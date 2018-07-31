The Plastic Straw Ban: Enforced With Violence

Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,
The latest trend in banning plastic stuff is the nationwide trend toward eliminating plastic straws from restaurants. A commonly-given justification for the ban is the fact that there's a lot of plastic garbage floating around in the ocean. Of course, this rationale seems a bit odd for some locations. In Fort Collins, Colorado, for example — which is about a thousand miles from any ocean — locals feel the need to "do their part" by convincing local restaurateurs to ban the offending objects.
One can already see that this will be inconvenient for toddlers and their parents, and for the physically disabled, but with private firms choosing whether or not to use straws, it's not really an issue that requires a strong opinion.
On the other hand, when it comes to government-sponsored bans on straws, things are considerably different.
This is because at the heart of every government law, rule, and regulation is the fact that violence must ultimately be employed to enforce those laws. Indeed, Santa Barbara, California has announced a new ban on plastic straws that brings sizable punishments, if violated:
Violating Santa Barbara’s plastic straw ban could land you in jail for up to 6 months and a fine up to $1,000 per violation.
However, the City says it won’t actually punish anyone that severely if they break the rule.
And how do we know the state won't punish people accordingly? Well, we have nothing but the promise of its spokesperson. After all,
municipal code does state a violation could land the provider in jail for up to 6 months and lead to a fine up to $1,000; however, there are no plans to actually enforce that penalty. Instead, the city will do education and outreach in order to get providers to comply.
In other words, the actual statute makes it clear that any violators are subject to large fines and jail time for each infraction. That means passing out 5 straws could lead to years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.
In the future, will judges and city prosecutors refrain from applying these penalties because some city employee said they won't back in a 2018 news story? Don't bet your livelihood on it.
The city maintains it is free to begin handing out fines and jail terms whenever it wishes. After all, if the city was committed to not using these punishments, why not write the ordinance in such a way that it's legally impossible to do so?
More likely, these rather draconian punishments will stay in the law books, and whenever it pleases the city to attack any political enemies or eccentric who hand out a few straws, then victims ought to prepare to be ruined financially, or worse.
Violence Is the Currency of Government
There's nothing new about this, of course. When a government passes new laws, it relies on its agents with guns to enforce it.
The state likes to remind people that it enforces laws against felonies like murder and assaults. That's good public relations for the state. But in reality, the state spends far more time enforcing small non-violent acts like petty drug offense, and even against small-time entrepreneurs who run afoul of regulations banning hair braiding, or car rides, or any other act committed "without a license" or without government approval.
Take, for instance, government bans on selling raw milk. Governments continue to shut down buyers and sellers of raw milk. Terms like "shut down," however, are euphemisms that hide the reality behind these closures.
When a government regulator orders a private business to cease operations, it is not making a suggestion. If the "offending" firm were to say "thanks, but no thanks" the government regulator would return with armed agents who would then make arrests and cart the "perpetrators" off to a jail cell. If they resist enough, they are likely to be shot by gun-wielding bureaucrats.
This, of course, is exactly what happened in the 2011 Federal raids on a private members-only club devoted to buying raw milk. As is so often the case with enforcement of government regulations on peaceful activities, government agents not only made arrests, but they also seized cash and other private property, in order to line the pockets of government agencies.
After the arrest came the prosecution — with draconian fines on the table. As the Atlantic noted in 2011:
the mood in the courtroom was almost comical when [club organizer James] Stewart's initial $121,000 bail was announced. "We'd been watching child molesters and wife-beaters get half that amount. James is accused of things like processing milk without pasteurization and gets such a high bail amount ... the felons in court burst out laughing."
When politicians and activists support new regulations, however, they always downplay the reality that some day, people are likely to end up in court or prison, having their lives ruined for nothing more than wanting to purchase a certain type of milk or plant, or wanting to engage in some other sort of commerce without the proper government paperwork.
