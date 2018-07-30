A Recession In 2019? Kolanovic Warns There Is One Event That Could "Finish Off The Cycle"

JPMorgan's head quant, Marko Kolanovic underwent a curious transformation in late 2017 and early 2018: while not fully abandoning his traditional skepticism, at the start of the year he predicted that volatility and tail risk would be modestly higher in 2018 (even if he explicitly said that an event like the February VIXtermination was unlikely just one week before it struck), while pushing a consistently bullish view both heading into 2018 and again immediately after the February crash (so far stock have yet to take out the late January melt-up highs). One other thing that Kolanovic failed to predict was that the ongoing trade war would reach its current level of escalation and mutual retaliation.
Fast forward to today, when in his latest note, Kolanovic explains why JPM has now turned bullish on Emerging Markets (surely the recent acceleration in fiscal and monetary easing by China is the main driver here, even if it is not explicitly stated), updates on the current state of the trade war, and most importantly admits that his optimism may be somewhat displaced, presenting a gloomy scenario that sees a recession come notably sooner than most expect: some time in 2019.
As the JPM head quant writes, his views remain constructive "despite the trade war which we did not foresee to reach the current level of intensity" and explains that a "critical premise behind these views was that economic cycle stays intact this year." It is here that his conviction appears to be faltering and notes that "a number of our clients assume that the cycle is likely to end in 2019 or 2020. Some of the negative sentiment and reasoning behind some investors’ below-average equity exposure (e.g., HF beta) comes from the notion that if the cycle were to end soon, the risk-reward for chasing the last leg up is poor."
So is a recession in the coming year possible?
In his "devil's advocate" rationale of why a recession could hit in 2019, Kolanovic writes that "as the US fiscal boost starts wearing off, Fed hikes will start putting stress on consumers, corporates, and market conditions." And once earnings start slowing down and fundamentals deteriorate, "a market event similar to ‘February 2018’ can finish off the cycle."
Remember this chart? This is what Kolanovic is talking about:
Indeed, monetary tightening historically was and will be a likely trigger for the next recession. The impact of rising rates on financial markets is not well understood given structural changes in the markets – in terms of liquidity and tail risk, leverage, the impact of a strong USD, reliance on bond-equity correlation, etc., which likely make the cycle more vulnerable to rates than in the past.
But does tightening guarantee a recession? Aren't there benefits from higher rates? Kolanovic explains:
It might be beyond anyone’s analytical ability to forecast how rates impact inflation in the age of rapid technological advances, changes in demographics trends, and globalization. For instance, it is not clear there is a mechanism by which hiking short-term interest rates contains the rising cost of college tuition or drug prices. The argument that higher rates build a cushion against the next crisis is also confusing for market practitioners. It may be akin to walking towards the edge of a cliff, only so that you can reduce the risk of falling by backing off (while not knowing exactly where the edge of the cliff is).
So while Kolanovic remains optimistic, he admits that "regardless on views of whether rate hikes are justified or not at this point, a rates-driven end of the cycle in 2019 is a possibility that needs to be kept in mind."
He also lays out an optimistic scenario: one where a recession next year, or even in 2020, is delayed by "waves of fiscal easing globally", something which China has already started but which as we will show shortly may be terminated prematurely. Here is Marko's upside case:
In contrast to this gloomy scenario, there is a much brighter and, in our view, more likely one – the cycle is extended by waves of fiscal easing globally. The US often sets global trends, such as the introduction of QE in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. QE was later replicated (and taken to another level) in Europe and Asia. At the end of his term, chairman Bernanke said that there are limits to monetary policy and that pro-growth fiscal measures need to play a bigger role. Trump fully on-boarded this as a part of his platform. Corporate tax cuts can also be viewed as a part of the trade war. Corporate tax cuts outside of the US might be a necessary step in order to compete in trade, especially after the massive reduction in US tax rates. Fiscal measures are also popular with voters and can help reduce various political tensions, e.g., exposed by the recent rise in populist movements in Europe. For this reason, we think that is quite possible that in coming quarters Europe and Asia will move towards fiscal easing.
