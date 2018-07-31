Petition To Block Steve Bannon From Entering U.K. Gathers Support

Thousands of people have signed onto a petition calling on the British government to ban former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon from entering the country.

Coming shortly after reports that Bannon plans to lead a populist revolt throughout Europe which, if successful, will crush George Soros and his network of open-border NGO's to smithereens, the petition describes him as a “far-right political figure” and says that he “poses a direct risk” to the country’s security.

“He should not be allowed to enter the UK to spread messages of hate,” the petition reads.

In fact, just a few hundred more and the UK government will be forced to respond to the petition...

Bruce Johnston, the activist who started the petition, told Bloomberg that Bannon is “dangerous” because of his support for anti-Muslim movements in the country.

“We need to get to the stage where we protect our democracy,” Johnston said, adding that “people need to start getting interested in politics because at the moment the bad guys are winning.”

All of which echoes the words of liberals in Europe who are fuming over Bannon - with EU Parliament center-left politician Udo Bullmann branding Bannon's plan as "an attack on freedom and democracy in Europe," and vowing a "response" to Bannon's planned NGO (which, ironically would be an attack on the freedom of populists in Europe who wish to coordinate efforts).

Liberal Belgian politician Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and MEP, wants to "ban Bannon" from Europe completely in order to stop his "hate" speech.

“Steve Bannon's far-right vision & attempt to import Trump's hateful politics to our continent will be rejected by decent Europeans. We know what the nightmare of nationalism did to our countries in the past,” Verhofstadt tweeted.

Meanwhile, as RT notes, Bannon’s ties to Brexiteers are deepening with reports that Donald Trump’s former strategist has been in contact with ex-UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for some time, according to Buzzfeed News.

A source for Buzzfeed News said Bannon was “in private contact” with Johnson during his trip to the UK last month. A further source told the publication that their contact stretched back to when Bannon was in the White House and Johnson was foreign secretary. That suggests that their correspondence has been going on since at least August 2017.

Johnson is not the only Brexiteer in contact with Bannon. In December 2017 he met with Tory grassroots darling and EU hater Jacob Rees-Mogg. The MP said Bannon was “an interesting man to have met.”

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Bannon urged Boris to act:

“Now is the moment...If Boris Johnson looks at this... There comes an inflection point. The Chequers deal was an inflection point. We will have to see what happens.”

While on Farage’s LBC radio show, Bannon stated that he’d always been “very impressed” with Johnson, adding:

“If you look at Boris’s resignation letter and if you look at him and his writing, if you look at his book on Churchill. He is a student of Churchill.”

Johnson – who once said that Trump was “clearly out of his mind” – has characteristically changed tack, praising the US leader and stating that Trump would do a great job of Brexit negotiations. In turn, the US leader endorsed his “friend”Johnson, claiming he would become a “great prime minister.”