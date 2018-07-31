Ron Paul: Trump's Tweets End The Myth Of Fed Independence

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
President Trump’s recent Tweets expressing displeasure with the Federal Reserve’s (minor) interest rate increases led to accusations that President Trump is undermining the Federal Reserve’s independence. But, the critics ignore the fact that Federal Reserve “independence” is one of the great myths of American politics.
When it comes to intimidating the Federal Reserve, President Trump pales in comparison to President Lyndon Johnson. After the Federal Reserve increased interest rates in 1965, President Johnson summoned then-Fed Chairman William McChesney Martin to Johnson’s Texas ranch where Johnson shoved him against the wall. Physically assaulting the Fed chairman is probably a greater threat to Federal Reserve independence than questioning the Fed’s policies on Twitter.
While Johnson is an extreme example, history is full of cases where presidents pressured the Federal Reserve to adopt policies compatible with the presidents’ agendas — and helpful to their reelection campaigns. Presidents have been pressuring the Fed since its creation. President Warren Harding called on the Fed to lower rates. Richard Nixon was caught on tape joking with then-Fed chair Arthur Burns about Fed independence. And Lloyd Bentsen, President Bill Clinton’s first Treasury secretary, bragged about a “gentleman’s agreement” with then-Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan.
President Trump’s call for low interest rates contradicts Trump’s earlier correct criticism of the Fed’s low interest rate policy as harming middle-class Americans. Low rates can harm the middle class, but they also benefit spend-and-borrow politicians and their favorite special interests by lowering the federal government’s borrowing costs. Significant rate increases could make it impossible for the government to service its existing debt, thus making it difficult for President Trump and Congress to continue increasing welfare and warfare spending.
President Trump will have a long-lasting impact on monetary policy. Two of the three sitting members of the Fed’s board were appointed by President Trump. Two more of Trump’s nominees are pending in the Senate. The nomination of economist Marvin Goodfriend may be in jeopardy because Goodfriend advocates “negative interest rates,” which is a Federal Reserve-imposed tax on savings. If Goodfriend is defeated, President Trump can just nominate another candidate. President Trump will also be able to nominate two other board members. Therefore, by the end of his first term, President Trump could appoint six of the Federal Reserve’s seven board members.
The specter of a Federal Reserve Board dominated by Trump appointees should cause some to rethink the wisdom of allowing a secretive central bank to exercise near-monopoly control over monetary policy. Fear of the havoc a Trumpian Fed could cause may even lead some to support the Audit the Fed legislation and the growing movement to allow Americans to “exit” the Federal Reserve System by using alternatives to fiat money, such as cryptocurrencies and gold.
Given the Federal Reserve’s power to help or hinder a president’s economic agenda and reelection prospects, it is no surprise that presidents try to influence Fed policy. But, instead of worrying about protecting the Fed from President Trump, we should all worry about protecting the American people from the Fed. The first step is passing the Audit the Fed bill, which Congress should do before adjourning to hit the campaign trail. This will let the people know the full truth about America’s monetary policy. Auditing, then ending, the Fed is key to permanently draining the welfare-warfare swamp.
An "independent" Fed has been a myth since its creation.
Never understood how a private entity could be allowed to set interest rates and control monetary policy for a country.
We have not had true free markets since 1913!
Easy, the financiers caused a civil war here and swapped out the constitution when nobody was looking. That usurpation of the law set the stage for the federal reserve - by virtue of acquiescing to being a 14th amendment underclass plebe, they have the power to lay unapportioned taxes on your strawman that are against The Constitution For These United States of America.
It's independent of any competition, that's for sure. If it's private, it's independent to make and apply any charges to the money it lends to government. It is therefore independent of restraint except for political considerations. Their (the co- conspirators of financiers and government) only task is to keep the wealth stripping scam going for as long as they can, before the marks wake up to it.
It's increasingly well understood today that LBJ was completely in the pocket of the Jews--hell, it was the Mossad/CIA and Meyer Lansky that literally put him in the White House-- so suggesting that he was the one who intimidated Martin is a little disingenuous. As far as the other Presidents mentioned-- all of them were under the sway of Jewish influence, albeit some more than others. Nixon at least knew what he was up against, but he got impeachment for his trouble, and as for Kennedy-- he caught a bullet. Trump is the only President since those two that has tried to assert even the tiniest bit of influence on the Fed on behalf of white Americans. Should we be surprised then to see the abuse he is being subjected to by the Jewish media?
No, let's be clear: while the Federal Reserve is largely independent of any kind of Congressional or Executive Branch oversight, they are fully controlled by Jewish financial interests. So, once and for all, can we dispense with the myth of the "independent" Fed??
it's not abuse, it's a decoy. Russia-gate and stormy-gate are decoys
-It's so obvious I'm pissed I didn't realize it before, but I didn't know that Rosenstein was a trump appointee. All these asshats involved in Russia-gate and Stormy-Gate all create a forcefield around Trump, and suck up all the oxygen in the room so no legitimate criticisms of Trump can have a voice. It garners sympathy for trump as the victim, increasing his political capital as the persecuted "underdog". They are all playing their part quite well, that's why he doesn't fire them.
