Lira Plunges, Turkish Yields Hit Record High After Court Rejects Appeal To Release US Pastor

Commenting on the ongoing drama involving arrested American Pastor, Andrew Brunson, who is currently under house arrest in Turkey after being imprisoned for almost two years on charges of participation in a 2016 coup attempt, Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow tweeted overnight that "We won’t stop fighting until the pastor is safely home in America"
American #PastorAndrew was removed from his Turkish prison cell & returned to his house in #Turkey. Sign & RT. We won’t stop fighting until the pastor is safely home in America: https://t.co/26Uu52FBY1 pic.twitter.com/5LhtJnBxn9— Jay Sekulow (@JaySekulow) July 30, 2018
And perhaps sensing that the Erdogan administration would need to cave on this matter, if it hopes to stop angering Donald Trump, the market pushed the Turkish Lira higher in recent days, expecting some normalization in diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Well, it was not meant to be, because moments ago a Turkish court rejected an appeal Brunson's lawyers to be released and for his travel ban to be lifted, Turkey's Sabah newspaper reported.
As a result Brunson will remain under house arrest and under a travel ban, and Trump will continue threatening with imposing imminent sanctions on Ankara until one day he finally does.
And in separate news, overnight the Turkish central bank highest its 2018 inflation estimate by more than 50% as the Turkish economy implodes, and now expects 13.4% inflation vs 8.4% previously.
As a result of the latest Brunson news, and coupled with the country's soaring inflation, not only has the lira tumbled, dropping as low as 4.92...
... but the Turkish 10Y yield has spiked 45bps to a new all time high of 18.86%.
Comments
Which side does NATO take when the US starts bombing Turkey?
This is so much bullshit, how are these asshats in NATO again?
In reply to Which side does NATO take… by Grandad Grumps
i am confused .. the courts are an independent institution ...
what does what a judge decided on some case got to do with lira and financial markets
In reply to This is so much bullshit by Free This
Erdogan is an obstinate child who will bring about the destruction of his nation's economy over an issue of pride.
In reply to i am confused .. the courts… by Pandelis
The bankers aren't happy with Erdogan.
Looks like Turkey needs some "Freedom".
In reply to Erdogan is an obstinate… by tmosley
And for Thanksgiving, we no longer have Turkey we have FREEDOM BIRD!!!
With some nice Yellowcake for dessert...
In reply to The bankers aren't happy… by Jtrillian
A pastor? Would this get so much play if not? Why does that word "pastor" even matter if are truly a nation of equality, at least from government eyes which also was established by the same constitution?
In reply to And for Thanksgiving, we no… by E.F. Mutton
Because it implies that he may have been working for selfless reasons. True or not, that's the implication.
In reply to .. by two hoots
In the long scheme of things, he doesn't matter. That geographic area does however, and I can fairly well guarantee you that his nation is not about to be Yeltsin'd.
In reply to Erdogan is an obstinate… by tmosley
Not Pride..........Gulen - give him up and game ends
In reply to Erdogan is an obstinate… by tmosley
The Lira is under financial attack for political reasons. The CIA want their boy back. Maybe Hollyweird can make a film about it starring Matt Damon.
In reply to i am confused .. the courts… by Pandelis
Please...so sick of Matt Damon as Jason Bourne - At this point I'd rather see a Ben Affleck movie[sarc off]
In reply to The Lira is under financial… by Brazen Heist II
Finding a judge in Turkey that doesn't get his instructions from Erdogan, is like looking for an honest official in the DOJ/FBI, etc.
In reply to i am confused .. the courts… by Pandelis
Location Location Location. They had nukes there since the 60s. Hence the USSR wanting them in Cuba. Make sense now?
There's no doubt that Turkey can fuck off in it's current form - but is the Western powerbase didn't feel the need to partake in generational overt ( nuclear harrassment ) and covert ( turkey as a launch pad for radical jihadis ) adventurism ( paid for by future generations ) places like Turkey wouldn't matter.
NATO itself is a fucking joke.
In reply to This is so much bullshit by Free This
Canuck
I guess you missed the deal when Kennedy pulled the nukes out of Turkey.
