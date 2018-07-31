Facebook Has Discovered "Ongoing Political Influence Campaign" Just In Time For Midterms

Facebook will announce on Tuesday afternoon that it has identified a "coordinated political influence campaign," comprised of "dozens of inauthentic accounts and pages that are believed to be engaging in political activity ahead of November's miderm elections," reports the New York Times, citing three people briefed on the matter.
While they aren't sure it's those pesky Russians, company officials told lawmakers that it might be.
In a series of briefings on Capitol Hill this week, the company told lawmakers that it detected the influence campaign as part of its investigations into election interference. It has been unable to tie the accounts to Russia, whose Internet Research Agency was at the center of an indictment earlier this year for interfering in the 2016 election, but company officials told Capitol Hill that Russia was possibly involved, according to two of the officials. -New York Times
Facebook says it discovered "coordinated activity" promoting politically charged issues such as "Abolish ICE," championed by Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as an upcoming sequel to last year's "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, VA. The Times notes that the efforts echo those in 2016 to stoke racial tensions surrounding the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
And according to Bloomberg, the social media giant removed a whopping 32 such accounts today, saving countless Americans from having their thoughts manipulated.
In February, following the indictment of 13 Russian nationals and two businesses for election meddling (one of which has shown up in US court to fight), Facebook VP of advertising, Rob Goldman pointed out that the majority of advertising purchased by Russians on Facebook occurred after the election - and was designed to "sow discord and divide Americans", something which Americans have been quite adept at doing on their own ever since the Fed decided to unleash a record class, wealth, income divide by keeping capital markets artificially afloat at any cost.
Most of the coverage of Russian meddling involves their attempt to effect the outcome of the 2016 US election. I have seen all of the Russian ads and I can say very definitively that swaying the election was *NOT* the main goal.— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
The majority of the Russian ad spend happened AFTER the election. We shared that fact, but very few outlets have covered it because it doesn’t align with the main media narrative of Tump and the election. https://t.co/2dL8Kh0hof— Rob Goldman (@robjective) February 17, 2018
And while Goldman was smited by his tech overlords and forced to retract his claim that swaying the election was *not* the main goal, President Trump happily used it to his advantage.
The Fake News Media never fails. Hard to ignore this fact from the Vice President of Facebook Ads, Rob Goldman! https://t.co/XGC7ynZwYJ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018
Facebook's army of arbiters
In order to combat the "discord" allegedly sewn by Russians, most of which happened after the election, Facebook has hired a fleet of people to review content, added to its security team, hired counterterrorism experts and recruited workers with government security clearances.
They're also employing artificial intelligence to detect automated accounts and suspicious election-related activity.
It has also tried to make it harder for Russian-style influence campaigns to use covert Facebook ads to sway public opinion, by requiring political advertisers in the United States to register with a domestic mailing address and by making all political ads visible in a public database. -New York Times
Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathanial Gleicher, would not say whether they have found evidence of new Russian information campaigns.
“We know that Russians and other bad actors are going to continue to try to abuse our platform — before the midterms, probably during the midterms, after the midterms, and around other events and elections,” Mr. Gleicher said. “We are continually looking for that type of activity, and as and when we find things, which we think is inevitable, we’ll notify law enforcement, and where we can, the public.”
“We think it’s inevitable that we will find evidence, and we will find other actors, whether these are from Russia, from other countries, or domestic actors that are looking to continue to try and abuse the platform,” Mr. Gleicher said.
In short, Facebook and other social media platforms are under tremendous pressure from lawmakers and their political comrades to ensure that evil foreign actors don't influence hearts and minds in the upcoming midterms. Of course, it would be a shame if the free flow of genuine opinions was somehow destroyed in the process.
Comments
Russia Russia Russia!
it doesn't help russia that they are launching attacks daily on US infrastructure. open knowledge in the compsec community.
In reply to Damn republicans! by toady
Facebook lost $130 Billion because of Russia, too. ;-)
Looney
In reply to . by PrezTrump
Hundreds of Antifa sites all over Facebook.
But let's make sure no Russians make fun of Hillary falling down stairs.
In reply to Facebook lost $130 Billion… by Looney
Fecesbook
EXACTLY what it IS.
