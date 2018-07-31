The Fate Of "Tech" Is In Apple's Hands: Here's What To Expect Today

Q2 earnings season has not been kind to tech stocks: while all but one of the 36 tech firms that had reported results through this weekend exceeded analyst estimates, over the next five days their stocks were down an average 3.5%. That compares with a gain of 0.9 percent for all S&P 500 stocks, according to Bloomberg calculations.
As a result, there has been a furious rotation out of growth and into value names, which as we noted earlier today saw the biggest 3-day move in the past decade, which Nomura defined as a 4.3-sigma event.
And with the the bulk of "growth" names having reported, that just leaves Apple to give momentum and growth chasing traders some glimmer that the "most important trade of the past decade" is not yet over, or as Bloomberg puts it, "Apple Earnings Are Last Bet to Stop Bleeding in Tech Stocks".
The flipside, of course, is that another blockbuster quarter, would bring AAPL that much closer to becoming the first trillion-dollar company, now that Amazon failed to capitalize on its strong earnings.
As Bloomberg notes, AAPL shares have gained 13% since its last earnings report on May 1, when a better-than-expected revenue forecast and a $100 billion stock buyback plan calmed concern about iPhone demand.
Naturally, spooked tech investors are hoping for a repeat performance as Apple closes out a rocky earnings season for the megacap FAANG bloc. Apple shares 0.8% to $191.53 at 3:30 p.m. EDT, putting the $1 trillion market cap bogey just $60 billion away.
* * *
So what to expect from Apple which reports later today at 4:30pm EDT?
First, here are the key sellside estimates for the top and bottom line::
- 3Q EPS $2.18 (range $2.10 to $2.24)
- 3Q revenue $52.42 billion (range $51.48 billion to $53.46 billion); Company's forecast on May 1 of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion; Services revenue estimate $9.22 billion (8 estimates compiled by Bloomberg News)
- 4Q revenue estimate $59.37 billion
Unit sales, margin and ASP:
- 3Q iPhone unit estimate 41.6 million (10 estimates); ASP $699 (8 estimates)
- 3Q gross margin estimate 38.3%; forecast 38.0%-38.5%
- 4Q gross margin estimate 38.2%
- 4Q iPhone unit estimate 47.3 million (7 estimates); ASP $720 (7 estimates)
According to RBC, unlike prior quarters when the focus was almost exclusively on iPhone sales growth, in the second quarter it will be "all about services and buybacks." RBC, which has a $210 price target on the stock, and sees 11% upside to the current stock price, notes that prevailing street expectations are driven by stable revenues, modest upside to GMs and buyback tailwinds.
The Canadian bank notes that it sees "strong services momentum led by subscription growth and strong gaming (Fortnite and others) trends, partly offset by modest slowdown in Google TAC spend. While FX could be a slight headwind, AAPL's hedging program should offset it particularly when it comes to EPS & FCF."
The bank is optimistic on unit sales as a result of higher iPhone promotional activity across carriers, "which should support revenues and unit sell through in the quarter." Additionally, the higher ASP dynamic should continue in Sep-qtr, given iPhone X wasn't a part of the mix last year until Dec-qtr and its pending launch impacted iPhone 8 sales last year.
RBC's favorable outlook, and Outperform rating is driven by the following:
we see Sep-qtr revenues up mid/high-teens vs Sep-2017. On the GM side, in addition to ASP dynamic we should start seeing impact of lower NAND prices flowing through particularly with the launch of new iPhones
RBC lists the following key investor focus points for the current quarter:
- iPhone: Investors will likely focus on iPhone units, ASP, and sales mix during the quarter. Investors would also look for color on memory mix within iPhone.
- Capital Allocation: Investors would look for buyback cadence post AAPL's cap allocation update last qtr.
- China: Investors would also look for iPhone and services performance in China.
- Gross Margins: Puts and takes from mix changes, services growth, NAND pricing & FX impact.
