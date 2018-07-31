Manhattan DA Will No Longer Prosecute Smoking Or Posession Of Marijuana

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Tuesday announced that his office will no longer prosecute petty pot crimes, including possession and smoking, effective August 1.
The policy is expected to reduce Manhattan marijuana prosecutions from around 5,000 per year to less than 200 - a reduction of 96%.
"Tomorrow, our Office will exit a system wherein smoking a joint can ruin your job, your college application, or your immigration status, but our advocacy will continue. I urge New York lawmakers to legalize and regulate marijuana once and for all,” reads the statement.
“The needless criminalization of pot smoking frustrates this core mission, so we are removing ourselves from the equation," Vance said in a Tuesday statement. "Our research has found virtually no public safety rationale for the ongoing arrest and prosecution of marijuana smoking, and no moral justification for the intolerable racial disparities that underlie enforcement."
The D.A. will also "proactively" work to seal past marijuana convictions "en masse" this Fall.
Vance has based his policy in part on a public safety report which notes that "black and Hispanic individuals in neighborhoods of color continue to be arrested for marijuana offenses at much higher rates than their similarly situated counterparts in predominantly white communities."
"Such arrests can significantly impact job searches, schooling, family members, immigration status, and community involvement. Yet, sanctions imposed after arrest, fingerprinting, and court appearances are almost always minimal or non-existent. “As a result,” the Report concludes, “large numbers of New Yorkers become further alienated from law enforcement and removed from community participation at an enormous cost to the criminal justice system, for virtually no punitive, rehabilitative or deterrent purpose.”
Beginning on August, 1, 2018, the Office will no longer prosecute marijuana possession and smoking cases (PL § 221.10(1) and PL § 221.05). Assistant District Attorneys should use the new “DP-Marijuana” template in ACT6 to decline to prosecute an arrest. There are two limited exceptions to this policy. A prosecution may be appropriate in either of the following circumstances:
— Cases against sellers: Examples include observation sales where PL § 221.40 cannot be charged, or possession of large quantities of marijuana individually packaged for sale (10 bags or more).
— Demonstrated public safety threat: A case where there is additional information from the NYPD or from our Office which demonstrates that the individual otherwise poses a significant threat to public safety, and an Office supervisor agrees with that assessment. Examples include a defendant currently under active investigation for a violent offense or other serious crime.
Assistant District Attorneys must state on the record at arraignment that ‘the case falls within one of the limited exceptions to our marijuana policy.
Sealing Past Marijuana Convictions
In light of the D.A.’s new policy and the decriminalization of marijuana offenses in other states, the D.A.’s Office has been working with public defense organizations and criminal justice stakeholders to proactively seal past marijuana convictions en masse in Fall 2018.
Ending the Prosecution of Low-Level Offenses
Since 2010, D.A. Vance has markedly reduced unnecessary incarceration and collateral consequences in the justice system by ending the prosecution of tens of thousands of low-level offenses annually.
On February 1, 2018, D.A. Vance ended the criminal prosecution of subway fare evasion (known as “turnstile-jumping”), except in limited cases where there is a demonstrated public safety reason to prosecute the offense. In 2017, the D.A.’s Office prosecuted more than 8,000 fare evasion cases. In 2018, following the first six months of the D.A.’s “decline-to-prosecute” policy, Manhattan fare evasion prosecutions are down -96.4%. The D.A.’s policy also contributed to a 90% reduction in arrests for fare evasion in Manhattan. According to the NYPD, transit crime is down -4.51% citywide in 2018.
Marijuana, Fairness and Public Safety: A Report on the Legalization of Recreational Marijuana in the United States
As described in the Report’s Executive Summary, “our office has, over the past several months, gathered data and conducted interviews with dozens of prosecutors, regulators, and law enforcement representatives from states that have legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Our purpose was to understand the challenges that will need to be anticipated by lawmakers in our state. This work has yielded valuable insights into how responsibly to frame any future laws and regulations to avoid negative impacts on public safety.” The D.A.’s Office “stand[s] ready to advise and assist any participant in the important ongoing discussions about legislative reform of our state’s marijuana laws.”