Fecal....matter...straight...sanitation.
In reply to Antifa! by Ghost of Porky
Zuckerberg.
In reply to Fecesbook EXACTLY what it IS… by BabaLooey
I feel so much better.
Heaven forbid any voices (conservatives cough*) get hindered or drowned out...
In reply to Zuckerberg. by chunga
man the fake news is rampant today (i.e. July 31 EOM); it all started with a last day of the month "story" about a china meeting to ramp futures to close out the month.
"And according to Bloomberg, the social media giant removed a whopping 32 such accounts today, saving countless Americans from the truth." - fixed
FB eT. Al. would be surprised at the number of people, and the demographic of each, that know they are full of shit.
In reply to I feel so much better… by IridiumRebel
So basically Facebook can now ban anything under the pretext that it's pesky Russians manipulating this or that.
Is that in their ToS?
"Must not be a super secret Russian manipulator."
In reply to man the fake news is rampant… by spastic_colon
Facebook sucks
In reply to Fecesbook EXACTLY what it IS… by BabaLooey
Meanwhile, the commie infopeddlers at WaPo , CNN and NYT party on !
In reply to Antifa! by Ghost of Porky
Don't forget NPR; all the left wing propaganda a socialist anti-American can desire, 24/7.
In reply to Meanwhile, the commie… by Rainman
Then there’s Twatter:
Twitter is Interfering in the Midterm Elections and Here’s How
Twitter hires some bitches to study ‘uncivil discourse’ and predictably, their own tweets are virulently anti-Trump.
Sad. 😢
In reply to Antifa! by Ghost of Porky
And twitter just banned Austin Petersen 7 days before his MO Senate primary election for using a stalin gif that was in its own twitter library. Talk about influencing elections.
In reply to . by PrezTrump
Facebook has violated everyone's laws, they worked in foreign countries on political campaigns. They have stated this is legal because it's a form of consulting and the proof? a consultation fee is paid.
So Facebook is so powerful, they can manipulate political elections abroad, run the AI censor robot meant for China on us, host Kill Republican page which the congress baseball shooter was a member with no questions allowed to be asked.
The power of money reins over principal in the US, along time ago, America had honor, not today.
In reply to And twitter just banned… by realmoney2015
Just imagine this guy running for presidont...and getting votes.
In reply to Facebook has violated… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Funny my local paper MAKES ME have to have a Facefuck account in order to post on their site...then they are always suspending me and blocking my conservative thought provoking comments.....so now I have eight different Facefuck accounts in order to keep posting....I guess I qualify now as a Troll Farm.
They are coming for me guys!
In reply to Just imagine this guy… by chunga
I just quit commenting on my local news site when they did that.
I tried to buy something the other day and could not convince the site that I was human. I think they were relying on Facebook and Google to prove my humanity, I just bought the stuff from someone else.
In reply to Funny my local paper MAKES… by thetruthhurts
Facebook and Cambridge Analytica -- the latter a branch of the British Crown, the REAL election manipulators. Our fake news media, including Facebook, dropped those bombshells faster than ant droppings to the ground.
In reply to Facebook has violated… by MK ULTRA Alpha
most everyone in Infosec calls it Infosec. Compsec is a company that provides infosec.
In reply to . by PrezTrump
It doesn't exactly hurt Russia, either...at least among thinking people...since we're doing the same.
In reply to . by PrezTrump
They're small potatoes, if anything. China is the main source of attacks by a massive margin, followed by AWS, then distantly by Azure.
In reply to . by PrezTrump
How much does Venezuela pay Zuckdafuck to shadow band and delete and inform on the opposition parties?
Probably pays Zuck in oil.
In reply to They're small potatoes, if… by canisdirus
Who are Maduro's opposition and where do they originate? Hint -- Washington. Talk about elections manipulations and meddling in other countries, Washington is second only to Britain.
In reply to How much does Venezuela pay… by thetruthhurts
Or Chinese or Israelis spoofing a Russian IP?
Nah that’s literally unpossible, eh?
I’m half kidding.
In other communities US attacks on Russian infrastructure is also well known. But like with soft and hard coups... they’re good when we do them. But when Russia defends Russians from Ukrainian neofascists in territory that was Russia proper until the late 1950s after a US-engendered couo... its Evil itself.
