Turkish Lira Resumes Freefall After Erdogan Threats

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:10

It now costs more than 4.9 Turkish Lira to buy a US dollar once again as President Erdogan's 'threats' that his country will not "make a step back" and that the US will lose a "strong and sincere ally" if President Trump imposes "large sanctions"  until the pastor is freed.

Speaking to the local media, Erdogan said "you can’t make Turkey take a step back with sanctions", and accused Trump of waging a "psychological war," the Daily Sabah reported.

Erdogan also said that the US "should not forget that it will lose a strong and sincere partner" if "the U.S. does not change its stance" regarding pastor Brunson.

"Instead of respecting the ruling they are making this a matter of sanctioning Turkey."

There is a small glint of hope in US-Turkey relations as Turkey’s state-run TRT reports that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Singapore.

As we noted previously, the drama over the fate of the US pastor escalated after US Congress banned the shipment of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey amid objections over Turkey’s plans to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia. Erdoğan's government said it was adamant on pushing ahead with the purchase of the American fighter jets, and the Turkish president said he would seek "justice by international arbitration" if the US fails to deliver the fighter jets.

Another key topic of disagreement between the US and Turkey is the fate of Iranian oil imports: Turkey, a long-time client of Tehran, has been resisting US pressure to stop importing Iranian crude which the State Department has demanded its allies do by November 4. Ankara believes that US foreign and economic policy decisions are not binding for Turkey, arguing that any Iranian sanctions must be conducted under the UN-mandated international law.

While the timing and nature of potential sanctions remain uncertain, Bloomberg notes that investors are bracing for any developments that would slow the flow of funds into Turkey and pressure the currency which is already flirting with a record low against the dollar. Turkey relies on short-term portfolio flows for a large percentage of its financing needs, and a further slide in the lira threatens to fuel inflation and hamper companies’ ability to pay back their foreign-currency debts.

“I think the pair will easily test and surpass the all-time high near 4.9745,” said Win Thin, a strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., adding that the central bank may call an emergency meeting if the pressure on the currency intensifies.

Free This Fynn Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:18 Permalink

Erdogan is a piece of crap! How is he going to buy anything when the Lira is TP?

Marvelous! Nothing like instability for sound investment!

Why are they holding the pastor anyway? Is it because he is a Christian? Is he single handedly going to topple Turkey's dictator?

I don't get it?

Joe A Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

And how exactly is he going to force the US to deliver these planes if international arbitrage would even rule in his favor?

Both Trump's warnings about the pastor as well as Erdogan's threats send the Lira down so who is the weaker one in this situation then?

JohninMK Joe A Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

One suspects that any International Arbitration will be just to get his money back, not force delivery.

This is a bit like Russia and France with the Mistral ships. Russia got its money back but gained on the currency change, just like Turkey might.

Once that happens Turkey can then review their strategic need for this type of attack aircraft. If Russia is by then much more of a friend and Russia as a NATO enemy was the reason to buy them originally, will they need them then? Sure they must have better uses for the money.

RabbitOne Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

When tyrants can’t make economics work they first pass blame elsewhere. The U.S. is the natural blamer.When that fails then he will go to war. Which in this case it would be with Greece...

notfeelinthebern Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

Another example of the US using it's status as the reserve currency as a terrorist tool to control another country via weaponizing the petrodollar (it's not really just the "dollar" anymore). Don't care nothing about Turkey personally but am certain the majority of Turks see Erdogan in the same way Americans see Trump. MTGA. Make Turkey Great Again!

CatInTheHat Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

This is about IRAN. 

ANYONE who buys Iranian oil will be subjected to blackmail via sanctions. Israhell wants Iran destroyed & Trump works for Israhell. 

What we are doing in forcing sanctions is violating sovereignty of other nations who choose to do what's best for their economy, as well as economic warfare.

Turkey is a US vassal throwing a fit. He will comply. Or else. 

BitchesBetterR… Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:33 Permalink

Erdogan was invited at the BRICS summit & apparently he's seeking membership/severing ties with BRICS nations........

 

 

maybe, just maybe that's the reason behind the Turkish Lira's "dumping"... ? 

shortonoil BitchesBetterR… Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

Most of the EM countries are seeing their currencies collapse because their Current Account Deficits are growing. $70 oil is killing them, and that is resulting in capital outflows. The US just so happens to be the recipient of the majority of those outflows; ironically it also controls the price of oil. The world is now fighting over the dredges at the bottom of the barrel.

Free This BitchesBetterR… Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

BitchesBetterR… Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:33 Permalink

Erdogan was invited at the BRICS summit & apparently he's seeking membership/severing ties with BRICS nations........

======================

Wait, what? "invited to BRICS summit, AND severing ties with BRICS nations"? That does not make sense to me? Did you mean severing ties with NATO nations instead?

shortonoil Mon, 07/30/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

Turkey should have a very good economy by the time the Lira becomes absolutely worthless. The people will be rioting, and starving, and the military will have to decide where they will shoot Erdogen. Someone will film it, and U Tube will take it down. You have to wonder how Endrogen was planning on paying for those F-35s.

JohninMK farflungstar Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:13 Permalink

Sure must be, even the Israeli Air Force who seem to be the only ones to have used it in anger are really happy and gonna buy more.

Hold on, just got a news update, cancel that, they want the latest upgraded version of the F-15 instead. Something about far better performance and 2/3 the price.

Might also be the first crack in the stealth propaganda wall, maybe they have found that it really isn't all that its cracked up to be against peer level competitors.

Free This JohninMK Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

Russia stopped building the su-57, after 12 built...their 5th gen fighter...it turned out to be unreliable. Is there something going on will all this 5th gen stuff?

Maybe it is flawed tech, or they are overreaching? Who knows.

F-35 has many problems, biggest one is the parts come from all over the place, maybe subterfuge?

Khan Bodin Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

Turkish Sultan Erdogan can send 4 million Syrian refugees to Europa. better to send them now. We bulldoze those tiny bits of fence so that refugees westerners created can have free passage to western lands. It's only fair westerners should take those refugees after destroying their countries, razing their towns and killing their loved ones. 

Boogity Mon, 07/30/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

The Orange Dotard is working hard at making Israel great again and padding the bank accounts of the MIC taxpayer parasites.  In the meantime where the FK is the Wall the lying bastard promised?   

hanekhw Mon, 07/30/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

...slow to flow of funds into Turkey.....?????

From where? Tehran? Don't think so with the Rial plunging and their moves into US$. Moscow? Don't think so. Putin is no fool. The EU? Perhaps....but the people of Cyprus getting squeezed for everything they have seems a more likely 'source'. And then there's China......