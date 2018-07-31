Apple Hits All Time High On Big Earnings, Service Revenue Beat, Stellar Guidance

When we wrote our preview of AAPL earnings, we said they could be a trade-off between iPhone sales on one hand, and the company service revenues as well as broader revenue picture, and sure enough that's precisely what happened.
In the third fiscal quarter, Apple sold 41.3MM iPhones, up from 41.0MM a year ago, but missing analyst estimates of 41.6MM, with disappointing unit sales for iPads and Macs as well, but because it beat on the bottom and top line, reporting Q3 EPS of $2.34, vs Exp. $2.18 on revenue of $53.3BN, also topping expectations of $52.4BN, while providing Q4 revenue guidance that was well above analyst estimates, the stock jumped over 2.7% after hours.
As some had expected, Apple product sales missed on every metric:
- Q3 iPhone sales 41.3MM, vs Exp. 41.6MM
- Q3 iPad sales 11.6MM, vs Exp. 11.7MM
- Q3 Mac sales 3.7MM, vs Exp. 4.3MM, the lowest since Q3 2010
A clearer breakdown of iPhone sales in Q3, shows that after peaking in 2015, Apple may have hit a bit of a peak (via Jon Erlichman):
- Q3 2018: 41.3 million
- Q3 2017: 41.0 million
- Q3 2016: 40.4 million
- Q3 2015: 47.5 million
- Q3 2014: 35.2 million
- Q3 2013: 31.2 million
- Q3 2012: 26.0 million
- Q3 2011: 20.3 million
- Q3 2010: 8.4 million
- Q3 2009: 5.2 million
- Q3 2008: 717 thousand
And yet, despite stagnant iPhone growth, the following breakdown of Q1 revenue shows that the company has been more than able to offset the topline growth:
- Q3 2018: $53.3 billion
- Q3 2017: $45.4 billion
- Q3 2016: $42.4 billion
- Q3 2015: $49.6 billion
- Q3 2014: $37.4 billion
- Q3 2013: $35.3 billion
- Q3 2012: $35 billion
- Q3 2011: $28.6 billion
- Q3 2010: $15.7 billion
- Q3 2009: $9.7 billion
- Q3 2008: $7.6 billion
But even more important than Apple's Q3 earnings was Apple's Q4 forecast for the next quarter, in which Apple sees revenue between $60 and $62Bn, above consensus estimates of $59.4BN, on margins of 38.0-38.5%, vs est of 38.2%. According to Bloomberg, "this looks like a bet on a new iPhone" to wit:
The larger income seems to indicate that the company is expecting to include some sales of the next-generation iPhones in the fourth quarter. Apple is preparing a major new iPhone launch with three models: an update to the iPhone X design, a giant new iPhone that looks like a bigger iPhone X, and an iPhone 8 replacement that looks like an iPhone X but still includes an LCD screen. It will, however, have facial recognition, which could help sell the phones.
One key driver for the strong revenue despite iPhone sales miss, is that ASPs came well above expectations, at $724 vs the $699 expected, resulting in 20% revenue growth. Meanwhile, gross profit margin came in exactly as expected, at 53.3%. As shown in the chart below, the average iPhone price remained above $700 for the 3rd straight quarter.
Indeed, despite softer iPhone sales, the company's solid revenue beat suggests that Apple is increasingly leveraging average selling prices and other revenue streams. And to this point, Apple once again announced blockbuster service revenues of $9.5BN which includes the App Store and Apple Music, beating Wall Street expectations of $9.2BN.
That is 31% growth from $7.3 billion in the year-ago quarter and 4% quarter over quarter growth. As RBC noted earlier, Apple is increasingly becoming a service company, and as the following chart shows, Service revenue is now growing far above iPhones.
The full forecast in a nutshell:
- revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion
- gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent
- operating expenses between $7.95 billion and $8.05 billion
- other income/(expense) of $300 million
- tax rate of approximately 15 percent before discrete items
Notable is that the company also returned almost $25 billion to investors through its capital return program during the quarter, including $20 billion in share repurchases, just shy of the Q2 record of $22.8 billion.
One potential blemish: as Bloomberg notes, behind the numbers in the quarter, Apple's cost of goods sold rose faster than revenue, meaning that gross margin dollars, which increased 16.77% didn't expand as quickly as the top line.
Some analysts had predicted declining costs of components such as memory chips would help out Apple's costs. Doesn't look like that's kicking in yet. Perhaps they were working through inventory?
