Why No Selloffs: Citi Blames "Herding Behavior " For Ignoring The "Gathering Storm Clouds"

While Goldman's clients are growing increasingly concerned about the narrow breadth in the market and the S&P500 leadership where a handful of stocks are responsible for all the gains, Goldman itself is not too worried, and as we reported over the weekend, the bank responded to concerns about about excessive concentration and "bad breadth" that while "in the past, sharp declines in breadth have signaled below-average 1-, 3-, and 6-month returns for the S&P 500 as well as larger-than-average prospective drawdowns" however, "relative to history, the recent narrowing of market breadth has not been sharp enough to trigger alarm."
Not everyone agrees.
In a note released this morning by Citigroup, the bank warns that investors are once again becoming complacent even as fundamentals do not "support an enduring move" to the upside. In the latest warning to watch out for growing idiosyncretic risks, Citi's Mark Schofield said that the risks that led to several rounds of selloffs earlier in the year, have not abated and that the growing risk of tighter monetary policy may be what knocks markets off course, according to the FT.
But what, according to Citi, explains the lack of any selling, and in fact quite the opposite: continued market levitation?
In one word: Herding, or the same market phenomenon dismissed by Goldman, which is far more sanguine about the "herding" by most investors in just a handful of stocks, such as FaceBook.
"It may be that easing trade tensions and China's policy response are comforting investors, but the move has the hallmarks of herd instincts at work" warns Schofield.
What Citi believes the herd is missing, is that while "the global economy looks to be riding the tailwinds of easy policy and
fiscal stimulus" these drivers are fading.
"Meanwhile storm clouds are gathering and risks look biased to the downside."
Of course, no risk is greater than the potential collapse of trade, following growing trade tension between the US and China, coupled with fears of a possible economic slowdown in China. But while the market casts a concerned eye into the future, last Friday we showed that global trade has already posted a sharp slowdown and is now negative on a 3M annualized basis, which historically has preceded a drop in global EPS.
In addition to trade worries, the rise in bond yields also sparked a drop in equities prices earlier in 2018, however that move - which we now know was at least partially a function of Russia's record Treasury liquidation - is now over, with the 10Y Treasury trading in a range between the mid 2.80s and 3.00%.
Meanwhile, even as trade tensions continue to escalate, with the US now widely expected to launch another $200BN in Chinese tariffs in the coming months, the S&P 500 has jumped nearly 10 per cent and is close to its January all-time high, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 index has risen nearly 8 per cent over the same period.
But the "news has not really justified the latest moves" and "fundamentals are vulnerable to longer-term headwinds" amid "rising risk of higher rates in three of the larger central banks, that have hitherto been the anchor as the Fed has started to raise rates", he said cited by the FT.
Recent news-flow has been heavily skewed towards the intertwined risks of escalating trade wars, potential retaliation in currency markets and the possibility of an economic slowdown in China. These have combined to create a narrative of a global economy riding the last tailwinds of accommodative policy and financial conditions, against a backdrop of threatening storm clouds and market risks that are increasingly skewed to the downside
Which brings up back to the risk of herding behavior, and the Citi strategist writes that while he adheres "to the view that the business cycle is increasingly mature and that the risks are becoming far more skewed to the downside" yet the "timing of an inflexion point in the cycle and indeed the central bank policy responses to a shift in the data, remain unclear." Until then, investors find confidence in numbers, and conflate positioning with fundamentals:
Absent a catalyst, herding behavior can be very persistent and can feed on itself.
So what could shake the herd's confidence and serve as a trigger for a risk-reversal? Schofield writes that it is idiosyncratic events that deliver the necessary impetus for investors to reappraise broader risks, and while "it is not always clear where unexpected come from" he believes that this week's trio of central bank announcements from the BOJ, Fed and BOE could be just such a catalyst, of which that from Japan would be most troubling.
We expect the Bank of Japan to leave monetary policy unchanged at this week's meeting; however we expect it to make its JGB purchase operations more flexible in order to accommodate modestly higher long-term interest rates. We do not expect any move higher in JGB yields to be large, but we would point out that the JGB market has a considerable track record in triggering broader reactions in global bond markets.
