Buchanan: Will Tribalism Trump Democracy?

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
On July 19, the Knesset voted to change the nation’s Basic Law.
Israel was declared to be, now and forever, the nation-state and national home of the Jewish people. Hebrew is to be the state language.
Angry reactions, not only among Israeli Arabs and Jews, came swift.
Allan Brownfeld of the American Council for Judaism calls the law a “retreat from democracy” as it restricts the right of self-determination, once envisioned to include all within Israel’s borders, to the Jewish people. Inequality is enshrined.
And Israel, says Brownfeld, is not the nation-state of American Jews.
What makes this clash of significance is that it is another battle in the clash that might fairly be called the issue of our age.
The struggle is between the claims of tribe, ethnicity, peoples and nations, against the commands of liberal democracy.
In Europe, the Polish people seek to preserve the historic and ethnic character of their country with reforms that the EU claims violate Poland’s commitment to democracy.
If Warsaw persists, warns the EU, the Poles will be punished. But which comes first: Poland, or its political system, if the two are in conflict?
Other nations are ignoring the open-borders requirements of the EU’s Schengen Agreement, as they attempt to block migrants from Africa and the Middle East.
They want to remain who they are, open borders be damned.
Britain is negotiating an exit from the EU because the English voted for independence from that transitional institution whose orders they saw as imperiling their sovereignty and altering their identity.
When Ukraine, in the early 1990s, was considering secession from Russia, Bush I warned Kiev against such “suicidal nationalism.”
Ukraine ignored President Bush. Today, new questions have arisen.
If Ukrainians had a right to secede from Russia and create a nation-state to preserve their national identity, do not the Russians in Crimea and the Donbass have the same right — to secede from Ukraine and rejoin their kinsmen in Russia?
As Georgia seceded from Russia at the same time, why do not the people of South Ossetia have the same right to secede from Georgia?
Who are we Americans, 5,000 miles away, to tell tribes, peoples and embryonic nations of Europe whether they may form new states to reflect and preserve their national identity?
Nor are these minor matters.
At Paris in 1919, Sudeten Germans and Danzig Germans were, against their will, put under Czech and Polish rule. British and French resistance to permitting these peoples to secede and rejoin their kinfolk in 1938 and 1939 set the stage for the greatest war in history.
Here in America, we, too, appear to be in an endless quarrel about who we are.
Is America a different kind of nation, a propositional nation, an ideological nation, defined by a common consent to the ideas and ideals of our iconic documents like the Declaration of Independence and Gettysburg Address?
Or are we like other nations, a unique people with our own history, heroes, holidays, religion, language, literature, art, music, customs and culture, recognizable all over the world as “the Americans”?
Since 2001, those who have argued that we Americans were given, at the birth of the republic, a providential mission to democratize mankind, have suffered an unbroken series of setbacks.
Nations we invaded, such as Afghanistan and Iraq, to bestow upon them the blessings of democracy, rose up in resistance. What our compulsive interventionists saw as our mission to mankind, the beneficiaries saw as American imperialism.
And the culture wars on history and memory continue unabated.
According to The New York Times, the African-American candidate for governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, has promised to sandblast the sculptures of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis off Stone Mountain.
The Republican candidate, Brian Kemp, has a pickup truck, which he promises to use to transfer illegal migrants out of Georgia and back to the border.
In Texas, a move is afoot to remove the name of Stephen Austin from the capital city, as Austin, in the early 1830s, resisted Mexico’s demands to end slavery in Texas when it was still part of Mexico.
One wonders when they will get around to Sam Houston, hero of Texas’ War of Independence and first governor of the Republic of Texas, which became the second slave republic in North America.
Houston, after whom the nation’s fourth-largest city is named, was himself, though a Unionist, a slave owner and an opponent of abolition.
Today, a large share of the American people loathe who we were from the time of the explorers and settlers, up until the end of segregation in the 1960s. They want to apologize for our past, rewrite our history, erase our memories and eradicate the monuments of those centuries.
The attacks upon the country we were and the people whence we came are near constant.
And if we cannot live together amicably, secession from one another, personally, politically, and even territorially, seems the ultimate alternative.
I have envisioned the ultimate end of the US as being similar to what happened to the former USSR. It's only a matter of time. It has happened already, for anyone paying attention.
If you think race and kin and religion don't matter? Good luck. You will be the first to die when SHTF in civil war 2.
Have any of you not lost friends in the past two years? I lost another one last week after being accused of being a racist.
