Stocks Soar In July Despite FANGover, Crude Carnage, Yield Curve Collapse

This seemed to sum up the month rather well...
July high- (and low-) lights
China CHINEXT down for 4th straight month to lowest since Jan 2015
Shanghai Composite best month since Jan 2018
DAX best month since Sept 2017
Trannies best month since Nov 2016 (US election)
Dow, S&P's best month since January 2018
Small Caps up for 5th month in a row
Nasdaq up for 4th month in a row
FANG Stocks worst month since Nov 2016 (US election)
TWTR worst month...ever
FB worst month since Aug 2012
NFLX worst month since Jan 2016
TSLA worst month since March
UST Yield Curve flattened for 5th straight month to Aug 2007 flats
The Dollar Index fell on the month - first drop in 4 months
Offshore Yuan dumped for 4th straight month to 13-month lows
Emerging Market FX had first monthly gain since Jan 2018
Bitcoin's best month since April
Gold fell for the 4th month in a row (lowest monthly close since Jan 2017)
Copper's worst month since Dec 2016
WTI Crude's worst month since July 2016
China stocks were mixed for the month with CHINEXT (China 'Nasdaq') worst...
All major European indices green for July...
All major US equity indices ended July in the green...
On the day we saw stocks soar early on after headlines noted the potential for improved trade talks with China but late on those hopes were dashed as officials saw no progress and stocks dipped for a millisecond...
FAANG stocks were mixed on the month with FB and NFLX crashing...
Semiconductor stocks continue to be a bright spot in an earnings season that has taken its toll on technology investors.
KLA-Tencor Corp. led the group higher Tuesday, climbing as much as 15 percent for the biggest gain in almost three years, after its fourth-quarter results topped the highest expectations. The report echoed a theme of strong demand just days after heavyweights like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Xilinx Inc. crushed expectations.
The strength in chip stocks has been magnified as tech investors slammed the sell button for tech darlings in the FANG bloc. The megacap group has stumbled through a rocky earnings season that pushed the FANG Index down 9.3 percent over a three-day slump following Facebook Inc.’s record meltdown. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 1.9 percent Thursday, defying the Facebook-led rout, and added another 1.3 percent on Tuesday.
Value stocks outperformed growth for the first month since March
Global bond prices fell on the month thanks to BoJ rumors (but barely bounced back on BoJ non-news)...
Yields were higher across the entire curve in July (spooked by BoJ but not retracing as much overnight on disappointment)...
The Yield curve flattened for the 5th month in a row (and 14th of last 16) to its lowest monthly close since Aug 07...
All eyes were on The BoJ last night - who disappointed - sending the yield curve tumbling back to pre-rumor levels (and for now, bank stocks haven't caught all the way down)...
The Dollar had its first monthly drop in 4 months..
The Loonie rallied on the day after headlines about being rejected from NAFTA talks spooked the currency overnight...
On the month, the Mexican Peso was the strongest against the dollar, Turkish Lira the weakest...
And the Offshore Yuan plunged for the 4th straight month - its longest losing streak on record...
Notably though, Yuan spiked today after headlines implied some potential progress on the US-China trade waR...
And the Dollar also spiked at the same time...
Emerging Markets FX managed its first monthly gain since January
Despite Dollar weakness, commodities lower across the board in July with Crude down most since July 2016...
Crypto extended their losses today leaving only Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash green for the month...notice the major divergence between bitcoin and the rest of crypto after the 18th
The divergence has sent the price of Ethereum relative to Bitcoin back to unchanged on the year...
Comments
Not quite the 'your all doomed' prediction one poster was spruiking yesterday.
Rome wasn't built in a day. It won't burn in one either. But when the fire starts, it will happen rather quickly comparatively speaking.
See Systemic Risk
In reply to Not quite the 'your all… by khnum
They've spent 20 trillion on these markets since 2008 I dont think they are going to let them unravel,unless its at a time and place of their choosing
In reply to Rome wasn't built in a day. … by Jtrillian
The moar gloom facts zh prints, the higher the stawk market goes.
And PMs don't go anywhere.
Crazy times. Paradoxical!
In reply to Not quite the 'your all… by khnum
I believe that even the great Fed wizard, Rabbi Greenspan, admitted that ' no tree grows to the sky'. The stock market cannot defy gravity forever, and PMs cannot be manipulated downwards forever.....but when does it finally end and what will precipitate this end?
