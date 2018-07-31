3-Day Blowout In "Value/Growth" Is Biggest Since Lehman Bankruptcy: "A 4.3 Sigma Event"

By Charlie McElligott, head of Cross-asset strategy at Nomura
BOJ's Dovish Forward Guidance Snuffs Curve Steepening - Yet Equities "Value over Growth" Performance tumult continues globally
Global rates markets see a modest “bull-flattening” overnight, as bond bears were left disappointed by BoJ’s "unch" YCC target and “dovish” forward guidance.
As I noted last week, it never made sense for the BoJ to “shoot themselves in the foot” in the near-term by “self-tightening” long-end financial conditions into a downgrade of their inflation forecast at the same time—instead, expect a painfully-protracting process of “conditioning the market” in coming-months to avoid a JGB VaR-event.
Topix Banks respond with disappointment -2.8%, as the YCC “non-event” disappoints those hoping for a steepening of the curve, while the ETF tweaks are simply “inline” relative to high-expectations.
However, despite the modest “re-flattening” of global yield curves off the back of the BoJ, the violent (and clearly “performance-negative”) unwind of the Equities “Long Growth, Short Value” legacy portfolio construct experienced since the start of last week continues, with both EU- and Japan- “Value” again seeing massive outperformance vs “Growth” factor categories (monitors below).
The collective three-day move in U.S. “Value / Growth” has been the largest since October 2008--a 4.3 standard deviation event relative to the returns of the past 10 year period--while conversely “1Y Price Momentum” sees its largest three-day drawdown since the Nov ’16 election post-trade.
Enormous underperformance of popular longs relative to shorts speaks to “net-down” behavior at the very least across Equities-funds, although seeing pockets of outright short squeeze speaks to a fair-bit of “de-grossing” as well—ESPECIALLY across the quant market-neutral universe.
The question now becomes whether Value continue to outperform Growth if the tape turns to an outright ‘risk off’ one over the next few weeks of seasonal weakness, prior to commence of heavy (Tech-led) buyback.
This “dovish” BoJ is now-paired with the increasingly “frantic”-looking PBoC, as misses in both Mfg / Non-Mfg PMIs for China out overnight further confirm the growth slowdown challenge.
Nomura Chinese Economist Ting Lu remains cautious on calling a Chinese growth rebound:
- There are significant lag-times for infrastructure projects, especially as local govts face a credit squeeze
- Unsustainable-nature of the PSL / cash settlement arrangement for the small-city renovation program
- Time required to unwind previously-implemented deleveraging measures
- Already high yields of Chinese corporate onshore and offshore high-yield dollar bonds have made bond financing much more difficult for of LGFVs and enterprises
Thus, the Chinese are all-but-certain to continue their “piecemeal” easing- and stimulus- efforts in 2H18 to satiate markets, which would instead desire a “BIG BANG” easing-approach—in meantime, CSI 300, SZCOMP and Shanghai Property Index all continue “lower” WTD along with Industrial Metals
This 1) “disappointing Chinese response” (THUS FAR in its current-form) alongside 2) the upcoming “tightening impulse” in October (escalation of “Quantitative Tightening” by both Fed’s balance-sheet runoff and ECB bond-buying taper) and 3) the breakdown in U.S. Equities leadership / paradigm-shift keeps me comfortable maintaining my “Downshift” call on risk as it currently stands (prefer RV / Mkt-neutral and less ‘directional’—e.g. Equities “Value” and “Quality” over “Growth” and “Momentum”)
LARGEST 3D MOVE IN U.S. ‘VALUE / GROWTH’ IN 10 YEARS AND A 4.3SD EVENT:
LARGEST 3D DRAWDOWN IN U.S. ‘1Y MOMENTUM’ FACTOR SINCE THE ELECTION AND A -3.2SD MOVE (2Y REL RETURNS):
U.S. EQUITIES FACTOR REVERSALS EVERYWHERE = QUANT- AND FUNDAMENTAL “NET-DOWN” OR OUTRIGHT “DE-GROSSING”:
EU EQUITIES FACTORS SHOWING ANOTHER POWERFUL “INTO VALUE, OUT OF GROWTH” MOVE:
“IT’S ALL THE SAME TRADE”—EQUITIES HF L/S PERFORMANCE IS AN ALMOST PURE-REFLECTION OF “LONG GROWTH, SHORT VALUE’ OVER THE PAST FIVE YEARS:
FLATTER CURVES / “EASY” CONDITIONS HAVE BEEN CRITICAL INPUT TO DESTRUCTION OF “VALUE / GROWTH” IN POST-GFC WINDOW:
Ok one of you geniuses transcribe please !
