Trump Considering Unilateral $100 Billion Tax Cut On The Wealthy

We may have an idea what was the (leaked) reason for today's selloff in Treasurys, which pushed the 10Y yield just shy of 3.00%.
According to the NYT, the Trump administration is considering a $100 billion unilateral tax cut meant to mainly help the wealthy, and is hopes to bypass Congress in implementing it "a legally tenuous maneuver that would cut capital gains taxation and fulfill a long-held ambition of many investors and conservatives."
However, despite the NYT's alarmist take, Trump's proposal actually does make some sense: what it calls for is to inflation-adjust one's long-term cost basis when calculating capital gains tax. Considering that various welfare programs like Social Security are already indexed for Cost of Living Adjustments, the idea is probably not that outlandish, especially if inflation were to suddenly explode higher.
Here's how it would work.
Currently, capital gains taxes are determined by subtracting the original price of an asset from the price at which it was sold and taxing the difference, usually at 20 percent. If a high earner spent $100,000 on stock in 1980, then sold it for $1 million today, she would owe taxes on $900,000. But if her original purchase price was adjusted for inflation, it would be about $300,000, reducing her taxable “gain” to $700,000. That would save the investor $40,000.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hinted at the idea during last weekend's G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires, when he told reporters that his department was studying whether it could use its regulatory powers to allow Americans to account for inflation in determining capital gains tax liabilities. The Treasury Department could change the definition of “cost” for calculating capital gains, allowing taxpayers to adjust the initial value of an asset, such as a home or a share of stock, for inflation when it sells.
“If it can’t get done through a legislation process, we will look at what tools at Treasury we have to do it on our own and we’ll consider that,” Mnuchin said, emphasizing that he had not concluded whether the Treasury Department had the authority to act alone. “We are studying that internally, and we are also studying the economic costs and the impact on growth.”
To be sure, any such move would face near-certain court challenges, not to mention cause further turmoil inside the bond market, which is already rather displeased with Trump's recent busting of the US deficit. It would certainly reinforce a liberal critique of Republican tax policy at a time when Republicans are struggling to sell middle-class voters on the benefits of the tax cuts that President Trump signed into law late last year.
Chuck Schumer was, as usual, ready to hand out criticism:
“At a time when the deficit is out of control, wages are flat and the wealthiest are doing better than ever, to give the top 1 percent another advantage is an outrage and shows the Republicans’ true colors,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader. “Furthermore, Mr. Mnuchin thinks he can do it on his own, but everyone knows this must be done by legislation.”
Still, no matter whether an inflation adjustment is justified or not, it is indeed the case that high earners would be the biggest beneficiaries of a reduction in capital gains taxes, which however were untouched in the $1.5 trillion tax law that Trump signed last year.
According an independent analyses cited by the NYT, more than 97% of the benefits of indexing capital gains for inflation would go to the top 10 percent of income earners in America, while nearly two-thirds of the benefits would go to the super wealthy — the top 0.1 percent of American income earners.
In other words, the rich are about to get even richer.
Liberal tax economists see little benefit in it beyond another boon to the already rich.
“It would just be a very generous addition to the tax cuts they’ve already handed to the very wealthy,” said Alexandra Thornton, senior director of tax policy at the liberal Center for American Progress, “and it would play into the hands of their tax advisers, who would be well positioned to take advantage of the loopholes that were opened by it.”
And while the proposal is sure to have a contested fate in Congress - and the courts - two questions remains: how would Trump pass such a law, and who would pay for it.
Making the change by fiat would be a bold use of executive power — one that President George Bush’s administration considered and rejected in 1992, after concluding that the Treasury Department did not have the power to make the change on its own. Larry Kudlow, the chairman of the National Economic Council, has long advocated it.
Conservative advocates for the plan say that even if it is challenged in court, it could still goose the economy by unleashing a wave of asset sales. “No matter what the courts do, you’ll get the main economic benefit the day, the month after Treasury does this,” said Ryan Ellis, a tax lobbyist in Washington and former tax policy director at Americans for Tax Reform. So... would this wave of asset sales also lead to the market crash that Trump so desperately dreads?
