Facebook Has Discovered "Ongoing Political Influence Campaign" Just In Time For Midterms

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/31/2018 - 12:50

Facebook will announce on Tuesday afternoon that it has identified a "coordinated political influence campaign," comprised of "dozens of inauthentic accounts and pages that are believed to be engaging in political activity ahead of November's miderm elections," reports the New York Times, citing three people briefed on the matter. 

While they aren't sure it's those pesky Russians, company officials told lawmakers that it might be. 

In a series of briefings on Capitol Hill this week, the company told lawmakers that it detected the influence campaign as part of its investigations into election interference. It has been unable to tie the accounts to Russia, whose Internet Research Agency was at the center of an indictment earlier this year for interfering in the 2016 election, but company officials told Capitol Hill that Russia was possibly involved, according to two of the officials. -New York Times

Facebook says it discovered "coordinated activity" promoting politically charged issues such as "Abolish ICE," championed by Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as an upcoming sequel to last year's "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, VA. The Times notes that the efforts echo those in 2016 to stoke racial tensions surrounding the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. 

And according to Bloomberg, the social media giant removed a whopping 32 such accounts today, saving countless Americans from having their thoughts manipulated. 

In February, following the indictment of 13 Russian nationals and two businesses for election meddling (one of which has shown up in US court to fight), Facebook VP of advertising, Rob Goldman pointed out that the majority of advertising purchased by Russians on Facebook occurred after the election - and was designed to "sow discord and divide Americans", something which Americans have been quite adept at doing on their own ever since the Fed decided to unleash a record class, wealth, income divide by keeping capital markets artificially afloat at any cost.

And while Goldman was smited by his tech overlords and forced to retract his claim that swaying the election was *not* the main goal, President Trump happily used it to his advantage.

Facebook's army of arbiters

In order to combat the "discord" allegedly sewn by Russians, most of which happened after the election, Facebook has hired a fleet of people to review content, added to its security team, hired counterterrorism experts and recruited workers with government security clearances. 

They're also employing artificial intelligence to detect automated accounts and suspicious election-related activity. 

It has also tried to make it harder for Russian-style influence campaigns to use covert Facebook ads to sway public opinion, by requiring political advertisers in the United States to register with a domestic mailing address and by making all political ads visible in a public database. -New York Times

Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathanial Gleicher, would not say whether they have found evidence of new Russian information campaigns. 

“We know that Russians and other bad actors are going to continue to try to abuse our platform — before the midterms, probably during the midterms, after the midterms, and around other events and elections,” Mr. Gleicher said. “We are continually looking for that type of activity, and as and when we find things, which we think is inevitable, we’ll notify law enforcement, and where we can, the public.”

We think it’s inevitable that we will find evidence, and we will find other actors, whether these are from Russia, from other countries, or domestic actors that are looking to continue to try and abuse the platform,” Mr. Gleicher said.

In short, Facebook and other social media platforms are under tremendous pressure from lawmakers and their political comrades to ensure that evil foreign actors don't influence hearts and minds in the upcoming midterms. Of course, it would be a shame if the free flow of genuine opinions was somehow destroyed in the process. 

spastic_colon IridiumRebel Tue, 07/31/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

man the fake news is rampant today (i.e. July 31 EOM); it all started with a last day of the month "story" about a china meeting to ramp futures to close out the month.

"And according to Bloomberg, the social media giant removed a whopping 32 such accounts today, saving countless Americans from the truth." - fixed

FB eT. Al. would be surprised at the number of people, and the demographic of each, that know they are full of shit.

MK ULTRA Alpha realmoney2015 Tue, 07/31/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

Facebook has violated everyone's laws, they worked in foreign countries on political campaigns. They have stated this is legal because it's a form of consulting and the proof? a consultation fee is paid.

So Facebook is so powerful, they can manipulate political elections abroad, run the AI censor robot meant for China on us, host Kill Republican page which the congress baseball shooter was a member with no questions allowed to be asked.

The power of money reins over principal in the US, along time ago, America had honor, not today.

thetruthhurts chunga Tue, 07/31/2018 - 13:32 Permalink

Funny my local paper MAKES ME have to have a Facefuck account  in order to post on their site...then they are always suspending me and blocking my conservative thought provoking comments.....so now I have eight different Facefuck accounts in order to keep posting....I guess I qualify now as a Troll Farm.  

They are coming for me guys!

I Am Jack's Ma… PrezTrump Tue, 07/31/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

Or Chinese or Israelis spoofing a Russian IP?

Nah that’s literally unpossible, eh?

 

I’m half kidding.  

 

In other communities US attacks on Russian infrastructure is also well known.  But like with soft and hard coups... they’re good when we do them.  But when Russia defends Russians from Ukrainian neofascists in territory that was Russia proper until the late 1950s after a US-engendered couo... its Evil itself.

Karl Marxist PrezTrump Tue, 07/31/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

Why don't you cite specifics to your charge? If you won't or don't, you're fake news  and I know who you are, who owns your mind and for what purpose. And that makes you the enemy of America way more than Russia ever was or is. You are the enemy within.

tedstr Tue, 07/31/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

Lemee guess ......they all just happen to be alt right........why is it Fu*kbook never seems to find an left action groups to shut down

bowie28 tedstr Tue, 07/31/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

This is nothing more than pre-emptive CYA for when they go all in on censoring all content the deep state doesn't like ahead of midterms. 

Just like @Jack saying they are working on making their content filtering algos transparent but it will "take time to get it right".  In other words, it will not happen until after the election, if at all...

Trump and his allies need to turn up the heat on these propagandists.  Use FCC, FEC, SEC, whatever legal means available.  Keep hammering them until they stop the censoring or their share prices go to $0.

 

bowie28 Miss Informed Tue, 07/31/2018 - 13:10 Permalink

Worse than a fountain of garbage.  It's a DARPA created surveillance/propaganda tool and they managed to convince the sheeple to voluntarily sign up for it. 

There is now the unforeseen problem of their platform being used against them to spread the wrong kind of propaganda so they are working on fixing that...

Ask yourself when does gov just "terminate" a program like Lifelog with no explanation...

https://www.wired.com/2004/02/pentagon-kills-lifelog-project/

http://i.magaimg.net/img/32fa.png

 

Obamanism666 Tue, 07/31/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

Go Team Russia. I guess the people Facebook will hire to sniff out the Russia meddling are the Antifa crowd. These will check the post and if it is Pro Republican then it will be memory holed. If it is pro Democrate and not calling for impeachment or attacking POTUS staff then it will be marked suspect. Only Pro socialist and Viva Revolution posts will be allowed through.

MrBoompi Tue, 07/31/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

Nothing pisses off American citizens more than when they are told their thoughts are being controlled by Russians on Facebook, Twitter, etc.  These people have lost their fucking minds.  Sorry, but even the deplorables in the flyover states are smart enough to know propaganda and censorship when they see it.  And we're tired of it.  

bowie28 MrBoompi Tue, 07/31/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

These people out themselves as liars and criminals every time they do this.  The truth is not afraid to stand next to lies.  If you believe what you are saying you are not afraid of competing in the marketplace of ideas.  The fact that they want to silence opposing views tells you all you need to know.  It's not that they are misguided but sincerely believe what they are saying.  They KNOW they are lying.

Unfortunately a small minority of citizens seem to understand this.