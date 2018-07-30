A Record 18% Of China's GDP Goes To Debt Service

Think China's new "proactive" fiscal policy shigt will be sufficient to kick start the local economy, and boost global GDP? Think again.
In the latest analysis from Vertical Group's Gordon Johnson, the strategist writes "that China's proactive fiscal policy pledge could fall short as servicing its existing credit stock absorbs an increasing share of GDP."
As a reminder, last week, China’s State Council said it will adopt a proactive fiscal policy, outlining ways to fund ¥1.4tn in bonds to local government for infrastructure & provide ¥1.1tn in tax cuts, among other actions (e.g., R&D tax credits), all while urging no broad-based stimulus.
In Johnson's view, this is a narrative that is rather reminiscent of ‘14, when the gov’t unleashed a wave of “micro-stimulus” measures after a string of weak data points (i.e., 5 mos. of contracting real estate investment). Yet, as he notes, the most recent PBoC mini-stimulus is much smaller than ‘14, while key restrictions remain in place for real estate/shadow loans (historically growth-driving conduits), compounded by the law of diminishing returns, suggesting a smaller boost from a much larger base this time around.
Moreover, China’s total credit stock is markedly higher now than in ’14, implying more of every yuan in stimulus is going to service outstanding debt. How much? That may well be the critical question to gauge the flow through from any new fiscal policy.
Here is Vertical Group's answer:
While China exited ’17 with an est. 266% of total credit to GDP, some economists put that ratio at >300% today. On trailing 12-mo. nominal GDP of ¥86.5tn, as of 2Q, this equates to >¥259.5tn in credit, which, assuming an avg. borrowing cost of 6%, means China’s annual debt service is ~¥14.3tn, or 18.0% of GDP – sensitizing interest & credit-to-GDP, to a respective range of 4-7% & 285-320%, puts China’s debt service at 14-22% of GDP.
Johnson's punchline:
Indeed, China may stimulate more, as it did in ’15-’17, but, as of yet, it is doing far less than in ’14, as an increasing amount of “growth” is required to feed existing debt.
If this analysis is accurate, China will have a far more difficult time not only stimulating its domestic economy this time compared to 2014, but in offshoring the favorable inflationary externalities from its latest expansion. In short: the world's growth dynamo may be getting choked up with debt, which means that in the next global crisis, China will no longer be able to step in and kickstart global growth. And with central banks running out of securities to monetize, just who will arrest the next recession?
Comments
"just who will arrest the next recession?"
The Green Hornet
Start up the Helicopters Ben.
In reply to "just who will arrest the… by 107cicero
Murica has debt of 21 percent of GDP.
So who's the loser here. I higher is better then, ya, murica is winning. MAGA
In reply to Start up the Helicopters Ben. by TimeTraveller
Winning...
Bullish Trade Wars.
Always bet on Orange.
#MAGA
this whole article is propaganda as China's entire debt is $2 trillion for 1.4 billion people yet the us is $21 trillion for 325 million.
http://www.usdebtclock.org/world-debt-clock.html
it's quite laughable that the chart showing the us GDP is $20 trillion and we all know it is less than $15 trillion.
yup, add onto the fact that most of that debt is accrued by state owned enterprises & state owned banks
they've figured out the world aint on a gold standard anymore so whats the harm of printing & pressing keystrokes on a keyboard?
the east is using it as a digital accounting system to incentivize plebs to go out n work, make shlt or put together deals w other nations. at the end of the day if a SOE goes bankrupt? the debts are written off & whatever infrastructure, tech or resources gathered remains intact
In reply to this whole article is… by Davidduke2000
Although growth is slower while the indebtedness is rising, which could be a toxic mix in the medium-term, the sky is not yet falling. Given China’s low dependence exposure to foreign debt and the fact that most of corporate debt has been incurred by state-owned enterprises, the fears about the imminent financial crisis in China seem to be overblown with respect to the near future. In other words, the condition of the Chinese economy is not as bad as it often is perceived. Drawing the analogy between China today and Japan in the 1980s is tempting, especially given rising debt, the real estate bubble and zombie companies in both economies, but there are also important differences, such as the stage of development or the exchange rate policy. Gold investors should, thus, remember about medium-term risks, but they should not take their short-term decisions about purchasing gold based solely on the doom scenarios for China.
