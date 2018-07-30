Nasdaq Tumbles: FANGs, Dollar, Bonds Slump

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:44

Are Treasury yields spooking stocks again?

 

Futures were pumped non-stop from the mid-session in China to the cash open in New York, and then dumped...

All of The FANG stocks are lower, dumped at the open, with Amazon back below its pre-earnings close (not helped by reports of a WalMart streaming service)...

FANGs are now at 2-month lows..

This is the biggest 3-day drop in FANGs since Aug 2015's China currency devaluation crash...

Furthermore, the dollar is tumbling..

But, but, but GDP!!

Tags
Business Finance
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
spiderbite Yen Cross Mon, 07/30/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

What did Trump promise the EU for no tariffs?

Inflation or death--depression means european-mussie-civil war, sooner than inevitably later.  That goofball Merkel is ready to give them weapons now--"join the EU army and get citizenship and a free AK..."

 

I got a post pulled for insinuating a massive dollar carry trade is being deliberately financially engineered.  To save Douche Bank?  The bond vigilantes have to be on board for this one.

 

The Swamp wants Trump dead, not impeached, not defeated, dead.

Boyo, shut down the government...and clean house.  At this point it's nation-preservation.

 

 

 

 

Seth Rich is his name

400 million buys total access

Uranium One was for a false flag op