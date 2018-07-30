Russian Electronic Warfare Against US Troops In Syria Enters Dangerous Phase: Report

"All of a sudden your communications won’t work, or you can’t call for fire, or you can’t warn of incoming fires because your radars have been jammed and they can’t detect anything" — a retired Army colonel who specializes in electronic warfare told Foreign Policy.
A new report details the Pentagon's growing alarm at increased instances of Russian electronic jamming attacks on American troop positions in Syria, which number according to public Pentagon statements at 2000 or more, located on and near a dozen or more "secret" bases mostly in Syria's northeast and embedded among the mostly Kurdish US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.
The Foreign Policy report begins:
Officers who have experienced the jamming—known as electronic warfare—say it’s no less dangerous than conventional attacks with bombs and artillery. But they also say it’s allowing U.S. troops a rare opportunity to experience Russian technology in the battlefield and figure out how to defend against it.
Since Russia intervened in Syria at the request of the Assad government in 2015, the two superpowers have butted up against each other on multiple dangerous occasions, but have communicated through an emergency "military-to-military hotline" meant to avoid aerial collisions and direct troop confrontation.
Russia, alongside the Syrian government sees US troops as foreign uninvited occupiers, which have committed acts of aggression against the Syrian state, killing hundreds of Syrian Army soldiers (and instances of Russian mercenaries killed, though they were not under orders by Moscow) during multiple incidents near front lines in Deir Ezzor.
And now, as Gen. Raymond Thomas, head of U.S. Special Operations Command, recently stated at an intelligence and military tech conference, Syria has become "the most aggressive [electronic warfare] environment on the planet."
He said of Russian, Iranian, and Syrian "adversaries": "They are testing us every day, knocking our communications down, disabling our EC-130s [the Air Force's large Airborne Battlefield Command and Control Center aircraft]."
Foreign Policy (FP) indicates that electronic jamming by Russian forces signifies an "escalatory" threat in an already confused environment given the broad array of groups and state actors operating in Syria.
The report says the Pentagon officially acknowledged successful Russian jamming efforts last week as follows:
U.S. Army Col. Brian Sullivan described one recent episode to reporters at the U.S. Defense Department last week. He said his troops had encountered a “congested … electronic warfare environment” while fighting in northeastern Syria during their nine-month deployment, which stretched from September 2017 to May 2018.
And the report cites Col. Sullivan further as saying, "It presented challenges to us that we were able to successfully contend with, and it gave us an opportunity to operate in an environment that can’t be replicated anywhere at home station, including our combat training centers."
In a particularly disturbing quote reminiscent of the Cold War, the colonel notes "It’s a great opportunity for us to operate particularly in the Syrian environment where the Russians are active."
Former CIA Acting Director/Deputy Dir. Michael Morell: We need to be killing Russians in Syria.
Of course there's the much larger issue and contradiction of US troops being in Syria in the first place with no Congressional authorization or mandate from the American people whatsoever (unless, as President Donald Trump apparently believes, the old post-9/11 Authorization for Use of Military Force, AUMF, means US troops can just stay in the Middle East forever).
The FP describes further that electronic warfare involves stopping communications and navigation capability on the ground and by air, something especially dangerous in a crowded battle space like Syria:
Daniel Goure, an expert on national security and military issues at the Lexington Institute, says Russia’s new electronic warfare systems are sophisticated. They can be mounted on large vehicles or aircraft and can impair targets hundreds of miles away.
Goure adds of the potential for an unintended clash between major powers like the US and Russia, "The trouble with [electronic warfare] broadly speaking is it can really screw with your picture of the battle space, your operating picture, and that can lead to really horrendous mistakes."
Russia has reportedly made huge advances in its electronic warfare systems capability over the past 15 years as it perceives the threat of NATO encroachment on its borders to be growing.