In reply to Location Location Location… by Canadian Dirtlump
They were there. They are there. Turkey is a strategic location.
In reply to Canuck I guess you missed… by Kayman
https://www.businessinsider.com/us-nuclear-weapons-incirlik-turkey-question-nato-proxy-war-2018-1
Update your info
In reply to Canuck I guess you missed… by Kayman
Stop it. Both sides will need to buy more weapons.
In reply to Which side does NATO take… by Grandad Grumps
NATO once again proves that it is useless. The drums of war beat louder and louder. Its time for Trump to destroy this farce.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.com/2018/07/the-illusion-will-contin…
In reply to Which side does NATO take… by Grandad Grumps
A spook pretending to be a pastor?
Probably just a misguided guy.... See in Turkey religion is government controlled, they have a Directorate of Religion (Diyanet Isleri Baskanligi) which approves every sermon of every imam priest, rabbi or whatever in the whole country. I'll bet the pastor didn't have a permit, just went over there evangilizin'.
In reply to A spook pretending to be a… by Mustahattu
Proselytizing for the company's pet snackbarian Mullah Fethullah Gulen is not too bright.
Brunson, 50, who was applying for Turkish permanent residency, having lived there 23 years.
How can a guy living in Turkey for 23 years be a Evangelical pastor of the Izmir Resurrection Church, a small Protestant church in North Carolina with about 25 congregants?
Oy vey !
In reply to Probably just a misguided… by otschelnik
Very cassock and dagger...
In reply to A spook pretending to be a… by Mustahattu
What a waste of space with your post.
Oh please, drop this "pastor" bullshit. CIA rags don't like admitting their dirty deeds to the public.
NATO was involved in the coup of 16' in Turkey. That's another inconvenient thing CIA rags don't like talking about, like their stoopid asses which got served like hot cakes in Syria.
This guy is NOT a spook. A spook would not have been caught, if he were to be caught during the coup sweep - there would have been an "extraction team" sent to go get him. If he were a spook the CIA would NOT have let him rot in a Turkish prison to be interrogated till he spilled the beans... sorry guys, no WAY he's a spook - too much risk to the agency to let him sit in Jail.
I think this guy was just a dopey (no offense) missionary. Unfortunately for the Turks now, 1) there will be a military response to this, and 2) Turkey will be kicked out of NATO
In reply to Oh please, drop this "pastor… by Brazen Heist II
Hang the spy once and for all.
Hang that CIA bitch once and for all.
I can hear the howls of the dispensationalist Jimmy Swaggart brigades from here...
I can see the Yeni Şafak headline now
Presbyterrorism sparks Ottomonetary crisis
One thing is certain, if you were unlucky enough to be detained oversees by a foreign power, you would appreciate having Trump as your POTUS. Trump will make Erdo pay for his disrespect.
Unlucky? I'd say stupid. Let him rot. At least we don't have to feed his dumb ass. He'll do less harm where he's at.
In reply to One thing is certain, if you… by Sizzurp
Religion now invading government. This F'n quack is at it again:
https://www.cnn.com/2018/07/30/politics/jeff-sessions-religious-liberty…
Can Turkey take more pastors? We have a glut of them trying to make a dishonest buck in SC.
first hand over gulen fucking burgers
Right. All patriotic Americans should take Edrogan's side in this because he's a dictator and America loves dictators.....especially Islamic dictators who are preparing for war against us. He's taking this opportunity to publicly stick his thumb in our eye telling us there's nothing we can do to stop him.
Turk-O-Dan was a gud guy as long as he was selling stolen ISIS oil and organs to our masters.
In reply to Right. All patriotic… by hanekhw
"good people don't smoke marijuana"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ng_pqadRvNA
Smeagol Sessions wants their cash and their stash.
Seizing Ghanji and assets sure beats hell out of contracting a terminal case of Arkancide.
In reply to "good people don't smoke… by Herdee
Sure he's a pastor. <wink wink>
why don't these stories focus on what he did... is he CIA?
Send in the Navy Seals.