"Better Bring Our Own Guns" - Portland Antifa Plotting "Direct Confrontation" At Pro-Trump Rally

A violent Antifa cell based in Portland, Oregon is planning a "direct confrontation" with participants in a pro-Trump rally next Saturday, according to a call to action on the leftist website "It's Going Down."

Rose City Antifa has continued their great work of doxxing the Portland area Proud Boys involved in this violence, and is also calling for militant antifascist resistance against Patriot Prayer,” reads the posting first reported by Cassandra Fairbanks of the Gateway Pundit

The Rose City Antifa group notably clashed with members of Patriot Prayer and the pro-Trump "Proud Boys" in early June, which resulted in a viral video of a member of Antifa being knocked out during a melee started by the violent "resistance" group. 

A spokesperson for Rose City Antifa told It's Going Down said that the group plans to "show that the community will not allow violent nationalist opportunists to threaten our city and target our people. We will overwhelm them both by force of numbers and commitment to defending our community. Whatever it takes."

As Fairbanks notes, the call to action urges members to engage in "direct confrontation" to "eliminate" the conservative groups' ability to hold rallies. 

“Without direct confrontation, PP and other white nationalist groups will feel entitled to threaten people where ever and whenever they like. First they target Anti-Fascists and Anti-ICE activists, then they target Pride, marginalized community spaces, minorities, and migrants. They believe ‘might makes right’ and unless the community steps in to stop them, there is no telling who they will attack next for political gain,” the call to action continues. 

"Better bring our own guns too"

Journalist Tim Pool noted a Reddit discussion in the "Anarchism" subreddit in which Antifa members discuss arming themselves ahead of the event. 

"Only thing I'm worried about is some nut with a gun and a bunch of bullets," says one user, to which another replied "Better bring our own guns too just to be safe."

During the June "Battle of Portland," police recovered knives and other weapons, as well as bear mace.  

Last April, 21 people were arrested after violence broke out between Trump supporters and members of Antifa in downtown Berkeley - leading to several injuries and the recovery of weapons from Antifa which included knives and spiked poles.

Let's hope we don't see more of the same this Saturday in Portland - especially gunshot victims.

J S Bach Dr. Acula Mon, 07/30/2018 - 19:27

Again, I must compare today's situation to the streets of Berlin in the 1920s.  It wasn't until the National Socialists began crushing a few commie skulls and sending a few to the morgue that the Left rethought their belligerent methods.  The same will happen here.  The difference is that in Weimar Germany, there was still a substantial amount of support for the "right wing radicals" who vowed revenge against the traitors who sold out their country during and after the First World War.  Even a few Judges were lenient toward them.  This does not apply to our present malaise.  The courts and law enforcement are completely in the control of the (((string pullers))) and their insane liberal agenda.  It's hard to predict exactly what will happen when the Right begins to retaliate in kind against the cowardly pinko instigators.

Theosebes Goodfellow Herp and Derp Mon, 07/30/2018 - 19:59

~...the call to action urges members to engage in "direct confrontation" to "eliminate" the conservative groups' ability to hold rallies.~

So let me get this straight. Antifa isn't a fan of the 1st Amendment? /s

Looks to me to be an open invitation for the Portland police to "stop & frisk" Antifa. Hmmm. Seriously, can these people be any dumber? /r

Free This chubbar Mon, 07/30/2018 - 20:24

LOL, well now, what have we here? Is this going to be the spark?

I hope these soy boys know they have not met up with REAL MEN with guns yet!

That cat in the trojan helmet is a fag, and converted to the Antifa side, just so y'all know! Same guy with his arm raised pointing the finger, what a douche!

Ringo "Let's get it on, Unger"

Didn't work out to well for 'ol Ringo, he was just a bit too high strung!

I got my ammo checked, and utensils oiled. Ol' Bess is ready for action, magazines are loaded, ready to go!

I sure hope they know what the business end of a gun is, wouldn't want them to hurt themselves, I mean they can't even figure out which bathroom to use. LOL

Sic Semper Tryannis

BTW - Philly fag mayor cancelled ICE contract. Shit is now officially out of fucking hand!

Gaius Frakkin'… DingleBarryObummer Mon, 07/30/2018 - 19:52

These street battles don't accomplish much politically but they do exercise capabilities and measure resolve, on both sides.

The real war doesn't start until both sides are firmly in control of their respective states. If moderates have anything insightful to say (I have personally not read or heard anything to date) now would be the time.

nmewn DingleBarryObummer Mon, 07/30/2018 - 20:21

DOWN HERE!!!...lol...

"how come antifa doesn't use any anti-FED rhetoric?  You'd think far leftists would object to a private organization that has a monopoly on the medium of exchange."

...because the Fed is a socialist construct.