Meanwhile Russia has indicated it is aware of future military actions that Washington and Western allies may be plotting against it.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this week in public statements at a Russian educational forum, "Our awareness of what plans the US and other Western countries’ militaries are preparing in relation to the Russian Federation is guaranteed." He added that Russia and its air and land borders area secure "no matter what happens in the world," in what appeared to be reference to recent leaps in Russian defense and intelligence technology.
What the fuck are our troops doing in Syria?
That is a good question.
Radar Technician: Wait, sir! The radar, sir! It appears to be... jammed!
CIA: Jammed... Raspberry. There's only one country... who would dare give me the raspberry! Russia!
We jammed some people! So let me ask you all one question, and I don't doubt the voracity of this report.
Do you not think America also has jamming equipment as well? Do you think we would divulge that intelligence?
Just a question.
Disabling the function of Battlefield Command and Control Center aircrafts seems serious to me. Like it would put the "no boots on the ground" US special forces at increased risk.
If anyone thinks we aren't testing our toys against the Russians in Syria, they are delirious. It's tit for tat and part of the game. All the big prelude to who can sell what to whom and China is there also watching with great interest.
They are not stupid, they will not want the US to be aware of their full capabilities so maybe the Russians are causing these problems using their old electronic warfare gear.
Exactly, plus not dialing up to full strength.
It’s either Israel or our own US systems doing the jamming.
powow we all know you are an active shill, not an American.
Powwow is one funny troll.
Dude, can you just post in Cyrillic?
yeah newsflash. get the fuck out of a country that doesn't want you there. Especially now that your terrorists are all but evaporated.
I'm with you on that one. No jamming of US communications or troops equipment would occur if the US hadn't invaded Syria and set up all those terrorist programs.
I still don't have the slightest idea what US troops have been doing in Afghanistan for the last 20 years.
Heroin!
Lining the pockets of folks.
Cultivating Poppy Fields
Spreading Democracy.
Does an "official" reason even exist?
Actions speak louder than words.
Name a region where the US put forces and then withdrew. The only one I can think of is South East Asia (Vietnam).
We always leave troops behind, and don’t take any assets.
Look at Kuwait. Shoulda taken the oil.
Maybe next time
To train, advise and assist the Afghan Military in their fight against the Taliban & ISIS.
You'd think the Japanese & German Public would be asking the same questions.
Israel's 70th Anniversary the other day coincided with the 73rd year of Internment for both those countries above and so why didn't they likewise throw a big party?
Amazing how the UK/US MSM can spin the Russia meddling when we have a plethora of examples of UK/US Terrorism in dozens of Sovereigns.
Blowing over 1 TRILLION of borrowed dollars to guard the opium and trade.
100,000 troops @ $1M/year (support/food/weapons/ammo) = $100 Billion/year for 10 years.
We are down to 15,000+ troops now that we've won and taken control :)
"War is the health of the State."
It justifies big government.
Looking for a cat that died shortly after 2001.
oh yea, and 5 dancing afghani’s too and protecting the poppies.
US gov has gone mental over "collusion" yet has no problem with "regime change".
And what, let Putin expand Russia's borders unchecked.
'Our' HA!
If you don't know why they're there,
they're not yours, or ours.
Get back to work, slave.
That is an easy queston:Testing the new weapons, in the receiving end.
Whatever Isn'treal and the House of Fraud say they must do.
Trumps 4D chess if you believe Tmosley and his fellow Qtards.
US troops in Syria are there illegally by our laws and by international law. They are also in direct snd indirect support of mostly foreign Islamopsycho terror mercenaries.
The US is protecting Al Nusra (Al Qaeda) and ISIS. There is no serious doubt about that.
The Israelis helped evac ISIS and Al Nusra leaders with the ‘white helmets rescue.’
Which means the US is not leaving Syria and is going to try more terror attacks and false flags...
More, larger attacks by Israel are likely.
Attacks that cause a **response** will be easily framed as ‘attacks on Israel’ by a Zionist run media borg.
If US personnel in Syria die, they’re gonna die for the ZOG, not the United States.
So fuck ‘em.
Russia has the best Radars and electronic warfare equipment. What are the US doing in Syria? Perhaps, soon, that question will be irrelevant.
