Japan, China Markets Turmoiling

As the first full trading day since The BoJ shifted policy ever-so-gently, Japanese bond yields have blown out, spiking to 11bps. At the same time, Chinese stocks and Yuan are sliding on the heels of Trump's tariff escalation.
It seems no one was interested in buying 10Y JGBs as Kuroda faces his first test...
"The market is more likely to test an upside to bond yields sooner or later given the BOJ allows wider deviations in the 10-year yield, and the yen will probably strengthen during the process," Kato said.
The policy tweak "points to a distant-future exit and thus is a catalyst for yen strength in the medium-to-long term."
This is the widest intraday range since 2016...
The offshore yuan slipped as China weakened its fixing for the currency to the lowest since May 2017.
“The tariff issue is ongoing, I think it’s a negotiating tactic,” Nick Griffin, chief investment officer at Munro Partners, said on Bloomberg Television.
“How much we take of this as real and affecting earnings is questionable at this stage. In terms of an actual earnings effect, it’s not that big at the moment, it’s mainly just sentiment and risk appetite and for that it’s a moving feast.”
And that is continuing to weigh on Chinese stocks at the break...
And US Futures have been unable to rebound for now...
Comments
Japan might just be the catalyst.
Hey Mack, got a match?
In reply to Japan might just be the… by Truther
When this free money blows up I’ll definitely need to consult my doctor for my elongated erection.
In reply to Hey Mack, got a match? by Prosource
The wonders of Abenonsense.
In reply to Japan might just be the… by Truther
WTF with this chart Tyler? JP225
I threw the ADX oscillator in, to show how silly the trading range is.
IMHO, seeing signs of topping patterns in most all of the global equity markets.
Agreed
In reply to WTF with this chart Tyler?… by Yen Cross
Nice! Shitwave just released Wednesdays signals
ed: 7/31/2018 22:32 EST
ShepWave Pre-Market / Intra Day Update for Wednesday Published
Most of us here at ShepWave have been trading for many years. We know that at key market turns there will be an apparent effort to shake-out weak traders. That is what I believe is happening currently.
TIME-CYCLE TURN DATE coming: I have had numerous emails asking when the next TIME-CYCLE TURN DATE will occur. The problem is that the next key TIME-CYCLE TURN DATE also has coming with it some seasonal factors.
The recent market turns have been easy using this cycle. For example the May 3rd and June 28th lows just being two examples of support areas demonstrates how this recent TIME-CYCLE TURN DATE--has played out perfectly--UP TO NOW!
Also--the fact that the TIME-CYCLE has been playing out so well for over a year now--others are catching on. We have had ShepWave subscribers send reports from other analysts copying what we have been saying regarding CYCLES. That is a definite sign that it is going to end.
Again--I suggest thinking back to the night of the November 2016 U.S. presidential election. Late that evening the Futures for the DOW Industrials were about 1,000 points or more BELOW fair value. That created the pivot area--from which came the support to correlate with the TIME-CYCLE TURN(S) that have lasted since that time. THIS IS ABOUT TO CHANGE! IT IS GOING TO CHANGE ABRUPTLY! BE READY!
Despite the TIME-CYCLE TURN DATES we give--there is no substitution for using the actual trade triggers.
Log In at www.shepwave.com for Wednesday's Pre-Market / Intra Day ShepWave Update.
www.shitwave.com
In reply to Nice! Shitwave just released… by lizzoilz
For years the Japanese government has made every effort to halt the deflation Japan has suffered from since the late 1990s following a property bubble that burst earlier in the decade. Up until now all the massive pump priming by the government and monetary stimulus by the central bank have failed to meet the goals of reflating the economy or generating growth.
Now it seems bad news flowing out of China is about to further undermine Japan's hopes for growth. The Japanese economy is very vulnerable to a negative feedback loop from China that could have strong ramifications on its economy.
Asia is the manufacturing hub of the world and it is clear as China devalues its currency all the other countries in the region will follow suit in order not to jeopardize their competitiveness. The article below indicates this may influence how Japan reacts to surges in the yen.
http://Japan's Strong Economic Link To China.html
japan's tie to the dollar is being challenged by china. the yuan is falling in value with the dollar but china has swap agreements with all their partners, including japan, for the rmb. that means the yuan value only affects dollar transactions. that means it is a dollar attack, effectively forcing the likes of japan, korea, the south pacific and southeast asia to sell dollars to keep up with the yuan
japan only trades 100bil+ with the usa compared to 100s of billions with china so china is much more important to japan than the usa. china is not above squeezing japan in the attempt to make japan realize which sphere they belong to. remember, the china critics have been predicting a china collapse longer than zh has warned about the reset. the usa is trying to reset china.
every china pundit will claim china is on the verge of another tianemen square event if their economy ever slows down. it will be interesting to use china to set off the next correction by slowing their growth rate to 3% from 7% hoping the chinese people will want to riot. china has to be stopped for the empire.
In reply to For years the Japanese… by Let it Go
Ho hum.
Another day, another doom porn article on Zero Hedge.