The conclusion: Trump's fiscal stimulus - or rather its imitation by the rest of the world - could be the catalyst that pushes back a recession until well into a potential second term for the president, to wit:
Instead of a 2019/2020 recession, we may see a boost to the global cycle driven by Trump-style fiscal measures outside of the US.
While feasible in theory, one wonders just how much debt the world would be encumbered by some time in the 2020s to make this outcome possible, and just what the ensuing and inevitable debt "normalization" would look like just to kick the can for another few years.
Comments
I'm just excited for when I get to buy a house and the bank pays me for it.
In reply to MORE ZH DOOM PORN!!!! by natronic
Cycles! You can win in all of them. Yes its more doom porn. It gets more click for the advertising dollars. Then there are the idiots that buy all of it.
In reply to I'm just excited for when I… by Bud Dry
And we're all gonna die.
Again.
In reply to Cycles! You can win in all… by MozartIII
Wait! There was supposed to be a recession in 2014, 2015, 2016,2017 and 2018.
In reply to Wait! There was supposed to… by djsmps
Only according to ZH.....
In reply to Wait! There was supposed to… by djsmps
The effort to keep "markets" inflated is one that is globally coordinated by the owners via the banking and finance sector and their political puppets who are bought-and-paid-for!
This time is different in so much as this time it will be global Wiemar. Given the size and complexity of the system, it could take a while...
...in the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
Crisis is easy to manufacture for "them" who control the credit supply. How they do it, in more detail written in the "Protocols".
In reply to The effort to keep "markets"… by LawsofPhysics
so ... 2018 is off the table now?
Nope, the recession has been put on hold.
It's like all the bozos screaming about the end of the world on the street corner, it's always next year...never in five minutes ;-)
In reply to so ... 2018 is no longer a… by elephant
Why do I always have to remind everyone that we have been in a slow moving recession since 2000? Little by little everything is being taken away.
It's always a net negative even in a few sectors show growth. Look at the big picture! It is ugly as all hell.
Yes, in real terms (not "mark to fantasy") GDP has been negative for a while now and we are still in a depression.
Why do you think all those eCONomists have to keep changing how they calculate things?
In reply to Why do I always have to… by Silver Savior
Its always been about a slow death--- starting with death of the middle class in the mid 70's and even argue before that, "death by a thousand cuts" so to speak....the republic (what's left) will die in a whimper.
In reply to Why do I always have to… by Silver Savior
Pull up a chart of gasoline retail sales (US) since 2010 or even 2006 . There is the real no bullshit story . There is no recovery , there will be no recovery and no, muh Tesla does not account for that carnage .
In reply to Its always been about a slow… by FreeShitter
When testifying before Congress in July Mr. Powell stated, “our actions will depend on the economic outlook, which may change as we receive new data.” Q2 GDP is new data (Nominal GDP +5.4% in past 12 months fastest growth since 2006) and it gave policymakers the first glimpse of how fiscal stimulus is lifting nominal GDP growth and inflation. History shows that when economy is running with a nominal GDP growth rate of around 5% a neutral rate of the federal funds rate is between 4% and 5%, well above what policymakers have currently penciled in for the peak rate over the next two years. Mr. Powell first test as Fed Chair has arrived and he needs to steer the ship towards a higher fed funds path soon
No, the US Treasury needs to take control of the Fed. And it will do so in very short order. The US has to control it's money, not the fucking banks.
You cite history that allows for the stripping of wealth from Americans (look at the devaluation of the US dollar). I could give a fuck about keeping a system like this in place.
In reply to When testifying before… by JGC
There is no one with the balls of Adolf Hitler at the US Treasury ( they like living and they like their paycheck/pension )
In reply to No, the US Treasury needs to… by BandGap
Outside of the two major megacap companies in my sector, nearly everyone else has gone out of business or sold themselves to a conglomerate.
I'm talking about close to 20 different companies all gone. Six different companies were absorbed by one conglomerate and 90% of the employees who were now duplicated six times over were let go.
Since there is basically nobody else left to work for, I personally know dozens of people who can't find work. These were $100k+ jobs that no longer exist. A few people have begged if I could talk to the owner of my company to find them a job with us, but we simply have no use for them. Am I supposed to have a guy that has worked for us for 25 years leave so we can hire a different person?