- Services mix: Contribution of services to total revenues and any data points on revenue/profitability of Apple Music, AppStore and ApplePay.
Some other banks' takes, courtesy of Bloomberg:
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wamsi Mohan
“We expect focus to be around services growth (we model 25%), gross margin performance (we model 38.1%) and expect low single-digit iPhone growth,” Mohan wrote in a note to clients on Monday. The bank estimates 47 million iPhones for the September quarter but notes that a potential later introduction of the 6.1-inch LCD model could shift some unit sales to the December quarter.
- Morgan Stanley, Katy Huberty
“We expect Apple to report an in-line June quarter and provide a slightly weaker than consensus September quarter outlook due to a possible October launch of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone,” Huberty said in a note last week. Investors will focus increasingly on services revenue to drive growth. Morgan Stanley estimates services grew 32 percent in the June quarter. Huberty sees the announcement of three new iPhone models in September as the next big catalyst for Apple shares.
- GBH Insights, Daniel Ives
“We expect a generally in-line June quarter with no major surprises to iPhone units (42 million units) or gross margins,” Ives said in a note to clients Monday. “The Street is all focused on the demand trajectory for the September quarter and most importantly into 2019 with the trifecta of next generation iPhones on the horizon.” “With June and September Street numbers now hittable/beatable, it appears Apple shares/valuation is set up well heading into a potentially robust product cycle over the coming quarters along with a massive capital return strategy as another tailwind.”
* * *
Apple has 27 buys, 18 holds and no sell ratings. The average analyst price target of $201 implies 5 percent upside over next 12 months.
* * *
What happened last quarter:
- Mar-18: Mar-qtr revenue/EPS were above expectations driven by better than expected iPhone revenues (units slightly lower vs. Street, but ASP increase of +11% y/y), services performance (+30.5%) and others segment. Gross-margins of 38.3% were inline with guide. iPhone unit sales (52.2M) were somewhat below expectations of 53M. Overall revenues/ EPS came in at $61.1B/$2.73 vs. Street at $61.2B/$2.69. From a geographic basis, Greater China reported 21.4% y/y revenue growth, The Americas region increased 17.4% y/y, Europe grew 8.7% y/y, Asia Pacific was up 4.3% and Japan reported 21.9% y/y growth in revenue.
- Guidance: AAPL guided Jun-qtr to $51.5-53.5B revenue, 38.0%-38.5% gross margins (down ~20bps y/y at mid-point), $7.7-7.8B in opex, $400M in interest income and tax rate of 14.5%, implying EPS of $2.17 (Street at $51.7B/$2.12).
Putting AAPL's results in context:
Finally, this is how the stock responded to earnings in the prior 10 quarters:
so fook all of that... let's go with HAPPY $AAPL DAY!!!! (ugh!!) >> pic.twitter.com/P53mZnKbr0— Yogi Chan (@Yogi_Chan) July 31, 2018
Comments
Can I preorder an iPhone 22 or not?
<--- AAPL in tatters - down 20% after earnings.
<--- AAPL in blast off mode thanks to manipulated earnings.
Gentlemen, place your bets!
In reply to Can I preorder an iPhone 22… by south40_dreams
Every product has a saturation level, other than necessity items, but it has fast become one! I don't think they are there yet.
I still have my iThumb 6S and it has been reliable, never gives me any trouble. I just wish they would make them more hand friendly, a bit more ergonomic.
In reply to <--- APPL in tatters - down… by NugginFuts
But it comes in Red now dontya know...
In reply to Every product has a… by Free This
Apple will stay high, because QE and it being the "richest" company, and all...basically, investor laziness.
But in the long run, Apple will succumb to the East since they have lackluster products. All of them lackluster now, too expensive, and they are playing in a market of millions, while the East is a market of billions.
Once upon a time, it was considered "cutting edge" to machine aluminum into a block and slap a screen, some chips, and a battery in it. Nowadays, not so much.
