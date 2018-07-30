Nasdaq Tumbles: FANGs, Dollar, Bonds Slump

Are Treasury yields spooking stocks again?

Futures were pumped non-stop from the mid-session in China to the cash open in New York, and then dumped...

All of The FANG stocks are lower, dumped at the open, with Amazon back below its pre-earnings close (not helped by reports of a WalMart streaming service)...

FANGs are now at 2-month lows..

This is the biggest 3-day drop in FANGs since Aug 2015's China currency devaluation crash...

Furthermore, the dollar is tumbling..

But, but, but GDP!!