"Centralization of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with state capital >>>and an exclusive monopoly."<<<

I Am Jack's Ma… nmewn Mon, 07/30/2018 - 20:28

except the Fed is not a national bank, but a cartel of privately owned banks.

Banks which do not have to respond to FOIA requests regarding their shareholders.

Shareholders which are exceedingly likely to be a network of foreign, and yes, mostly Jewish (Rothschild, Lazar, Moses Seif...) owned banking andholding corporations.

Quinvarius gatorengineer Mon, 07/30/2018 - 20:31

No.  AntiFa lost.  Every time they wreck a peaceful rally, they expose themselves as ignorant violent frauds.  They cost the left voters.  The more an unacceptable violent political group acts, the more hated it becomes.  All AntiFa does when they talk is annoy people with their lies.  All they do when they attack people is annoy people with their actions.  It is basic psychology.  When you hear about these Leftists doing what they do, do you like them?  Hell no!  No one does.  They are repulsive to civilized voters.  AntiFa is handing Trump a re-election.  Then we will probably get 8 years of one of his family members.  And all the Right has to do to maintain power for decades is to be moral, ethical and patriotic, and not be anything like Obama.  But if we get another George Bush, the Right will collapse again too.

I Am Jack's Ma… J S Bach Mon, 07/30/2018 - 19:47

Then there was the time Antifa doxxed a ‘white nationalist’ who turned out to be an orthodox jewish doctor

https://www.counter-currents.com/2018/07/dov-bechhofer-did-nothing-wrong/

 

‘A Based Jew’

 

Fuck Antifa.  I just hope the Trump side brings no weapons.  I also hope the Washington state police are on scene because the fuckwit sjw mayor of Portland has been playing with fire in terms of police stand downs and he’s gonna get someone killed.

 

I may hate the commie fuckers, but I don’t want them getting killed because CNN brainwashed them.  Some ass-kickings seem reasonable, however.

Skip alter_ Mon, 07/30/2018 - 19:25

I certainly DO NOT hope for that. The heartland Americans would be facing LIFE no PAROLE in both state and Federal charges.
ANTIFA and its (((Guardians))) have no fear of the law because the people who control the Justice (sic) system are (((GOD'S CHOSENITES)))

And so if a White guy sneezes the LAW is on him, HARD.
But ANTIFA has gotten away with violence that if it were rightwingers they would have had the Feds Task Force on them.

We WILL need our firearms eventually...

Washington Post Op-Ed Cheers: Mass Immigration Will Destroy NRA, Second Amendment

Mass immigration from the Third World would destroy the NRA and ultimately the Second Amendment, a Washington Post op-ed declares, as foreigners with no cultural connection to America continue to pour into the nation at an unprecedented rate.

Americans never give up your guns December 27, 2012 Stanislav Mishin

GUN CONTROL: Not What It Seems

Why Every Warrior Should Own a Firearm

Jews and Jewish organizations lead the gun control campaign by Professor Kevin MacDonald

And by successfully changing immigration policy, Jews have reduced the political power of the rural White subculture of America to the point that even though roughly 7 in 10 White males voted Republican (and ~60% of White females), Obama and the Democrats won the recent election. Even if the current push for gun control fails, we can expect that Jewish organizations will continue the push to disarm White males.

Jewish organizations are not at all against guns when they are in the hands of the police and other authorities. The ADL (see the ADL’s Law Enforcement Agency Resource Network) and the SPLC (Law Enforcement Training and Law Enforcement Resources) have made strong alliances with law enforcement in America.

Further, it has often been observed that Jewish organizations have historically favored a strong central government rather than states’ rights. For example, Jacques Berlinerblau, writing in The Chronicle of Higher Education (see here), notes that “Jewish voters … prefer cities and federal governments to backwaters and volatile statehouses. … All things equal, Jews like strong central governments, not a pastiche of local decision makers catering to majorities.”
Although Jewish organizations would not phrase it this way, the net result is that the thrust of Jewish activism has been to favor a strong central government with a monopoly on lethal force. Given Jewish hostility to the traditional people and culture of White America, this is a very foreboding combination as we head into the era of a non-White majority America.

chubbar alter_ Mon, 07/30/2018 - 20:05

The resolution lies in the law and our constitutional rights. If someone is breaking the law, the police should arrest them. If someone or group is exercising their constitutional rights and are infringed, the police should arrest them.

It shouldn't come down to who has the bigger gang or the most guns. This is a leadership problem that stops with the Mayor of Portland. He/She should instruct the police to mass arrest whatever group is responsible for breaking the law. Might should not equal right, regardless of which side of the political spectrum.

To date, it's been the Antifa that appear unable to respect individuals right to peacefully promote ideas that the antifa disagree with. We'll see what happens I guess, but if these cops stand down and don't enforce the law, the mayor and chief of police need to be held accountable.