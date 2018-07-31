Americans To Pay 4% More For Diapers, Tissues And Toilet Paper

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:10

Over the weekend, we reported that as a result of rising tariffs and escalating trade war, various US companies had passed on rising input costs to consumers, resulting in higher prices, in some cases significantly so, for a variety of products.

The first industry hit by higher prices was in discretionary purchases such as recreational vehicles. Earlier this month, Winnebago Industries warned that the recreational-vehicle boom seen in the last several years could have popped: "We’ve had to go to the market a bit more frequently and a bit more aggressively with some price increases as of late,” said Michael Happe, chief executive of recreational-vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries Inc, who spoke with The Wall Street Journal. The CEO of the Iowa-based company said that trade tensions and rising inflation could lead to a gloomy outlook for the company. "Uncertainty is never a great thing for the economy and the more noise there is there’s a risk that consumers will press pause," he said.

Another RV company, Polaris Industries, announced it was hiking prices on its vehicles including boats, motorcycles, snowmobiles to cover $15 million of the $40 million in tariff-related charges to pay for steel, aluminum, and components from China this year. The company is facing severe headwinds from retaliatory tariffs from other countries on products it exports from the U.S., including the Indian-brand motorcycles it ships to Europe.

And while higher costs for recreational-vehicles - and soon cars if auto tariffs are implemented - are slowly but surely being passed along to the American consumer, at least these are discretionary purchases for members of society's upper-middle and top income classes, and as such the hit to their wallet will be manageable.

But now Americans are about to suffer rising prices on their purchases of key staples as well. Last week, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said tariffs are going to inflate drink prices. “Clearly it’s disruptive for us. It’s disruptive for our customers,” Quincey said. He believes distributors and retailers will pass along increased prices to consumers in the third quarter.

Today, household products giant Procter & Gamble joined the "tariffs club", warning that its profit margin are getting squeezed by higher costs and rising competition, and a result the prices of Bounty paper towels, Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper and Puffs tissues are going up. In its quarterly earnings report, P&G unveiled that the cost of Pampers will go up by an average of 4%, raising the price of a 128-count pack of swaddlers for newborns from $34.99 at Target to about $36.39.

Other paper staples, such as Bounty, Charmin and Puffs will see 5% price increases on average.

The company said it was raising prices to help offset disappointing earnings results and another 15% slide in profits, to $1.89 billion in the second quarter, from $2.22 billion in the same period last year.

On the conference call, CEO David Taylor said "these [price hikes] are aimed to address commodity costs the entire industry is experiencing." In other words, its competitors will unleash similar price hikes in the immediate future. And since price increases tend to be sticky on the way up, should normalcy return on the trade front it would unlikely lead to price reductions.

Naturally, there is a question of how much price elasticity and pricing power P&G has: already the company noted that it had suffered a 2% drop in sales in its baby business - which includes Pampers and other brands - which it blamed in part on market pullback in the Middle-East, Africa and Latin America, potentially the result of price indexation to account for the higher dollar. Worse, the business was also affected by deep discounts by other retailers (coughamazoncough), the Achilles heel for the consumer giant in recent years.

Not surprisingly, P&L earnings badly missed analyst expectations, and despite a 3% increase in revenues, the company's profit margins dropped in the past year; organic sales rose just 1%, below the 2.3% consensus estimate.

Proctor has already been forced to cut prices on some namesake products, like Gillette razors as a result of shrinking market share.

Which is why a recurring question is what happens if instead of boosting revenue, the price increases lead to a drop in sales, and whether - as CNBC notes - it has "the marketplace clout to raise prices on products like paper towels and toilet paper, as those businesses continue to battle cheaper private label options."

"I do not think that the new normal is we don't have pricing power at all," Taylor said on the call. "...I believe superior products at competitive prices will win and I believe in time, the industry has to address input costs."

And as he spoke, somewhere Jeff Bezos was laughing...

peopledontwanttruth TGF Texas Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:32 Permalink

Not hardly.  This is just an excuse to raise the price on many products because they’re greedy.  

This is planned demolition of what’s left to plunder.  I can’t wait until the whole thing burns down as they choke on their paper money.  

Does everyone still feel like they’re winning.  This was all planned BEFORE the elections.   What a joke except none of us will be laughing when this is over. 

Politicians and bankers in bed and both HEARTLESS 

tropicthunder Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

Nope, no INFLATION here.. Meanwhile the ultimate INFLATION barometer (GOLD) remains stuck at same prices from 10 YEARS AGO! Yep.. "Keep on Stacking" [for fuck sake]...

 

joego1 Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

Please don't tell me that we get our wood pulp from China. For Gods sake north America has plenty of forests. What a raft of bull shit.

hotrod Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:23 Permalink

The Kimberly Clark guy warned me earlier in the year that they were passig 10% along the first half of the year.  Many things are having price increases this year except of course PMs because WELL that would let everyone know that the prices of everything are increasing.

silverer hotrod Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

MikeMilkensGhost can eat Kimberly Clark products, just 10% less. In the meantime, just remember what they used during WWII for diapers. We have a solution now! The WAPO, The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, Kansas City Star, Boston Globe, and USA Today to the rescue!

MrBoompi Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:27 Permalink

They already shrinkflated toilet paper by reducing the width of the rolls.  I guess a further reduction in width would have been too ludicrous to pass off to the customers.  

msamour Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

The price increase of commodities were predictable. There are a lot of Trump fans here, and that in itself is not a problem. The problem is that many of the Trump fans have the "Rah Rah America, Fuck Yeah! we are so great!" attitude. They applaud every move that Trump makes. I would suggest this could eventually bite you in the ass.

The very fact that prices are rising is that corporation that sell any products are not willing to take loses due to tariffs. They are not patriotic, and I would in fact say that given the opportunity to not have to deal with the issue of patriotism, most trans-national corporation would rather not be involved in patriotism. What does that have to do with the price of stuff? Well Corporations will not give two shits if people have to pay more, and regular Americans have to suffer in the process. They only exist for one, and one purpose only- To maximize shareholder profits.

Patriotism has a very high cost, There may come a time this cost will mean that people will have to use alternatives to wipe their asses. Don't worry, there are plenty of MAGA hats, and Trump t-shirts that ca be used. They are made in China after all...