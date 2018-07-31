Lira Plunges, Turkish Yields Hit Record High After Court Rejects Appeal To Release US Pastor

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/31/2018 - 10:32

Commenting on the ongoing drama involving arrested American Pastor, Andrew Brunson, who is currently under house arrest in Turkey after being imprisoned for almost two years on charges of participation in a 2016 coup attempt, Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow tweeted overnight that "We won’t stop fighting until the pastor is safely home in America"

And perhaps sensing that the Erdogan administration would need to cave on this matter, if it hopes to stop angering Donald Trump, the market pushed the Turkish Lira higher in recent days, expecting some normalization in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Well, it was not meant to be, because moments ago a Turkish court rejected an appeal Brunson's lawyers to be released and for his travel ban to be lifted, Turkey's Sabah newspaper reported.

As a result Brunson will remain under house arrest and under a travel ban, and Trump will continue threatening with imposing imminent sanctions on Ankara until one day he finally does.

And in separate news, overnight the Turkish central bank highest its 2018 inflation estimate by more than 50% as the Turkish economy implodes, and now expects 13.4% inflation vs 8.4% previously.

As a result of the latest Brunson news, and coupled with the country's soaring inflation, not only has the lira tumbled, dropping as low as 4.92...

... but the Turkish 10Y yield has spiked 45bps to a new all time high of 18.86%.

Politics

Canadian Dirtlump Free This Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:00

Location Location Location. They had nukes there since the 60s. Hence the USSR wanting them in Cuba. Make sense now?

 

There's no doubt that Turkey can fuck off in it's current form - but is the Western powerbase didn't feel the need to partake in generational overt ( nuclear harrassment ) and covert ( turkey as a launch pad for radical jihadis ) adventurism ( paid for by future generations ) places like Turkey wouldn't matter.

 

NATO itself is a fucking joke.

BorraChoom otschelnik Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:09

Proselytizing for the company's pet snackbarian Mullah Fethullah Gulen is not too bright.

Brunson, 50, who was applying for Turkish permanent residency, having lived there 23 years.

How can a guy living in Turkey for 23 years be a Evangelical pastor of the Izmir Resurrection Church, a small Protestant church in North Carolina with about 25 congregants? 

Oy vey !

Brazen Heist II Tue, 07/31/2018 - 10:37

Oh please, drop this "pastor" bullshit.  CIA rags don't like admitting their dirty deeds to the public.

NATO was involved in the coup of 16' in Turkey. That's another inconvenient thing CIA rags don't like talking about, like their stoopid asses which got served like hot cakes in Syria. 

you_are_cleared_hot Brazen Heist II Tue, 07/31/2018 - 10:48

This guy is NOT a spook. A spook would not have been caught, if he were to be caught during the coup sweep - there would have been an "extraction team" sent to go get him. If he were a spook the CIA would NOT have let him rot in a Turkish prison to be interrogated till he spilled the beans... sorry guys, no WAY he's a spook - too much risk to the agency to let him sit in Jail.

I think this guy was just a dopey (no offense) missionary. Unfortunately for the Turks now, 1) there will be a military response to this, and 2) Turkey will be kicked out of NATO

 

Sizzurp Tue, 07/31/2018 - 10:52

One thing is certain, if you were unlucky enough to be detained oversees by a foreign power, you would appreciate having Trump as your POTUS.  Trump will make Erdo pay for his disrespect.

hanekhw Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:06

Right. All patriotic Americans should take Edrogan's side in this because he's a dictator and America loves dictators.....especially Islamic dictators who are preparing for war against us. He's taking this opportunity to publicly stick his thumb in our eye telling us there's nothing we can do to stop him.

JoeTurner Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:39

Bomb, Bomb, Bomb.....Bomb Istanbul...

Bomb, Bomb, Bomb.....Bomb Istanbul...

Bomb, Bomb, Bomb.....Bomb Istanbul...

Don't be a fool, just bomb, bomb,bomb Istanbul...