Often, the people who are subject to prosecution don't even know they're in violation of any law. Most normal people don't keep up with every government regulation which governs peaceful activities. Normal people know that theft, fraud, and assault are illegal. This is built into the human experience. The illegality of everything else, though, rests primarily on the arbitrary whims of lawmakers. Who can keep track? Often, the first thing the victims of state regulation hear about their "lawbreaking" is a bureaucrat's demand for payments of sizable fines.
Supporting Government Regulation = Supporting Violence
In the end, though, support of any government law is the same as supporting the violence necessary to enforce those laws. Support of the Drug War, after all, is equivalent to locking fathers, husbands, wives, and mothers in jail for possessing certain substances. Supporting laws against raw milk is equivalent to supporting SWAT-style raids on people who sell milk, and subsequently ruining them with huge fines. Supporting laws against buying or selling certain foreign goods is the same thing as supporting imprisonment and six figure fines for the "crime" of buying and selling.
To hide this violent reality, however, interventionists have invented a wide variety of fictions. In some cases, we ought not complain because of "democracy." In other cases, we're told the "social contract" justifies it all. As Jeff Deist has noted:
Progressives hate hearing that taxation is theft, that government is force, and that every rule and regulation implies violence for noncompliance. It offends them on a visceral level, because their entire worldview hangs on the myth of social contract.
Supporters of the Santa Barbara straw ban are likely to react the same way. "Why, we'll just 'educate' people," they'll say. And if people refuse to be properly re-educated? Well, then it's off to a jail cell, of course, with the state all the while chanting the refrain of an abusive husband: "you see what you made me do?"
Comments
Social 'contract'? Like when you contract syphillis?
"contract" as in they're going to take you and your family out.
In reply to Social 'contract'? Like when… by hanekhw
Those straws are shaped into an Uzi. How appropriate. Jews conducting lawfare against goyim. Its as old as the bible.
In reply to "contract" as in they're… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Come into our country illegally? Maybe gang up, commit a few crimes, do it with impunity for the most part if you reside in a metropolitan area. You will get a court hearing, a lawyer, housing, food, God knows what else. Hand out a straw, a plastic fucking straw, throw the book at them. Absolutely surreal. Gotta laugh at it today, or one could go crazy.
In reply to Those straws are shaped into… by Heros
"Kill whitey"
In reply to Come into our country… by PrintCash
Virtue signalling again? ;)
In reply to "Kill whitey" by Bud Dry
What will Santa Barbara City Hall do with all those boxes of plastic straws we send them, I wonder?
In reply to Virtue signalling again? ;) by Oldguy05
What if someone creates a 3d printable straw?
In reply to What will Santa Barbara City… by secretargentman
Freedom?? More like FreeDUMB!! I am so sick of the idiots who want to stick their little noses into EVERYONE else's business and control them. If someone buys raw milk, who cares? If they get sick from it, that's their problem not mine or yours.
I bet Al Gore still uses straws.
In reply to What if someone creates a 3d… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Burn a little brighter
In reply to What will Santa Barbara City… by secretargentman
California Launches Straw Confiscation Program, 467,000 Forced To Surrender Straws
More than 467,000 people in California have been ordered by the government to surrender their straws since May under a new plastic straw law passed after a dozen straws were seen floating in the SF Bay in February, according to a local American Bullshit Corporation.
The Sheriff’s office has assembled a five-person team devoted to working only plastic straw confiscation.
“It’s a constitutional right to drink from straws and when you are asking the court to deprive somebody of that right we need to make sure we are making good decisions, right decisions and the circumstances warrant it,” explained Keystone Cop Barney Fife when asked by the Bullshit Corp why he decided to form an law enforcement entire unit dedicated to upholding the new straw law.
Opponents suggest the law needs to be redefined to only target citizens with proof of reckless use of their straws or have a past history of throwing plastic straws into the Bay. In addition, they said the law needs to have a better understanding of who is an “imminent” plastic straw threat and who is simply a “threat.”
Full report at 6!
In reply to "Kill whitey" by Bud Dry
Where do I turn in my straws. The police department or the FBI?
These fuckers are hot. They have strawberry shakes in them. Waste ur fat ass with them if u eff with me before I surrender them.