The decades-long push to change the taxation of investment income has spurred a legal debate over the original meaning of the word “cost” in the Revenue Act of 1918, and over the authority of the Treasury Department to interpret the word in regulations.
“I think we ought to look at not penalizing Americans for inflation,” said Representative Kevin Brady of Texas, the Republican chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, who said he would like to see the Treasury Department make the change through regulation.
* * *
As for who pays, the answer is simple: yield starved investors across the globe who remain inert to any suggestion that the ballooning US debt load could lead to a crisis.
According to the Wharton budget model, indexing capital gains to inflation would reduce government revenues by $102 billion over a decade, with 86 percent of the benefits going to the top 1 percent. A July report from the Congressional Research Service said that the additional debt incurred by indexing capital gains to inflation would most likely offset any stimulus that the smaller tax burden provided to the economy.
Trump's proposal is surprising as taxation of capital gains was not featured in the framework for the second round of tax cuts, released by the Ways and Means Committee last week. It is highly unlikely that Congress will pass another tax bill this year because of the slim Republican majority in the Senate.
God I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall during THOSE discussions. . .
I buy a stock in 1980, I pay in 1980 dollars. There is zero rationale to credit me for having paid more than I actually did.
This is a case where the Left will be anle to shriek about ‘tax cuts for the rich’ and be right.
It’s a gimmick some here will inanely agree with, but just another means to drive doen the *effective* rate paid by the ultra rich, relative to the middle class - who get keep getting rammed in the ass by both parties.
In reply to God I would have loved to… by Mike Rotsch
The US today only taxes the "rich" and over 50% of households already pay zero in taxes. Since that is the case ONLY the rich will benefit from tax cuts, the middle class and poor won't ever benefit because they already pay zero in taxes.
In reply to But if her original purchase… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Small business owner here says go fuck your hand.
In reply to The US today only taxes the … by zaphod
This is classic trickle-down thinking. Give the rich a pile of money and they'll spend and the little people will get some scraps. Wait till the recession and market decline hits and pension plans get crushed. The Democrats will remind America of Trump's give aways to the rich and corporations. They'll take both houses of congress.
In reply to Small business owner here… by curbjob
Trickle down the crack of my ass goys!
Imagine if they used REAL inflation numbers!
In reply to This is classic trickle-down… by Baron von Bud
So what, when has a beggar or poor man ever given any of you a job? You think rich people live in a fucking vacuum? They spend money, pay taxes just like you do. They invest in business, the market (casino lol), etc.
This eat the rich mentality is bullshit. I am not a rich man. Middle class Joe, who works his ass off, just like they do.
You could tax the rich 100% and it would not change a thing, the money would be gone in a month.
If you want socialism or communism, go for it, you can all be equally poor and eat chicken broth every day.
I will ask you this. Do you think the poor stay poor for a lifetime in America (as a whole), and do you think the rich stay rich, as a whole?
HELL freakin' no! Come up with a good idea and you can be rich. Make a bad investment and you can be poor. It is the individual. People tend to stay rich, because they work hard and protect their investments. Are there silver spoon assholes out there, hell yes, but they tend to burn out and die, cause they didn't work for it and squander it, or kill themselves with drugs.
In my 59 years I have seen a lot, done a lot, made a lot, and lost a lot. Thank God for Jesus Christ first, for Capitalism and the Constitution, is all I can say.
There are some evil fuckers (and they're not all rich guys either) out there, I'd love to see them pay, and one day they will, they will burn in hell for their sin!
Where the FUCK has socialism or communism EVER worked, name a place! Cuba is a shithole, so is NK, Europe is a socialist pit too. China is quasi-Captialist-Communist but is just one big centrally planned malinvestment. Russia, is trying to be Capitalist, I will give them that, but they still have an oligarchy. Hell, even in America we have developed into an Oligarchy to a degree.