Israel
Russia was INVITED in by the lawfully elected President of Syria Bashar al Assad.
Who looks like he could have been a Captain in the SS he is so White.
The USA is ILLEGALLY under international law in Syria, it is in fact an INVASION.
Bur the (((GROUP))) that RUNS America WANTS it that way and they WANT Syria's ally Iran and Hizballah DESTROYED. Israel STOLE the GOLAN HEIGHTS form Syria.
There have been nearly 300 UN resolutions demanding Israel return stolen lands from the 1967 era. And the US ALWAYS vetoes those resolutions.
The time seems to be coming to the END of all this, not today, not tomorrow, not next week, not even next year but one can sense it...
Signs, Signs, everywhere SIGNS
Ancient boulder dislodges from Western Wall, crashes onto prayer platform.
Jews Demand Open Borders for USA, But Use DNA to Keep Israel Racially Pure
Link is for HAARETZ, Israeli newspaper article about Putin & Jews
Putin himself has admitted that people might have posted Facebook memes from Russia, but that they were probably meddlesome Jews.
Former Senior CIA Official Michael Scheuer, SAYS the Jews are not a good thing for America! He headed the agency’s hunt for Osama bin Laden from 1995 to 1999. I mean this guy is BREATHING FIRE!!!! A MUST READ!
They are there to put an end to Russia's nat. gas monopoly over Europe which funds Putin's military.
Putin is in Syria to protect that monopoly.
Putin needs to be stopped or the invasion of Crimea will be just the beginning.
" invasion of Crimea" ?????
And all this time I thought the Russians had been in Crimea for like centuries and they had a referendum monitored by international groups attended by 90% of the population that was deemed legit. It was a landslide victory for the people. Russia just accepted their vote and allowed them to come home.
Wow do I stand corrected.
You are a special kind of zio/big oil sheep.
Been asking that very question for over a year myself. Still no answer.
Just Syria?
Jamming and so called electronic countermeasures are the easiest things in the world to counter. It only takes a certain type of design in equipment to make them completely jam proof.
Which frequencies are you using?
Which modulation?
Which protocol?
Various, that is the capabilities of the Russian system- they have a large range of frequencies, etc. They also have multiple systems that jam enemy equipment using different methods. Faraday cage anyone?
That's a Roger, Over..
Two yips and a woof. Better check it again Tibbs.
Clear, unmistakable, universal sign language:
http://www.clipartbest.com/clipart-4c9okzpKi
"Jamming and so called electronic countermeasures are the easiest things in the world to counter."
Easy huh? Well, apparently the US hasn't got the jam proof equipment.
"disabling our EC-130s [the Air Force's large Airborne Battlefield Command and Control Center aircraft]"
I'd say that is a big failure!
You might say the US is holding back. When it was discovered that the US used unencrypted communication on its drones, I lost faith in the MIC. They are just a bunch of money grubbing parasites. The US MIC appears to have a goal of sharing tech with US rivals to encourage arms race spending.
Moron.There is always a better mousetrap, and I doubt the better mousetrap is even being fielded in
Syria.
Remember when Toshiba gave the Soviets machine tools that allowed the Soviets to make quieter submarine propellers?
No countermeasures for that!
Perhaps the better mousetrap has not been developed yet. The US anti-missile systems are often unable to stop missiles on a simple ballistic trajectory. Those systems don't stand a chance against the Russian hypersonic missiles.
tin foil?
Why isn't anyone else asking that question? Why are we in a lot of places? Seems to me the immigration problem would be solved if we didn't start wars in all these countries where people are fleeing for a better life... The narrative is being controlled by virtue of changing the conversation about immigration and your support of it rather than why not just end the cause of it... it's all quite masterful...
"Seems to me the immigration problem would be solved if we didn't start wars"
Very complicated reasoning there fezline. How about just building a fuking wall!
If Congress cannot stop chain migration and the lottery system, why would you think they could do their Constitutional job in regards to war?!
