"Doomsday Weapon" - How Could The West Respond To Russia's Underwater Nuke Drone?

US and British navies could counter Russia’s nuclear-powered autonomous torpedo, Poseidon, by using undersea sensors and anti-submarine aircraft, writes Covert Shores website. But is this really a viable tactic?
The development of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), originally known as ‘Status-6’, was first mentioned in November 2015. Western media later dubbed the submarine drone a doomsday weapon.
On March 1, 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially confirmed the weapon’s existence in his annual address to the Federal Assembly.
“We have developed unmanned submersible vehicles that can move at great depths – I would say extreme depths – intercontinentally, at a speed multiple times higher than the speed of submarines, cutting-edge torpedoes and all kinds of surface vessels,” said Putin.
It is reported that the main goal of the torpedo is to deliver a thermonuclear warhead to enemy shores in order to destroy important coastal infrastructure and industrial objects, as well as ensure massive damage to the enemy’s territory by subjecting vast areas to radioactive tsunamis and other devastating consequences of a nuclear explosion.
New up to date mega article on #Russia Poseidon (Status-6 / Skif / KANYON) Intercontinental Nuclear-Powered Nuclear-Armed Autonomous Torpedo. https://t.co/aY5qi8dA6g illustration with person for scale: pic.twitter.com/JnTTjRrWEj— H I Sutton (@CovertShores) July 24, 2018
Another potential use for the Poseidon torpedo is to strike US aircraft carrier battle groups.
On December 8, 2016, US intelligence reported that, on November 27, Russia had conducted a test of a nuclear-powered UUV, launched from a B-90 Sarov-class submarine. In February, the Pentagon officially added Status-6 to Russia’s nuclear triad by mentioning it in the US Nuclear Posture Review.
At present, the technical specifications of Poseidon torpedoes are classified information. So far, it is known that the UUV is over 19 meters in length and almost two meters in width. Earlier, it was assumed that Poseidon would be equipped with a 100-megaton thermonuclear warhead that could obliterate entire coastal cities and cause destruction further inland, triggering tsunamis laden with radioactive fallout.
However, according to the latest information, the power of the Poseidon’s warhead is just two megatons. But this does not change much. This amount of nuclear material is still enough to destroy large coastal cities, naval bases and cause a tsunami.
In addition, a warhead of this class could easily wipe out any carrier strike group of the US Navy.
According to some reports, Poseidon can develop speeds up to 70 knots, which is faster than any US nuclear submarine or anti-ship torpedo. The operational depth of the Poseidon is more than a thousand meters, which also significantly exceeds the capabilities of US submarines.
According to Covert Shores, the new Russian UUV can be located with the help of Anti-Submarine Warfare Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel (ACTUV).
ACTUV drone is a DARPA-financed US project to develop an unmanned ship designed to detect and track enemy submarines with the help of sonars. It is assumed that the vessel will not be equipped with weapons of any kind and will be used solely for reconnaissance purposes – however, this may change in the future.
Sea floor sensor networks, including sonar buoys could also be deployed by maritime patrol aircraft, such as Boeing’s P-8 Poseidon, to locate the Russian UUV, according to Covert Shores.
“Strangely enough, Covert Shores doesn’t mention the SOSUS system,” Rear Admiral Arkady Syroezhko, ex-chief of the autonomous vehicles program of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces, told Gazeta.ru.
SOSUS is the US sound surveillance system for detecting and identifying submarines. It should be noted, however, that this system will be deployed only on the frontiers – for example, in the GIUK (Greenland, Iceland, and the UK) gap, along the North Cape – Medvezhy Island line, in the Denmark Strait, and in a couple of other places. So it would be a mistake to believe that the SOSUS system is deployed in all parts of the global ocean. In the Pacific, for instance, it is hardly used at all.
Syroezhko believes that, when it comes to tracking underwater objects, the key thing is to select the right location for the tracking system. But it’s very difficult to determine where Poseidon might appear, given its almost unlimited range and high speed.
Also, according to Syroezhko, tracking Poseidon is only half the battle. To destroy the UUV, you need to have a permanent and combat-ready counter system, which means having forces and equipment on constant alert and ready for deployment. But the US doesn’t have such a system yet. To deploy such a system would require substantial financial resources — even for the US.
As for the capabilities of our hypothetical enemies to destroy the Poseidon, they are extremely limited.
“Today the MU90 Impact is the only NATO torpedo capable of reaching the depth of 1,000 meters,” Konstantin Makienko, deputy director of the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, told Gazeta.ru.
The expert emphasizes that a single torpedo of this class costs over $2 million. Also, according to other military experts, even in a high-speed mode (92 km/h), which decreases its range significantly, this torpedo is still slower than the Poseidon.
Makienko says that the Mark 54, which is the fastest US Navy torpedo, operates at 74 km/h. He believes that it is not capable of catching up with Poseidon or reaching its operational depth.
"Until we see a live experiment, any claims about the potential detection or destruction of the Poseidon are completely groundless. Thus far, all we hear is just words," says the former Chief of Staff of the Russian Navy Viktor Kravchenko.
Currently no hypothetical adversary has a weapon capable of overtaking the Poseidon UUV at its operational depth or reaching its speeds, says Syroezhko.
When the push comes to shove, i have little doubt there are a very large amount of unknown unknowns in preparing a conflict with Russia... Good luck with the more nasty parts of your ignorance America. Russia is not as easy a target as you think. Some stupid plans should just be bin filler.
I concur.
