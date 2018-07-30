US Debt Sales To Surge: Treasury Raises 2018 Borrowing Need To $1.33 Trillion

America's funding needs are starting to grow at a dangerous pace.
Even before the NYT reported of Trump's startling suggestion of a further $100 billion tax cut in the form of an inflation-adjusted capital gains tax cost basis which mostly benefits the wealthy, earlier today the U.S. Treasury said it expects to borrow $56 billion more during the third quarter than previously estimated, while market participants expect shorter-dated Treasuries to absorb the brunt of the new supply as the Trump administration grapples with a mushrooming budget deficit.
In the Treasury's latest quarterly Sources and Uses table, it revealed that it expects to issue $329 billion in net marketable debt from July through September, and $56 billion more than the $273 billion estimated three months ago, in April. assuming an end-of-September cash balance of $350 billion, matching its previous estimate. It also forecast $440 billion of borrowing in the final three months of the year, with a $390 billion cash balance on December 31.
The borrowing estimate for the third quarter is the highest since the same period in 2010 and the fourth largest on record for the July-September quarter, according to Reuters. In the second quarter, net borrowing totaled $72 billion, slightly below the earlier prediction of $75 billion.
The US fiscal picture continues to darken as a result of rising social security costs, military spending and debt service expenses while corporate tax income is declining after last year’s tax reforms. As a result, the federal budget deficit is expected to reach $833 billion this year, up from $666 billion in the budget year ended last September, a number that is well below the net funding demands for the US Treasury.
The new projections put total net borrowing at $769 billion for the second half of 2018 and a whopping $1.33 trillion for the whole year. The federal budget deficit totaled $607 billion through the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, up 16% compared with $523 billion from the same period a year earlier. In late June, the CBO forecast that total government spending would exceed revenue by $1 trillion in 2020. That would suggest that the net financing need of the US in two years could be as high as $1.5 trillion.
Yields on 10-year Treasurys rose to session highs of almost 2.98% following the release of the borrowing outlook according to Bloomberg data, although the bulk of today's move was in anticipation of a surprise announcement by the BOJ. Meanwhile, the 2-year yield was steady around 2.67%, near the lows for the day.
“Because of surprising declines in corporate tax revenues, the federal deficit is constantly under discussion this month,” FTN rates strategist Jim Vogel told Reuters. Adding to the supply of bonds hitting the market, the Fed is also trimming its vast holdings of Treasury debt as part of Quantitative Tightening, with some $40BN in monthly reductions in the third quarter.
* * *
On Wednesday, as part of its quarterly refunding announcement, the Treasury will detail how it expects to spread the new supply across bond maturities ranging from one month to 30 years. As we discussed over the weekend, bond analysts expect faster increases in maturities out to five years, which could push their yields up at a quicker pace than those for longer-dated securities, resulting in further flattening of the yield curve.
According to Reuters, the Treasury is expected to increase sales of 2 and 3 Year notes by $1 billion a month, similar to its increases in the second quarter. Securities maturing in 7 to 30 years should increase at a rate of $1 billion per quarter, resulting in ever increasing supply to fund Trump's fiscal program. Some estimate that five-year note sales could also ramp up by $1 billion more per month compared with the same amount for the whole of the second quarter.
While one outcome of emphasizing short-dated supply will be further bond flattening, short- and intermediate-dated debt is seen as having strong demand and relatively attractive rates. Avoiding a similar sharp boost in supply of long-term rates avoids a large increases in yields that could create an economic drag.
The market, however, is bearish on all Treasuries across the curve and as we showed over the weekend, the latest CFTC data showed that speculators last week have put on record aggregate Treasury short positions in five-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasuries futures, while also expanded to their short two-year note position.
Finally, investors will be looking for clues when the Treasury plans to introduce new two-month bills and five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities, as both have been discussed recently by the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee, even if many don't see these as being introduced this quarter.
Source: US Treasury
Comments
If you like your hidden devaluations, you can have your hidden devaluations, courtesy of Citadel.
Student loan debt is about 1.3 trillion. One bad loan to pay off another bad loan.
In reply to If you like your hidden… by Yen Cross
Where is all the raging about increasing the debt like you faggots constantly went on about under Obama? You were right to rage about it then, so where's your sense of injustice today?
In reply to S by are we there yet
blinded by fear and paralyzed by hope
In reply to Where is all the raging… by dirty fingernails
Perhaps, or maybe they are just fucking partisan dumbfucks who can't even be honest with themselves.