In reply to But it comes in Red now… by gatorengineer
Tim Cook will unveil the new "Anus Recognition Software".
Unlock your phone without using your hands.
In reply to a by inhibi
REOFLMAO - sphincter recog!!! Tickle yo fancy!!!
In reply to Tim Cook will unveil the new… by Ghost of Porky
The Fate Of "Tech" Is In Apple's Hands: Here's Why This Headline Is A Lie
Maybe when Steve Jobs was alive.
In reply to sphincter recog!!! Tickle yo… by Free This
total debt at the end of2017 sept was $241,272,000
let's see what it is in 2018...
sounds like the fate of AAPL lies at the foot of the Federal Reserve and Interest Rates.
In reply to Tim Cook will unveil the new… by Ghost of Porky
Do they sell most of their new products in the East? I think they just make most of their products in the East.
To beef up their sales here, maybe, APPL needs to make a more secure iPhone, like Cook was promoting when the Feds wanted to unlock the phones of the terrorists who committed the San Bernadino massacre.
Or maybe, APPL needs to—shock—make an iPhone right here in the USA, tying itself to the MAGA market, which is provably bigly or, otherwise, Trump would not have been elected.
Okay, so it looks like colored iPhones did not work to boost sales to the moon for you traders, albeit that red is brighter than Rudolph’s nose, and you need a range of bold and subtle hues to rope in the entire aesthetically motivated market.
APPL is still doing better than the other tech companies, so never underestimate the power of color & design.
PC sales themes are limiting in APPL’s Western market, but that crusty Weatern market in the [mere millions] might be on the back burner. Multiply $700 by 324 million and see what you get.
In reply to a by inhibi
More hand friendly? I am sure they researched the ergonomics. Maybe your hand is just permanently deformed from too much masturbation- so the only thing you can comfortably wield is your dick or a small banana.
In reply to Every product has a… by Free This
O.K., it's official. You win the ZH newcomer douche of the year award. Only 7 months in. I feel compelled to try and mock your wishy-washy, I can relate to everything and everyone type of post. Here goes:
"I owned a Schwinn bicycle once...it seems like just yesterday. It was heavy, for my preference, and I looped a lot after I put on the sissy bar. Anyway, the pavement is no stranger to me. I wanted a Huffy but my parents insisted I get something more crash-worthy, seeing how I'm a total doorknob. I got my Buco helmet, I actually wanted Bell, and believe you me, it protected the goods." But I digress...(to be continued, all day, every day.
Jiminy Christmas
In reply to Every product has a… by Free This
Be very careful People- you are dealing with a force too large to even comprehend. 'Free This' has done everything you ever wanted to do....just better. He can build cathedrals, raise orphaned children, kill 'ragheads' with just a frown of his manly brow. He is literally God (in his own mind)....so please be cautious in dealing with such a force of nature....Das Ubermensche!
In reply to O.K., it's official. You win… by YouThePeople
I was here in 2009, probably before you ever heard of the site, if not, so be it. I have a lot of life experience and share my stories and insights, and this is the best blog site on the PLANET.
I can't help you man, just skip over my stuff then, I am sure others do. I take the time to read 'em and maybe respond.
Lookit, I am working while I am on here, I am lucky to be able to do so. I am sorry you can't handle it. Wishy-washy? LOL, shit man, people hate me here for my conservative bent!!!!
It's all good.
In reply to O.K., it's official. You win… by YouThePeople
Many people here are conservatives, myself included.
We hate you because you are an embarrassment to conservatism- a foul mouthed, hubristic cretin who believes that his every utterance is of interest to the world. In reality, all you offer is chummy homespun bull-shit, sugared with endless anecdotes about how amazing you think you are.
If you want to further the cause of conservatism, please just shut the fuck up- otherwise we all begin to assume that you are really just a left-wing troll trying to smear our decent values.
