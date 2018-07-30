Watch Live: President Trump Joint Press Conference With Italian PM

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrived at the White House this morning and met with President Trump. We are sure immigration and NATO spending were among the many topics of joint interest, but will the press be asking about that or Manafort, Cohen, and Trump Tower instead?
As CNN notes, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron -- no big fans of the US administration -- are bound to hold their breath in fear that Italy might lend Trump a hand in further destabilizing the European Union, already torn by contrasts between member states and facing a deadlock in its integration process. And they do have cause for concern. Conte is turning out to be Trump's main supporter and ally in Europe.
Comments
Trump's going to build a wall. In Italy.
So will we find out who Stormy Daniels half brother is? Maybe Trump can comment on his Hollyweird Star being destroyed. #ThingsThatMatter
Blue wave in Nov... LMFAO
"So will we find out who Stormy Daniels half brother is? Maybe Trump can comment on his Hollyweird Star being destroyed. #ThingsThatMatter"
Mama Mia!
One of my all time favorite songs by Tom Petty and also a song that's perfect for Donald Trump:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvlTJrNJ5lA
Shut down the government Mr. President, we're with you!!
It would be fantastic. Just before the entrance to Naples to keep most of the south out of the fucking way! Great suggestion!
LoL, if I was President I'd tell him to flush the EU but save Ferrari
Melt down Italiano.
Italy is no longer accepting the endless flow of cheap unskilled labor... perhaps Italy and the US have the same vision regarding it?
https://www.yahoo.com/news/italian-minister-tells-foreign-rescue-ships-…
History will show this to be a smart decision by Italian PM Conte to break from the EU and embrace the new Trumpian era.
It was either that or embrace Angela (yuck!) and the sinking ship the EU inevitability represents.