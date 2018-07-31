Dollar Drops As Fed's Favorite Inflation Indicator Disappoints

Americans spending outpaced their income for the 5th month in a row (after massive revisions), and thanks to those revisions, spending is up even greater than we were told previously...
After revisions, spending growth is its highest since Oct 2014...
Both spending and income growth MoM printed as expected +0.4% MoM, but May spending was revised from +0.2% MoM to +0.5% MoM...
Real personal spending missed expectations, rising just 0.3% MoM vs expectation sof a 0.4% rise (but May was revised notably higher).
Income growth was relatively stable (after revisions)...
As the Employment Cost Index rose by 2.8% YoY in Q2 - the highest since Q3 2008...
Leaving the savings rate hovering at a 'healthy' 6.8%...
Thanks to the magic of upward revisions...
But, most interesting is the miss on Core PCE growth, rising 1.9% YoY (below expectations of a 2.0% YoY gain), the same growth as in May...
While we highly doubt this will do anything to shift Powell from his path of "1 hike/quarter until the world implodes", it has sparked some dollar weakness.
as people get more jobs more people flow into work force..and for some odd reason spending increases..a big mystery to economists
How sustainable is spending more than your income ???
Everyone is imitating the Federal Government...
The idea that union decline has led to greater income inequality is supported by two new papers from Washington-area think tanks, the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute and the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a think tank founded by Dean Baker. The EPI paper by Jake Rosenfeld of Washington University, and Patrick Denice and Jennifer Laird, of the University of Washington, looks at how the decline of unions has impacted the earnings of workers who don’t belong to unions. The authors find that the presence of unions significantly affects the wages of non-union workers, especially those without a college degree. Non-union men without a high school diploma would be experiencing weekly wages that were 9 percent higher if union density had remained at 1979 levels, the authors estimate. That translates to $3,172 a year. Non-union men without a bachelor’s degree would have seen weekly wages that were 8 percent higher with union density at 1979 levels; weekly wages for all private-sector men would have been 5 percent high with that union density.
The authors calculate how high wages would have been by using current wages as a benchmark and employing standard regressing wage equations to estimate what wages would have been had they remained on their trajectory before union density fell. They accounted for job loss and automation in an area by also calculating demand—or the lack of it—in certain industries. They found decline in non-union wages even in industries such as construction and trucking—which saw unionization decline—even though those jobs can’t be outsourced.
Soon there will be moar poor people in the murican corporatocracy. Trump likes business people and gave'em a tax cut even!.
So what brand of dog food do you eat?
is gold $2,000 yet?
Then dollar has not dropped significantly.
IMO we are closer to rate cuts than to further rate hikes.
Economy not strong enough to sustain tightening.
But we shall have to see. I never believed we would go on this far without a recession, so perhaps it can go on for a while longer.
Two new papers by economists ... what a way to start an opinion. Did the economists consider that unions helped chase all the industry out of the USA and over to Asia?
we eat a can of think tank from time to time, on special occasions we get the one w/anchovies
I think they've manipulated the equations for so long that no one really can understand what the fuck is going on in the economy. They've been results seeking for so long that I think they just go in and tweak the inputs until they get what they want to see. Not sure that anything put out by the BLS or the FED is meaningful any longer.
No inflation? Healthcare? Education? rent? utilities? food?
LMFAO!
Do your own basic calculations and it is easily 10% or higher...
Try getting a repair done now-a-days and see what that costs
Yes, become an electrician or plumber, get "rich"!
inflation is very selective because the fed has channeled it that way. CPI has been near zero last 15 years while food has gone up 200-300%, for example.
not officially, cause the official stats are based on the price of a cheeseburger at mcdonalds, over seas its based on a big mac and there are price controls on macs over there to keep the stats in line too.
The Fed's inflation indicator is the "speedometer" telling how fast the plebes are paying back their individual portion of QE.
Ten years and trillions over the last 10 years, you can bet your ass the managed inflation is coming. There's a shit ton of debt to cover.
It's called clear the gaming table of money by the house. This sham of an economic system is designed to periodically operate this way.
Correct. Welcome to the global plantation, in reality it has been this way since 1913.
And what indicator is that? The price of Henry the 8th costumes?
What a coincidence, with all those reports warning about a surge in july, here comes the "official" number to cool things down...very believable.
Here is what John Williams of Shadowstats says about this:
• GDP Benchmark Revisions Showed the Economic Collapse into 2009 to be Shallower, With the Recovery and Expansion Somewhat Faster and Stronger
• A Number of Pre-Announced Gimmicks, and Redefinitions Helped to Mute Slowing Growth, Such as “Seasonally Adjusting” Seasonal Adjustments
• Underlying Downside Benchmark Revisions to Series Such as Industrial Production Had Limited Effect, Although Revised Trade Data Had Visible Impact
• Second-Quarter 2018 Annualized Real GDP Growth Boomed by 4.06%, Versus a Revised 2.22% (Previously 1.99%) in First-Quarter 2018, a Revised 2.29% (Previously 2.89%) in Fourth-Quarter 2017 and a Revised 2.82% (Previously 3.16%) in Third-Quarter 2017
• Nothing Like Avoiding a Downside Revision to Headline First-Quarter Activity by Lowering Growth in the Preceding Periods • Second-Quarter 2018 Real GDP Stood at 17.4% Above Its Pre-Recession Peak
• Yet, No Major Underlying Economic Series or Broad Employment Measure Comes Close to Confirming Such Growth in this Most-Heavily Gimmicked of U.S. Statistics