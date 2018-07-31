Authored by Raul Ilargi Meijer via The Automatic Earth blog,
Why did Britain vote Yes in the Brexit vote Cameron called? To a large degree to protest policies he himself imposed. For many it’s still a mystery ‘mechanism’, but not for all. People like Steve Bannon understand it very well. That is, austerity and mass migration make voters turn to the political right. Even if they are initiated by the right.
When Britain’s Tories under David Cameron and George Osborne began ripping apart much of the country’s institutions and infrastructure, they knew that their austerity measures would only make their party stronger.
The incompetence of Theresa May and her ministers on Brexit will lead to an almighty backlash, and soon, but then Boris Johnson or Jacob Rees-Mogg, far to the right of May, will take over. Labour under Corbyn doesn’t stand a chance. The same pattern repeats itself everywhere, and nobody knows how to stop it. How could they if and when they don’t understand it?
For the right, this is a ‘can’t lose’, and they’re not done. That’s why Steve Bannon is touring Europe. It’s easy pickings: a rightwing government that imposes austerity measures will be rewarded for it with more voters. If it also lets in large numbers of migrants, even more votes. Can’t lose. The migration streams in Europe are supported by the right, because they know that subsequently opposing them will keep them in power.
Under political systems as we once knew them, you’d expect people to turn left instead of right, but there is no left left to vote for. What’s left of what was once left, has become an indistinguishable part of a big shapeless blob in the center -or even center-right- of our political systems. Or perhaps we should say: the systems as we once knew them. And it’s indeed just what’s left of the left, which in most cases is very little. In many countries, the UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, formerly left parties have been all but extinguished, former ‘glory’ brought to its knees.
Spain is an exception, but leftwing PM Pablo Sanchez seems to have landed his job primarily by playing a better game of chess -or poker- than his opponents when he forced then-PM Mariano Rajoy out. But just wait till you see what happens when refugees and migrants begin flooding into Spain, instead of Greece and Italy, for real. That development has already started. Italy closed its borders, Spain opened them. It will lead to a rightwing government in Madrid, too.
This is not about opinion. it’s simply what happens.
When there is no left to turn to to halt austerity, let alone temper migration numbers, people will turn to the only alternative available to them. Right. The same right that is more than ready to magnify the problems, whether it’s migration or increasing levels of poverty. They win either way.
In Germany, the leftwing SDP hardly exists anymore. Center-right Angela Merkel, Queen of Europe, opened the doors of the nation and whaddaya know, parties to her right started growing. If I can insert one bit of opinion here, I’d say letting one million migrants into your country in one year is asking for trouble. Migration must always take place in moderation, especially when the difference in wealth between an existing population and new arrivals is very large. It’s different in Turkey or Lebanon, where wealth disparities are much smaller.
And those countries are already largely Muslim, whereas allowing many people into your country who have completely different religions and worldviews is a whole different game. Canada does this -relatively- well: new arrivals are Canadian first, and Muslim or Syrian after. European countries have never mastered that model; that’s why they have ghetto’s and assorted other problems. Migration and assimilation must be two sides of the same coin, or you have not immigration but an invasion.
The right can do what it wants and still win and get bigger, while privatizing everything in sight and robbing the public of all they once owed. And then that same public will vote for them again. It’s neoliberal and neocon and there’s nobody left to explain, let alone fight it. And if there were, there’s a formidable propaganda machine waiting in the wings, and they’ve been at it for a while now. The -formerly- left has no such machine. The best they can do is blame Russia. But they themselves are to blame, not Moscow.
So the people vote against their own best interests, and it’s not even very hard to get them to do that anymore. All you need to do is deprive them of all other options. Once the left wing becomes part of the center, whether it’s in the US or any of many European countries, rien ne va plus. The die has been cast.
The left must turn against neoliberalism, but it has no economists to explain the reason why, and no leaders who understand economics. So they have become neoliberalists themselves. They’re all stuck in the austerity model, and nobody gets how damaging it is to take a meat cleaver to an already suffering economy. The people of Greece can explain that one.
Economies function -or not- because of money flowing through them. You can cut away some of the fat in lean times, but you can’t cut away the arteries. Austerity is deadly to an economy, but the irony is that it makes people vote for those who first, initiate it, and second, promote more austerity.
I don’t want to insert any political opinions, but I do think that for a society, and an economy, to properly function there needs to be a balance, between left and right, between rich and poor, between owners and workers. We’re far away from any such balance wherever I look. And as I’ve said before, that’s why we have Trump.
To reveal what has so far remained hidden: everything done under the guise of ‘left’ that was merely more neoliberalism. To allow people who don’t agree with him to form an opinion and an identity, something they thought was not necessary under neoliberals like Obama or Tony Blair or Merkel. I don’t see any of that happening though, and that means many more years of Trump and other rightwing dominance.
If the answer to austerity is to vote for more austerity, what will be the answer to collapsing stock- and housing markets? I have an idea. And it doesn’t include Jeremy Corbyn. Or Bernie Sanders.
There are plenty of economists who get it.
Charles A. Hall, Jing Chen and Robert U. Ayres get the physics (thermodynamics) side of economics and especially constraints on economic activity, debt creation and material output growth.
