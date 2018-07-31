Ominous 'Fire Cloud' Looms Over California Hellscape As Exhausted Firefighters Battle Fatigue

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/31/2018 - 14:34

As California battles its 7th most destructive wildfire in state history, Mendocino County resident Dylan Duarte captured a giant mushroom cloud rising above hills in the distance. 

Known as a pyrocumulus cloud, the ominous red weather formations usually occur over volcanic eruptions or forest fires when intensely heated air triggers an upward motion that pushes smoke and water vapor to rapidly rise. They can develop their own weather patters, including thunderstorms with severe winds which then further fan the flames. 

Other fire-related weather phenomenon was captured by fleeing residents, such as this "fire tornado" in Nevada County, CA. 

There are currently 16 active fires burning across California, sending smoke eastward. 

The deadliest of the blazes is the Carr fire, which has killed six people including two firefighters, and destroyed at least 1,236 structures. Over 2,500 structures remain threatened - while the Mendocino Complex fires threaten over 12,000 structures. 

The carr fire has burned nearly 110,000 acres and is around 27% contained. Evacuation orders have been lifted for Douglas County and portions of Happy Valley, Redding and Shasta Lake City according to officials. 

Meanwhile, firefighters hailing from 16 states are fighting against fatigue as they battle the infernos. 

“You wind up with an extremely exhausted fire service that is still doing everything they can to answer those 911 calls,” said Mike Daw, executive director at the Firefighters Burn Institute. 

Meanwhile, the air quality in Redding has dropped to dangerous levels, as officials warn the public to stay indoors and wear a mask outside. 

Other fires across the state

Several other fires continue to rage across California, including the Ferguson fire which has consumed more than 57,000 acres near Yosemite National Park leading to the closure of the Yosemite Valley, as well as the Cranston fire burning in the San Jacinto mountains east of Los Angeles which has burned over 13,000 acres and is 57% contained. 

The cause of the blaze has been attributed to arson. Cal Fire officials arrested Brandon N. McGlover, 32, of Temecula for allegedly setting multiple fires in southwestern Riverside County on July 25, 2018.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation orders for the communities of Pine Cove, Fern Valley, Cedar Glen, and portions of Idyllwild outside of the fire perimeter. -Accuweather

"Good work was done on the northeast portion of the fire where the biggest threat to the community persists," officials said Monday.

Tags
Disaster Accident
Environment
Amusement Parks and Zoos
Business Support Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 6
Free This Tue, 07/31/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

I dindu nuthin' said the dead eyed 'loper!

I tell you this much, public hangings should come back into vogue. We keep sending these pavement apes to the country club for a month or two, to fatten up, pump iron and get all muzzied up, is not the freaking answer!

It is a desert!!!!! With SAGE grass!!!!!!!!!!

Still, I feel sorry for the folks who have died and the others who have lost everything.

OT - Jones must have had a stroke, he has lost it now, check his left eye out! But he is right on this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-q-qMX5SUd8

Maybe he is right, civilization has to fall??!! Survival of the fittest, law of the jungle!

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
MK ULTRA Alpha The First Rule Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:04 Permalink

Last year, if one watched closely it was arson generated all along the West coast. This year I waited to see how this would play out. And many official and unofficial said the same thing as I'm writing it looks like arson. Looks like the militant left driven by the likes of Maxine Waters and just about the entire Democratic party are calling for a civil war. The MSM sure is, and California is being burned to the ground.

It would take a complete and absolute end to the over $800 billion annual trade deficit, and other deficit inputs, we're losing nearly a trillion in trade each year, we're borrowing money to do this. It doesn't look like the economic boom is organic growth, it's all on borrowed money, the defense build up, the hurricane spending, $500 billion increase in student loan borrowing in less than three year from a $1 trillion which took thirty years to build. It's now $1.5 trillion student loans. So a great deal of borrowed money and the tax cut for the working poor and dying middle class has been eaten by inflation and higher borrowing cost.

Then there are the wars for Israel, the new US Army base called Israel Command in Israel, yes we have troops and air force in Israel and we have to borrow money to do it, see the defense build up was not just for defense of the US, but spending for more wars for Israel.

This insanity is coming to an end.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MK ULTRA Alpha Free This Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:26 Permalink

In the beginning it was so many fires one couldn't count and they came together to form huge fires. It looked like the measles.

In our history, all innovation, now ideas, and fads came like a wave from California across the nation. It won't be long now when we see this nationwide.

I didn't want the Redwood Forest burned. Once I was driving down from Oregon, a terrible snow ice storm sealed the roads south, I took the road next to the ocean, I know the ocean road would have clear roads. I can't remember the road, it may have been 101, but what happened, I ended up in the Redwood Forest, it was something I had wanted to see since childhood. I said to myself, it's looks just like the National Geographic I read when I was young. I used to be a National Geographic addict.

Lets hope, the Redwood Forest, the most beautiful winter scenes isn't destroyed. I saw fish, they were giants in the rushing water. I could have jumped in and tackled them, but because of the beauty of it all, I just sat in awe of it all.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
MK ULTRA Alpha MK ULTRA Alpha Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

I didn't explain well, let me explain this point. Total debt is $70 trillion, we make around $20 trillion annual.

If you or I wanted to buy a $70,000 house, making $20,000, a bank would be hesitant to loan us money for a $70,000 mortgage with no down payment.

It's 3.5 times our salary, so in those terms can you see better. We've passed the Rubicon because we are moving into the range of no return. The other angle, is borrowing cost are going up.

