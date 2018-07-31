Colombian Raid Yields $2 Million In Gold Bars

Authored by James Anderson via SilverDoctors.com,
For those concerned about furthering cashless future where cash and privacy get further reviled, stories like these serve as an easy pretext...
News stories like this one below, can create the impression that cash / bullion / and even crypto currencies are the bastion of criminal and even terrorist activity.
Looks like a recent Colombian military raid found 54 kilos of illegally mined gold bar from targets who also produce cocaine.
Just over a week ago, the Colombian military reported this raid pictured below which produced over $2 million USD in gold value, given today’s current gold spot price.
Reported Illegal Gold Bars Confiscated by the Colombian Military
Illegal gold mining in the Amazon rainforest is not new news.
The fact that many of the illegal gold mining proceeds are funneling into further illegal activities is not surprising. Countries like Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, and Brazil (see a 2016 video clip below) all have evidence of illegal gold mining operations ongoing.
Illegal Gold Mining in Brazil, 2016
Colombia, and neighboring Venezuela today…
Although much safer today than the 1980s and 1990s, much evidence points towards continued Colombian narcoterrorist groups like the ELN and The El Clan Del Golfo involvement with illegal cocaine production and wildcat gold mining.
The ELN is also alleged to work with the Venezuelan Maduro regime as well. You likely know Venezuela is running out of its gold reserves, and her oil production is down 50% since 2014.
Where else might Maduro be getting some of his regim€’$ stay in power foreign cashflows?
Many eastern drug flows to Europe are reportedly running through dictatorial hyperinflating Venezuela into corrupt eastern African states all with various terror group inhabitants and war lords.
Ongoing DEA and CIA allegations both include that Venezuela is heavily involved in narco trafficking.
According to the CIA World Factbook on Colombian narco terrorism today and the ELN:
National Liberation Army (Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional, ELN):
aim(s): represent the rural poor against the nation’s wealthy and block the privatization of national resources
area(s) of operation: the nation’s largest remaining insurgent group operates mainly in the rural and mountainous areas in the northeast, especially Arauca Department, and is active in the northern and southwestern regions and along the borders with Venezuela and Ecuador
note(s): the group has a long history of engaging in narcotics production and trafficking, extortion, and kidnappings for ransom to fund operations
According to the CIA World Factbook on foreign ELN narco traffickers operating in Venezuela today:
National Liberation Army (Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional, ELN):
aim(s): enhance its narcotics trafficking networks in Venezuela
area(s) of operation: maintains a narcotics trafficking presence, facilitating the transshipment of narcotics through the country (April 2018)
Below is a map produced by the Colombian gov’t in 2016 of illegal gold mining (red) and illegal coca production (yellow) throughout the nation:
PDF source [ page 67 ]
In terms of cocaine production, the acres used to yield coca leaves in 2016 were believed to be the following:
Of course money and profits are large drivers in human action.
We humans can make things “illegal” all we want amongst one another, but without other profitable options, many of us will still seek pursue actions which produce most profits regardless of existing laws and or danger.
Most likely neither illegal gold mining nor narco cultivation problems lessen unless market forces, changes in existing laws, and local economies improve first and foremost. Historically no policy can stop human beings from attempting to alter their state of consciousness through drug use and or abuse. The side affect of prohibition often leads to violence and increased profit motives.
Wonder where that gold will end up (and the cocaine, for that matter)? That's a brilliant scheme the Colombian government's come up with: let the impoverished peons do all the mining and refining for the cartels for next to nothing, and then turn around and steal the gold from the cartels! The cocaine's just a nice bonus!
It'd be nice if our government "allowed" Colombia to adopt sensible policies that wrest control of the profits from the cartels, but I won't hold my breath. If done right, coca exports (teas, etc.) and mining could put some money in the pockets of the average Colombian. The Colombians are generally good, family-oriented people and they deserve better than this!
It's also important to consider that Colombia has the second-highest biodiversity in the entire world. Illegal gold mining involves nasty chemicals like cyanide, sulfuric & nitric acids, heavy metals and much more. These wreak havoc on ecosystems and poison both humans and animals. It's imperative that these ecosystems are protected for present and future generations!