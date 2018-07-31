Petition To Block Steve Bannon From Entering U.K. Gathers Support

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:10

Thousands of people have signed onto a petition  calling on the British government to ban former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon from entering the country.

Coming shortly after reports  that Bannon plans to lead a populist revolt throughout Europe which, if successful, will crush George Soros and his network of open-border NGO's to smithereens, the petition describes him as a “far-right political figure” and says that he “poses a direct risk” to the country’s security.

“He should not be allowed to enter the UK to spread messages of hate,” the petition reads.

In fact, just a few hundred more and the UK government will be forced to respond to the petition...

Bruce Johnston, the activist who started the petition, told Bloomberg  that Bannon is “dangerous” because of his support for anti-Muslim movements in the country.

“We need to get to the stage where we protect our democracy,” Johnston said, adding that “people need to start getting interested in politics because at the moment the bad guys are winning.”

All of which echoes the words of liberals in Europe who are fuming over Bannon - with EU Parliament center-left politician Udo Bullmann branding Bannon's plan as "an attack on freedom and democracy in Europe," and vowing a "response" to Bannon's planned NGO (which, ironically would be an attack on the freedom of populists in Europe who wish to coordinate efforts). 

Liberal Belgian politician Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and MEP, wants to "ban Bannon" from Europe completely in order to stop his "hate" speech. 

“Steve Bannon's far-right vision & attempt to import Trump's hateful politics to our continent will be rejected by decent Europeans. We know what the nightmare of nationalism did to our countries in the past,” Verhofstadt tweeted.

Meanwhile, as RT notes, Bannon’s ties to Brexiteers are deepening with reports that Donald Trump’s former strategist has been in contact with ex-UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for some time, according to Buzzfeed News.

A source for Buzzfeed News said Bannon was “in private contact” with Johnson during his trip to the UK last month. A further source told the publication that their contact stretched back to when Bannon was in the White House and Johnson was foreign secretary. That suggests that their correspondence has been going on since at least August 2017.

Johnson is not the only Brexiteer in contact with Bannon. In December 2017 he met with Tory grassroots darling and EU hater Jacob Rees-Mogg. The MP said Bannon was “an interesting man to have met.”

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Bannon urged Boris to act: 

“Now is the moment...If Boris Johnson looks at this... There comes an inflection point. The Chequers deal was an inflection point. We will have to see what happens.”

While on Farage’s LBC radio show, Bannon stated that he’d always been “very impressed” with Johnson, adding:

 “If you look at Boris’s resignation letter and if you look at him and his writing, if you look at his book on Churchill. He is a student of Churchill.”

Johnson – who once said that Trump was “clearly out of his mind” – has characteristically changed tack, praising the US leader and stating that Trump would do a great job of Brexit negotiations. In turn, the US leader endorsed his “friend”Johnson, claiming he would become a “great prime minister.”

Comments

Chupacabra-322 Free This Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

@ Free,

Caught your apology the other day on the Threads.

This is Fight Club you Monkey Ass, Feces, Banana eating Douche.

Apology accepted.  

You’re on the right side. My side.  We can agree to disagree on the Zionist ideology.

Wanna take a guess as to where Satan’s Headquarters is? 

Yep.

IsraHell.

dark fiber Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

Surely you need more reason to brand someone as a threat to security  other that the lefties don't like him.  BTW last time  I checked it is the left that has turned militant and instigating the violence. As such, it is the left that poses the security threat not Bannon.   Maybe we should consider some  sort of relocation program for the lefties.

tunetopper dark fiber Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

The Crown can ban anyone that's not a British citizen at any time and send them out immediately.  The Queen supported Brexit so Boris Johnson was the man for the times.  Bannon however doesnt represent the Queens interests, ie Populisim especially economic equality.  So what better way for her (the Crown) to dismiss Bannon than to us the British Press to say that its Parliament, who doesn't want Bannon.

 

Dody Fayed's father owned Harrods dept store, but wasnt allowed in England.  for an example. I was in London in 2003 when a group of Brazillians were sent home because their skin and hair were too similar to Middle Easterners.  I kid you not.

D. G. Neree Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

" We know what the nightmare of nationalism did to our countries in the past,” Verhofstadt tweeted. "

That is such a lie. It was National SOCIALISM that comitted these crimes. SOCIALISM! Just like the EU thinks it is a kind of Socialist planning institution.

It was nationalism that defeated National Socialism -> the allied forces wanted to protect their countries and liberate the occupied countries. So it is nationalism that defeated socialism. That's exactly what this rat Verhofstadt tries to hide.

tunetopper D. G. Neree Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Democratic Internationalism defeated National Socialism and Japanese Imperialism in WW2 with one exception--- the Soviet Union, who wanted National Communism-  but called it socialism.  Also, Hitler didnt implement textbook Marxism, as Lennin, Zivoniev, Trotsky.  And the proof is that they Left Bayer, Krupp, VW, Mercedes and a handful of others basically alone.  They did not seize the "means of production" totally from every company.  But in the end it was Trotsky that wanted to internationalize the Soviet model.... and Stalin did not..... thats what got Trotsky killed by Soviet agents in Mexico City (ice pick to the neck). 

crosey Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:25 Permalink

Lots of illusory foundations are cracking.  Awareness of truth approaching critical mass.  The armchair elite should hide.  Long live the fighting elite!

RubberJohnny Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

Soros was just a kid when in order to save his own hide he went around town pointing out the abodes of rich Jews who were then rounded up, put on cattle cars and ended up being gassed or thrown into ovens with their gold teeth being pulled beforehand and their remains turned into soap and lampshades.

Soros is a piece of shit who is only being kept alive by his routine visits to Area 51 where he has been chosen to be privy of the benefits of Alien Medical Technology.

brane pilot Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

Returning Jihadists from Syria with bloody hands up to their elbows beheading Christians and everyone else in their way.

No problem. Welcome to the UK. Benefits paperwork in progress.

Steve Bannon, who thinks that is not such a great idea.

Big problem. Must be banned from entering the UK.

And this is not insanity? And this is a national government, not a nut job talking to dumpsters.

OCnStiggs Tue, 07/31/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Steve is trying to help the Brits help themselves. We have bailed their asses out TWICE. I will never again support sending US men and women to fight in Britain or Europe because they have created this problem themselves.

The only solution is to wake up, get their minds right, and do what needs to be done. Don't look to the USA when their society is sliding off the cliffs of Dover.