Putting all of this together, Citi warns that it still sees "plenty of reason not to get too complacent over the recent rally in risk assets." Of course, the bank is also taking on a "herd" which for the past 10 years has been conditions not only to buy every dip, but - more recently - never to sell. Citi may find that changing a decade of behavior ingrained by the Fed will be very difficult to achieve.
So Citigroup is dumping and starting the 'poop' scare with shorts to prepare for the drop so they can buy more to go long again on the cheap, then rinse and repeat...
But, the herd is not cooperating yet with the nudge over the cliff?
Gotcha, wink, wink ;)
Its too early to pull the rug out from underneath Trump. Wait until October, right before the mid term elections, then PULL IT!! Do it just far enough away from the elections so that some people start to get a bit hungry right before they vote, and PRESTO--democrat landslide!
In reply to . by MagicHandPuppet
Baaahhhhhh, is it raining yet?
In reply to Its too early to pull the… by Beam Me Up Scotty
I went against the herd for 10 years and missed the biggest bull market in my lifetime....maybe the herd isnt so stupid.
In reply to Baaahhhhhh, is it raining… by Free This
No the herd is stupid and the wolf will be ready for them. I did the same thing and parked in MM. Lost? a lot on paper but still have spendable. Oh...and my stack is still in the safe just in case.
The final drop happens like a hangman's trap door.
In reply to I went against the herd for… by brushhog
It was manipulated. It was a bull phase with an asterisk. It was the 2nd biggest equity-valuation bubble in history [shillerPe] arguably the 1st circumventing the near zero revs and near zero eps in dotcom, and higher than what caused 1929. First of all, it was all bs and will also have the result of boombust #3. Second, the herd fucking-caused that...! The herd will-have-fucking-caused-that. So, your lament is loony bogus
In reply to I went against the herd for… by brushhog
I sold everything Q4 2008 - then the bottom dropped out, then started reading ZH, and kept my powder dry. I am now powderless, cause Ofaggot raped me!
In reply to I went against the herd for… by brushhog
So did I. Next time I "won't fight the Fed". It appears that they can stay solvent longer than I can.
In reply to I went against the herd for… by brushhog
What I learned in the .com bubble is that when I participate in a bubble, even if I know deep down that the companies are just hyped bullshit stuff, I get caught up in greed and begin to believe the BS - and do not believe that the crash phase is real. I become too stoopified to bail out and become one of the bagholders.
I'll take rational and responsible investing from now on, not 1000x PE stuff.
In reply to I went against the herd for… by brushhog
Hilarious! If you had made that drawing as a fellow classmate at my gender-segregated Catholic grammar school, it would have been passed around at the speed of light. You would be our reigning hero...until the nuns tracked you down and beat the living shit out of you.
Thereby, on both counts, you would have attained true immortality.
In reply to Baaahhhhhh, is it raining… by Free This
Thx, yeah, I grew up in Jamaica, and the teachers beat the shit out of me, the Headmaster broke several cains on my bruised ass too!
One thing though, I really learned how to fist fight LOL!!
In reply to Hilarious! If you had made… by fishpoem
In reply to Its too early to pull the… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Nope, the computers are holding it up. How can the herd sell, they trusted the computers with everything.
In reply to Baaahhhhhh, is it raining… by Free This
In reply to Baaahhhhhh, is it raining… by Free This
It would be happening now in order to be the most painful at election time.
Why would people blame Trump?
In reply to Its too early to pull the… by Beam Me Up Scotty
https://bs99109854261.wordpress.com/2018/07/29/equal-and-opposite/
In reply to . by MagicHandPuppet
Well try to think of it this way. One day Cartman, I mean Gartman, will be correct. As for the Primary’s , they will simply say, gee, we tried to warn y’all.
Sheesh, what a racket ...
In reply to . by MagicHandPuppet
hahaha, the herd can (rightly) tell that FED will go from hero to zero overnight to keep the party going should something ugly happen.
In reply to . by MagicHandPuppet
Ah yes, herding. We covered that topic yesterday.
