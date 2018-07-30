Russia Explains Why It Liquidated Its US Treasurys

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 15:31

As we detailed here first, during the months of April and May, as the Yuan-denominated oil futures were launched, trade war threats escalated, and sanctions were unleashed, Russia liquidated almost 90% of its US Treasury holdings.

The question most had was simple - why?

Speculation ran the gamut from this action being a dress-rehearsal - carefully coordinated with Beijing to field test what would happen if/when China also starts to liquidate its own Treasury holdings; to forced sales to cover liquidity needs on sanctioned Russian entities.

But now we have an "insider's" view on why Putin was puking his T-Bonds.

Andrei Kostin, chairman of Russia's second-largest bank VTB, told RIA Novosti that there are three reasons behind Russia's decision to dump its bonds...

"Look, the latest sanctions, which have already been touched upon by our leading enterprises such as Rusal, Renova, undoubtedly shows us that we need to be more cautious. I think that the Central Bank reacts to this too, because the Central Bank the bank is often criticized for keeping money abroad, I think that it's partly correct, everyone does it, but, of course, it's necessary to somehow minimize risks, reduce these risks

... because today the US represents the largest threat... from the point of view of imposing sanctions of any kind is greater than all others."

"I think that this, too, probably the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance take into account in its policy,"

The head of VTB also recalled that the bank had prepared proposals aimed at de-dollarization and de-orphanization of the Russian economy.

"I recently met with the president, I told him the proposals of our bank to reduce the dollar in the calculations, in general, in the economy of our country."

This is a measure that, in my opinion, has two sides: on the one hand, it is good for developing its own market: if we will create our derivatives and we will hedge the risks on the whole instrument within the Russian market, it will be very good, as well as calculations.

"On the other hand, life makes us," Kostin said.

Additionally, Elvira Nabiullina, head of the Bank of Russia, said in June, responding to a question from Duma deputies about the sale of almost half of the US debt by the regulator in April, explained that the Central Bank is pursuing a policy of diversifying international reserves and taking into account all risks, including financial, economic and geopolitical decisions.

So to sum it all up, Russia liquidated its US Treasury holdings:

  • The rise of the mulipolar world - to send a geopolitical message to the world over US sanctions bullying;

  • Dedollarisation - to enable the redistribution of reserves in favor of gold; and

  • Preparation for a global reset - due to "the feeling of impending trouble in the world economy."

Do those sound like the kind of events that you should be acting on too? Is it any wonder that Putin is public enemy no.1 given the possibility that these risks may translate into actions by the worlds' investors?

Remember, it was  just last week that Putin officially warned his "American partners" that:

"...the restrictions they impose involving the dollar... are a major strategic mistake because they’re undermining confidence in the dollar as a reserve currency.”

"We will continue to use the US dollar unless the United States prevents us from doing so."

And given the volume of noise coming from Washington's establishment, that could be sooner than many - aside from the Russians themselves - may be thinking.

Comments

Brazen Heist II chunga Mon, 07/30/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

Russia is under sanctions threats, this liquidation gave them more peace of mind by not having assets tied up in the weaponized US financial system.

China on the other hand, has $1 trillion of reserves, mostly because of a fixed peg. They cannot liquidate as fast as Russia. But once they get off the peg, they will start doing so.

Thordoom mtl4 Mon, 07/30/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

Its ties to everything. The whole Russiagate is based on this. It ties to offshore banking. HSBC, politicians, mainstream medias. Everybody is complicit in it. Left and Right. Politicians in US as well in UK EU. It is the greatest story hidden in plain sight. 

It is the ultimate redpill. 

shizzledizzle Mon, 07/30/2018 - 15:35 Permalink

That's a cordial way of saying "The dollar is about to be worthless". Seriously, does anyone believe that it's sanctions and not solvency that is the concern?  

BandGap Mon, 07/30/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

People who buy gold and silver are idiots for following the examples of Russia, China and India, countries who comprise roughly 1/3 of all the people on the planet...….

 

 

MusicIsYou Mon, 07/30/2018 - 15:46 Permalink

The best way to punish the American people is to sell all U.S holdings. That will make U.S prices fly off the charts, and instigate a civil war in the U.S that will crash the dollar over night. You should be afraid of people's knowledge. Sorry, I was just overcome by the motion of the ocean and tides. It's just that some people know more in their little finger than your whole body.

MilwaukeeMark Mon, 07/30/2018 - 15:50 Permalink

Russia buying UST’s is like given the neighborhood sociopath your credit card to buy guns, knives and ammo. Why enable someone who has a history of trying to kill you any help with his mission.

tropicthunder Mon, 07/30/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

Ironically since they really started shifting gold buying into high gear in 2013, the gold price (in $USD) just keeps on sinking lower and lower and lower.. Pretty strong message. Dump OUR treasuries and WE dump on your GOLD!!!

MusicIsYou Mon, 07/30/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

I must say, between Trump's tariffs, and countries dumping U.S holdings, American prices are going to tripple within six months. I mean, I don't care I've been preparing for this day by moving within a few miles of work, cutting food intake, and lowering my demand across the board. Have you? I have been preparing for economic war to strengthen my country, have you? We'll have you you fcking leeches? America is my country, but it is not your country you filthy leeches.

gcjohns1971 Mon, 07/30/2018 - 16:18 Permalink

The sums involved are absorbable.

While Russia is geopolitically much greater, economically Russia is roughly equivalent to Texas, and was diversified largely from Treasuries before the sale in a way Texas is not.

Compared to worldwide dollar financial flows, there simply werent enough Treasuries in Russia to have as much effect on the Dollar as, say, a Tariff threat.

Miss Informed Mon, 07/30/2018 - 16:19 Permalink

Someone can explain to me why Russia does not sell petroleum in their own currency? If they insisted on selling in rubles, they would create demand  for rubles, prop up their value, and the world would beat down their door trying to sell stuff to Russia.