Fuck that shit, u will never pry them from my cold dead hands.
In reply to California Launches Straw… by Son of Loki
Please check out the number of new laws passed every year...
You may think this is normal but it has only been happening since the 1960s
The 60s were the period that it became apparent that socialism had failed murderously...
So instead of giving up on it, proponents decided to implement fascism progressively instead, and use government regulation and the law to regulate every aspect of life. The result being book loads if new regulations every year.
We live in a fascist era, not a liberal capitalist one.
In reply to Those straws are shaped into… by Heros
This law is Bullshit, they're Depriving the downtrodden Coke, Meth and what ever else is crushed Nose Snorters. Do they think these people have the means and support too Roll a Hundred Dollar Bill, Hell No. Everyone knows no drug dealer wants a Tainted rolled bill with Snot on it.
Nose Candy people stand up and fight this law! Society cannot have this injustice happening. We Know the law enforcers are hoarding and using these Angelic vehicles of Transportation to themselves
Draw the Line (oh and don't snort it)
In reply to Please check out the number… by css1971
Monkeys allowed to tamper with a complex system - not so much fascist as deeply, irrevocably stupid.
In reply to Please check out the number… by css1971
Take a pack of your own fucking straws to the restaurant and hand them out as you please. Oh, and practice your 2nd Amendment rights by carrying a black rifle and several hundred rounds in case someone gets the urge to violate that right.
In reply to Social 'contract'? Like when… by hanekhw
Useful idiots will never learn until the laser projected red dot is centered on their forehead.
the last straw is the one they shouuld be worried about
In reply to Useful idiots will never… by Heros
I had that happen as I was sitting in my living room. Those damn kids!
What they didn't realize is that I was immediately out my back door, flanking them with my bowie in hand, until I realized what was up. Then I asked their dad to make sure that didn't happen again.
In reply to Useful idiots will never… by Heros
A: Anarchy (literally; "no rulers") for the super rich and the rule of law for little people.
Q: What is government?
" What is government? "
Ask RadicalMarijuana :)
In reply to Government...anarchy for the… by Anonymous_Bene…
Two convicts in prison having a conversation:
1- what are you in for?
2- assaulting a police officer. You?
1- I gave a straw to a customer.
Murdering Mexican mafia hitman. Hey Bro, u in for straw possession? Yeah really. Bend over.
In reply to Two convicts in prison… by AncientAviator
Looks like cops won't need to plant drugs on suspects anymore.
The government is simply trying to make every citizen an outlaw. That way, the government has leverage on all of its subjects.
Unfortunately, we have no one guarding our Constitutional rights.
It doesn't look like you have any constitutional rights to protect any more.
In reply to The government is simply… by navy62802
Keep your dirty mitts off my straws, G-man! How the hell I am supposed to snort my CIA-imported coke?
I read the comment and laughed and Smiled! I am still grinning! F'Yeah!
In reply to Keep your dirty mitts off my… by nati
Meanwhile, in another dimension known as Starbucks...
Behold! Starbucks' Plastic Strategy☝️
Step 1: Stop serving drinks with single-use plastic straws.
Step 2: Start selling flavoured paper straws...wrapped in plastic.
https://www.plymouthherald.co.uk/news/plymouth-news/starbucks-new-paper…
Standard Disclaimer: There is always someone that has a burr up their ass.
Weapon jams? Use your helmet! Use your combat boot! America!
There are roughly 100 Americans for every badge-carrying bootlicker. That's about 30 military-aged males for every attacker. Keep that in mind.
Full blown Trumptard Melt Down.
What about straws made out of hemp, or bamboo?
“But they can rule by fraud, and by fraud eventually acquire access to the tools they need to finish the job of killing off the Constitution.'
'What sort of tools?'
