How BRICS-Plus Clashes With The US Economic War On Iran

Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Asia Times,
Rhetorical war has far-reaching consequences, including a potential economic slump via the disruption of global oil supplies...
The key take away from the BRICS summit in Johannesburg is that Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – important Global South players – strongly condemn unilateralism and protectionism.
The Johannesburg Declaration is unmistakable:
“We recognize that the multilateral trading system is facing unprecedented challenges. We underscore the importance of an open world economy.”
Closer examination of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech unlocks some poignant details.
Xi, crucially, emphasizes delving further into “our strategic partnership.” That implies increased BRICS and Beyond BRICS multilateral trade, investment and economic and financial connectivity.
And that also implies reaching to the next level;
“It is important that we continue to pursue innovation-driven development and build the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution (PartNIR) to strengthen coordination on macroeconomic policies, find more complementarities in our development strategies, and reinforce the competitiveness of the BRICS countries, emerging market economies and developing countries.”
If PartNIR sounds like the basis for an overall Global South platform, that’s because it is.
In a not too veiled allusion to the Trump administration’s unilateral pullout from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), Xi called all parties to “abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations and to settle disputes through dialogue and differences through consultation,” adding that the BRICS are inevitably working for “a new type of international relations.”
Relations such as these certainly do not include a superpower unilaterally imposing an energy export blockade – an act of economic war – on an emerging market and key actor of the Global South.
Xi is keen to extol a “network of closer partnerships.” That’s where the concept of BRICS Plus fits in. China coined BRICS Plus last year at the Xiamen summit, it refers to closer integration between the five BRICS members and other emerging markets/developing nations.
Argentina, Turkey and Jamaica are guests of honor in Johannesburg. Xi sees BRICS Plus interacting with the UN, the G20 “and other frameworks” to amplify the margin of maneuver not only of emerging markets but the whole Global South. So how does Iran fit into this framework?
An absurd game of chicken
Immediately after President Trump’s Tweet of Mass Destruction the rhetorical war between Washington and Tehran has skyrocketed to extremely dangerous levels.
To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018
Major General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force – and a true rock star in Iran – issued a blistering response to Trump: “You may begin the war, but it is us who will end it.”
The IRGC yields massive economic power in Iran and is in total symbiosis with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. It’s no secret the IRGC never trusted President Rouhani’s strategy of relying on the JCPOA as the path to improve Iran’s economy. After the unilateral Trump administration pullout, the IRGC feels totally vindicated.
The mere threat of a US attack on Iran has engineered a rise in oil prices. US reliance on Middle East Oil is going down while fracking – boosted by higher prices – is ramping up. The threat of war increases with Tehran now overtly referring to its power to cripple global energy supplies literally overnight.
In parallel the Houthis, by forcing the Yemen-bombing House of Saud to stop oil shipments via the Bab al-Mandeb port, are configuring the Strait of Hormuz and scores of easily targeted pipelines as even more crucial to the flow of energy that makes the West tick.
If there ever was a US attack on Iran, Persian Gulf analysts stress only Russia, Nigeria and Venezuela might be able to provide enough oil and gas to make up for lost supplies to the West. That’s not exactly what the Trump administration is looking for.
Iranian “nuclear weapons” was always a bogus issue. Tehran did not have them – and was not pursuing them. Yet now the highly volatile rhetorical war introduces the hair-raising possibility of Tehran perceiving there is a clear danger of a US nuclear attack or an attack whose purpose is to destroy the nation’s infrastructure. If cornered, there’s no question the IRGC would buy nuclear weapons on the black market and use them to defend the nation.
This is the “secret” hidden in Soleimani’s message. Besides, Russia could easily – and secretly – supply Iran with state-of-the-art defensive missiles and the most advanced offensive missiles.
This absurd game of chicken is absolutely unnecessary for Washington from an oil strategy point of view – apart from the intent to break a key node of Eurasia integration. Assuming the Trump administration is playing chess, it’s imperative to think 20 moves ahead if “winning” is on the cards.
If a US oil blockade on Iran is coming, Iran could answer with its own Strait of Hormuz blockade, producing economic turmoil for the West. If this leads to a massive depression, it’s unlikely the industrial-military-security complex will blame itself.