Commenting on the result, CEO Tim Cook said “we’re thrilled to report Apple’s best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth. Our Q3 results were driven by continued strong sales of iPhone, Services and Wearables, and we are very excited about the products and services in our pipeline."
CFO Luca Maestri also chimed in, saying that “our strong business performance drove revenue growth in each of our geographic segments, net income of $11.5 billion, and operating cash flow of $14.5 billion. We returned almost $25 billion to investors through our capital return program during the quarter, including $20 billion in share repurchases.”
So with all that said, here are the results in chart format:
Apple Net Income grew 32% Y/Y, EPS rose by 39.2% even as iPhone sales barely rose 0.7%
Product sales: The market was expecting a very modest increase in iPhone sales and yet the company failed to deliver, as iPhone sales came in at 41.3mm, below the 41.6mm expected, and just above the 41.0 mm sold last quarter. iPad sales were 11.6mm, also below the 11.7mm expected, while Apple sold 3.6 million Macs, far below the 4.3 million expected, adn the lowest since Q2 2010.
Service Revenue: a revenue category that is rapidly becoming as important as iPhone sales, soared 31% Y/Y to $9.55BN, the highest on record, and beating all Wall Street estimates.
Regional breakdown: More good news here: sales grew Y/Y in every region around the globe. In better news, Greater China posted solid 19.3% Y/Y. U.S revenues increased year over year by 20.4%, while the rest of the Asia Pacific increased by 16% year over year, and Europe also saw a solid 13.7% increase .
Finally, as a result of tax reform, for the second consecutive quarter, Apple's cash hoard dropped, from $285BN in Q1, to $267BN in Q2, to $243.7BN as of June 30, as Apple used cash on hand to buyback stocks and fund dividends, instead of issuing more debt.
Net cash also declined, and was the lowest since Sept 2014 as it no longer has tax incentives to hoard cash offshore
Putting it all together, shareholders were happy to forgive the miss in iphone sales, and are clearly enjoying the company's stellar forecast, and have sent the stock 3% higher, to fresh all time highs, and that much closer to $1 trillion.
Comments
$1T here we come! Grab your ankles, you doubters! Tim Cook demands a sacrifice!
$20B in stock buybacks - derp
In reply to $1T here we come! Grab your… by NugginFuts
and just like that thousands of ZHers cried out in terror
bwahahahahaha
In reply to $20B in stock buybacks - derp by Juggernaut x2
I'm expecting appl to hit 100,000 any time soon!
yes we can!
In reply to . by PrezTrump
I'm thure Timothy haths thomething thpecial cooking tonight.
In reply to I'm expecting appl to hit… by 847328_3527
So... ZH analysis of Apple... was not good?
In reply to . by PrezTrump
With as much cash as they still have socked away, they could be the only investors in the market and still see their stock go up another 20%. It's ridiculous.
In reply to $20B in stock buybacks - derp by Juggernaut x2
No innovation- just buybacks. iPhones and iPads that do basically the same shit that they have for the last 10 years.
In reply to With as much cash as they… by NugginFuts
That might be the truest statement about Apple that we'll see posted on this article. They all do the same thing, but in different sizes and colors. They've also resorted to copying the idea of other companies. Although if you actually study the history of Apple that's pretty much been their motto from the start.
In reply to No innovation- just buybacks… by Juggernaut x2
NO COMMENT
I wouldn't buy the stock with your money.
Gee - nobody could have seen an AAPL beat coming/sarc
SNB is more than happy, after having announced today H2 y plus of 5 bil +. and now this.
Raise the rates, obviously people can still afford the expensive shiZ
Not sure why but I just had a flashback to those heady days of Jabil and Flextronics earnings.
Bullet-proof; until they weren't.
'They are becoming a service company'
that's not good, because their services suck
some people don't see the move away from icrap and Facebook in people's lives...
what do they call it? 'better things to do' ?
Boom
As long as the AAPL cultists line up to buy a phone that is made by Chinese making $2.50/hour and has a 300% markup AAPL will make $.
In reply to Boom by MuffDiver69
"...in which Apple sees revenue between $60 and $62Bn, above consensus estimates of $594BN,.."
So 62 > 594 ?
Simply more proof that most people just love to be lied-to and stolen-from.
FB - Fully saturated market
TWTR - Fully saturated market
AAPL - Fully saturated market
The difference: AAPL has increasing APS + some service revenue growth.
what kind of degenerate shorts aapl ahead of earnings?
Whoever gets to 1 Trillion first will signal the top of the market. Just a guess.
DP