In reply to I was here in 2009, probably… by Free This
Hell, I just gave up on Apple because they crapped on gaming, deep six on OpenGL. Even their $7,000 pro computer is not the best gaming platform. So I bought a Windows 10 rig with a decent card and an i5 for under $400.00. And after that pisses me off, I'll just load Linux Cinnamon on it, and live out life in total control.
In reply to Every product has a… by Free This
I always wanted to use Linux, like the programmers. It seems kind of hard to install and navigate.
In reply to Hell, I just gave up on… by silverer
It's not that bad. It continues to improve and become more user friendly. And the source code is not proprietary, probably it's best feature. My advice to you is watch a few videos, keep up with it on the periphery. As you learn more about it, you'll feel more comfortable. It seems every couple of months, its easier to understand and install as developers are constantly improving it. Easy especially on a PC (it can be installed on a Mac, but more complicated. Once it's on, it's fine). Like anything, there's a learning curve, but it's not all that different. Everything I read where people have it installed, after they get used to it, they swear by it. The other thing is Linux is very, very fast. I had to laugh a bit when I found out Microsoft was running its website on Linux, last I checked.
In reply to I always wanted to use Linux… by Endgame Napoleon
It used to be all command line, but once you learned the syntax, very powerful. But it has GUI now, thanks to Linux...GNU project is the bomb!
In reply to I always wanted to use Linux… by Endgame Napoleon
Find a main-stream distribution that you like, and then stick to it. The number of distributions out there is daunting to some new-comers.
I personally use Kubuntu 16.04. It's a LTS release - meaning it will be supported longer than the standard desktop releases. If you don't screw around with it too much - installing unnecessary updates, and constantly installing/removing all kinds of software it can be very reliable, and pleasant to use.
There are open-source options for every task on Linux, and good, solid options for most.
I am trying to remove the last vestiges of Windows from the servers at work. The one remaining hold-out is out anti-virus software. It runs on a Windows VM.
In reply to I always wanted to use Linux… by Endgame Napoleon
I have a unix background, telling you my age now, no better O/S out there, Linux and variants included!
In reply to Hell, I just gave up on… by silverer
companies seem to bring more of the NSA / CIA Money in underservices, I look for an outside Services number and NFW did they sell 41million 1000 dollar phones...
In reply to <--- APPL in tatters - down… by NugginFuts
http://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-iran-nuclear/iran-rejects-trump-offer-…
The first miscalculation coming to light.
More to follow
Then they are bigger fools than I thought, IF, this is truly the case. Remember, Reuters is a "propaganda" outlet, all of them are!
In reply to http://uk.reuters.com… by hola dos cola
You don't understand. And fuck Reuters
In reply to Then they are bigger fools… by Free This
LOL, I understand, fuck the mullahs and their pre-conditions. Come to the clean table and talk or fuck off, I say.
In reply to You don't understand. And… by hola dos cola
Rouhani looks a bit like my cat. He's a persian, too
In reply to http://uk.reuters.com… by hola dos cola
double post
ps do not SPR, OPEC is not your friend.
What is Apple doing with it's users' data?
selling it to anyone who has a shekel....
In reply to What is Apple doing with it… by abgary1
Who doesn't anymore? It's the game in town.
In reply to selling it to anyone who has… by gatorengineer
If and when the Libs ever figure out that there heroes own them that will be an Epic show. They almost got there witht he failed ballot initiative but big tech bought enough legislators to prevent it.
In reply to Who doesn't anymore? It's… by Free This
Libbies have their heads up their asses, they will never figure it out, even if it hits them in the face!
In reply to If and when the Libs ever… by gatorengineer
What are any of them doing with it? They are storing it in big data centers, archiving it for lucrative advertisers, the Library of Congress or for aliens from outer space who will discover it, regarding us as a primitive civilization.
