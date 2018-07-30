Nasdaq Tumbles: FANGs, Dollar, Bonds Slump

Are Treasury yields spooking stocks again?
Futures were pumped non-stop from the mid-session in China to the cash open in New York, and then dumped...
All of The FANG stocks are lower, dumped at the open, with Amazon back below its pre-earnings close (not helped by reports of a WalMart streaming service)...
FANGs are now at 2-month lows..
This is the biggest 3-day drop in FANGs since Aug 2015's China currency devaluation crash...
Furthermore, the dollar is tumbling..
But, but, but GDP!!
Comments
Everyday is an opportunity to fail.
FANG haters unite! You have nothing to lose but your....uh....FANGs!!!
So the timing for a correction.....
Because markets never correct themselves?
I saw the first DotCom crash. I already know how this movie ends.
With muppets lying dead in the gutter?
Gartman finally called one? Well, I guess blind squirrels, nutz & etc ;-)
Gartman right TWICE! The end is nigh!...
that's the way I wanna go out: drowning in muppet tears
Yes, but now you have the PPT..... For this thing to dump before the election Powell has to turn on Trump, not saying he wont, but......
CVSI on fire again today!
😎👍
MMMM Penny stocks....
one more day to regret
If the market tanks, its over for the Orange Asshole (OA).
IF the Market Tanks, Trump will just be collateral damage..... This reset will make 08/09 look like a nice day.
Naw, there's always deh Russians to blame ;-)
Article should have said “the first Chinese devaluation crash”....
Inflation take off would be amazing. Would create an interesting FED/Trump dynamic.
Trump can Tweet his fat Orange Head off- the Fed does what it wants.
Well, raising rates will crash the fake economy, not raising will cause the dollar to dive and inflation run high. I'm not even sure what the FED would want to do here.
they will save the dollar and kill Trump
The correct answer was and is to pull in all of that excess liquidity, without moving rates.
Now that pump and dump is run by algo, get ready for lots more of it. Used to be people wouldn't play chicken like this. But hey - computers don't get ulcers.
$usd is moving much lower in August.
Yep, but remember the real owners do not have wages!!!
They get paid from "capital investments" such as dividends etc., all which are taxed at much lower rates...
The socialization of private losses and the "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiment continues!
https://www.fool.com/taxes/2017/12/11/long-term-capital-gains-tax-rates…
Right now, were seeing month end flows. Wednesday is when it starts getting interesting.
Gold and Silver macro charts are forming bottoms.
Wednesday? Shit...
sure sure.
USD has nowhere to go but up from here. Still the best grapefruit in the dump..... Euroland is in huge trouble and china is a mirage...
What did Trump promise the EU for no tariffs?
Inflation or death--depression means european-mussie-civil war, sooner than inevitably later. That goofball Merkel is ready to give them weapons now--"join the EU army and get citizenship and a free AK..."
I got a post pulled for insinuating a massive dollar carry trade is being deliberately financially engineered. To save Douche Bank? The bond vigilantes have to be on board for this one.
The Swamp wants Trump dead, not impeached, not defeated, dead.
Boyo, shut down the government...and clean house. At this point it's nation-preservation.
Seth Rich is his name
400 million buys total access
Uranium One was for a false flag op
Controlled demolition
2.98 on the 10Y, not much to be spooked about.
Will historians call this the "FANG Recession"?