In reply to . by PrezTrump
5 foreign entities have Hellary's emails
1. Russia
2. China
3. Iran
4. North Korea
5. Israel
In reply to Or Chinese or Israelis… by I Am Jack's Ma…
You spelled China wrong.
In reply to . by PrezTrump
Why don't you cite specifics to your charge? If you won't or don't, you're fake news and I know who you are, who owns your mind and for what purpose. And that makes you the enemy of America way more than Russia ever was or is. You are the enemy within.
In reply to . by PrezTrump
Tracing an attack to a compromised machine somewhere is meaningless.
In reply to . by PrezTrump
Coordinated political activities, aka - trending or #hashtags.
In reply to Damn republicans! by toady
So they want a digital wall between us and the rest of the world...
But a physical wall? Never.
You cannot make this stuff up.
In reply to Damn republicans! by toady
They don't want to keep out prospective serfs. They want to keep out ideas which threaten serfdom.
In reply to So they want a digital wall… by ejmoosa
"Russia Russia Russia!"
Trump/Russia 2020
In reply to Damn republicans! by toady
RDS ! (Russia Derangement Syndrome )
In reply to Damn republicans! by toady
Shut down Facebook. Problem solved.
In reply to Damn republicans! by toady
Lemee guess ......they all just happen to be alt right........why is it Fu*kbook never seems to find an left action groups to shut down
This is nothing more than pre-emptive CYA for when they go all in on censoring all content the deep state doesn't like ahead of midterms.
Just like @Jack saying they are working on making their content filtering algos transparent but it will "take time to get it right". In other words, it will not happen until after the election, if at all...
Trump and his allies need to turn up the heat on these propagandists. Use FCC, FEC, SEC, whatever legal means available. Keep hammering them until they stop the censoring or their share prices go to $0.
In reply to Lemee guess ......they all… by tedstr
+1
DING!!
Sweat droplets on the doll-eyed leader and his merry band of FB hierarchy.
In reply to This is nothing more than… by bowie28
Fakebook - stopped reading right there......
We better get rid of all advertising .... they're all trying to sell me something...... yikes!
Shut Facebook down...there problem solved. As an added benefit, people can start living in the real fucking world, again.
Or just don’t look. Everyone knows it’s a fountain of garbage.
In reply to Shut Facebook down...there… by Sofa King
Worse than a fountain of garbage. It's a DARPA created surveillance/propaganda tool and they managed to convince the sheeple to voluntarily sign up for it.
There is now the unforeseen problem of their platform being used against them to spread the wrong kind of propaganda so they are working on fixing that...
Ask yourself when does gov just "terminate" a program like Lifelog with no explanation...
https://www.wired.com/2004/02/pentagon-kills-lifelog-project/
http://i.magaimg.net/img/32fa.png
In reply to Or just don’t look. Everyone… by Miss Informed
Fuck facebook.
Facebook got caught running experiments and manipulating users.
If they were willing to do it once, what else have they done?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=facebook+experimented+on+users&t=lm&ia=web
Go Team Russia. I guess the people Facebook will hire to sniff out the Russia meddling are the Antifa crowd. These will check the post and if it is Pro Republican then it will be memory holed. If it is pro Democrate and not calling for impeachment or attacking POTUS staff then it will be marked suspect. Only Pro socialist and Viva Revolution posts will be allowed through.
Nothing pisses off American citizens more than when they are told their thoughts are being controlled by Russians on Facebook, Twitter, etc. These people have lost their fucking minds. Sorry, but even the deplorables in the flyover states are smart enough to know propaganda and censorship when they see it. And we're tired of it.
These people out themselves as liars and criminals every time they do this. The truth is not afraid to stand next to lies. If you believe what you are saying you are not afraid of competing in the marketplace of ideas. The fact that they want to silence opposing views tells you all you need to know. It's not that they are misguided but sincerely believe what they are saying. They KNOW they are lying.
Unfortunately a small minority of citizens seem to understand this.
In reply to Nothing pisses off American… by MrBoompi
Political expression is a human right.
Political suppression is a corporate right.
In reply to Political expression is a… by IvannaHumpalot