A whole lotta fixin needs to be done here too! We have a SPENDING problem in .gov
Shit I am just gonna also put this here too (as I hate long posts):
There are factions all over the world, and yes in America, typically Democrats, that want regime change here or there, I am a conservative, and could care less who rules other places. I want to change the fact the US meddles in other's affairs. I have a more Libertarian bent in that regard. I want the socialists/communists OUT of my land! I want the invaders OUT of my country!
I worship Jesus Christ, and he was a Jewish Rabbi, but I am a Christian, and that is my first and foremost concern, worldly issues come and go, I could lose all my possessions and could care less. I hope to enter the Kingdom of Heaven, God willing. All this bullshit going on is just that, we are on the face of this earth for a blink of an eye, I concern myself with eternal life.
All of this arguing back and forth, is actually irrelevant, in the grand scheme of things. I like to discuss stuff, and call bullshit when I see it.
A lot of people on this board, are brainwashed jew and America haters, I feel sorry for you. Stuck on socialism, a losing ideology!
I am not afraid to stand up and say all of this, nor do the down arrows bother me, nor the insults, the name calling, none of it. I am a free thinker and will not be caged by any meme. I have developed quite the following of haters here, anti-jew, anti-America, anti-Capitalist, and a blow my nose in your general direction, piss off, if you can't handle it.
I insult people right back, no skin of my back!
I will add, there are a lot of fucked up people in the world, jew, gentile, muslim, hindu, buddist, atheist, agnostic, etc, etc, black, white, brown, yellow and red...plenty of blame to all around, it ain't just the jews!
EDIT - I will add this. The top 10% pays 90% of ALL taxes in America (this is all taxes, not just income tax now)!
In reply to Trickle down the crack of my… by Bud Dry
And his family and friends cheer....
In reply to So what by Free This
...And there was peace is Israhell... and it was good.
I wouldn't be surprised if they put a new Bible out that said Jesus loved the money changers.
Edit: Capitalization
In reply to And his family and friends… by beemasters
You forgot to capitalize the B in Bible there bud.
In reply to ...And there was peace is… by Bud Dry
He forgot to burn the bible. Load of foreign muck. Its caused more death than Genghis.
(He had the good grace to grow old and die, unlike this three headed snake.)
In reply to You forgot to capitalize the… by nmewn
Of course the cult members around here
think giving the 1% and the oligarchs another break is great!
Look around, they are barely getting by.
They need the scratch.
fucking morons
In reply to He forgot to burn the bible… by Is-Be
Communism had murdered more people than ALL wars and disease in the world put together, so you are a liar or an ignorant cuck!
In reply to He forgot to burn the bible… by Is-Be
#maga = tax cuts for the rich
and
#maga = corporate welfare
In reply to You forgot to capitalize the… by nmewn
Here's a trivia question for you seeing as how you think you're so damned smart, how much does the top 20% of income earners pay in taxes relative to everyone else?
Remember, this is a "progressive" tax system and no, its not a trick question, ace ;-)
In reply to of course the cult members… by helltothenah
He can't answer it off the top, he is a fucking socialist! He is all about eat the rich, that is all.
In reply to Here's a trivia question for… by nmewn
lol...he apparently doesn't know how to Gawgle either just like the new communist darling of the left angling for a fat government pension, Osacio-Cortez ;-)
In reply to He can't answer it off the… by Free This
+1
capitalism=liberty
~65% employed Americans have access to 401k or similar plans. consider their tax savings with inflation-adjusted capital gains. whether the 0.01% pays +/- 10% capital gains tax is meaningless. the global elites have been using both active and passive income-based taxation to limit the political and economic power of the 10% since 1913. real estate taxation is the most equitable form of taxation. tax assets, not income. wealthy own assets. poor do not. no IRS. no CPAs. no attorneys. no trusts.
appraised value X rate = tax liability
cash. check. crypto. gold or silver. no credit cards
MAGA
In reply to So what by Free This
You self employed little fella? If not what beggar gave you your current job?
In reply to This is classic trickle-down… by Baron von Bud
Why does he have more down votes than up??? He speaks the truth...
In reply to The US today only taxes the … by zaphod
Because even ZH is full of idiots today. Unlike 2009-13 when there was real intelligent discussion. Now ZH is just left with doomers and right wing versions of the Occupy Wallstreet croud.