Oh, Colin Flaherty has a new YT channel! From yesterday, argy bargy and teens run amok in a quaint little village: https://youtu.be/o_IdGFbl2i8
Tribalism is good. It is evolutionary. When euro-caucasian whites where united against different ethnic groups they where invincibles. That's all what's needed, return to the proven good old ways and abandon the ludicrous lunacy of the ideology of pathological altruism aka socialism aka neo liberalism aka left fascism.
And you right with regards to US being Soviet 2.0. Here - raised in the Eastern Bloc, you can't imagine how similar they are, even worse, besides stupid directed and easily exercised violence, US and the West managed to overtake their predecessor.
Vast majority of former soviet bloc people I know agree on the topic of identifying a Soviet 2.0 emerged in the current US and NATO bloc, very sad.
In reply to I have envisioned the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yes, I know. It isn't hard for those with a high IQ to win against those with a low IQ. High IQ people are able to do advanced planning, and strategy versus low IQ types which are impulsive and reactive.
In reply to W by Luc X. Ifer
Yes. That's why the numbers don't scare me but division and mental weakness do.
In reply to Yes, I know. It isn't hard… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Whoa ohh makes me wonder...
In reply to Yes. That's why the numbers… by Luc X. Ifer
The way things are going, Hebrew will be soon be declared as the second official language of the US.
''Humanity would sink into eternal darkness, it would fall into a dull and primitive state, Should the Jews win this war '' - Goebbels
In reply to The way things are going,… by Mustahattu
"Give me control of a nation's money and I care not who makes its laws."
Springs to mind here...
But we are still armed in the US and some of us are well trained.
In reply to "Give me control of a nation… by Mouldy
That's a common misconception that aussies don't have guns.
Only automatic rifles were banned & 10 round max mags.
In reply to But we are still armed in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Oh I am fully aware that some Aussies have weapons. I wish you the best. You are not my enemy.
There is a good YT channel, Mele Host, that covers news down under. Timely information on that channel. You certainly have your own issues with the globalists, commies, muzzies, greenies and African gimmigrants. God speed and stay alert!
In reply to That's a common… by Mouldy
We know, they're on TV every 2 or 3 weeks shootin' anything that moves for fun.
In reply to But we are still armed in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Trump is woikin' for the Rothschild's, that's all you need to know.
Hillary Clinton, woikin' for the Rothschild's
Pocahontas, gawd knows
This is such nonsense.
Sunday I went to a large Mexican-American family reunion. Hell of an event, so much fun, what a mix of people. And we all loved that mixture, and all the great food from the other ethnic groups among us.
This horse left the barn long ago, 1945 for this family. The founder of the family fought in Korea in '52. That is good enough for anyone to qualify as American, don't you think? And those very Americanized Mexicans have mixed with all kinds of other Americans, including a Puerto Rican. He married into the family, and when I asked him about how he was connected and shared my opinion what a great get-together this was, said "Too many Mexicans", with a straight face.
Nordic through dark brown, the family has not yet added anyone from Asia, but the kids are going to school together now, it is inevitable. 2 dot-indians in our extended family already, on our Eastern European, Ex-USSR immigrants, who have been here 20+ years.
Also a well-spoken, well-educated black guy, software engineering, on-site customer bringup and support. Good observations on corporations and HR. He interprets them as working for corporate management, appearing to work for employees, to be employee's advocates. It is a duplicious role, intrinsically. But the goal is to prevent lawsuits by employees. All this necessary because of the lenient laws wrt corporate liability for all kinds of deficient practices. Sort of a downside of democracy, when the state gets involved, the positive feedback loops in all this are everywhere, laws increasing the size of the handbook and the opportunities for deficiencies. New measures of behavior that should be punished. What is an HR manager to do?
I strongly suggest that you have your ancestry checked by 23AndMe, or some such service, before you begin preaching about how we need to be one bloodline or even one culture. No, the Constitution makes that un-necessary, so long as we all follow it and enforce it evenly on each other. Insiders control outsiders, of course. Insiders define outsider, of course. That isn't the fight. The fight is between the insiders making big $ from sellng visas and the rest of us. Such scams.
Those are good Americans I met at that party. Yes, insiders control outsiders. Yes insiders define outsiders. But people who have been here for 50+ years, 3 generations of increasingly inter-married Mexican-Americans. They are on the whole, economically productive have skin in this game of being Americans. Look at your armed services, as some examples.
Americans have never been a single culture, this one is probably the best ever, mass communications and mass education made that inevitable. From that point of view, you can argue we need the outsider's views of America's behavior around the globe.