The FED is draining liquidity from the market. That is the one and only relevant fact to where the stock market goes from here. More FED/Central Bank money printing = stock market UP. FED/CB taking money out of the market = stock market DOWN. Looks like down is where it is heading as long as the FED sticks to draining liquidity from the market. I wonder where the critical threshold is, beyond which the market really tanks?
when playing chess it is advisable to look ahead more than one move.
In reply to The FED is draining… by MrNoItAll
"The Fed is draining liquidity from the market"- the Fed can tell the serfs whatever they want- whether it is true or not is another story
In reply to The FED is draining… by MrNoItAll
In reply to "the Fed is draining… by Juggernaut x2
The herd is too busy harassing anyone they can find wearing a MAGA hat or stirring their cocktail with a plastic straw to actually pay attention to market fundamentals.
I'm going to derive an unimaginable amount of joy watching the herd get taken off the cliff and drowned.
the herd doesn't own Stawks!
In reply to The herd is too busy… by Mind the GAAP
And battling Po Po over Hollywood stars !
In reply to The herd is too busy… by Mind the GAAP
I'll take Trump for the win Shadoe.
In reply to And battling Po Po over… by Giant Meteor
Ok by me Buzz. Trump for the win it is ...
Place your bets ladies and germs , place your bets!
In reply to I'll take Trump for the win… by buzzsaw99
Here in England ( in a very leftie/greenie town) I have yet to see a MAGA hat but I am seriously thinking of getting one , just for the anthropological experience ( as my Dutch ex used to say ) or just for shits and giggles . I am not averse to some good ol ultra violence .
In reply to The herd is too busy… by Mind the GAAP
Throw them in the ditch, I hate herding behavior.
Tyler, May we have the list of all the Major "Big Short" Players...it might help some of us with assets left after the the CitiGroups of the world shoved Trillions of QE up our asses play this rigged game out. Thank you, thank you very much :/
Nobody was concerned about MAGA until the Negro was President. I think it is funny when Trump supporters get a beat down.
In a grazing situation, they need to see other sheep. In fact, ensuring that sheep always have visual contact with other sheep will prevent excess stress when moving or handling them. According to animal behaviorists, a group of five sheep is usually necessary for sheep to display their normal flocking behavior. A sheep will become highly agitated if it is separated from the rest of the flock. When one sheep moves, the rest will follow, even if it is not a good idea. The flocking and following instinct of sheep is so strong that it caused the death of 400 sheep in 2006 in eastern Turkey. The sheep plunged to their death after one of the sheep tried to cross a 15-meter deep ravine, and the rest of the flock followed. Until then they will be gutted as needed. Early and often we mentioned faceplant.
I raise sheep. All true. The only time you'll see sheep move away from the herd and display a little bit of independence is with new mothers. They'll often go t a far corner of the pasture or a copse of woods, have their lambs and then keep them a healthy distance from the flock for a couple of days. Once the lambs are strong enough to run and dodge other sheep, they go right back to the safety of the flock.
In reply to In a grazing situation, they… by michigan independant
This is the day where white people got our kettle pots stuck with frogs : if the Rothschilds and Murdoch cannot be improsined then the government backs them.
They've shown us that they can walk on water; walk on nothing in mid-air; even walk on their hands on no water, no air, on the moon, with no moon-suit.
Gathering clouds? Are you kidding?
Not even the original Big Bang of the universe could stop these ..stard's hell-bent destruction and theft of the middle class.
Tell me again, what date is it that I'll be able to buy four 1964 US George Washington quarters for a single one-dollar non-US FRB note; or, a single $20 Gold Double Eagle for an Andrew Jackson.
and it begins with a trickle[?],...
US to borrow $329 Bln in 3rd qtr (largest borrowing in that period in 8 yrs.!)
Citi lawyer led the 3000 TPP lawyer team. Citi has absolutely no credibility. Look at the people who controlled funding of the crony cabal that is the Bernays, Freud, Darwin stuff that built the country. Collectivism of new religion doing the old horrors of old religion collectivism.
"Herding Behavior"
Brought to you by your commissioned trading rep. Thank the pros for being sheepskates.