phuk yankie stan fud
In reply to this whole article is… by Davidduke2000
China loans the world money, while the us borrow money. from Africa to Latin America to Australia China is building infrastructure on credit for over 55 countries yet the us consider money that is owed to the world bank is owed to the us, I have no idea how they can figure this out, yet the world bank is far from being the us.
We know that only the federal government owes over $21 trillion USD plus of course all unfunded liabilities, plus the money that is owed by all 50 states plus all the money owed by all municipalities in the country 90,000 local governments just simply imagine the size of their debts, we can easily say the united states governments as a whole owe over 1 million trillion USD. does anybody believe that one day this money will be paid??? no fucking way.
In reply to It's even moar funny when… by Justin Case
Yes. The nominal debt will be paid, with Weimar like dollars and prices.
In reply to China loans the world money,… by Davidduke2000
Mr. Duke, you are clearly not an optimist. The debt will all be monetized. Now, you'll say that's impossible. What's impossible is how anyone would lend a nation $22t so they can do wars and buy stuff. Regardless, it's fiat currency. They'll design a monetization plan that buys up bonds and will proudly announce it as a great idea: The Global Recovery Act. The Titans of Digital Reality will stand aside the President and nod in admiration. The markets will recover and a new level of absurdity begins. Debt doesn't matter if monetized slowly.
In reply to Yes. The nominal debt will… by Offthebeach
We're better at debt. #inyourfacechinks
In reply to this whole article is… by Davidduke2000
Fuck Chinks
Chuck Finks
In reply to Fuck Chinks by Gen. Ripper
idiot, China will eventually will rule your country, you better start preparing to lick Chinese ass.
In reply to Fuck Chinks by Gen. Ripper
Petro-Yuan bitchez!...LMMFAO!!! ;-)
also in china they borrow from the public purse , The US borrows from a private organization
The US borrows from a private organization and the debts are socialized. Public also bails out poorly run corporations with tax payer funds. MAGA
In reply to also in china they borrow… by CrabbyR
yup apples and oranges, don't have to dig to deep to see a stark difference between the states and china
In reply to The US borrows from a… by Justin Case
The pain begins. Even the economists in HK said it was a bad idea for China to fight a trade war with USA. Now that the EU will most likely enter on USA side, it's gonna be really interesting.
My guess as politicians see the writing on the wall and panic, we'll see a flood of them mid- and low-level officials sneak out of Mainland to Hongcouver and Australia before the SHTF.
I lost confidence in them when they quoted the wookie. Bad move imo.
Anyone with any common sense at all would know the euros would be first to fold. Strategy. There has always been a difference between fair trade and free trade, the euros got taught that lesson first is all it was.
They were just "confused" thinking it would always mean free for them ;-)
In reply to The pain begins. Even the… by Handful of Dust
EUO ETF, perhaps?
In reply to Anyone with any common sense… by nmewn
Greece, Portugal and Italy are the next candidates for IMF take over.
In reply to Anyone with any common sense… by nmewn
And where's DoucheBank in all this?
Itsa gonna be ugly-ayy!!
*random gesticulation*
In reply to Greece, Portugal and Italy… by Justin Case
loans issued in US dollars , running to a fire with gasoline
In reply to Greece, Portugal and Italy… by Justin Case
Agreed , long run, but what else is there, besides gold, for now?