Preexisting Marijuana Policy
Recognizing the racial disparities inherent in enforcement and negative collateral consequences for those charged, District Attorney Vance has vocally advocated for the statutory decriminalization of marijuana possession since 2012. In 2017, D.A. Vance issued one of the most lenient marijuana policies in New York State, under which individuals accused for the first time of smoking in public received a 90-day Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal (“ACD”), and those accused for the second time received a 180-day ACD. If these individuals remained arrest-free for the duration of these periods, their cases were dismissed and records were sealed.
But Illegal immigration and pedophilia, will still be encouraged.
Broken windows, These guys have already forgotten how bad the city was before Giuliani cleaned up Gotham. Nowadays, you can't sit in a public park without some deranged maniac disturbing you. People sleeping on every street in Midtown and gun crimes way up. Craziness.
I’m all in favor of legalization as a toker myself but...
So, when the legislature makes laws, judges and now the executive branch get to decide whether to enforce or change them?
Don’t tell me this is prosecutorial discretion - this is not applying the law as written and creating new rules.
If they can do it for stuff you like, they can surely do it for stuff you won’t like.
ps Not sure why I don’t have a ‘privacy right’ to ingest marijuana.... penumbras and emanations, right?
"They're animals anyway. Let them lose their souls"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmucyqOOKZU
The DA doesn't have the right to decide wholesale that he isn't going to prosecute whole sections of laws because he doesn't want to. He is not the Legislature. He needs a swift kick to the head to make him understand that he is well out of his role as DA.
Pufft!
Pass the dutchie on the left hand side
The Real Portland, Maine pot talk! https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=S8DSXQshNMg
Well. Crime does pay. Or, Vance wouldn't have a job.
Smoking weed is not, and never was a crime.
Just like alcohol use is not a crime.
The Prohibition era for both was a fucked up excuse for control.
They'll still give you a ticket for drinking a beer in public. Wonder why?
A crime is defined by law, not what you want it to be. Like it or not.
He'll still prosecute you for smoking a cigarette in a dive bar, though.
Especially if you paid anything less than $13 a pack for those smokes.
Now that was a smart move. In the history of the USA, marijuana was used in the early parts of the 20th century by Mexicans the gov wanted to send back to Mexico. So they made it illegal. Since that time every asshole president ratcheted up the 'war on drugs' and turned it into a industrial prison complex.Time to dismantle the cluster fuck of the past century. And while we are at it, should we not start with the industrial prison complex which serves no purpose except to advance a psychopathic D.A.'s career?
Good. This will free up more resources to go after the REAL criminals: white supremacists and white gun owners!
Wow, the DA gets to determine what laws to enforce and what laws to ignore...
Wow, it must suck to be one of the hundreds caught up in NY's "three strikes and your out" for smoking dope.
Life
in
Prison.
Go NY, go!
LOL
I really don't care what people smoke or eat or drink in the privacy of their own home. Just don't bother me with it.
Pot smokers smell bad along with their clothing.
They stink up a place and think they are really cool cracking their nonsensical jokes while blowing their family's grocery money on dope.
"Recreational Marijuana Smoker" is a fucking joke.
Losers and those who don't have confidence in themselves to succeed band together with other losers just like themselves for moral support.
Thousands of lives ruined and lost just so they can blow smoke in your face.
Fuck them.
I need a beer.
You're an ignoramus dumb fuck
Edit- pardon the double entendre
The prisons are full... Should be the headline
Drugs are for losers. Marijuana use causes temporary brain damage in adults and permanent brain damage in young people who don't have a fully developed brain. Potheads are more likely to have mental illnesses too. The British have done a lot of studies about marijuana. America does none. The educational establishment wants people to be mindnumbed.
When will they stop prosecuting people for medical bills? As long as we're ignoring the law, why don't we just ignore them all? Who gets to decide which laws apply and which don't?
The takeaway here is that whatever rule of law you thought existed in the United States is nothing more than a joke now. You are no longer ruled by a democratic system. Instead, you are ruled by a totalitarian system in which some unelected person fully controls your liberty and right to life.