It gets even worse. We used to have an account base in the tens of thousands 25 years ago. Now nearly every small account is selling itself off to one of two custodial accounts that now own thousands of retail branches. The parent company is really only interested in buying from the majors, so little companies that used to rely on the small accounts for business can no longer sell anything.
But hey, the stock of the biggest company went from a $50 billion valuation to $100 billion in four years.
This is supposed to be good for everyone?
Thanks, interesting account in every regard.
In reply to Outside of the two major… by adr
"Kolanovic explains why JPM has now turned bullish on Emerging Markets "
The real reason? They want to pump up the price and dump what they are holding in their book. FX risk is huge.
Looking at Fed Funds Chart the "Target" looks like 3%.
Keep in mid that in addition to 1.75% Hikes since 2015 need to add 0.2% to account for QT so far. So we are at 2%.
Also that after Q4/2018, QT will add about 16 BP of tightening each quarter.
So...3% effectively by mid-2019?
It is perfectly possible to have rising inflation AND a recession at the same time ... look at the long list of economies which have managed that little tour-de-force ....Venezuela, Turkey and Brazil are hard at it right now, but they have wonderful role models in Zimbabwe, Argentina, Hungary, and the Weimar Republic....
From the above- this guy is super sharp. Skip the part about drug and school prices(edited). Of course a recession will be induced in the US by rising rates and declining liquidity and following such a policy to "prepare for the next recession" is old man thinking from 30-40 years ago. Also true that easing outside the US might save the day- it is a possibility though Powell should be ejected to lessen risks to more tolerable levels.
"It might be beyond anyone’s analytical ability to forecast how rates impact inflation in the age of rapid technological advances, changes in demographics trends, and globalization... The argument that higher rates build a cushion against the next crisis is also confusing for market practitioners. It may be akin to walking towards the edge of a cliff, only so that you can reduce the risk of falling by backing off (while not knowing exactly where the edge of the cliff is)."
They are not going to tighten the money supply. I wrote the following in May of 2012 and it still applies:
Cougar_w: Thu, 05/24/2012 - 17:18
Hope you didn't put much money on that bet, Dawg. These fuckers are going to print hard enough to wake the dead. They'll print like mo'fos, print like mad men, print like fly pimps. Print until their eyes bleed.
They will print via the swaps, via bank bailouts and mergers, via fixed Treasury yields, via real honest-to-God negative interest rates, via loans to banks on no collateral, via payroll tax reductions, and in the end via actual fiat paper instruments which they might very well drop in bails from actual mutherfucking helicopters.
They will not give two figs what anyone thinks.
Here is why.
Because this is the Goddamned end of it my friend. There is no accounting beyond this point. There will be no history of it. No one to take notes of rates of exchange, or of the graft and violence, nobody to worry about the deficit or the GDP or the national debt of any nation large or small under the blazing Goddamned sun.
End. Of. It. Does anyone bitch about how Rome totally debased their coinage at the end? Hell no. But whoever did it had enough to hand and grabbed some land with a nice vineyard and sat back and waited for the Middle Ages to start 700 years further on.
And that's what a singularity is about. Anything that passes through is stripped of all meaning. Nothing we think is important now will remain so beyond the event horizon. Nobody will remember, nobody will write about it, nobody will be held to any standard. Ever for evar.
So yeah, they'll print like the mad crazed terrorists they are. Because they have nothing to lose, and maybe something to gain. Maybe a dollar. Maybe a day. Maybe a slim chance to escape with some of the loot. Whatever the fuck advantage they see in it, for themselves and their elite crap wanking buddies, they will full-on-full-time-fucking do it to advantage.
Watch for it, Dawg. It's totally on this time, on like Donkey Kong. And when the dust is settled in a generation hence it's going to have become another unbelievable episode among the ages of men.
Tightening?? Not for a very, very, very long time.
Rates more likely going asympttically to zero, and, ironically, or perhaps precisely because of it, no borrowers - a true horror scenario for the Mafia.