There’s no question that Russia and China – the two key BRICS players – will have Iran’s back. First there’s Russia’s participation in Iran’s nuclear and aerospace industries and then the Russia-Iran collaboration in the Astana process to solve the Syria tragedy. With China, Iran as one of the country’s top energy suppliers and plays a crucial role in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Russia and China have an outsize presence in the Iranian market and similar ambitions to bypass the US dollar and third-party US sanctions.
Beam me up, Global South
The true importance of the BRICS Johannesburg summit is how it is solidifying a Global South plan of action that would have Iran as one of its key nodes. Iran, although not named in an excellent analysis by Yaroslav Lissovolik at the Valdai Club, is the quintessential BRICS Plus nation.
Once again, BRICS Plus is all about constituting a “unified platform of regional integration arrangements,” going way beyond regional deals to reach other developing nations in a transcontinental scope.
This means a platform integrating the African Union (AU), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as well as the South Asian Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).
Iran is a future member of the SCO and has already struck a deal with the EAEU. It’s also an important node of the BRI and is a key member, along BRICS members India and Russia, of the International North-South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), essential for deeper Eurasia connectivity.
Lissovolik uses BEAMS as the acronym to designate “the aggregation of regional integration groups, with BRICS Plus being a broader concept that incorporates other forms of BRICS’ interaction with developing economies.”
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has defined BRICS Plus and BEAMS as the “most extensive platform for South-South cooperation with a global impact.” The Global South now does have an integration road map. If it ever happened, an attack on Iran would be not only an attack on BRICS Plus and BEAMS but on the whole Global South.
Comments
All Trump wants is more US companies to be in on the Iranian oil and gas sector.
The reason the previous deal was 'terrible' is only ONE US firm--Schlumberger--was on the Iranian list of foreign firms allowed to enter and invest.
In reply to All Trump wants is more US… by Jim in MN
trump wants to sell oil to the world yet the us imports 11 million barrel each day, so he is looking for countries to loot like Venezuela, Iran, Iraq, etc.
In reply to The reason the previous deal… by Jim in MN
The shale industry is collapsing; The most recent drop is half a million barrels per month per day. And the debt sustaining this is enormous. The industry the Donald wants to rebuild needs energy. Orlov has a great article about this.
Regarding BRICS:
-Turkey officially asked for membership
-Iran may already be in
-Pakistan, who has a new president, Imran Khan, anti US and pro China/Russia is in SCO, together with India
I bet that after the Afghanistan is freed from the Americans, as recent developments indicate:
-US negotiating with the Talibans, who already control > 50 %, -the loss of Pakistan , through which the US supply lines for Afghanistan go
-and a recent meeting of the heads of the intelligence agencies from Pakistan, Iran, China and Russia took place to discuss the situation in Afghanistan
As for the ME oil , US is asked nicely to leave .
Syria : the war was lost
Iraq will boot US out
Libya is almost freed from the NATO/US proxies and gen. Haftar met multiple times with Russian generals
-Yemen: Hezbollah and Iran will definitely help to get rid of the KSA/UAE( and US,UK,Israel) terrorists
-Qatar is practically aligned with Iran/Turkey/China
That leaves only KSA .
And Chinese officials just visited KSA with offers for OBOR.
Venezuela is on the other side.
So, what oil is the Donald going to use to rebuild the US industry?
In reply to trump wants to sell oil to… by Davidduke2000
Genie Oil and Gas must have put in call to his boss in Tel Aviv, oh wait, I mean Jerusalem.
In reply to The reason the previous deal… by Jim in MN
Trump wants what Israel wants. The destruction of the ME so the zionists can expand their territories.
In reply to All Trump wants is more US… by Jim in MN
Yes. And US control of the Afro-Eurasian World Island by controlling choke points of global energy transport across the Mediterranean ... US Predator Class has not retreated from Uni-Polar HyperPower Dreams.
In reply to Trump wants what Israel… by Mustahattu
Turkey wanted to join; thus, BRICST is to come!
So the BRICS Summit was just another cabal of globalists? Whocouldathunkit?
Didn't see a post from you on the Florida gun confiscation... Your in Florida,,, right?
In reply to So the BRICS Summit was just… by nmewn
Multipolar world does not equal Globalism.