Defending your homeland rather enervates the grey matter, especially after the previous 100 years of foreign interference and internal ideolgical excesses leading to the slaughter of 70 million flesh and blood Russians.
EDIT :
Watch from 19 minutes mark. They are all likely real. Excellent excellent plausibility analysis of the way the Russians have taken existing Soviet and US cold war tech and incrementally taken them to their logical conclusion. The Russians are masters of small nuclear tech too. French scientist does a superb job. Skip the intro though.
https://youtu.be/Jn8b3E9oUHY
It's the feasibility of the speed of the underwater nuk drones that is the most mind blowing. The nuk powered missiles with essentially unlimited range is also all but a dead cert.
Sorry kids, but denial and pretty lies and mental safe spaces ain't gonna make the Russian superiority in all these things disappears. The Russians are also way way ahead in the EMP department, that i do know from industry experience and research.
Mind you, even if the Ruskis don't have such weapons coming, it's a very wise strategy to pretend. Russia with huge resources, zero net debt (seriously), a non-liberal-retarded non-cucked population , self sufficient etc will win any war of spending attrition now. .
In reply to WHen by Masher1
It’s a pipe dream I know, but run a defense department and a federal government that lives within its means, isn’t leveraged to the gills with debt, that defends not attacks, and doesn’t see fit to micromanage every region on the planet. Since this won’t benefit any special interests, it won’t ever be tried.
In reply to WHen by Masher1
The thing is, once you go over to the evil end of the pool everyone looks like an enemy, With this vision few can deal with rational thinking and the cautious assessments required to conduct level headed planning. Russia seems to have a very careful bunch doing the plans on their side and the Yank seems to be so close to collapse that any moronic ooze from the reality challenged planners gets a front row seat at the big board and unlimited access to red phones... The path one might fathom from there to here for those war obsessed retards and the men holding the levers of their actions is one bleak and nasty place3 for those that survive.
With all this stupid talk on top of a huge problem in regards money and power in the USA, Few are going to trust America and it's puppets.
In reply to Dare by PrintCash
Terrific post Masher.
In reply to Chess is more accurate. by Masher1
Thank you.
In reply to The thing is, once you go… by RationalLuddite
They can’t stop it !
The Russian military doctrine states that NO war will ever be fought on Russian soil again !
If the Zio/US leave Russia alone - well - there is NO problem !
In reply to WHen by Masher1
silly russians, these are no match for our blinking neon nuke free zone signs! just give up now and you will be spared!
In reply to They can’t stop it ! The… by Jack Oliver
Zio/US have already occupied ex-Russia. NWO hyave already completed in here.
P,S. By the way, "Syroezko" means russula in Russian
In reply to They can’t stop it ! The… by Jack Oliver
There is plenty of reason to think the men running this game don't intend for it to be stopped, the intent seems to be end the American experiment before the power they have is lost, This bodes very bad for the persons living in the mainland that thinks it is never going to suffer an attack.
trends look real bad, time is getting shorter and America is shooting off it's mouth pretty aggressively for a second rate contender for best military.
In reply to They can’t stop it ! The… by Jack Oliver
It’s a doomsday weapon faggots. No response is necessary because everyone will be dead.
Only on the east and west coasts of the USA. Doesn't sound so bad really.
In reply to It’s a doomsday weapon… by beijing expat
Yeah, as cool and romantic as it sounds to destroy our enemies with our last breath, shedding a single tear as we look upon the flag, and shouting "MURICA!" as we press the red button of death, it's about as romantic in reality as any other act of savagery. I'm all for the slaughter of innocents when necessary, but keeping enough weapons around to render the entire world uninhabitable, just to hold the threat of last gasp revenge over our opponents, is a sick and petty game to play with the fate of anything bigger than a cockroach.
Both the US and Russia should scrap their nuke arsenals. We don't need more than a dozen to keep the tinpot dictators in line. Using thousands of them against each other, even in just retaliation, is a crime against creation itself, not just humanity. I can't imagine a hell worthy enough to torture the man that unleashes such a holocaust on the earth.
In reply to It’s a doomsday weapon… by beijing expat
>Both the US and Russia should scrap their nuke arsenals
Oy vey, bad goyim, don't possess nuclear weapons!
In reply to Yeah, as cool and romantic… by jin187
They could start by treating Russia with the politeness and respect they deserve
For a bunch of people who eat, shit, work, and sleep all the same, you humans have a strange obsession with killing each other.
With the thousands of other terrifying TOP SECRET doomsday weapons the MIC has been cooking up for years.
Another chucked author shilling for Putin. Sad!
fixed it.
See how easy such narcissistic, evidence free, truth by assertions are, mi Amigo?
In reply to With the thousands of other… by datbedank
Where's my safe bank?
They should strike first
"How Could The West Respond To Russia's Underwater Nuke Drone?"
Stack their shelters with bitcoin and paper fiat?
There is a Russian woman in the other room. Do you want one? For fuck sakes anyone can go to Russia. I've been to Russia but I am actually more scared of the Mississippi river. Jeebus, even my daughter noted that the current is strong two days ago. And then you go down and look and find shattered pieces of concrete of the first attempt to dam the river. Literality, there are just pieces.
The River said FUCK YOU. A river is a beautiful thing to observe.
Now America is looking at a "Torpedo Gap".
The past way to deal with this problem is of course for your MIC to receive generous funding to build American equivalents.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Missile_gap
Then it moves from the Nuclear Triad to the Nuclear Quad.
Great new Paul Craig Roberts interview!
Be there or be insouciant!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=989s&v=v7rhs3SWcRs