Mark Cuban On AI: "If You Don't Think A Terminator Will Appear, You're Crazy!"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/31/2018 - 16:24

Authored by Mark Cuban via SHTFplan.com,

Billionaire Mark Cuban didn’t hold back when he recently discussed the dangers of artificial intelligence.  Refusing to mince words, Cuban said, “Let me scare the s— out of you, all right? If you don’t think by the time most of you are in your mid-40s that a Terminator will appear, you’re crazy.”

Cuban is a billionaire entrepreneur, a star of the ABC reality show “Shark Tank” and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. He is also certain that a version of the Terminator is coming thanks to the advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics weaponry. Speaking to an audience of high school students at the High School Leadership Summit Turning Point USA event in Washington D.C., Cuban laid down several serious warnings about the future of artificial intelligence and among them was a reference to the 1984 movie, “The Terminator,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a cyborg assassin.

“For weaponry, we already have the ability to have weapons think...They’re only going to go further and further as technology progresses,” declared Cuban, according to Observer. 

“If we don’t win this battle, the world is going to be upside down and that scares the shit out of me.”

Back in November, the billionaire warned that the United States should not allow countries like China and Russia to pull ahead in terms of developing artificial intelligence.

China’s government has said publicly it plans to be the global leader in artificial intelligence by 2030 and Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, “the one who becomes the leader in this sphere will be the ruler of the world.”

“And our defense organizations are starting to, but as a country, the administration is barely even acknowledging that it is an issue,” Cuban said to Charlie Kirk of artificial intelligence research in the United States.  Kirk is the 24-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, a right-wing non-profit organization which is aimed at promoting conservative political ideas among high school students.

During his speech, while promoting the belief that politicians should “leverage” technology in their campaigns to best discover what drives voters and constituents, Cuban gave President Trump credit for “always challenging the status quo.”

“I do give President Trump credit for always challenging the status quo,” conceded the billionaire, before encouraging high schoolers in the room to “go break shit” in reference to entrenched power structures and processes.

Comments

Cryptopithicus Homme booboo Tue, 07/31/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

Still waiting for anyone to show me a working example of "artificial intelligence" anywhere?  Looks like it's 2018 and we're still around 10nm technology.  AI = Fake News, Marketing Hype and Bubble Brain Billionaires Bloviating about the future...

No intelligent replies.  Just down-votes from fucktards who believe everything they see in "the news".

macholatte Free This Tue, 07/31/2018 - 16:49 Permalink

 

Cuban is a disappointment. He's a Blue Brain.  Too bad.

 

Just about everything science fiction writers thought up has come about. We know the MIC of several governments are working on a terminator kind of army. We already have drones. It will happen eventually.  All we need is Windows XXVI.

 

Smith had it right

I'd like to share a revelation I've had during my time here. It came to me when I tried to classify your species. I realized that you're not actually mammals. Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with their surrounding environment, but you humans do not. You move to another area, and you multiply, and you multiply, until every natural resource is consumed. The only way you can survive is to spread to another area. There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern. Do you know what it is? A virus. Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet. You are a plague, and we are the cure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOi6v5DD_1M

 

 

Herd Redirecti… macholatte Tue, 07/31/2018 - 17:11 Permalink

We will need Terminator-killers.

If I am completely honest, I think there are different types of AI.  The kind that does 'machine learning', starting with a blank slate, through an iterative process.  But there is another kind...  A kind that I would say we are... Discovering.  Like how electricity  was not invented, but discovered.

So that I would call 'synthetic intelligence'.  The kind of intelligence that a sociopath has.  People might say "But what proof is there of this 'synthetic intelligence'?"  And that is not an easy question to answer.  Because science has not been able to study the 'spiritual realm'.  I guess you could call what I am talking about a  'negative energy vibration' or frequency, or as our ancestors called it, Satan. 

As for Mark Cuban telling kids to seek and destroy... Has he never heard the wise words of Buckminster Fuller, of making something obsolete, rather than simply seeking to destroy?

SocratesSolutions NoDecaf Tue, 07/31/2018 - 16:58 Permalink

What a picture...! Well, the potential of humanity is light years beyond AI. Humanity will surpass all of that. But before artificial intelligence there needs to be real intelligence. As collective human beings we haven't displayed that yet. Give humanity some time. It will all turn out very well. When not a single pedophile or trafficker walks the Earth, you can bet that humanity is growing up. This is already underway. You bet your life it is. 

tangent Cryptopithicus Homme Tue, 07/31/2018 - 16:58 Permalink

Example of working AI: I was able to use a customer service phone chatbot the other day without any human interaction. This is the first time that has ever happened because despite speaking clearly the chatbots never even understand basic human clearly spoken English. But this year they do. I always hated chatbots because they had no chance of understanding anything at all.

AI is definitely advancing and will definitely be smarter than most humans in the next twenty years. If you've ever seen a Mark Dice video you'd realize being smarter than humans is easy.

inhibi Cryptopithicus Homme Tue, 07/31/2018 - 17:14 Permalink

For once we agree!

AI is essentially any program that can rewrite its own code based on some external data. That's it.

Unfortunately nowadays the news uses AI to basically mean Terminator. Must be to prop up "Tech" stocks (AKA software companies, which are probably the least technologically important ones but w/e) and their vision of being the greatest thing since sliced bread.

AI is just software, and software is just logic, and the logic follows its creator regardless of what anyone else tells you. And since software is usually created with a specific purpose in mind, the logic is razor focused on a very specific set of principles. Take self-driving cars for example: basically object detection on a road.

These idiots that write about AI 'taking over humanity' have somehow got it in their mind that AI that can literally emulate the human mind is right around the corner. It is literally nowhere near the corner. Think about it: everything that you learned is from countless images, experiences, you have seen, felt, smelt that form thoughts. Then there are your emotions & ego & instinct based on countless numbers of genes and who knows what else (like literally, does anyone know? doubt it, human body is insanely complex, we dont even understand the intricacies of the digestive system let alone the mind). 

If anyone thinks 0's and 1's can replace all of that they are nutso. 

you_are_cleared_hot Tue, 07/31/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

Wow Mark...I knew you were smart, but I did not know you were this smart [sarc off] ...every dumb-ass with a pulse can see what can go wrong with AI (terminators). However, I think we're too late - it's going to happen and we're going to be fighting for our survival within 30 yrs.

Angry White Guy Tue, 07/31/2018 - 16:31 Permalink

The world is upside down regardless, but yeah.

Don't worry too much, a lot of us IT and programmers are waiting for the day ...the day we stop fixing machines and start wrecking them.

 

I'm ready.

LawsofPhysics Tue, 07/31/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

Does Mark not realize we already have "terminators"? You would think that someone who has made billions from investing in the MIC and who has served on their fucking boards would know this!

Have the real owners become this fucking daft? I don't think so.