In reply to loans issued in US dollars ,… by CrabbyR
There is no such thing as trade war with China, it is the us that is importing what it needs and that happens to be $1 trillion, China import what it needs from the us which happens to be $250 billion, where is the war? the us has nothing to sell the world and has a very inflated dollar that put it out of competition on most goods in the world, second the us has no natural resources it used them long time ago and it is still importing 11 million barrel of oil every single day, yet trump wants to sell oil to the world, quite laughable.
In reply to The pain begins. Even the… by Handful of Dust
Dunno' about Europe going with USA. Looks like a split to me.
Turkey is the kingpin. Germany is a toss-up. They need Eurasian goods (gas.)
The time during pole shifts is unpredictable, but the pole will shift.
In reply to The pain begins. Even the… by Handful of Dust
Why should this debt load be a bad problem for them and ours isn't for us? Aren't they supposed to be such amazingly good businessmen?
murican debt is held by vassals. Everyone has skin in it, so they pray that there won't be any loss of confidence in yankie bux. Russia cleared their banks of USBux reserves and replaced it with hard money, not currency. China is also loading up on gold at a discounted price thanks to the CRIMEX paper suppression. Chindia are going to be holding assets while muricans will be holding promises.
Murica is bankrupt already. They cannot repay their obligations. Deficit is one part of it, but the unfunded liabilities and derivatives are far larger than $20T.
In reply to Why should this debt load be… by Pernicious Gol…
I keep thinking China will play the gold card.
switzerland played that card in the mid 70's
and they got taken to the cleaners
In reply to I keep thinking China will… by therevolutionwas
But now...
In reply to switzerland played that card… by JBL
Trade wars are easy too win. See?
Only 18?
That's barely legal.
"Think China's new "proactive" fiscal policy shigt will be sufficient to kick start the local economy, and boost global GDP? Think again."
What is this fiscal policy shigt they speak of?
China is a cast iron kingdom on a foam foundation. The U.S. is a time bomb politically and financially. Russia is frantically trying to cover up for its weaknesses. Europe and the rest of the world are in a demographic nightmare, with a few rare exceptions. Bottom line, it's going to be very tough sledding over the next 25 years and if you are smart you will do your best to enjoy life as we know it today as much as you can because someday we will look back and say right now was The Good Old Days.
I already say that, The Good Old Days.
Things were really different in the late 50's and early 60's. Things were simple, like crossing the border to murica or travel overseas. Rules and regulations were few, respect was not optional to older people. You behaved in public otherwise an adult would tell you off and you would respect that and feel shame.
Now it's the wild west and things are changing at the speed of a bullet train. Instant information from thousands of sources instantly. Change is fast in every aspect that affects yoar life, day to day.
In reply to China is a cast iron kingdom… by richsob
A SHTF collapse in the US would be horrific. Can you imagine in China just with the population density?
Agreed. Propaganda article.
Look up "list of countries by external debt"
USA - 98% of GDP and $58,000 per capita
China - 14% of GDP and $1,200 per capita
External debt is the only debt that matters.
Internal debt can be wiped out. Bankruptcy. Whatever.
The US owes foreign creditors US$21 trillion. OK, some of those are entities of US corporations or entities of the US Government (CIA subsidiaries). But, the bulk of that debt is owed to non-US foreigners. If the US reschedules or otherwise dishonors debts to foreigners, then the value of the US Dollar is destroyed.
On the other hand, China owes foreigners only US$1.8 trillion. That is about the size of its US bond portfolio. China can pay off all foreigners tomorrow by distributing US bonds to creditors in kind. The USA can not.
China spent the money on infrastructure--highways, schools, housing, malls, office and research parks, city parks, schools, hospitals, airports, ports, factories, office buildings and other long lasting things of value that the people use every day. Paying interest on this is a valuable investment.
America spends its interest payments on money borrowed from other countries in the form of Treasuries. Also, the US has military bases in 130 countries and wars in seven that are all financed with borrowed money. All that interest is the taxpayers' money pissed away on things of no value.