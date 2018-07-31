Mark Cuban On AI: "If You Don't Think A Terminator Will Appear, You're Crazy!"

Authored by Mark Cuban via SHTFplan.com,
Billionaire Mark Cuban didn’t hold back when he recently discussed the dangers of artificial intelligence. Refusing to mince words, Cuban said, “Let me scare the s— out of you, all right? If you don’t think by the time most of you are in your mid-40s that a Terminator will appear, you’re crazy.”
Cuban is a billionaire entrepreneur, a star of the ABC reality show “Shark Tank” and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. He is also certain that a version of the Terminator is coming thanks to the advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics weaponry. Speaking to an audience of high school students at the High School Leadership Summit Turning Point USA event in Washington D.C., Cuban laid down several serious warnings about the future of artificial intelligence and among them was a reference to the 1984 movie, “The Terminator,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a cyborg assassin.
“For weaponry, we already have the ability to have weapons think...They’re only going to go further and further as technology progresses,” declared Cuban, according to Observer.
“If we don’t win this battle, the world is going to be upside down and that scares the shit out of me.”
Back in November, the billionaire warned that the United States should not allow countries like China and Russia to pull ahead in terms of developing artificial intelligence.
China’s government has said publicly it plans to be the global leader in artificial intelligence by 2030 and Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, “the one who becomes the leader in this sphere will be the ruler of the world.”
“And our defense organizations are starting to, but as a country, the administration is barely even acknowledging that it is an issue,” Cuban said to Charlie Kirk of artificial intelligence research in the United States. Kirk is the 24-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, a right-wing non-profit organization which is aimed at promoting conservative political ideas among high school students.
During his speech, while promoting the belief that politicians should “leverage” technology in their campaigns to best discover what drives voters and constituents, Cuban gave President Trump credit for “always challenging the status quo.”
“I do give President Trump credit for always challenging the status quo,” conceded the billionaire, before encouraging high schoolers in the room to “go break shit” in reference to entrenched power structures and processes.
But robot bb players don't need no contracts Mark!
Still waiting for anyone to show me a working example of "artificial intelligence" anywhere? Looks like it's 2018 and we're still around 10nm technology. AI = Fake News, Marketing Hype and Bubble Brain Billionaires Bloviating about the future...
No intelligent replies. Just down-votes from fucktards who believe everything they see in "the news".
In reply to But robot bb players don't… by booboo
Maxine Waters is one example
In reply to Still by Cryptopithicus Homme
Mark should bring more public attention to this by launching himself to Mars in a open convertible. Stick a terminator in the back seat for good measure.
In reply to Maxine Waters is one example by Shitonya Serfs
I'll be back Cuban is another globalist marxist scumball cum suckers!
In reply to Mark should bring more… by NoDecaf
Cuban is a disappointment. He's a Blue Brain. Too bad.
Just about everything science fiction writers thought up has come about. We know the MIC of several governments are working on a terminator kind of army. We already have drones. It will happen eventually. All we need is Windows XXVI.
Smith had it right
I'd like to share a revelation I've had during my time here. It came to me when I tried to classify your species. I realized that you're not actually mammals. Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with their surrounding environment, but you humans do not. You move to another area, and you multiply, and you multiply, until every natural resource is consumed. The only way you can survive is to spread to another area. There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern. Do you know what it is? A virus. Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet. You are a plague, and we are the cure.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOi6v5DD_1M
In reply to I'll be back by Free This
And the machines shall inherit the Earth.
We had a good run... Not anything like the dinosaurs but we did create "the bomb", democracy, and A.I.
In reply to x by macholatte
The fact that a billionaire would encourage young high-school age children to "go break shit" is shocking enough.
The fact that those same high school children might look up to him as a role model is even worse.
In reply to And the machines shall… by Jtrillian
This doesn't scare me. If real Terminators are created, I will have a vat of liquid nitrogen ready to go. I'll freeze his ass! Yeah!!!
In reply to The fact that a billionaire… by serotonindumptruck
Don't worry about Hollywood spreading pedophilia propaganda into your home.
AI and extraterrestrials are the real threat!
In reply to The fact that a billionaire… by serotonindumptruck
I'll take this a step further... I don't even see any advancements in hardware technology that is causing anyone to get excited about "artificial intelligence". If artificial intelligence is even possible it's a long, long, long ways away from us...
In reply to x by macholatte
What about quantum computing? Isn't it doubling annually, in terms of performance?
In reply to I'll take this a step… by Cryptopithicus Homme
We will need Terminator-killers.
If I am completely honest, I think there are different types of AI. The kind that does 'machine learning', starting with a blank slate, through an iterative process. But there is another kind... A kind that I would say we are... Discovering. Like how electricity was not invented, but discovered.
So that I would call 'synthetic intelligence'. The kind of intelligence that a sociopath has. People might say "But what proof is there of this 'synthetic intelligence'?" And that is not an easy question to answer. Because science has not been able to study the 'spiritual realm'. I guess you could call what I am talking about a 'negative energy vibration' or frequency, or as our ancestors called it, Satan.
As for Mark Cuban telling kids to seek and destroy... Has he never heard the wise words of Buckminster Fuller, of making something obsolete, rather than simply seeking to destroy?
In reply to x by macholatte
To bad!
In reply to I'll be back by Free This
What a picture...! Well, the potential of humanity is light years beyond AI. Humanity will surpass all of that. But before artificial intelligence there needs to be real intelligence. As collective human beings we haven't displayed that yet. Give humanity some time. It will all turn out very well. When not a single pedophile or trafficker walks the Earth, you can bet that humanity is growing up. This is already underway. You bet your life it is.