I suspect that it is the old pump n dump in action- pumping furiously till they pump no more, then a swift flight to gold before the plebs wake up. And Bitcoin....just a fund for dark-ops, that will be shelved when the whales lose interest.
In reply to The moar gloom facts zh… by 847328_3527
Pls obtain the context that it became a commandeered environment at least 5 years ago. If, the primary indexes (specifically djia & naz) did not have a programming regime on them, the-natural-double-dip-recession-or-post-lehman-decline-reemergence would have taken place by any standard, as it did following the retrace after the initial crash of 1929. Zh is solely a realism arena, where economic cycles and reality are only delayed by kickthecan, bandaids, and manipulation
In reply to The moar gloom facts zh… by 847328_3527
So if I understand you, the storm is over? How old are you again? Because if there's one thing you need to know about markets, functional or rigged, it is this:
Bulls and Bears! What does that mean? Find an old timer to explain the zigs and zags of market movement to you and you'll learn to fear and respect emotions gone awry. You're celebrating too soon, main event has not even started yet and like someone in here just said, when the party starts, it's gonna be "all night long"..
In other news, the East has crossed into the octave, the West, soon to follow. I herein thank all the zero hedgers who provided companionship, and illumination, as well as all the luminaries, who brightened my path, and the intellectual and philosophical titans who sharpened my observations, and even the trolls, who provided resistance, and in some cases, humor.
To Denis Gartman, thanks for the mea culpas, they were thoroughly enjoyable..
To the bright flame of the Russ, and your team of honorable folks, I'm eternally grateful for all you've done to prevent global catastrophe, thank you!
To the smiling Buddha, thanks for showing the world the win win philosophy.
To the Iranians, thanks for your undying solidarity with the defenseless ones.
To the deplorables, I am grateful to have fought beside you, so at the end of this post, find the gift of a beautiful song, just for you..
To the beloved and charismatic President Trump, thanks for making us believe again, stay strong, stay bold, stay courageous, let nobody change you, we liked you as you are, which is why you're now the President, and not your opponents! Don't let up on the offensive pressure against your political foes, because they're also the foes of the deplorables, and you sir, are the CHAMPION of the deplorables, who remain true and faithful to you!
I said I was gonna share a story with you about the Creator, the Disputer, and the Resolver. You'll have to wait for that story, it's a matter of readiness and ability to understand the sublime, so sorry..
So, hope to see you around harvest time, and till then, God be with you till we meet again, enjoy the beautiful song gifted you.
Scipio Africanuz signing out..!
- Song, courtesy Tina Turner (The Best)
In reply to Not quite the 'your all… by khnum
The storm is coming in fact its here but it wont be televised
In reply to So if I understand you, the… by Scipio Africanuz
Months since the induced-crack in the stock market
no parabolic leg
no daily high psyop
no new records on the
djia & sp500 since Jan 26
CVSI baby!!
😎👍
Gold is so yesterday.
Buy moar stawks
Go play with your fantasy paper derivatives and imaginary digital not legal tender.
Bullion RULES, the rest is bullshit and hype just like the published growth numbers.
In reply to Gold is so yesterday. Buy… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
gold never gonna pop baby. dont ya get it.
In reply to Go play with your fantasy… by Ink Pusher
Need to work in your sarcasm detector.
In reply to Go play with your fantasy… by Ink Pusher
That was honestly one of the limpest short squeezes I have seen in my lifetime. It was what I call an up no matter what day. It was up but that is about it.
http://quillian.net/blog/donald-trump-becomes-a-democrat/
Sick market. all kind of junk is just sitting at highs! Too much money sloshing around!
OT or is it? When will stock market recognize benefit of new leaders who cast aside the old order, the king makers, the Mayors De Palace... as President Trump seems to... as Poland, Czech, Hungary, Italy, Iran, and Pakistan seem to want. Youtube of X22Report 6 minutes in he speaks on new Pakistan leader... The FISA Push Is Here, It Will Bring Down The House - Episode 1626b
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTOmw7ugLwY
"If we're right, people lose homes. People lose jobs. People lose retirement savings, people lose pensions. You know what I hate about fucking banking?
It reduces people to numbers — for every 1% unemployment goes up, 40,000 people die, did you know that?"
Window Dressing. One more leg up then Tipsy Kaboom.
The top is in. The market can't handle higher rates. If the Fed backs off then the bond market takes the reins.
All rigged?
Propped up?
PPT?
I love the metals like ink pusher. I love these beings!