Cat Pic Data Center — 25 miles NW on Highway 29
In reply to What is Apple doing with it… by abgary1
S&P all time highs by Friday.. NFP will be massive.. Trump will make libtards heads explode. #KAG2020
seek help for your TDS.......
In reply to S&P all time highs by Friday… by HUGE_Gamma
SAD how the fate of a nation relies on a few companies. So just lie like everyone else, it is a matter of national security.
the top 10 in revenues in Millions.... Only one company that "makes" anything.... and they are number 10.
THE TOP 10
THE TOP 10REVENUES ($M)
In reply to SAD how the fate of a nation… by hotrod
The Top 10 1980
RankCompanyRevenues
($ millions)Profits
($ millions)
1Exxon Mobil79,106.54,295.2
2General Motors66,311.22,892.7
3Mobil44,720.92,007.2
4Ford Motor43,513.71,169.3
5Texaco38,350.41,759.1
6ChevronTexaco29,947.61,784.7
7Gulf Oil23,910.01,322.0
8Intl. Business Machines22,862.83,011.3
9General Electric22,460.61,408.8
10Amoco18,610.31,506.6
No services, healthcare, or retail......
In reply to the top 10 in revenues in… by gatorengineer
+1 Gator.
Excellent.
In reply to The Top 10 1980… by gatorengineer
Watching this one burn is going to be real good, Could not happen to a more worthy company. The gravity of this blaze is going to suck in a bunch of real nasty players and actors.... and it's about time.
This should kick CrApple in the balls big time...LOL
http://thehill.com/regulation/labor/399690-doj-labor-dept-to-target-emp…
I never bought CrApple and never will.
In reply to Watching this one burn is… by Masher1
If Apple had to compete using only the workforce of America to build their profits and was forced to act in the best interests of their workers they would be as dead as the real Apple computer company is now.
Using cheap labour to exploit American markets is going to crash into a brick wall once the looting becomes too much for the participants to endure, and that splat on the wall is going to put the Apple.inc into the same trash bin as Pan Am or Enron...On that day the pain of allowing this shit to continue as long as it has will become manifest to those that are run down by the falling debris.
Nobody plans a car wreck. But plenty get killed in wrecks every single day... Going to excess is like that, even for a big fancy pile of shit like Apple.
In reply to This should kick CrApple… by Duc888
I'm still using my iphone5. Updated the software a couple of times and replaced the battery and it works fine. Why do I need a $1000 phone to chat, send texts and open email. Some idiots have more money than brains. They have to have the most latest of everything. Makes them feel cool and important.
But that phone doesnt have all of the modern spyware built-in better upgrade.
In reply to I'm still using my iphone5… by Bobzilla. Do n…
Essentially (1) product line, at the sole discretion of consumer discretionary spending habits, which in turn, is at the discretion of never-ending cheap money, makes AAPL the first $Trillion dollar company. Thin air comes to mind.
Two Products really not sure which is larger selling your data or selling the phone that collected your data.....
In reply to Essentially (1) product line… by Consuelo
Can't wait until this damn things hits a $1 Trillion dollar market cap. They'll be celebrating about it nonstop on CNBC with flashy fonts and effects during their segments. Of course they'll be pumping it more, but it will be a funny psychological top if the markets start crashing soon after.
Apple recently unveiled the new 15-inch MacBook Pro, which comes with a choice of a six-core Intel Core i7 or i9 CPU.
A problem was quickly discovered by customers after the product launch: thermal throttling.
It seems that due to cooling issues, the CPU couldn't even reach its base clock speed.
Apple responded to these reports by issuing a software patch. However, it's hard to believe that the company wasn't aware of the problem prior to the product launch.
The more likely explanation is that Apple was rushing the MacBook Pro to market in anticipation of problematic quarterly earnings.
That's just my hypothesis, though...
And apple blew out all earnings expectations. Sorry ZH, no düminglüm. Maybe you'll catch that roadrunner next reporting season?