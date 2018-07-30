Tech Wreck Pukes $350 Billion In 3 Days As FANGover Bites

Since Mark Zuckerberg pulled the curtain back on the ugly reality of things, the S&P 500's tech sector has lost over $350 billion in market cap...
Of that, over 60% of the loss in capitalization is due to the four FANG horsemen on the apocalypse...
Facebook is leading the charge lower...
And then there's Twitter...
Nasdaq has broken below its key 50-day moving-average support...
“Sentiment is turning sour in FANG, especially after earnings,” Michael Antonelli, an institutional equity sales trader and managing director at Robert W. Baird & Co, said in an email.
“They are dragging the Nasdaq 100 down by its feet.”
Or to put it another way - there's tech, and then there's everything else...
And if tech is losing its faithful followers then that lowly yellow line in BofA's chart above does not hold much hope for supporting the world's equity markets - especially as central bank balance sheets start to contract.
Seems legit... ...tech stocks are still priced in Federal Reserve Promissory Notes right?
"Full Faith and Credit"
In reply to Seems legit... "Full Faith… by LawsofPhysics
When everyone else is in doubt, BTFD.
In reply to CVSI Doing awesome! 😎👍🇺🇸 by lester1
Yes, we know, it's a 'great' strategy that misses the #1 point of all investing: timing the peak.
It's like saying 'protect your king' in chess.
In reply to When everyone else is in… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
@Tyler
Is it possible you store higher resolution pictures of charts?
I understand everything these days is "mobile-use optimized", but what good is a chart if I cannot even read the numbers on a Full-HD (1920x1080) monitor.
In reply to Seems legit... "Full Faith… by LawsofPhysics
if you polish things too much it ruins the charm!
In reply to @Tyler Is it possible you… by malek
Has FB bounced back yet and recouped that $130 Billion Zuckerberger lost his shareholders?
In reply to if you polish things too… by DingleBarryObummer
What about margin calls ? where are those burnouts in hiding ?
In reply to Has FB bounced back yet and… by Son of Loki
when tuesday comes and goes...
https://imgur.com/a/xLNEKVQ
In reply to Seems legit... "Full Faith… by LawsofPhysics
good one! The younger generation won't get it though.
In reply to when tuesday comes and goes… by DingleBarryObummer
Live by the FANG. Die by the FANG.
When you drag a vampire squid into the sunlight; their fangs get soft.
In reply to Live by the FANG. Die by the… by Seasmoke
<-- fed changes course if/when s&p drops 10%
<-- fed changes course if/when s&p drops 20%
With all the genius-managed, highly-underfunded pension plans now sufficiently exposed to staucks, all the S&P has to do is be red for the year and the Fed will panic. Panic BIG TIME.
In reply to <-- fed changes course if… by buzzsaw99
Not if the decision has been made to pull the plug on this dead-man-walking of a global economy. It has to happen sooner or later, and time is growing short.
In reply to With all the genius pension… by Bam_Man
Let's see how all the cock-sureness about the Fed's ongoing rate hikes stacks up against a good dose of real market fear.
In reply to With all the genius pension… by Bam_Man
fear---bring it on. its been a decade since last seen
In reply to +1 Let's see how all the… by Consuelo
Do you seriously believe that Free Markets and rational price discovery brought us here? All that has to happen is a call from Mr. Powell to start the presses.... we are still within spitting distance of ATHs.......
In reply to <-- fed changes course if… by buzzsaw99
Cue the NSA-CIA-FBI bailouts for the Techs 3...2...
"...especially as central bank balance sheets start to contract."
Remember the days when fed bailout was $700bn of LSAPs? Let’s ask the eTrade baby.
Now you know why the Fed doesn’t report M3 anymore.
What sucks is that pensions mostly market the annualized performance off the end of July right? Interesting
Sell EVERYTHING NOW!
GET OUT!
BUY TVIX, VIX is about to EXPLODE!!!
Is that not a contradiction?
In reply to Sell EVERYTHING NOW! GET OUT… by TheMayor
Sell insider shares, stocks drop brings down NASDAQ with it before election, after election "implement reforms" and stocks go back up.
You don't know.
But 350b is still chump change.
BFD!! Let's not pretend that $350 billion dollars means anything these days. As I said yesterday the entire market cap of all listed stocks in the US in 1978, just 40 years ago was 861 billion dollars. At it's all time high, Apple had a market cap of 956 billion dollars.
Wasn't the Naz up more than the other indexes last week or the week before though? Why wouldn't this move just be 'catching down' to the rest of the made-up reality?
Puke? Puh-lease. That's just a little throw-up in the mouth. Just wait until all the booze in the system hits. heh.
Big deal! Let me know when the S&P 500 gets to 1000
I feel so sorry for the swiss national bank that FOMO'd all in with Facebook shares!
If you liquidated the assets all 100 companies in the NASDAQ I bet you couldn't buy a decent house in CA