus providing, at the margin, constant buying of large cap/FAANG stocks over the last three years - almost equal to the only other marginal buyer - stock buy backs.
as with DB schemes, as these target date funds (2020, 2025, 2030.. 2060) get closer to investors retirement ages, the asset allocation must increasingly switch to bonds from equities until investors eventually want to convert their plans to cash a few years before death, presumably.
as the fed raises rates, these marginal buyers (401k/TDF/stock buy backs) will get swamped by a reverse of the current dynamic - sellers will be companies looking to completely reverse buy back to issue stock to cover balance sheet risk from the collapse of debt burdens when fed funds gets back to a normal 4-5% and sellers will also be retirees looking to cash out to cover the debts of their rapidly rising care homes, or debts of their children, or to put their kids on the property ladder when house prices reach ten times median household income!
so .. what goes up (on a wave of blind buying by companies and savers) must come down (on a wave of capital raisings and dissavers).
Yo dawg, you said the same thing in 2015-16 during the double dip. The Dow is up over 50% since then. We need damn near a 50% crash just to break even with your "advice".
that's the thing right there. half time i get out i end up buying back in at a higher level. the dips i've bought don't come out ahead of just buying and holding. not that i've done badly and selling now might be a good move, but let's face it, nervous nellies probably got out 30% lower than we are right now. i know people in their 80s with more balls than me. any panic is to be bought with both fists and imo it will never come.
In reply to Yo dawg, you said the same… by Stay Puft Mars…
yes, so far anyone crying "wolf" has been wrong.
but, the claim that the stock market always goes up is not correct over discrete periods that might impact you personally.
from here:
https://www.macrotrends.net/1319/dow-jones-100-year-historical-chart
scroll over the chart and pick out the 17 year bear market from a peak of 7,500 on the dow in nov 1965 to a trough of 2,100 in may 1982 - a fall of 72% over those 17 years. (-7.7% per annum)
you would need balls of steel to keep buying throughout that 18 years, losing an average, what? 50 cents on every dollar you put in for retirement between the ages of 45 and 65?
on the other hand, if you started investing at the may 1982 trough for the next 17 years until november 1999 when the dow closed at 16,300 at the top of a roaring bull market you paticpate in a 676% return! (+12.8% per annum).
you need to guess whether the market will do a bear (-8% per annum) or a bull (+13% per annum).
by the way, to the other poster saying you need a 50% negative return to recoup the 50% gain that would have been missed..
one dollar goes to 1.50 = +50%
1.50 goes to 75 cents = -50%
so, up 50 per cent and down 50% equals a LOSS of 25%.
negatives increasingly dominates positives.
In reply to that's the thing right there… by buzzsaw99
1987 was a game changer. it gave rise to the ppt.
In reply to yes, so far anyone crying … by hooligan2009
yes.. though the market ended up, i think, in 1987.
the 17 year bear market from 1965 to 1982 spanned the viet nam war.. the bull market coincided with the rise of the internet, china getting WTO status, russian invasion of aghanistan etc, but not so much US involvement in war related.
https://www.onwar.com/aced/chrono/index1980.htm
my point is, it is easier to pick a bear market after an exponentially and abnormally large bull market - like now - than it is to pick another 17 year bull market.
my guess is a bear market of around -2% in bonds and equities for the next ten years because of "snap back" of QE effects being unwound as QE becomes a laughing stock, globally (emperors naked)
In reply to 1987 was a game changer. it… by buzzsaw99
It's just a cycle. If you're a long-term investor, simply wait 2 years for the bear market to end, before jumping in. It's not rocket science.