In reply to Why does he have more down… by American Snipper
I was here in 2009 posting under a different nick, I call bullshit on you fella!
In reply to Because even ZH is full of… by zaphod
Hey! I resemble that rightwing Occupy Wallstreet remark!
Plus one ;-)
In reply to Because even ZH is full of… by zaphod
He speaks bullshit about the rich only benefiting from tax cuts! Ask him which poor guy gave him his job?
In reply to Why does he have more down… by American Snipper
pay better attention, boys. you all should have learned the system by now.
1) Trump says something outlandish, and gets a spotlight on his pet topic. in this case, tax cuts
2) the media and the left go berserk - thus throwing more light on the topic
3) after the initial round of berserking, Trump starts working 'em: 'are you saying tax cuts are all BAD'?
4) they backpedal immediately: 'no no no, tax cuts are ultraplusgood, just no tax cuts solely for the rich. THAT's what so eeeeebil'
5) Trump moves in for the Kill: 'You're so right. never mind my earlier idea, let's have **another** round of tax cuts for all, but especially the middle class!!'
In reply to But if her original purchase… by I Am Jack's Ma…
why go through the theatrics? He has majority in both houses
In reply to pay better attention, boys… by vato poco
If you think Yertle and Eddie Munster on on his side, you aren't paying attention. The theatrics are to get the Swamp Rats out of position, so Trump can run the play he wants. Think of it like a political flea flicker.
In reply to why go through the theatrics… by DingleBarryObummer
so how did he get the first tax cuts? What was the 3d chess theatrics behind that to "get yertle and eddie munster" out of position?
In reply to If you think Yertle and… by HopefulCynical
The leadership in both houses wants President Trump to fail.
In reply to why go through the theatrics… by DingleBarryObummer
They want him to fail at what? They want him to fail at everything he attempts? Are you sure they want him to fail at tax cuts for the upper crust?
In reply to The leadership in both… by Pernicious Gol…
I believe he won the presidency.
In reply to Fail at what? Fail at… by DingleBarryObummer
I believe that is completely irrelevant to the current debate. Thank you Captain Obvious/Oblivious
In reply to I believe he won the… by Is-Be
What is the Zerohedge definition of Middle class these days? Middle Class defined as owning a home, two decent cars, retirement savings, sending kids to college, and an annual vacation. That would start at $150K in Eastern PA........
These People got Seriously F'd by Trumps last round of cuts because of the SALT deduction...
In reply to why go through the theatrics… by DingleBarryObummer
LOL, go ask Susan Collins or that fuck from Alaska if they are on his side, there are many others that won't work with him on the R side. There is no majority.
In reply to why go through the theatrics… by DingleBarryObummer
I just don't know. I've been lied to by people on all sides of these issues for so long, I don't know what to believe anymore. Except: my gut tells me that we should be worrying about stuff like this AFTER we have had a balanced budget for 3-5 years and have paid back, say, at least a trillion of the outstanding debt. If we can't do that, then it doesn't seem we can afford any new spending or any new reductions in revenue.
In reply to But if her original purchase… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Fiscal conservatism says you get your own house in order first. We in America have to start by consuming less, but that means making tough choices about where to spend limited money. I think everyone should take the needed haircuts: domestic spending, military spending, enough across the board to get the budget in line. Too many evil things start with money.
In reply to I just don't know. I've… by aardvarkk
Sorry Jack, you're math is wrong.
Everybody on this site would agree that current interest rates are effectively negative; that is, if you buy a 10-year treasury bond and collect the current 3% interest; the interest doesn't even compensate you for the loss in value of your initial investment over a ten-year period due to inflation. Yet, the government taxes that 3% interest as "Income" even though you're losing money!
This is what drove Prop-13 in Kalifornia; the unrealized gains in home prices were causing property taxes to explode; even though the owner couldn't realize the gains without selling. This caused many retirees on fixed incomes to sell their homes because they couldn't afford the taxes. And if they sold their home, they had to pay the then going rate to buy another one, so there was no real gain to the homeowner yet he was being taxed on that illusory, inflation-caused "gain."
