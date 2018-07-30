Watch Live: President Trump Joint Press Conference With Italian PM

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrived at the White House this morning and met with President Trump. We are sure immigration and NATO spending were among the many topics of joint interest, but will the press be asking about that or Manafort, Cohen, and Trump Tower instead?

As CNN notes, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron -- no big fans of the US administration -- are bound to hold their breath in fear that Italy might lend Trump a hand in further destabilizing the European Union, already torn by contrasts between member states and facing a deadlock in its integration process. And they do have cause for concern. Conte is turning out to be Trump's main supporter and ally in Europe.