"Q sayz a 12 oz loaf of bread for $9 is better than a 24oz loaf of bread for $2 so it must be true!"
In reply to blinded by fear and… by DingleBarryObummer
I just hate that the ZH community went from fight club to trumpian group-think. And then there's some people who are just group-think anti-trump (omg he's a masonic Jesuit satanist fascist russian-puppet kabbalist shama lamma ding dong), which is just as bad. Not a whole lot of people holding it down for independent thought. Some things I post I realize later don't make any sense, but at least I'm trying, which is a lot more than I can say for most people here.
In reply to Perhaps, or maybe they are… by dirty fingernails
i wonder what that zio-piece of shit mark levin has to say about this. I wasted money on his dumb books about how bad obama was and how much he spent. I bet we will hear nary a peep during this admin, cus you know, go red team (and Israel, sister country, shining beacon of democracy in the middle east[barf])
In reply to blinded by fear and… by DingleBarryObummer
Rather than save the camel, we have gone all in to break the camel's back.
It's your game, but we are prepared to win it once and for all.
In reply to Where is all the raging… by dirty fingernails
North of $1.4t
The debt will continue until it won't.
5 years from now should be gruesome.
In reply to S by are we there yet
I predicted 40 trillion in debt by the end of Trumps 8 year administration. That may have been conservative. If they go this route, which they will because it is the path of least immediate pain, and greatest delayed pain (a not insignificant qualification), they could hit 60 or even 120 trillion in debt by 2024.
Really the only limit is how long the rest of the world will tolerate getting paid in more and more worthless paper. from what I see, it wont be long.
In reply to If you like your hidden… by Yen Cross
ponzi, fonzi
Interesting... the need is 833 Billion, but why not print another 500 Billion while we are at it. Makes total sense.
I'd rather them print it and tax all the greenback holders through devaluation than them raising my taxes another red cent.
In reply to Interesting... the need is… by woody3405
A trilly here...a trilly there pretty soon, we will be talking about real money.
What is more damaging? Trade deficit or the national debt?
Hard to make a blanket statement but at the moment given these two alternatives the trade deficit is very damaging to the industrial plant/manufacturing/heavy industry in the US. As many have pointed out the USA and other countries are literally building up China through these deficits which are surpluses for China, Germany, etc.
The National Debt will never be paid back so is irrelevant in a sense. It might decline at some point but will never be repaid as it represents relatively permanent additions to the US currency supply. For purposes of flexibility and accounting purposes it appears on the books as a debt.
Politicians get a charge out of scaring people into voting for them by suggesting that the voter and grandchildren will have to pick cotton in Mississippi for centuries to pay it back so you hear about it all the time.
In reply to What is more damaging? Trade… by user2011
Reagan also said he was going to balance the budget by cutting taxes on the wealthiest and growing the military and pretty much all government functions that don't benefit the average person (those need to go). And people still believe he was the champion of the common guy. I suppose people here will still be wearing MAGA hats in a few decades.
People can hold it out on the street asking for money.
In reply to Reagan also said he was… by LetThemEatRand
Actually, even though Reagan spent, remember who controlled the purse strings. He had a Democratic congress. Reagan had the economy doing well. The folks that let the country down were the typical criminals that fill the halls of Congress. They could have cut (or just held) instead of continuing to increase spending in the following years. The last budget surplus was under Clinton, produced by the Republicans under Newt Gingrich as speaker. Gingrich was universally hated and called "The Grinch". He was replaced by Dennis Hastert (R), who piled on the spending. After that, Nancy Pelosi (D), the all time spending champ. Even now you hear whining from the press when you resist letting the elitists rob you and your children.
In reply to Reagan also said he was… by LetThemEatRand
Anything was better after Carter, the peanut farmer, and Iranian hostage debacle.
Interestingly, people like to blame Bush-II for the 2000 Tech meltdown, when in fact it was Slick Willy and his assclown sidekick Andrew Cuomo that was/were in charge of housing and urban affairs, and rolled back lending requirements, which led to the 2007-8 housing meltdown.
Bush #2 just never made any effort to curtail the fraud. Don't get me started on Glass-Steagall Act- repeal by Slick Willy. That's how morons like Larry Fink, made their fortunes.
Obungler is in a league of his own, when it comes to debt accumulation, on the taxpayers back.
* someone have his pee-pee in a twist? The truth hurts ya basement baby.
In reply to Reagan also said he was… by LetThemEatRand
The bankers have been in charge for a long time. The figureheads come and go, and yet the voters somehow continue to find ways to blame them instead of the guys behind the curtain.
