Chicago PMI Hits 6-Month Highs As 'Soft Survey' Rebound Continues

Chicago PMI beat expectations, printing at 65.5 - the highest economist forecast in the range - to its highest since January 2018.

Under the hood, everything looks awesome (prices continue to increase):

Prices paid rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

New orders rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Employment rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Inventories fell and the direction reversed, signaling contraction

Supplier deliveries rose at a slower pace, signaling expansion

Production rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Order backlogs rose at a faster pace, signaling expansion

Chicago PMI Prices Paid hit a ten-year high; anecdotal evidence of tariffs impacting firms' operations.

But Chicago's PMI is just the latest in a series of 'soft' surveys that indicate a rebound as real hard economic data disappoints...

Which do you trust?