When the government borrows it cost more because of higher rates. We may see a deficit of over a trillion this year, only two months left in this fiscal year, it may top out over a trillion this year, that was supposed be next year.

What will the government do, well many have called for robbing the social security system because a percentage of government cost are paid to the social security to pay the interest on IOU held by social security. In other words, there saying we're desperate and must raid the old peoples money which most all of us paid into all of our lives.

See, they're not willing to purge the bloated government, abolish agencies which are redundant at the state level. They want control and demand it and they will throw the seniors under the bus.

Frankly I believe the federal government is loaded with communist and loony tunes. They need to be purged. period.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Don Sunset The First Rule Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:07 Permalink

Hey dumbass, your conservative brothers in Shasta County, CA have lost many homes and potentially many more could experience the same.  The conservatives need all the help they can get so don't group a heavily conservative county with the snowflakes and other libs that reside elsewhere in CA.  Same goes for SOCAL.  Orange county and N SDGO counties are mostly conservative.  I won't call them GOP because the GOP is overrun with RINOs.  So STFU and get educated.

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
OCnStiggs Tue, 07/31/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

Q indicates some of those fires were started intentionally to get Federal Disaster relief funding because the state of Californica is trillions in debt. Imagine if the Libs in that state find out many of their homes were incinerated so more money could be spent on illegals after the Feds withheld funding due to the sanctuary city policies.

Don't think they'd stoop that far? Got news for you.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
cuttlefish Tue, 07/31/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

I cannot stand California we used to own land in near the National Forest the BLM gave us a fine for clearing brush. The place is a giant tinder box .... fing morons 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
GunnyG Tue, 07/31/2018 - 14:47 Permalink

They can thank the Enviro-Nazis for keeping them from controlled burns and then thank the illegal aliens for setting the fires. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Mad Muppet Tue, 07/31/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

All trees eventually burn, rot, or get used for lumber/paper. This is the results of the dramatic reduction of logging back in the 80's, caused by the USFS and the environmentalists. Fuel loads have been increasing ever since, and fires keep getting larger and larger. Welcome to the new norm! How GREEN is this? Fuck yeah, California is the environmental leader.../s.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
FitnessAndFinance Tue, 07/31/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

There's more WASP middle-class who hate Sacramento and D.C. in California than this site gives credit. It's not our fault lazy, degenerates are attracted to our perfect weather because our politician whores enable it.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
snblitz FitnessAndFinance Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:08 Permalink

I am a rancher in California.  San Francisco and LA county run the whole state.  The rest of us and our votes are irrelevant.

We qualified a ballot measure to split the state (cal3), and the supreme court of the state invalidated it.

The initiative system in california is **above** the state supreme court and it is above the state constitution.  Or it was.

The state supreme court disenfranchised the citizens of california of their sovereignty. 

california's open ballot law means in some districts you can vote for a Dem or Dem at least as to who is listed on the ballot.

The question comes down to stay and fight or flee?

The early European settlers of the US choose flee (oppressors were close).

The founders choose fight (oppressors were far away).

Is there anywhere I can flee to where I won't be followed by the oppressors?

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
To Hell In A H… Tue, 07/31/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

Can you imagine the overtime these fire-fighters will be on? Double and triple shifts? Some fat pay-checks this month. Overtime to anybody that wants it. No worries, print more money. God bless the bogus dollar, in a bankrupt state. 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
HamFistedIdiot Tue, 07/31/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

Looking forward to the day that residents, environmentalists, farmers et al will question .gov and Rothschild RE geoengineering of high pressure dome over CA (that blocks moisture and weather fronts from coming in from the west), aluminum nanoparticles covering all the foliage (acting as a toxicant, dessicant, and fire accelerant), and drought to weaken the USA (can't have that bread basket anymore -- makes us too independent of .gov)  and implement Agenda 21 by forcing rural ("unsustainable") residents into compact, efficiently surveilled cities. People are little better than herd animals. They would rather charge an enemy machine gun nest than doubt their own chain of command -- or, if a farmer, commit suicide rather than perform civil disobedience at the city council protesting how our elected "leaders" are mere employees of USA, Inc. chartered out of the City London, responsible to the Crown, with all of its citizens via our SSNs being pledged as collateral on the fraudulent debt issued by the private banking families controlling the Fed since 1913. We've been compromised from the inside out. Check out Dane Wigington and Deborah Tavares for more. Here is my personal take on the situation.

Please research Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) which are drone mounted, operational and promoted as a stealth technology that allows war to be waged with plausible deniability. Remember that under the NDAA, the USA, Inc.'s theater of warfare includes the continental US. There have been many anomalies in the fires we are have seen of late, such as the rash of fires that attacked CA in 2017 the day before the release of the movie Geostorm, with windshields and engine blocks that melted at temperatures far higher than any forest fire can generate. Here is aplanetruth.info's take on some of the most recent fires: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smDsWOrrpY0

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
omniversling HamFistedIdiot Tue, 07/31/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

Not to mention the unknowns of the 'Fuku Effect'. In 1957 Walter Russell wrote a book called Atomic Suicide, a prediction of what would occur if high energy radio nuclides entered the atmosphere...likened the Earth to a human body, with radiation as a fever.

A fever above a critical temperature will kill, as radiation is doing to the Earth. Cali got dosed hard, but hushed up. No more conjecture, here is the admission finally. https://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2018/07/21/fukushima-cesium-137-r… All that junk now airborne and heading east on the pyrocumulus and jetstream express...

Another of his contraversial but very interesting books is 'The Secret of Light', an alternative explanation of Physics that departs from the Einsteinian 'particle/gravity' based account.

 

(both available on Scribd, and other sources)