In reply to Anything was better after… by Yen Cross
Without question_
If the Libtards were smart, they'd start firebombing the Rothschilds on their Yacht's.
In reply to The bankers have been in… by LetThemEatRand
What you miss is that the Congress was suppose to enact cut in spending which Tip Oneill never did. I remember that because I was in college at the time.
In reply to Reagan also said he was… by LetThemEatRand
Every 8.5 years the national debt doubles. How many years for GDP to double?
Well they just raised it 1 trillion, PRESTO by basically adjusting the deflator. GDP will be 20 trillion in no time.
In reply to Every 8.5 years the national… by EHM
on a long enough timeline, the survival rate of everything drops to zero. :-)
I just made that up...pretty good heh? :-)
That timeline is about an inch long now - long enough.
In reply to on a long enough timeline,… by stefan-coast
mother fuckers issuing primarily short dated maturities, because they know they are soon heed to ZIRP or NIRP.
if rates were really to be normalized......issuing in to the long end would be their move.
ZIRP or NIRP as soon as the asset "markets" needs it. lol.
No problem on that sale. Reps from the Federal Reserve are lining up now to buy.
The Russians are secretly buying!
In reply to No problem on that sale. … by silverer
You've gotta spend money, to make money, Lou!
Ctl+Atl+P
Really, Who Even Cares Anymore?
The rest of the world who are dealing with the inflation and chaos that the US exports very nonchalantly.
In reply to Ctl+Atl+P Really, Who Even… by Jazzyg
I was looking for 1.2T here but don't mind undershooting.
It's a game of musical chairs. Just keep issuing debt until something caves. There is a ZERO percent chance this country will default. We are just gonna power through it with mass inflation... terrible.
BUY GOLD
Not sure when we crossed the rubicon, but pretty sure everybody has wet feet. Now it's simply a game of getting the last tangible goods in exchange for worthless paper...until it implodes. Not the worst strategy for an intractable situation, assuming we were building shiny new infrastructure and investing in new productive technologies...but we are not. We face the worst of both worlds: a failing currency and rusty bridges. My Falken moment has arrived.
In reply to It's a game of musical… by H H Henry P P …
Outrageous. 😦
"[...]corporate tax income is declining after last year’s tax reforms" but "because of surprising declines in corporate tax revenues, the federal deficit is constantly under discussion this month".
So was it a surprise, or wasn't it? Or is only "FTN rates strategist Jim Vogel" surprised?
I'm not surprised.
This is partly because government schools have worked mightily to ensure students can't understand math.
Powell's job got a little harder defending the dollar. Interest rates and risk finally looking better than EM debt.
Mr. Powell simply must be canned at this point. Seeing the revision I will have to move Fed asset purchases to 80-90B per month on top of a freeze on the current program. Year 1955 is never going to return and there will be no possible normalization given the basic economic facts and related demographic stats.
Here is the deal: Congress CREATES the deficit through law when it passes the Budget and changes to the Tax law. The UST is tasked with arranging the financing for the deficit the Congress created. The Fed, a creature of Congress, interfaces with the UST to arrange the financing at the lowest possible cost to the USG while maintaining optimized employment level and the USG denominated inflation rate of 2-3%.
If Mr. Powell feels unable to carry out the assignment he should resign as a point of personal integrity and if he declines to leave with dignity he should be turfed out on the lawn.
The deficits will climb to between 3-4 Trillion when further recession hits this fall within the greater depression we are in and the ponzi market collapses under interest rate increases.
the miserable people or entities who purchase these debts will never get their money back.
Can you really still call it borrowing. I doubt that anyone believes that the debt will ever be repaid.
We will not Monetize the Debt. B.B.
We could cut that in half by getting out of NATO. Can we see a breakdown on that 700 billion dollars on where it goes ??? Didnt think so...
"We're going to need a bigger boat"
Orange Joolius Trumpster's spending is out of control. How much will the OJ need to spend for a single approval rating point? I thought Oblamer was the worst but it's obvious they're all the same.
Electing Republicans in control of all branches of government really worked out well, didn't it? This is where normal Joe conservative voter throws up their arms and says why vote, because nothing changes? Next phase in USA history is when the far left socialists take over the government, and the USA goes down the same path of other socialist governments in history. Venezuela lasted for what about 30 years? I give the USA maybe 20 years, then another civil war.
What does any of it matter if you do not have sound money?
https://finitespaces.com/2018/04/07/why-we-create-sound-money-and-governments-wreck-them