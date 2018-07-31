Chicago PMI Hits 6-Month Highs As 'Soft Survey' Rebound Continues

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:52

Chicago PMI beat expectations, printing at 65.5 - the highest economist forecast in the range - to its highest since January 2018.

Under the hood, everything looks awesome (prices continue to increase):

  • Prices paid rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

  • New orders rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

  • Employment rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

  • Inventories fell and the direction reversed, signaling contraction

  • Supplier deliveries rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

  • Production rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

  • Order backlogs rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Chicago PMI Prices Paid hit a ten-year high; anecdotal evidence of tariffs impacting firms' operations.

But Chicago's PMI is just the latest in a series of 'soft' surveys that indicate a rebound as real hard economic data disappoints...

Which do you trust?

Comments

IDrankWhat Tue, 07/31/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

"But Chicago's PMI is just the latest in a series of 'soft' surveys that indicate a rebound as real hard economic data disappoints...  Which do you trust?"

Neither?  Who benefits?