Euro Tumbles As IMF Warns On Greek Debt Sustainability

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/31/2018

As Greeks attempt to recover from the devastating and deadly wildfires, The IMF has decided to pile on the pain with a new report that raises questions about Greece's debt sustainability, warning that the nation's cash buffer is set to drop by half by end of 2022.


 

IMF Mission Chief for Greece Peter Dohlman told reporters on conference call this morning that Greece’s cash buffer will rise to EU24b as a result of debt relief measures agreed by euro-area finance ministers in June, but that amount is set to drop by half to EU12b by end of 2022.

Translating The IMF's newspeak, it is explaining that without more generous debt relief measures, Greece “could struggle to maintain market access over the long run”, the fund said in its last economic assessment of the country before the end of its bailout on August 20.

The fund’s calculations find Greece’s debt costs will “begin an uninterrupted rise” after 2038 — costing around 20 per cent of the country’s GDP every year.

It is at this point that “additional relief would be needed to secure debt sustainability”, said the report.

While the world assumed that Greece was 'fixed', it apparently is not (surprise!!) and EURUSD is dropping on the news...

Additionally, the fund suggests that Greek banks raise capital:

“Stress tests results published by the ECB in May point to the resilience of the Greek banks in the baseline scenario but significant capital depletions in the adverse scenario,” International Monetary Fund says in Art. IV report on the state of the Greek economy.

IMF “staff estimates that if the three banks with lower CET1 were asked to maintain capital ratios under adverse conditions in line with a capital requirement of 7.5–8.0 percent, the related capital shortfall could be in the range of €1.3–1.9 billion”

Greek “banks also face significant challenges regarding asset-liability management, as highlighted by systematic ongoing breaches of liquidity requirements”

Are Greeks about to be Cyprus'd all over again?

And this news hits right as ECB begins to 'normalize'? Get back to work Mr Draghi...

LawsofPhysics Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

The planet continues to reward bad behavior by bad people/corporations by continuing this farce. LET THE BAD DEBT CLEAR ALREADY!!!!!!

owe the bank $100, that's your problem.  Owe them a few trillion and that's thier problem!

Fuck em, jump you fuckers!!!!!!

RabbitOne shovelhead Tue, 07/31/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

A good friend of mine is an international artist in Greece. She is as anti-socialist as they come. Through her I hear many horror stories...

She lost her job as head advertising art designer for the largest firm in Athens (i.e. because papers closed). She had job offers all thru Europe but stayed to take care of her aging parents.

Two years ago she went to start a business at the business permit office. They told her she must submit her license papers with 6K euros (i.e. the first years taxes in advance) and pay 1K euros for a permit for her professional permit paper in art.

Early this year her father died penny-less since the government took the last of what he had (i.e they said as fees for medical care). In his case when the money ran out he died. When they went to bury him in his prepaid grave government restrictions forced my friend to use the last of her savings to bury him using their requirements and permits.

Then two months ago her landlord got the courts (i.e. bribes to officials) to throw her out of her rented house. She had made the mistake of paying a year in advance and the land lord wanted to collect the forward rent and re-rent the place.

She found a new place the week after by borrowing from a friend working in France she had helped years before. In the new place when she went to get them to turn on the electricity, the electric company wanted 2k euros in advance. It seems the Athens electric company is now the tax collector.  They wanted her whole years taxes in advance. So until 7 days ago she was in candle light at night. It took 17 visits much talking, a small bribe and 100 euros to finally get electricity.

My friend is desperate to leave, like millions of others, but will not let her mother stay alone. And her mother will not leave....

Justin Case Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

Economists looked at every individual loan installment and examined where the money from the first two aid packages, amounting to €215.9 billion, actually went. Researchers found that only €9.7 billion, or less than 5 percent of the total, ended up in the Greek state budget, where it could benefit citizens directly. The rest was used to service old debts and interest payments.

Justin Case quadraspleen Tue, 07/31/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

Greece signed a privatization deal granting control of over a dozen regional airports to a German company. The agreement is part of international creditors’ demands to privatize state assets to secure €86 billion in bailout funds for Athens.

The €1.23 billion contract gives a 40-year lease to the Frankfurt airport operator Fraport. The German firm could upgrade and operate a cluster of airports, including those on the popular tourist islands of Corfu, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini.

OverTheHedge Justin Case Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

Can we therefore assume that there will be no future default? €215 billion spent already to keep non-greek banks afloat - why would they drop the ball now? Just because virtually all the debt is now owed to the ECB?

Of course, they may want to extract even more capital from the Greek people, who obviously haven't paid enough yet. Sell more assets! Strip-mine the nation; it's not as if there are enough of them to fight back, is it?

Greece will get no inward investment until this mess s sorted, so will teeter along on life-support until either the third generation manages to pay off German debt in 50 years time, or there is a revolution. Of course China could just give them some cash under the table....at a price, obviously.

https://giphy.com/gifs/colbertlateshow-jon-stewart-the-late-show-with-s…

COSMOS OverTheHedge Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

Fuck the Greeks.  They have enough of a diaspora that should pitch in and help their country.  Certainly a shitload of them hold a second passport in Greece and launder their money there.  They hide assets via family in Greece and dont report rental income or other Greek business income.  Shady little buggers. 

I personally know a few Greek business owners here who under report income from their businesses and when family members go to Greece or come from Greece to visit they all go back with cash to deposit in those Greek accounts or buy more property in Europe.

BorisW Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

Great economic system! You skim the profits off the top of a loan made without the backing of supporting assets to bolster the bank's power then scream at those who are in default of same as if they created the problem? It is called compound interest on fractional reserve. When will people wake up and demand an all debts canceled Jubilee like the ancient J's did for themselves in antiquity?

NoDebt Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

"The fund’s calculations find Greece’s debt costs will “begin an uninterrupted rise” after 2038 — costing around 20 per cent of the country’s GDP every year."

2038?!?!?!

You expect these people (any by "these people" I mean primarily politicians and bankers) to care about predictions of what's going to happen 20 years from now?  Believe me, they have PLENTY of time between now and then to figure out some new way to rig the game to get what they want.

 

CPL Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

Print more!!!

Why pretend they are going to do anything less for the failed area called Europe.  Maybe they start some sort of math program to educate the dumb inbred savages that reside there. 

you_do Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

Greece is the clearest sign that sovereignty does not count in banking matters. They should have exited the euro zone.

The extend and pretend crowd does not understand money.

Or at least is acting in such a way.

Justin Case you_do Tue, 07/31/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

With economic policy and “debt wars” things are more difficult, as the invested interests are enormous, there are huge bureaucracies, including EU and ECB, working as “disaster capitalism” agents, under the principles of Washington consensus and the neoliberal ideology. You have to be a person with the historical understanding of Helmut Schmitt or the poetic genius of Gunder Grass to understand where all this will lead. You have to study Faust, if you want to understand the mechanism by which Berlin leaders, in alliance with the international Finance, are acting to destroy Greece, Europe and, finally, Germany itself.