Ok, now maybe you will call me a conspiracy nutter, but then you will have to concede that Trump is poor at hiring people, which was supposed to be his main strength: hiring the right people for the right job. I don't think that's the case though. Trump is a master puppeteer and is in fact great at hiring the right people for the right job. The Legacy media are the mindless puppets, repeating the memes Trump wants them to.
The reason this is bad is because Trump voters are cutting him MAJOR slack on LOTS of things, because they think he is constantly "under attack." He's not under attack. We are supposed to hold our politicians feet to the fire, and hold them accountable, but we are not, because of this dirty trick. And now that you've read the truth in my comment, if you are still fooled you deserve to be fooled.
"It's increasingly well understood today that LBJ was completely in the pocket of the Jews--hell, it was the Mossad/CIA and Meyer Lansky that literally put him in the White House"
Hell, they all are. It's the scam.
The horror - truly - the horror.
If Johnson did that to me, it would be the last day he had a pair.
OTOH, Are we sure it isn't the tail wagging the dog?
The Federal Reserve's name was created solely to deceive. The Federal Reserve is about as Federal and Federal Express and does not possess reserves. Other than that, it's a very profitable private company for it's owners.
So it stands to reason everything else about the Fed is a lie, including its vaunted 'independence'. It's a political animal, pure and simple.
"Give me control of a nation's money, and I care not who writes its laws"-- (((Mayer Amschel Rothschild, 1790)))
That's why I think "End the Fed" is not a good meme.
"Kill the Bank" is better, because even children know what a bank is.
Yes, but the Fed isn't even a bank! Banks loan out people's savings and in return those same people EARN INTEREST!
I suggest we simply go with "kill the Fed and every single board member and shareholder!"
By "control monetary policy" you mean creating currency out of thin air and enslave the entire world.
I LOVE my Crypto Currencies.
Some may want to EDUCATE themselves.
Yes, the Winklevoss twins and other monetary club members appreciate your support!
Oh and the Fed also is responsible to set the level of employment and generally run the whole damn affair.
I think the easiest solution is simply to rename the FED for what it is a private bank owned by Anonymous donors and then everything will move from there to get rid of it.
It is a shame we never had Dr. Paul as president.
Any audit will be redacted before being published. Just end it, or at least eliminate capital gains taxes on gold and silver, which will eventually accomplish the same thing.
"President Johnson summoned then-Fed Chairman William McChesney Martin to Johnson’s Texas ranch where Johnson shoved him against the wall..."
Politics ain't beanbag.
"President Trump will have a long-lasting impact on monetary policy..."
That assumes he decides who gets nominated.
artificially suppressed interest rates and QE reward bad behavior and and punish good behaviour. on a long enough timeline, it's a great way to destroy the economy and culture of a nation.
I've been living through this shit virtually my whole life. We are in Greenspan Put v4.0
Stop the madness. End the fiat matrix.
artificially suppressed interest rates and QE reward bad behavior and and punish good behaviour.
Hell of an economic model, isn't it? LMAO
Suicide economics
It depends. The Fed works just fine considering the USD is not your money, it is the bankers money.
The Fed is the ultimate "It's not what you know, but who you know" cancer within society. You're not allowed to talk to them, you're not allowed to plead your case, you're not allowed to know how much was spent, You're not allowed to know who the money was spent on and once every quarter or so the propagandists that are the Fed come to the little people through the MSM and "tell you" what they are doing.
They are the appointed monarchy within the US and control the flow of virtually all funds through volume. They produce billions in flow in order to maintain control over our economy and by so doing guarantee that millions within our country will never get an equal footing economically as the "corporate" clientele does. Their operational ability to print and control the flow of funds within the US has an inborn error that cannot be overcome as it relegates millions of citizens to second class status economically simply by it's own existence. It is a myth that they are able to act for the good of all and is an absolute impossibility by the very way it was set up.
The Fed is the creator of almost all wealth and income equality within the US and guarantees the dead wood within the forest that is our economy never falls.
True enough
Thank you Dr. Paul, but we already knew it was a myth. Better President Trump than Obama/Soros or Wall Street or Eurobanksters controlling the US Federal Reserve. Wishes don't always come true, but I wish that as a real estate man, Trump hates and distrusts banksters, doesn't let them walk all over him.
For once I agree with the horrible Nazi and white supremacist, Ron Paul. It IS terrifying to have the Fed Board dominated by tRump's picks but it's totally NOT terrifying to have it run by Jews! It's also terrifying to have a goy as the chairman. That's right, a GOY!
You know Ron, if you would have just been a good shabbos goy for the Jews back in the day maybe you really could have been president!
That's the first good thing I've ever read about Johnson. Anyone attacking a FED person, especially physically, is worthy of a shout out, at least.
Too bad Greenspan wasn't shoved into a Wood Chipper when he launched the attack on savers, beginning a borrowing spree by every upright and breathing peep on earth, that has cost billions of people their formerly at least livable life style.
The Fed may be a lot of things but it's not as powerful, or as dangerous, as the Bank of International Settlements. The Fed may control the US money supply, but the BIS runs the Fed.