In reply to Mark should bring more… by NoDecaf
That's simulated human intelligence. As you can see it still needs lots of work to accomplish even this paltry standard.
In reply to Maxine Waters is one example by Shitonya Serfs
Stephen Hawking.....
In reply to Still by Cryptopithicus Homme
Example of working AI: I was able to use a customer service phone chatbot the other day without any human interaction. This is the first time that has ever happened because despite speaking clearly the chatbots never even understand basic human clearly spoken English. But this year they do. I always hated chatbots because they had no chance of understanding anything at all.
AI is definitely advancing and will definitely be smarter than most humans in the next twenty years. If you've ever seen a Mark Dice video you'd realize being smarter than humans is easy.
In reply to Still by Cryptopithicus Homme
So you used a computer program? Neato. Could that program write itself?
In reply to Example of working AI: I was… by tangent
AI is invisible, you cant see it so dont make demands and then crow about the validity
In reply to Still by Cryptopithicus Homme
Is this supposed to be serious? I'm on a website where most of the people think computers and the code that runs them "is not real" so it's hard to tell...
In reply to AI is invisible, you… by 1 Alabama
Show me a flying machine heavier than air.
Lord Kelvin ca.1890
In reply to Still by Cryptopithicus Homme
Cookies, on your computer. That was too easy.
In reply to Still by Cryptopithicus Homme
So you think a text file on your computer is an example of intelligence? Please tell me more...
In reply to Cookies, on your… by Duc888
For once we agree!
AI is essentially any program that can rewrite its own code based on some external data. That's it.
Unfortunately nowadays the news uses AI to basically mean Terminator. Must be to prop up "Tech" stocks (AKA software companies, which are probably the least technologically important ones but w/e) and their vision of being the greatest thing since sliced bread.
AI is just software, and software is just logic, and the logic follows its creator regardless of what anyone else tells you. And since software is usually created with a specific purpose in mind, the logic is razor focused on a very specific set of principles. Take self-driving cars for example: basically object detection on a road.
These idiots that write about AI 'taking over humanity' have somehow got it in their mind that AI that can literally emulate the human mind is right around the corner. It is literally nowhere near the corner. Think about it: everything that you learned is from countless images, experiences, you have seen, felt, smelt that form thoughts. Then there are your emotions & ego & instinct based on countless numbers of genes and who knows what else (like literally, does anyone know? doubt it, human body is insanely complex, we dont even understand the intricacies of the digestive system let alone the mind).
If anyone thinks 0's and 1's can replace all of that they are nutso.
In reply to Still by Cryptopithicus Homme
Mark likes to keep Mark in the public's eye...
He's full of himself...
In reply to But robot bb players don't… by booboo
If he's such a fucking genius, how come he can't figure a way to get the Mavericks in the playoffs?
In reply to Mark likes to keep Mark in… by gmrpeabody
BB players are the most over paid louts. Should have to work a real job as well as toss balls in a hoop.
In reply to But robot bb players don't… by booboo
even an idiot can be right once in a while
In reply to BB players are the most over… by MonsterSchmuck
Mark Cuban is Artificially Intelligent.
LOL
good one.
i also think it's great for cuban to be in front of a bunch of high schoolers and use the "the shit out of me" phrase.
i mean kids use a lot worse. mark is just bringing it out in the fucking open.
In reply to G by MonsterSchmuck
Did they show clips from the Terminator movies so these kids had a clue as to what one is?
Wow Mark...I knew you were smart, but I did not know you were this smart [sarc off] ...every dumb-ass with a pulse can see what can go wrong with AI (terminators). However, I think we're too late - it's going to happen and we're going to be fighting for our survival within 30 yrs.
"If You Don't Think A Terminator Will Appear, You're Crazy!"
Agreed.
Well, we already have a Borg-like collective called the American Left. Which one is the bigger threat?
"We will add your biological and technological distinctiveness to our own. Except for white males. We hate white males."
In reply to Well, we already have a Borg… by chrsn
I can't stand Cuban. Arrogant richtard. I agree on the AI though.
The world is upside down regardless, but yeah.
Don't worry too much, a lot of us IT and programmers are waiting for the day ...the day we stop fixing machines and start wrecking them.
I'm ready.
It’d be nice if we worked to on real intelligence before jumping to the artificial kind.
Remember: Smart weapons don't have to be smart. They just have to be smarter than you.
The bar is set inherently low for AI.
Does Mark not realize we already have "terminators"? You would think that someone who has made billions from investing in the MIC and who has served on their fucking boards would know this!
Have the real owners become this fucking daft? I don't think so.
He's in seclusion
In reply to Does Mark not realize we… by LawsofPhysics
I think the world would be a better place by purging anyone with an IQ under 100. Yes, that's some of you ZHers.
Maybe. But then 100 would become the equivalent of today's 70 and the process would continue until only Elon Musk and SkyNet remain.
In reply to I think the world would be… by EcoJoker
Stop allowing women to marry the state, and much of the problem will already be taken care of.
In reply to I think the world would be… by EcoJoker
The state sure won't be happy about that!
In reply to Stop allowing women to marry… by chrsn
I’m chewing on Russian and Chinese AI and for some reason I’m not getting too spooked by it.
Tribe AI gives me the chills though.
Tribe AI - Jesus dear sir. Rodger that. Chills for sure.
In reply to I’m chewing on Russian and… by MonsterSchmuck
If Terminators could return from the 'future' why haven't we seen one yet?
The theory of relativity makes it very clear we cannot go back in time, only forward. We may be able to "look" back however.
In reply to If Terminators could return… by ipso_facto