Protecting the US petro-f*cking-dollar and the monopolies of the big US corporations, as the Donald does, represents protecting the GLOBALISTS interests.
In reply to Didn't see a post from you… by rejected
The US Military doing Israel's and [Saud's] dirty work in the ME [still to this day] sounds like globalism to me.
In reply to So the BRICS Summit was just… by nmewn
It must the lack of control over these globalists that has the JUSA pissed. ;)
You should accept the fact that you are losing the game muchly bigly yuuuggggeeeeely due to your stupidity. :D
In reply to So the BRICS Summit was just… by nmewn
It's funny how everyone dances around the empire elephant in the room. Everybody else has tarriffs and still is ok with trading, but there is no "enough" for any empire. Its all the marbles or they aren't satisfied.
We have a trade deficit with Israel. Is that a taboo subject?
In reply to It's funny how everyone… by dirty fingernails
Depends on who you ask. You're damned right it is with Captain Hairpiece.
In reply to We have a trade deficit with… by DingleBarryObummer
I also like when husky older dutch women put on combat boots and stomp on my beanbag. Taboo as well? I'm not good at gauging these things.
In reply to Depends on who you ask. You… by dirty fingernails
I feel like I should probably judge you for that, but I'm not gonna. Lol what a mental image
In reply to I also like when husky older… by DingleBarryObummer
South Africa is so screwed up they can't keep their power grid up.
They have contracted China to apparently fix it.
I think the world has agreed that it's okay to kill Whitey as if it were the other way around do you think they would still be in the little BRICS gang.
It's very sad for Caucasians in S.Africa.
It's good to see some have moved to other part of the world such as Russia...
In reply to South Africa is so screwed… by rejected
Holdovers from colonial occupiers shouldn't be surprised about being disliked on another continent. I don't blame the farmers, they are victims of the backlash of the Brittish Empire.
In reply to It's very sad for Caucasians… by JibjeResearch
...lol...I love this shite; take a look at the who's who of attendees and then sit back and revel in the sheer lack of quality in it all...so the big question, who's going to pay for all this??...tick tock...we await ;))
Could you please point out the "quality" countries?
In reply to ...lol...I love this shite;… by McDuff71
America is in no position to win any trade wars, and certainly not in any position to win a hot war with Iran, without getting China and Russia involved. 85% of the oil that goes through the Hormuz Straits goes to Asia, and less than 7% of that oil goes to America. You can bet, China and Russia will be there in force to back Iran. And setting up a blockade will only cause the Europeans and Japan to stop trading altogether with the U.S.,. But, there are people stupid enough in Washington, who would do it anyway, despite the consequences to their own country.
The trade war was won by Trump in the bond market 4 weeks ago. All that's left is the removal of pie covering EU and Chinese faces.
In reply to America is in no position to… by Chief Joesph
The Chinese, Russians, etc are not trying to fight the US in a traditional economic method. That would fail because the US and Fed print to paper over everything both good and/or bad. Shit, they print if the stock market falls 100pts! It will be an asymmetric response that can't be printed over.
In reply to The trade war was won by… by SnottyBubbles
Well, whoever supplants the U.S I'll work for them and stand for the new flag. It doesn''t matter to me if it's one tyrant or another.
don't be so sure new boss will be any better than old boss.
Entropy is beautiful, embrace it :)
In reply to Well, whoever supplants the… by MusicIsYou
Not being free is not being free, the semantics of how exactly doesn't really matter. People even tell themselves that they are more free if they are mega rich. But of course the mega rich are not free, they have an itch to be mega rich don't they? So therefore they are captive to their burning desire to be rich. Only someone who hasn't traveled around the ring of life much idolizes the rich as if the rich are somehow more free. Actually the rich are very very poor which is why they have to fill the void with numbers and stuff. The rich are very poor, and yet they don't know it, thus it is easier for a camel to pass through a needle eye than for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.
In reply to don't be so sure new boss… by DingleBarryObummer
The BRICS are a cabal of zombie economies. You'd need to be a simpleton to see anything macroeconomically significant.
Exceptional Power enfeebles mental capacity.
thankyou TD/ZH
:)
and, thank you Sir Pepe Escobar!