Richard C. Koo and Steve Keen get the balance sheet and money creation issue.
The problem lies at the pareto parts and the social cohesion parts of economics, which is basically ethics and policy, not econometric calculation.
Only economic historians get that - and usually only after the benefit of 100 years of hindsight, after a few heads have been chopped off, civilisations have fallen and new have arisen. Then it's quite clear what should have been done.
Austerity only for private workers, taxes keep rising
Public workers, the cancer of this all mess don't get an aircut on their income, and
still public unions keep fighting for more income hikes.
Problem: weaponized migration
Reaction: 'left wing' useful idiots & societal weakening
Solution: 'right wing' idiots & authoritarianism
Case in point: If the Government shutdown happens in Sept. all the non-essential personnel who were layed off will get get their backpay when they return.
Such a terrible thing for them: a vacation by another name.
Remember democracy is the real enemy. Your ari$tocracy knows best!
"Count" Richard Coudenhove Kalergi’s Plan outlined by Gerd Honsik: “Kalergi proclaims the abolition of the right of self-determination, ... the elimination of nations by means of ethnic separatist movements or mass allogeneic (genetically dissimilar) immigration to create a multiethnic flock without quality, easily controllable by the ruling class. Kalergi characterized the multi-ethnic flock as cruel and unfaithful but maintained the elite must deliberately create them in order to achieve their own superiority: ‘Then the elite will first eliminate democracy – the rule of the people. Next, the elite will eliminate the people via miscegenation, thereby replacing the ruling white race with an easily controllable mestizo race. By abolishing the principle of equality of all before the law, avoiding and punishing any criticism of minorities, and protecting minorities with special laws, the masses will be suppressed.’' http://www.mediafire.com/file/vcpu7j7hakukmde/Coudenhove-Kalergi-Practic...
The same khazar jews that slaughter Palestinians (with impunity) in their Gaza cage, after stealing their land, welcome ethnically cleansed muslims to Urupp.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5p2zt0ne_4
Judging by how popular is Love Island, you know the west doesn't have many years left. They will become the servants of China & Russia and they don't even know why how they get there.
Couldn't have written it better myself.
Halcyon,
I need some direction. What you are saying is that the problem is in the area that is best described as Political economy, which is where the (liberal) Economists like to hang out, and Steve Bannon is saying that there are no Economists on the left that understand what is happening? Is this because the Left-leaning economists are not looking at the issues that you've described as the root of the problem?
Where's Niall Ferguson when you need him to do a quick analysis to prevent the head-chopping? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niall_Ferguson
Based on the naiveté of your question, I'd suggest direction from the ZH comments section is not the first need on your list
Stop typing, do some research
Yes. And it seems to me, only another reset and almost identical to a French Revolution on a global scale.
Yes, that's horrible to think, but I can see no other end. Of which tribe are you, my friends?
Osborne deliberately wrecked the recovery Alistair Darling had started by reducing Sales Tax simply by increasing it dramatically from 15% to 20% and deliberately creating a recession so he could stimulate a boom for the next election in 2015. Trouble is he killed the economy stone-dead and let the bankers gorge as the rest of the economy died.
Bannon is touring Europe because he's just one way the US is dividing Europe. The aim of the US government, regardless of what party they back, is to break the EU and the Euro currency.
We don't need Bannon or any stinking yank to overcome the commie refugees-welcome liberals. We'll manage just fine and when WW3 or the Greater Depression starts we'll be hunting and hanging them high. Nothing will change till there's chaos in the streets.
When the dust settles Europe will enter a new era.
Whoever thinks in terms of left or right is a fool.
What I am reading is a $lick conflation of the (large-R) globalist-banker/industrial-cartel "Right" with (small-r) right libertarian/nationalist/populist movements - to serve as a smear of all the counter-oligarchical ferment happening around the world.
The absent left he mourns are/were the useful idiots who (helped much by Soros and his organizations and money) push Europe into the EUSSR according to the plans of the globalists.
"...I don’t want to insert any political opinions ..." (!) Who does he think he's kidding; this is just a hit piece against the wakeup call occurring in places like Italy, Hungary, Austria and beyond.
Now, either I have some problems with understanding current system OR the author is absolute, total, unspeakable IDIOT!!!
I live in EU and to anyone with two brain cells functioning it is evident that it is LEFTIST ideology combined (or controlled) with GLOBALIST powers that stands behind the European mayhem. There is a reason why Gorbatchev long time ago called European Union EUSSR (European Union of Soviet States). The whole system functions exactly like former USSR and is run by LEFTIST/GLOBALISTS!
If someone calls Merkel or Macron "right wing" I am ready to close him in psychiatric ward.
Today, most of the parties that call themselves "conservative, Christian or democratic" are truly crypto-socialist that tax people to the hilt and introduce and maintain "free things" like healthcare, schools and THEY promote mass immigration, not Le Pen, Salvini or Orban!
It is super leftie in Spain that invites black trash from Africa, not PiS in Poland for Chris sake!
It is typical Orwellian brainwashing by leftie to claim that right is responsible for sins they have committed. But I think Tyler did it on purpose to expose how many "stupids" are here that still don't get it!