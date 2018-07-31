Florida Launches Gun Confiscation Program, 467 Forced To Surrender Guns

More than 467 people in Florida have been ordered by the government to surrender their firearms since March under a new law passed after the deadly Parkland shooting in February, according to a local ABC broadcaster.
The Risk Protection Order, is a “Red Flag” law that Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) signed several weeks after former student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in March, allows the local government to disarm the civilian population if a judge determines they are a threat to themselves or others.
Under the new law, state officials have the ability to file risk-protection petitions against irresponsible gun owners in court, which could result in local law enforcement stripping that individual of the second amendment.
Recently, Sgt. Jason Schmittendorf, who is employed by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office, told ABC News that Tampa Bay officers have “taken in about 200 firearms and around 30,000 rounds of ammunition.”
“You’ve got an AK-47 style here and an AR-15 style there. We’ve got some rifles and a cache of handguns,” said Schmittendorf, who showed the ABC News team some of the weapons confiscated under the new law.
Sgt. Jason Schmittendorf of Pinellas Counties Risk Protection Order Unit speaks with ABC reporter Katie LaGrone (Source/ ABC)
Here are some of the weapons confiscated by officers (Source/ ABC)
The Sheriff’s office has assembled a five-person team devoted to working only risk protection cases. Since March, the group has filed 64 risk protection petitions in court, the second highest number of cases in the state. Broward County leads with 88 risk protection petitions (as of early-July).
“It’s a constitutional right to bear arms and when you are asking the court to deprive somebody of that right we need to make sure we are making good decisions, right decisions and the circumstances warrant it,” explained Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri when asked by ABC News why he decided to form an entire unit dedicated to upholding the new law.
To get more clarity on Sheriff Gualtieri’s thought process, he also happens to be the chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, a task force designed to prevent future school shootings.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri (Source/ ABC)
Since March, ABC has learned that the new law has had over 467 risk protection cases filed across the state (as of July 24th), according to the FL Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (DOACS). DOACS is in charge of gun permitting in Florida and is informed when a petition is filed. An agency spokesperson told ABC that “over a quarter of risk protection cases filed so far involve concealed license firearm holders whose license temporarily is suspended once the order is granted.”
However, attorney Kendra Parris — who believes the new law could be disastrous — disagrees with the idea that state officials are making the right decisions. “I think we’re doing this because it makes us feel safer,” said Parris, in an interview with ABC. “What’s wrong with that,” asked reporter Katie LaGrone. “It violates the constitution,” responded Parris.
Kendra Parris, Attorney, seen in an interview with reporter Katie LaGrone (Source/ ABC)
After four-and-a-half months of the new law, Parris believes Florida’s version of the “Red Flag” law has revealed some important grey areas that need to be addressed: including state officials targeting citizens with risk-protection petitions who do not have histories of violence or mental illness.
“These are individuals who are often exercising their first amendment rights online, who are protecting constitutionally protected speech online,” she said. “Maybe it was odious, maybe people didn’t like it but they were hit with the risk protection order because of it,” she said.
Parris told ABC News that she represented University of Central Florida student, Chris Velasquez, who made national headlines in March when Orlando police filed a risk protection petition after he spoke highly of mass shooters on social media.
In another case, Parris describes, a minor, who said she wanted to kill people on social media.
Parris mentioned that in both cases, the individuals did not own guns and both won their court cases.
“The people whom I’ve represented fought back because they care about their future not because they cared about owning firearms,” she told ABC.
Parris suggested that the law needs to be redefined to only target citizens with proof of gun ownership or who have histories of attempting to purchase one. In addition, she said the law needs to have a better understanding of who is an “imminent” threat and who is a “threat.”
“As it’s written now the harm can be in 6 months or maybe in a year this person will go crazy, we don’t know but out of an abundance of caution we need to get this risk protection in place,” she said.
According to ABC News, Pinellas County has the majority of risk protection cases in the state and most involve people with mental illness.
With “Red Flag” Laws popping up across the country, it seems as the government’s plan to strip civilians of their firearms is already in motion.
COME GET 'EM!!!
The games begin.
467 you say. Just guessin' here, but that's way less than a bunch...
Lots of tough talk so far but when are people finally going to stand up to the communist infiltrator?
In reply to . by MasterPo
“It’s a constitutional right to bear arms and when you are asking the court to deprive somebody of that right we need to make sure we are making good decisions, right decisions and the circumstances warrant it,”
First, we check to see if the target of our harassment has the resources to fight us in court. Then we check to see if the target is white. Then we check to see if the target identifies as conservative or republican. If a poor, white conservative, we terrorize the target with an early morning raid. SWAT team and all that.