Yes. After many years of reading ZH it has become fairly rare for me to see an article that is just gibberish to me. This is one of those.
In reply to Ok one of you genius… by Giant Meteor
pretty soon, we'll be seeing 11 standard deviation moves.
In reply to Yes. After many years of… by DeadFred
Obviously this move to value is the reason RUT has been smacked in the ass the last few days /sarc.....
In reply to pretty soon, we'll be seeing… by New_Meat
Thanks Fred. I knew I could count on this riddle being solved. Well done !
In reply to Yes. After many years of… by DeadFred
Some good value candidates are MYL, MU, AFL and most of the insurance and oil & gas sectors.
Here are the lowest P/E stocks in the S&P 500:
https://www.theonlineinvestor.com/top_25_low_pe_ratios/
In reply to Yes. After many years of… by DeadFred
So...
Long Gibberish??🤔
In reply to Yes. After many years of… by DeadFred
Certainly not a genius, but my take is that the momentum/tech play that's been in favor thus far is showing some notable cracks in the dam.
In reply to Ok one of you genius… by Giant Meteor
Makes sense. But I'm thinking most folks with a pulse paying the slightest attention could have laid that down without so many bad screen captures .. and internet ink.
Thanks by the way ..
In reply to Certainly not a genius, but… by finametrics
To extend the analogy, no one knows whether they are surface cracks or something deeper. Anyone want to be standing at the bottom of the dam poking at the cracks to find out?
In reply to Certainly not a genius, but… by finametrics
OK, I'll give it a shot. The probabilities associated with "random" 4 sigma events are roughly .003% on any given day or the expected occurrence once every 86 years. So, if you see fuckery (see above), the odds are your models are wrong and the 4 sigma event is meaningless because the FED and its minions ensure there are NO random events. Multiple mega-sigma events are proof that either economists are morons or there are NO free markets. I believe both are true!
In reply to Ok one of you genius… by Giant Meteor
This is the best explanation so far, and your close, outstanding.
In reply to OK, I'll give it a shot. The… by asteroids
Well put.
In reply to OK, I'll give it a shot. The… by asteroids
Monitoring gambling in the Fed's casino...
nothing more.
Dow is down like 200pts in 3 days and it is the biggest blow up since Lehman? What a joke
Honestly, this, like any other "sigma" event is going to matter didly fucking squat, again.
Logical math don't matter no more.
Was at an Investment Industry "professional" seminar for advisors today and the moderator asked the room for hands on bull v bear and what stage of economic cycle we are at.
The bull hands and those with the view we are "clearly" in early economic cycle phase were more than 50%, the same hands!! But hey, whatever it takes.
It seems the thicker and less questioning one is, the better investment strategy one has.
The intolerable arrogance of those claiming their skills is what done the "return" is unbearable.
or, may they knew best......subliminally, of course.
They are worse than weather forecasters. If it goes down, they'll point to articles like this one saying they saw it coming, and thus justify some of their positions. If it goes up, they'll point to the same damn article, and comment that it supports the other portion of their positions. Just an unending stream of two-faced gobbledygook that hindsight always finds wisdom in.
So, when all the popular kids change their minds, and don't like something any more, that's bad?