Inflation indexing capital gains is merely simple fairness.
In reply to But if her original purchase… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Depends on what number you use for inflation doesnt it. The giverment 2 percent or the real 8-10%.
If your going to do this for capital gains you had better correct 401k withdrawls as well..... The middle class, whats left of it, doesnt have capital gains they do have 401ks....
In reply to Sorry Jack, you're wrong… by Pool Shark
Most 401K's are pretax income with cap gains mixed in. The withdrawals are taxed as earned income, which I agree is unfair. The gains should be indexed, imo. For sure the withdrawals shouldn't be taxed as earned income if part is really cap gains. The good news, if there is any, is that if you are truly retired and taking relatively small amounts out of your fund, you can take deductions against the income and pay very little income tax as opposed to cap gains which the full amount is taxed at a lower rate.
In reply to Depends on what number you… by gatorengineer
Math must not be your strong suit. Why should someone pay capital gains on nominal valuation as opposed to current real valuation? Basically, you support people paying taxes on gains that are non-existent due to insidious inflation. Even adjusting based on understated government inflation numbers isn’t sufficient. Of course, it would make more sense to abolish the federal reserve fiat Ponzi scheme and eliminate monetary inflation all together, but this is better than nothing.
In reply to But if her original purchase… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Yeah,... what he said...
In reply to Math must not be your strong… by Ikiru
So, the secretive Oligarchy that owns The Fed gets to rob the working class through inflation year after year while profiting from increasing asset prices generated by the inflation. Then, when they're ready to sell, they get to deduct the inflation that their privately owned Fed created. Hmmm...
In reply to But if her original purchase… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Taxation is theft. Capital gains Taxation on inflated asset values is Theft2.
This is simple common sense.
In reply to But if her original purchase… by I Am Jack's Ma…
The 100K you paid in 80' only buys about 55k worth of goods today. So this proposal is an effort to adjust the basis to account for the loss of purchasing power due to currency debasement. At 2% inflation, the currency loses about 50% of it's purchasing power after 36 years.
Of course, any time you give a tax cut to the people who pay taxes, it's a gift to the rich. Mainly because the majority of taxes are collected from "the rich". Of course the really "rich", the Bezo's of the world, don't have property in their name so they operate in a whole different area of the tax law.
Good luck trying to convince the libtards of anything using logic and numbers though.
In reply to But if her original purchase… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I don’t give a rotten damn what the left shriek about. Get over needing approval from or appeasing the damn left
In reply to But if her original purchase… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Good to see Trump "Drain the swamp"
Guess a Trumptard is dumb enough to believe a multi-billionaire is going to oppose his wealthy buddies and business associates, but for those with half a brain this is no surprise, neither is TRump's cabinet chalked full of JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs people.
Trumptards, those "Patriot" youtube channels and websites you trust implicitly are CIA counter intelligence agents playing you like a fiddle, while Trump does what Obama did, and what Bush did and what every Vatican serving puppet will do.
In reply to God I would have loved to… by Mike Rotsch
yesterday you said he was a mason. Now he's a Jesuit?
In reply to Good to see Trump "Drain the… by karenm
Wasn't he a dingleberry? I can't keep up.
Which is not surprising. I'm not in his league.
Funny the way monotheists preach humility and practice narcissism.
I'm guessing that he has a bit of quid pro quo on this issue, and has integrated it into a larger scenario. Perhaps to get the chickenhawks to sit down and shut up?
In reply to yesterday you said he was a… by DingleBarryObummer
that would be a very good tradeoff, actually. I think the reduction in revenue would be more than offset by the lack of $$$ spent replacing munitions like million dollar missiles. Besides, this proposal really affects people who have long-term holdings, which does not include Wall Street stock-flipper types too much.
In reply to Wasn't he a dingleberry? I… by Is-Be
Which is why it won't ever happen. The problem with any and all suggestions for legislation changes is the fucking legislators are part of the problem! It's asking the foxes to make fair and sensible rules about guarding the henhouse
In reply to Perhaps to get the… by HopefulCynical