One of these days we’re going to get lucky. One of these days a target is going to fight back, maybe shoot back. Then we get to kill the son of a bitch and all this work we’ve been doing will become justified in the minds of the public.
... explained Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri
Next thing you know they'll be banning straws. Oh wait...
Molon Labe
Is there a risk protection order against David Hogg / Adam Lanza?
https://fellowshipofminds.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/hogg-and-lanza.jp…
http://thecount.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/David-Hogg-Adam-Lanza.jpg
Hmmm...the government is increasing military budget and trying to take weapons away from its own citizens at the same time. This is looking rather ominous.
.
A lot more than the pathetic inhabitant of the White Hut Apparently.........
NO FUCKING DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE BROWN CLOWN AND THE ORANGE ONE......
Politicians prefer unarmed peasants
why I am downloading 3-d gun file
come get my guns - oops forgot one I made today
Make sure you also get all of the Army Improvised Munitions manuals:
https://www.thepiratebay.org/torrent/5830259/Improvised_Munitions_Handb…
and this classic
https://www.thepiratebay.org/torrent/15887803/William_Powell_-_The_Anar…
BTW you dont have to buy them:
https://www.thepiratebay.org/torrent/8061276/3D_gun_print_DEFCAD_MEGA_P…
https://www.thepiratebay.org/torrent/23716110/AR-15_80_percent_lower_-_…
https://www.thepiratebay.org/torrent/23716262/Machine_Gun_-_Drop_In_Aut…
https://www.thepiratebay.org/torrent/23715730/AR-10_3D_gun_file_Defense…
Get em before they are gone folks. Whether you need them today, you will want to have them for tomorrow....
There was no Adam Lanza.
Speaking of Adam, hello fellow pre-Adamite!
HOW do the authorities know who has firearms? It is prohibited in the state to maintain any list of firearms.
"No state governmental agency or local government, special district, or other political subdivision or official, agent, or employee of such state or other governmental entity or any other person, public or private, shall knowingly and willfully keep or cause to be kept any list, record, or registry of privately owned firearms or any list, record, or registry of the owners of those firearms."
Edit: Link:
http://www.leg.state.fl.us/statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&…
Because the authorities are outright criminals who spread fake news about fake school shootings.
They are unamerican and will do anything to ruin the 2nd Ammendment.
Income tax at the Begining was Only a couple %'s Only on rich people.
It's never the first incarnation of the law, it's the 3rd or 4th iteration.
There will be a New list made with different criteria.
You can see where this goes.
FBI maintains a list, only since the background checking mechanism was created.
Can't do that in Delaware neither but they got caught and stopped doing it./
This will have to go to the supremes.
"One of these days we’re going to get lucky. One of these days a target is going to fight back, maybe shoot back. Then we get to kill the son of a bitch and all this work we’ve been doing will become justified in the minds of the public."
... explained Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri
No link. I did a search and didn't find it. I guess you're just a fake news spreading asshat.
That's right. It's not Florida, and it's not America. In fact, it never was America. America in the words of the late Eustace Mullins, Ezra Pound's protege, is nothing but a debacle of Zionist intrigue.
You'll have to remove the hat ZOG HOG not just in America, but in the world. Of course, these same Black Magic Bullies of the World, the Satanic Judaic, created Communism as well as Zionism—which are no creations at all—just bully asshole moves by losers. Black Magic always loses and is for losers. Time to burn it all down, permanently.
How many of these confiscations get denied I wonder? Probably not many as judges are not very constitutional minded any longer.
When the right guy in the wrong circumstances decides to take a stand. When this happpens, 2A people from around the country must stand on the side of those who stand up.
It’s the mechanism that is in question. When Gates introduced SWAT teams, there were a few dozen raids per year. Now, we have SWAT team competitions and thousands of raids each year.
You think its easy to land a flash bang in a baby's crib? You try it.
HIPAA has now been circumvented, and the precedent has been set.
If you have ever been prescribed anti-depressants, stand by for confiscation.
"If you have ever been prescribed anti-depressants, stand by for confiscation."
OK by me. If you took anti-depressants, odds are that you are mentally ill. Realistically banning the mentally ill from firearms is an appropriate action & would avoid most of the mass shootings that are a threat to more gun laws on the rest of us.