'More stringent security measures. Universal electronic surveillance. No-knock laws. Stop and frisk laws. Government inspection of first-class mail. Automatic fingerprinting, photographing, blood tests, and urinalysis of any person arrested before he is charged with a crime. A law making it unlawful to resist even unlawful arrest. Laws establishing detention camps for potential subversives. Gun control laws. Restrictions on travel. The assassinations, you see, establish the need for such laws in the public mind. Instead of realizing that there is a conspiracy, conducted by a handful of men, the people reason—or are manipulated into reasoning—that the entire population must have its freedom restricted in order to protect the leaders. The people agree that they themselves can't be trusted.”
― Robert Anton Wilson, The Eye in the Pyramid
"plastic" is the key word.
Garbage in the oceans is undeniable and man made, is it that wrong to demand biodegradable materials?
Haven't seen anything here yet about the source of the straw law. Did you know it stems from a report done by a 9 year old in 2011? Some kid wrote a report based on information he gathered by calling several straw manufacturers and then using their sales figures to calculate a supposed number of straws used each day. So the daily usage number of straws has absolutely no validity. Well, at least to a thinking individual. The number (because it was LARGE) was picked up by filthy enviroTurds and used as the basis for writing legislation.
Those of you who keep voting for lefTurds are getting exactly what you voted for. Asinine nonsense. I hope you like it, because one of two things is going to happen. Either YOU are going to end up in jail with some nonsense criminal charge OR there is going to be a very violent revolution against this nonsense. (or both) Govt stupidity has gone waaaaay over the edge. And it is all brought forth by lefTurds. Every word of it. Every day of the week they show that their view of govt is to use it to punish people they do not like. They do not use govt for what it was created for, they use it exclusively as a personal weapon against people they do not like. Do you really think that is going to last? Especially when the people they do not like are the ones paying ALL the bills? Nobody is going to shed a tear when the Day of Retribution comes.
I don't think there are any lefTurds here on ZeroHedge. Libtards, perhaps.
In reply to Haven't seen anything here… by Utopia Planitia
I guess it's never too late to start using straws.
They call others Nazis but they are the ones who want ALL the power...
Government IS force.
When they came for my neighbor's straws, I did nothing
OT or maybe totally relevant, Ms. Cortez as subject of Democracy Now and Noam Chomsky on Youtube. Noam hints at 4:00 minutes in that Cortez is antidote to Hillary who has become "Far Right" candidate. Chomsky sounds like aging Henry Kissinger.
Noam Chomsky on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Spectacular” Victory & Growing Split in Democratic Party
WB7? William Banzai? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUHEP4YXCDg (Yes both GOP & Dems are Leftists)(Yes, both GOP & Dems are war mongering Neocons & Neoliberals... and support Nazi Globalism since 1938 or something like that maybe 1942)
So some time back here in California they passed a seat-belt law that was sold as a non-fineable offense, you know a "we just want to change behavior"were not going to target anyone. Guess how long it took for that to change. I know because back in 2009 I got pulled over for... not having my belt on. $79.00 + Administrative and accelerator fees. I was told they were focusing that week on seat-belt violations. So yea its real. Real bullshit.
They are testing the waters. Politicians are on the other side of the spectrum. There is Good and there is Evil. So, don't forget. A time may come when everything would need to be settled per common sense. If they are smart, we wont see a Nuclear conflict. The Law of the Land would reign Supreme then! The People is getting tired of Clowns' thinking they own everything.
I know! Someone should break these peoples jaws so they HAVE to drink out of a straw!
Every restaurant I have been to in China brings tableware and plates out that are wrapped in shrink wrap. This is supposedly to show that the dishware is clean.
Then after the plastic is cut and thrown away, the waitress pours boiling water over everything to sanitize it.
But yep, we are banning straws.
I got to use one of these sh**y straws at a baseball game over the weekend. It would not last through one large drink. Half way through it was soggy and collapsing.
I suppose if we combine the straw law with the Bloomberg no large soda law a glorious equilibrium will result. Except for 2 the number of cups in the landfill.
So straws are evil, but bombing a supposed nerve gas plant in an urban area is a glorious act. People need to focus their outrage at the right thing. "Catnis don't forget who the enemy is"
LVP