"Humiliation" - Iran's Lawmakers React To Trump's 'No Preconditions' Offer Of Direct Talks

Tue, 07/31/2018 - 22:05

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his advisors are likely scrambling over what strategy to agree on, if any, in response to President Trump's unexpected and unprecedented Monday offer of "no preconditions" talks with Rouhani.

An official response to Trump's surprise words  “I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don’t know if they’re ready yet”  issued at a White House press conference was not immediately forthcoming afterward or throughout the day Tuesday

However, while Tehran's top leadership has kept mum on what it might be thinking, lawmakers in Iran's parliament didn't hold back Tuesday, with the deputy speaker of parliament declaring "it would be a humiliation" for Iran's leaders to sit down with Trump.

According to the AFP-associated Iranian affairs journal Bourse & Bazaar:

Skepticism was rife in Iran on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump offered talks, with one lawmaker saying negotiations would be a "humiliation."

The country's top leaders did not give an immediate response to Trump's statement a day earlier that he would meet them "any time" without preconditions.

But several public figures said it was impossible to imagine negotiations with Washington after it tore up the 2015 nuclear deal in May

Iran's semi-official Fars News which typically reflects a more Islamic conservative angle, quoted Ali Motahari, the deputy speaker of parliament, as follows on Tuesday: "With the contemptuous statements (Trump) addressed to Iran, the idea of negotiating is inconceivable. It would be a humiliation." 

The same report cited Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, who slammed Trump's statement, saying "America is not trustworthy," and questioning, "After it arrogantly and unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement, how can it be trusted?"

One Iranian government advisor and University of Tehran professor, Mohammad Marandi, who helped negotiate the 2015 nuclear deal, said, "We cannot negotiate with someone who violates international commitments, threatens to destroy countries, and constantly changes his position," according to Bourse & Bazaar.

A new round of US sanctions are set to hit Iran starting August 6. Both current sanctions and news of the impending regimen have already contributed to an economy in severe downward spiral.

Iran's rial hit a historic low this week after over the weekend the it took a stunning 12.5% dive, falling from 98,000 IRR/USD on Saturday to 116,000 IRR/USD by the close of Sunday. As Forbes noted this kind of classic death spiral hasn't happened since September 2012. And By Monday the currency hit 119,000 against the dollar on the black market, a new low.

Thus far the only official statement from a top Iranian authority on the possibility of talks was actually issued before Trump's surprise remark of a "no preconditions" meeting. Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Monday morning, "there is no possibility for talks" — though there's no way Tehran could have known of the US president's words ahead of time. "Washington reveals its untrustworthy nature day by day," Ghasemi had stated, according to the Mehr news agency

“Mr. Trump thinks that every morning the world wakes up with him. One should not take him seriously,” Ghasemi added ahead of Trump's statement.

Though things are clearly not looking positive on the prospect of any kind of renewed direct face to face talks between the White House and Tehran, some Iranian officials have expressed openness. For example the head of parliament's foreign affairs commision, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, told the semi-official ISNA news agency, "Negotiations with the United States must not be a taboo." And he explained further, "Trump understands that he does not have the capacity to wage war with Iran, but due to historic mistrust, diplomatic ties have been destroyed."

The White House for its part appears to have played a dangerous game that has involved creating an intense, high pressure environment of stringent sanctions and threat of military force, while simultaneously throwing out the proverbial "carrot" at the very moment things reach breaking point, which seems to be what Trump did Monday. 

MonsterSchmuck Tue, 07/31/2018 - 22:06

Fuck them and their illegal arrangement with Obama and his handlers!

Congress did not participate nor did they ratify that piece of secret globalist horseshit. The people of the USA did not want, did not ask for it, did not approve of it. Trump rightly cancelled it. 

Renegotiation is all they have. Trump needs to just squeeze them and their weak hold on a Persian population that is dying to shake off their Arab overlords to join the rest of the modern world. 

Persians Rise Up!!!

Killtruck MonsterSchmuck Tue, 07/31/2018 - 22:09

With the contemptuous statements (Trump) addressed to Iran, the idea of negotiating is inconceivable. It would be a humiliation.

 

You know what's more humiliating? Starving, and having to eat your own shit in a few years - like Venezuela!

 

Things are gonna get Rial.

JSBach1 ZENDOG Tue, 07/31/2018 - 23:23

So you want to burn Iran to the ground...
The Supremacist Jew's psychotic nature is reaveled.

"The collective punishment of economic warfare is immoral, economic terrorism and a weapon of mass destruction. Secondary sanctions that impose sanctions on non-US and non-Iranian financial institutions that transact business with Iran amounts to blackmail, especially since it is the US that violated the Iran Nuclear Deal, and not Iran.

Weaponizing human rights is a most cynical tool of US imperialism, especially since the US has a very poor record on human rights at home."

https://off-guardian.org/2018/07/25/iran-us-regime-change-project-is-im…

I Am Jack's Ma… MonsterSchmuck Tue, 07/31/2018 - 22:24

Iraq has wmds!

Assad gases beautiful babies!

Iran is months away from having a nuke and has been months away for 25 years!

🤨

As with the bullshit Zionist version of Syria

http://www.jewworldorder.org/controlling-the-narrative-on-syria/

 

Orange Jesus repeats the lies his Likudnik masters tell him.  Even though they built nukes, and stole from this country to do it.

 

 

Sad. 😢

BarkingCat Ajax-1 Tue, 07/31/2018 - 22:53

That was Iran's money that decades ago the US froze illegally.

Obama did do an agreement that had no legal backing so Trump did have the right to withdraw but probably shouldn't have. From all the reports, Iran was living up to their obligations so Trump just basically showed the world that the US does not abide by the agreements it makes.

 

I Am Jack's Ma… BarkingCat Tue, 07/31/2018 - 23:05

best comment.  because yeah... not binding, their money, they gave up lots of stuff in exchange for money owed and lifting sanctions.

Here’s the dirty secret:

Iran’s nukes are a bullshit pretext. What Israel wants is to prevent ANY deal (just like no deal with Palestinians/lied about Oslo)

So they move the goalposts.  First it was enrichment.  Then conventional missiles that ‘could’ carry a nuke (which they dont have) then **antiaircraft missiles** are supposed to ‘threaten Israel’.

The Israelis excel at The Art of Not Making a Deal (but blaming the other side).

They don’t want a deal and like evidence for Trump collusion, there is zero evidence Iran has cheated on the deal. Which is why the Jews are so desperate, and Orange Jesus willing, to break the deal and resume sanctions.

US and Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran Is Totally Disarmed and Primed for Regime Change

I Am Jack's Ma… MonsterSchmuck Tue, 07/31/2018 - 22:37

Arab overlords?

Nigga, please report back to Hasbara Troll school.

Lying piece of shit.

 

Less than one in three Americans support U.S. pullout from Iran deal

Majority of Americans Support Iran Nuclear Deal, Poll Shows

Orange Jesus was following the will of the Jews, not the American people on fucking up a deal the WHOLE WORLD but Israel and its shabbos goyim thought was good.